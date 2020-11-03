Crystal Mountain Resort Michigan: See Why Families Adore this Snowy Ski Resort Packed with Winter Fun

Crystal Mountain Resort Michigan is Perfect for Families in the Winter

Our family’s annual Crystal Mountain ski weekend has morphed into a ski week this year, thanks to virtual school! The kids are excited that they can put in a few hours on the computer and then head out to the slopes. I’m excited to kick back in a place that I regard as a haven.

This place has become so special to us that when we get our new puppy in a few weeks, we’re naming him Loki after one of the chairlifts here. Crystal Mountain is our family place.

We weren’t always a skiing family, but one of my good friends convinced me to learn how to ski – at the young age of 40 -because it was such a great family activity. She swears that riding the chairlift is one of the best times to chat with your tweens or teens, hands down.

So, I swallowed my fear, took a few lessons, and crossed the bridge from sitting on the sidelines to being able to ride the chairlift with my kids. I also learned how to pack for a ski trip and layer for winter. (That should be in some Michigan Winters 101 class somewhere.)

Since that time, we’ve been regulars at Crystal Mountain in northern Michigan. We look forward to our time there every year because we know the skiing is good, the staff is friendly and accomodating, and the amenities consistently provide what our family needs to relax and have fun together.

If you’re looking for a Northern Michigan family ski vacation, Crystal Mountain should be on your list.

Read on to learn more about Crystal Mountain Resort Michigan ski vacation accommodations, other things to do at the resort, the food, and information on rentals, and more.

*Some of the links below are affiliate links. All opinions are my own (Crystal Mountain doesn’t even know we’re writing this article). We earn a small amount if you book using these links. This helps us pay our employees and keep bringing great family content your way. Thank you for your support!

Crystal Mountain Resort Michigan

12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville, MI 49683

see also: Crystal Mountain in the Summertime »

Table of Contents