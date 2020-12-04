15+ Ice Rinks in Michigan: Where to Find Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Near You (And a few Indoor Rinks as Well)

Ice Skating in Michigan is the Perfect Way to Spend Time Outside in Winter

Spending time skating on an outdoor ice rink is one of the ways Michiganders embrace winter. Warming fires, ice rinks lit up at night, and lots of laughter are just some of the things you can look forward to when you venture out.

Whether you end up at a traditional ice rink or the woodland ice skating trail in Muskegon, MI, you’re bound to have a grand family adventure outdoors.

The big question everyone is asking right now is, when will the outdoor ice rinks open in Michigan? The answer is, it depends on the weather and staffing constraints, as well as the rink’s technical capabilities.

The rink in downtown Grand Rapids at Rosa Parks Circle, for example, has a refrigeration unit that allows the city to make ice even when the weather is a bit questionable. The rink built on Leonard Field in Ada, however, is left to the mercy of mother nature.

The rink in St. Joe may not open this year because the usual rink keeper is not able to do the work this year.

Let’s all cross our fingers for great ice-making weather this year that will let us get out to enjoy the outdoors while ice skating. Be sure to check with your destination before heading out for the most up-to-date open/closed status.

Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink in Downtown Grand Rapids

*This article contains affiliate links. When you make a purchase using one of our links, it helps support the work of grkids.com and allows us to continue bringing you great content. Thank you!

Choosing Your Ice Skates

To start, you’ll need ice skates. While many places offer skate rentals, others do not. The listings below note if rentals are available. You are always welcome to provide your own ice skates. If you’d like to invest in a pair, you can purchase ice skates for kids on Amazon for $30-$60.

Adjustable ice skates grow with your child. Hockey skates are more rigid than figure skates and do not come with a toe pick. My kids preferred the hockey skate style when they were first starting because it felt more stable, but kids will generally get used to the feel of whatever skate they have access to.

Kids that want to get into hockey or figure skating should start with the appropriate skates for that sport, otherwise the skate type doesn’t matter that much for recreational skating.

Some younger kids have success using double runner ice skates.

Double Runner skates have two blades on the bottom rather than one, therefore providing more balance than a single blade skate. The drawback to these skates is that they easily get clogged with snow and make it harder to glide.

How to Dress for Outdoor Ice Skating in Michigan

Successfully dressing for outdoor ice skating in Michigan happens when you layer clothing. Start with a synthetic underlayer, then and add as many layers as you will need to remain comfortable outdoors for an hour or longer. Kids will likely do best in snow pants or a snowsuit. Expect that they will fall several times while skating. The snow gear will keep them warm and dry, and serve as a little cushion to break their falls.

Older kids, teens, and adults can get away with layering long underwear under jeans. Just be aware that if you fall and the location is wet or snowy, your jeans will get wet and you’ll be uncomfortable. Better to choose a synthetic fabric where possible.

Here’s more on dressing for winter.

Be sure to wear a warm pair of gloves, a hat, and something to keep your neck warm.

A balaclava is something every Michigan kid should own.

Places for Outdoor Ice Skating in Michigan

Ice Skating locations are spread across Michigan, meaning that you shouldn’t have to travel too far to find an outdoor ice skating place.

Several Michigan ski resorts also offer ice skating.

Outdoor Rink - Detroit Region Ice Skating at Bear Creek Nature Park in Rochester, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Closed for 2020 About This Destination Oakland Township park. Outdoor ice rink is open daily weather permitting. Bear Creek Nature Park Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. When rink is closed and the no skating sign is permitted, no use of the rink is permitted. No hockey permitted. Children 12 years old and under must have adult supervision. Children 6 years old and under must wear a helmet. Call 248-651-4440, ext. 289, to verify rink is open. Outdoor Rink - Detroit Region Ice Skating at Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, MI

Destination Offers Sledding

Ice Skating

Status: Closed for 2020 About This Destination Buhr Park is a 39-acre park serving the south central part of Ann Arbor. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. year round and features softball diamonds, two tennis courts, play equipment, a basketball court, open field play, a sledding hill, picnic facilities with a grill, an outdoor pool with a family activity pool (open in the spring/summer) and an open-air ice arena (open in the fall/winter). Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. Buhr Park's outdoor ice rink is covered and has a cooled subfloor that allows us to maintain ice even when it is over 60 degrees outside! Activities include public ice skating, drop-in hockey and rental hours.​ Skate rentals and sharpening are available. Outdoor Rink - Detroit Region Ice Skating at City Square Ice Rink in Warren, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Closed for 2020 About This Destination Bring friends and family for some outdoor ice skating City Square Ice Rink Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. Special events throughout the season. Rentals available. Outdoor Rink - Detroit Region Ice Skating at Dodge Park Ice Rink in Sterling Heights, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination The refrigerated ice rink will be open when winter weather permits Dodge Park Ice Rink Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. Patrons will need to register in order to skate at the rink this year! With a limit of 22 skaters per time block, we strongly encouraging interested skaters to pre-register online! Outdoor Rink - Detroit Region Ice Skating at Kensington Metropark in Milford, MI

Destination Offers Sledding

Tobogganing

Snow Tubing

Cross Country Skiing

Snowboarding

Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination Kensington’s 4,481 sprawling acres of wooded, hilly terrain surrounds beautiful Kent Lake and is home to an abundance of wildlife and waterfowl. Kensington Metropark offers a multitude of recreational activities throughout the year. Kensington Metropark Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. Enjoy outdoor ice skating on Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark. Families and hockey players can skate on separate, natural rinks, which are well-lit in the evenings. Afterwards, warm up in the nearby heated Boat Rental Building. No skate rental Outdoor Rink - Detroit Region Ice Skating at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township, MI

Destination Offers Sledding

Cross Country Skiing

Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination Come throughout the year to enjoy the beauty of 938-acre Lake St. Clair Metropark. In the winter, enjoy ice fishing for perch, cross-country skiing on groomed trails, a game of hockey or ice-skating outdoors with friends or family. Lake St. Clair Metropark Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. An outdoor family ice skating rink is located in the west playfield at Lake St. Clair Metropark. The rink, a comfort station, a warming room and picnic tables for resting are conveniently located close to the parking area. Outdoor Rink - Detroit Region Ice Skating at Riley Park Ice Rink in Farmington, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination The Riley Park Ice Rink is a 4,800-square-foot refrigerated rink, located in the heart of Downtown Farmington, opens in mid-December. It turns Riley Park into a Currier and Ives-type setting, making the park an all-season destination. Riley Park is home to the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market, Rhythmz in Riley Park and the Harvest Moon Celebration. Riley Park Ice Rink Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. The 80′ by 40′ refrigerated ice rink can hold up to 50 skaters at a time, and although admission is FREE, donations are appreciated to help offset the maintenance costs. The ice rink does not have skate rentals, but does have skates on hand to borrow. Special events throughout the season. Outdoor Rink - Detroit Region Ice Skating at Stony Creek Metropark in Shelby Township, MI

Destination Offers Sledding

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination Get that “up north” feeling without leaving the suburbs at top-rated Stony Creek Metropark. Extending across Oakland and Macomb counties, 4,461 scenic acres abound with opportunity for outdoor recreation all year long. Stony Creek Metropark Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. An ice skating rink is located on Stony Creek Lake near the boat launch area. A warming room has a heated lobby, vending machines, and restrooms. Hockey is allowed in designated areas next to the large general skating rink. No skate rentals. Outdoor Rink - Detroit Region Ice Skating at Campus Martius Park in Detroit, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination The first-ever winner of the prestigious, international Urban Land Institute Urban Open Space Award, Campus Martius Park delivers on its promise to be Detroit’s Gathering Place in the immediate downtown community and for the entire city and region. Detroit's signature public space presents spectacular skyline views in an extraordinary setting. Campus Martius Park Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. The Rink at Campus Martius Park is the premier family-friendly outdoor skating rink in Michigan and the region.

Situated in the heart of Downtown Detroit on Woodward Avenue, the Rink offers one of the most beautiful skating experiences in the country. Rentals available Outdoor Rink - Detroit Region Ice Skating at University of Michigan - Flint Ice Rink in Flint, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Closed for 2020 About This Destination University of Michigan-Flint’s downtown ice skating rink has been named one of 10 outstanding outdoor ice rinks in Michigan by Pure Michigan. University of Michigan - Flint Ice Rink Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. Weather permitting. Rink is cleared periodically for ice resurfacing.

Skate rental available (limited sizes and quantities, please bring your own skates, if you have a pair.) Indoor Rink - Grand Rapids Region Ice Skating at Griff’s Georgetown in Hudsonville, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Closed for 2020 About This Destination Welcome to Griff’s Georgetown, formerly known as Georgetown Ice Center. Griff’s Georgetown is now owned and operated by the owners of the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings AHL affiliate). We offer two ice rinks for public and private use, as well as programs, leagues and much more. Griff’s Georgetown Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Indoor Rink. We offer public skating all year at Griff’s Georgetown, as well as skate rental. Freestyle open skate sessions are available for figure skaters for practice time to work on figure skating skills including jumps, spins and all-around routines. Private lessons also available. Also offers hockey leagues and Learn to Skate lessons. Indoor Rink - Grand Rapids Region Ice Skating at Griff’s Icehouse in Grand Rapids, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination Griff’s IceHouse is a publicly owned facility. Its management team is from the owners of the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings AHL affiliate) and is also the official practice facility of the Grand Rapids Griffins. Griff’s Icehouse Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Indoor Rink. Open skate for the public, including lunchtime skate, year-round. Rentals available Adult hockey leagues also available Indoor Rink - Grand Rapids Region Ice Skating at Kentwood Ice Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination We offer many options as an ice arena from Labor Day - Early March. We also offer many options as an indoor field turf facility from Mid March - Mid August. Kentwood Ice Arena Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Indoor Rink. Open skate times throughout the season. CLOSED for 2020. Free Style Skating for figure skaters & private lessons also available. Join us at the first stage of skating. The Co- Ed K.I.D.S program is a program to introduce students to ice skating. 4 weeks of skating with skate rental included! This program is open to all students K-6th Grade!!! Gloves and Helmets (Bicycle helmets are okay) STRONGLY advised. Also offering hockey leagues. Indoor Rink - Grand Rapids Region Ice Skating at Walker Ice & Fitness Center in Walker, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination Where Active Families Play

Affordable Ice Rink & Fitness Center located in Walker, Michigan

Childcare, saunas, fitness classes, personal training, open skating and more! Walker Ice & Fitness Center Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Indoor Rink. We offer a range of skating and hockey classes, ice rentals, open skate sessions and more. Figure and hockey skates available for rent. Learn to Skate lessons provides a fun way for skaters of all ages to learn the fundamentals of ice skating. Skaters are divided among our instructors based on experience, so the program is great for beginners and more advanced skaters. Learn to Skate will ensure you learn the correct techniques of the basic elements of skating. Separate class for children age 5 and under. Indoor Rink - Grand Rapids Region Ice Skating at Southside Arena in Byron Center, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Closed for 2020 About This Destination The Southside Ice Arena is one of the premier family ice sports complexes in the Western Michigan area featuring two NHL sheets of ice. We are home to Fox Motors Hockey Club, and Byron Center High School, Catholic Central, and Aquinas Hockey Teams. We also specialize in our introductory skating programs including Learn to Skate, Learn to Hockey Skate, Cross-Ice, and Figure Skating Group Lessons. Call us today for more information! Southside Arena Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Indoor Rink. Open Skate CLOSED for 2020. Our Figure Skating Bridge Program is designed for skaters to learn the important fundamentals of Figure Skating and grow in their skills, for level 3 skaters and above. Skaters in the Bridge Program also have opportunities for show performances and competitions. Also offers eight week Learn to Skate classes for ages 5 - 17. Private lessons and hockey classes also available. Indoor Rink - Grand Rapids Region Ice Skating at Lakeshore Sports Centre in Muskegon, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination We are an ice skating rink with two sheet of ice and a soccer field. Youth Hockey programs, adult league, learn to skate and figure skating are offered! Lakeshore Sports Centre Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Indoor Rink. Public skate is for all ages. Practice figure skating in freestyle. Skating and hockey lessons for ages 3 and up. Skate Rental available Outdoor Rink - Grand Rapids Region Ice Skating at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex in North Muskegon, MI OUR REVIEW »

Destination Offers Luge

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination Muskegon is your place for adventure sports with an ice luge and wheel luge track featuring a 1/4 zip line and several other outdoor recreation sports. Muskegon Winter Sports Complex Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. Our rink is built with natural ice (no refrigeration). The rink is located right beside our lodge, with space for family skating and for playing hockey. Skate at night too! The ice rink and trail are lighted and open every day from 10:00 am to 9:45 pm, weather permitting. Our one-of-a-kind ice skating trail takes you on a 1/4 mile figure-eight loop through the white pine forest. The trail is about 5 feet wide with smooth ice and is lighted every night. Figure and hockey skate rentals available Indoor Rink - Grand Rapids Region Ice Skating at Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination Patterson Ice Center is West Michigan's premier skating facility. Our ice rink features include two, fully refurbished NHL sheets of ice, nearly two dozen locker rooms, and concession stand. Patterson Ice Center is home to: The Greater Grand Rapids Figure Skating Club, high school and college hockey teams and men's and women's hockey leagues. Patterson Ice Center Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Indoor Rink. Open skate for all ages. Skate rentals available. Learn to Skate and Figure Skating lessons available beginning at age 4. Private lessons also available. Outdoor Rink - Grand Rapids Region Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination This plaza is located in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. It features an ice skating rink that serves as a public seating/concert space in the warmer months. Rosa Parks Circle Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. Skates are free with admission (first come, first served) and ice balance aids are available. Indoor Rink - Grand Rapids Region Ice Skating at Cedar Rock Sports Plex in Cedar Springs, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Closed for 2020 About This Destination The Sports Plex exists to provide a fun and competitive place to play Ice Hockey and Indoor Soccer in West Michigan. We offer ice hockey leagues, indoor soccer during the winter, and inline hockey during the summer months. Leagues are available at beginner to competitive levels for all ages and abilities. Our facility is also available to rent for private parties and special events. Cedar Rock Sports Plex Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Indoor Rink. Open skate times Rental available Outdoor Rink - Kalamazoo Region Ice Skating at Millennium Park in Portage, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination Millennium Park Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. This large outdoor refrigerated rink features skate rentals, skate sharpening, snack concessions, restrooms, lockers and an excellent skating surface! Ice resurfacing occurs from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on weekends and daily December 23 - January 5. Outdoor Rink - Kalamazoo Region Ice Skating at South Haven Ice Rink in South Haven, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Closed for 2020 About This Destination The South Haven Ice Rink offers family fun within a walking distance to all the stores and restaurants of downtown. Enjoy the beauty of a winter night while skating under the seasonal lighting. The South Haven Ice Rink is located downtown South Haven across from City Hall, under the Pavilion. Skate rental available. South Haven Ice Rink Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. The covered outdoor ice rink is equipped with a cooling system that runs polyglycol through coils underneath the ice allowing the ice to remain frozen at a consistent temperature. The ice is professionally cleaned with a full size ice resurfacer allowing for a great skating surface. Skate rental available. Indoor Rink - Northern Lower Peninsula Ice Skating at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, MI

Destination Offers Ice Skating

Status: Open for 2020 About This Destination Ice arena in Traverse City, MI. Contains two rinks - David's and West. Centre Ice Arena Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Indoor Rink. Open skate and twilight open skate times. Skate rentals available. Outdoor Rink - Northern Lower Peninsula Ice Skating at Mt. McSauba Recreation Area in Charlevoix, MI

Destination Offers Sledding

Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Ice Skating

Status: Closed for 2020 About This Destination Rated one of the top three small ski areas in the U.S. by Ski Magazine, Mt. McSauba offers truly affordable family skiing. More than just a ski slope, Mt. McSauba is a winter recreation playground. There is a skating rink with a warming cabin on the south side, a lighted sledding hill on the north side and behind the towering dune, a cross-country ski trail. Mt. McSauba Recreation Area Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. Outdoor skating rink with warming fire! Weather conditions may impact the condition of the ice. Call Mt. McSauba Lodge at 231-547-3267 to confirm the rink is open. Rentals available Outdoor Rink - Northern Lower Peninsula Ice Skating at Petoskey Winter Sports Park in Petoskey, MI

Destination Offers Sledding

Downhill Skiing

Snowboarding

Ice Skating

Status: Closed for 2020 About This Destination Seasonal park with ice rinks, sledding/skiing/snowboarding hills & a warming house with concessions. Petoskey Winter Sports Park Ice Skating Rink Details



This is an Outdoor Rink. Outdoor ice rink and hockey rink with limited skate rental ($7.00 fee) and skate sharpening ($7.00). The ice rinks are resurfaced daily. Eight free high quality ice "scooters" are available to assist those that need some help learning how to ice skate.

MAP OF OUTDOOR ICE SKATING RINKS IN MICHIGAN

Find Outdoor Ice Skating Near Me

More MI Winter Sport Guides