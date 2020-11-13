Snow Tubing in Michigan: All of the Places to Go Snow Tubing in Our Great Lakes State

By / November 13, 2020 /
Snow Tubing in Michigan

Snow Tubing in Michigan is the Perfect Way to Spend Time Outside in Winter

If you like sledding, you’re going to love snow tubing in Michigan.

Combine the thrill of speeding down a snow-covered hill on a cushy tube, with the ease of a ride back up to the top and you’ve got a winning combination.

Snow tubing has risen in popularity over the years as ski resorts look to offer a less-technical way to enjoy the slopes.

No training is necessary for snow tubing. Just pay a fee, grab a tube, and get ready for hours of fun at your local snowsports facility.

Snow Tubing in Michigan Boyne Highlands
Snow Tubing at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls, MI

How to Dress for Snow Tubing in Michigan

As with most outdoor activities in Michigan in the winter, you will want to layer your clothing. Start with a non-cotton underlayer and add as many layers as you will need to remain comfortable outdoors for an hour or longer. Here’s more on dressing for winter.

If it is windy or very cold, consider wearing ski goggles and a balaclava.

If your snow tubing destination is at a ski facility or has a way to give you a ride to the top of the hill, you will not get as warm as a person tubing and walking back up the hill. Dress accordingly.

Be sure to wear a warm pair of gloves that repels water. The best for cold days? Gloves with a zipper pocket that accepts hand warmers.

snow tubing in michigan

SNOW TUBING IN MICHIGAN

Snow Tubing locations are spread across Michigan, meaning that you shouldn’t have to travel too far to find a tubing place. Many Michigan ski resorts also offer snow tubing.

Central Lower Michigan
Snow Tubing at Hawk Island, an Ingham County Park in Lansing
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing

About This Destination

Hawk Island is a year-round Ingham County Park offering snow tubing in the winter.

Hawk Island, an Ingham County Park Snow Tubing Details

- Groomed specifically for snow tubing, riders will speed down one of many thrilling 16 ft wide sculpted snow lanes as you drop 50-60 feet over a course of 500-600 feet. A magic carpet uphill conveyor lift transports riders to the top of the hill. Snowmaking machines are used to extend the time the snow tubing hill can be used.
- Please note that although there is not a specific age requirement, all riders must be able to exit the snow tubes on their own after reaching the bottom of the hill.
- After tubing, warm up by one of our outdoor fires with a hot chocolate and s'mores from our snack bar located in the ticketing area. Hawk Island has a small concession area offering hot chocolate, coffee, pop, candy, and chips.

Please note there is a vehicle entrance fee at Hawk Island. Tubing rates: Per person – 2 hours (adults and children) $10

1601 E Cavanaugh Rd
Lansing, MI 48910
Map It

Central Lower Michigan
Snow Tubing at Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park in Holt
Destination Offers
  • Sledding
  • Snow Tubing
  • Cross Country Skiing
  • Snowshoeing

About This Destination

Burchfield Park is a 500+ acre park along the Grand River in Ingham County.
In the winter, ski skating and sledding (with tubes) is available.

Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park Snow Tubing Details

Please note there is a vehicle entrance fee at Burchfield Park. Sled down our two sledding hills, one for little kids, and one for the more daring! Snow tubes are available to rent for $3.00, weather permitting on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday - Thursday snow tube rentals are closed, but the hill remains open, you may bring your own sled.

881 Grovenburg Rd
Holt, MI 48842
Map It

Central Lower Michigan
Snow Tubing at Snow Snake Ski & Golf in Harrison
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing
  • Downhill Skiing
  • Snowboard Ski Lessons

About This Destination

Snow Snake is a year-round outdoor activity center featuring golf and ziplines in the summer and snow sports in the winter (downhill skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.)

Snow Snake Ski & Golf Snow Tubing Details

Tubes are provided and a surface lift is available for you to ride up the hill. No experience or special equipment is needed. As many as three tubes can "link" together.
Must be 36 inches or taller to ride tubes.
One Hour - $15

3407 East Mannsiding Rd.
Harrison, MI 48625
Map It

Central Lower Michigan
Snow Tubing at Double JJ Resort in Rothbury
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing
  • Sleigh Rides
  • Lodging

About This Destination

Double JJ Resort has an indoor waterpark, miles of scenic trails to explore on horseback, a golf course, outdoor summer and winter sports, and themed events like summer rodeos and cattle drives.

Double JJ Resort Snow Tubing Details

A 660 ft. run makes for plenty of excitement! Fly down the track on a snow tube and let the tow rope pull you back to the top. Warm-up around the bonfire, or inside at the snack shack where you’ll find hot cocoa, beer specials, and treats.
$10/person – *Must be 38″ or taller to ride.
REGULAR HOURS BASED ON WEATHER
Call ahead to check for weather/operating updates
Friday | 5-10pm
Saturday | 10am-10pm
Sunday | 10am-5 pm

5900 Water Rd
Rothbury, MI 49452
Map It

Central Lower Michigan
Snow Tubing at Bertha Brock Park in Ionia
Destination Offers
  • Sledding
  • Snow Tubing

About This Destination

Bertha Brock Park was founded in 1931 to be a public gathering place. With a host of facilities from rustic to refined, the park is a popular location for meetings, recreational events, weddings and receptions, family photos, and banquets.

A healthy trout stream runs through nearly 200 acres of beautiful rolling hills. Trails wind their way through the woods, rustic campsites are scattered along paved paths, and many playground and picnic areas can accommodate a quiet family outting or a major organized event.

Bertha Brock Park Snow Tubing Details

In winter, huge sledding hill. No snow tubes provided.

2311 Bluewater Highway Ionia, MI 48846
Ionia
Map It

Central Lower Michigan
Snow Tubing at Midland City Forest in Midland
Destination Offers
  • Sledding
  • Tobogganing
  • Snow Tubing
  • Cross Country Skiing
  • Snowshoeing
  • Ice Skating

About This Destination

Midland City Forest is a 520-acre city park open year-round. Winter activities include tobogganing, sledding, skiing, ice skating and snowshoeing.

Please call our weather app, Rainout Line, at 989-399-0506 or go online to check the conditions.

Midland City Forest Snow Tubing Details

Our groomed and lighted sledding hill is available for snow tubing until late evening. The sled hill features "lanes," allowing children to travel down the hill with fewer accidents.

If City Forest Chalet is closed, you can still use the sled hill with your personal equipment.

When conditions are favorable, snow is made on-site for the hill.

2840 E Monroe Road
Midland, MI 48642
Map It

Northern Lower Peninsula
Snow Tubing at Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing in Traverse City
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing

About This Destination

Located in beautiful Leelanau County just minutes from downtown Traverse City, they are the largest tubing hill without dedicated lanes in the state of Michigan. Visit for an afternoon of outdoor fun the whole family will enjoy!

Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing Snow Tubing Details

Snow tubing is on a first-come, first-served basis.
They do ask that groups of 20 or more call in advance.
They recommend children be at least four years old. All tubers must be able to ride the tow line and tube down the hill by themselves.
A full-service kitchen and bar in our lodge. Enjoy pizza, nachos, hot chocolate, and other beverages in between tubing.

10484 S Timberlee Dr
Traverse City, MI 49684
Map It

Northern Lower Peninsula
Snow Tubing at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing
  • Dog Sledding
  • Snowmobiling
  • Fat Tire Biking
  • Downhill Skiing
  • Cross Country Skiing
  • Snowboarding
  • Lodging

About This Destination

Shanty Creek Resorts n Bellaire, Michigan is a four-season destination resort spanning nearly 5,000 acres across three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss and Cedar River, each with lodging, dining, golf, and downhill skiing and cross country trails.

Schuss Mountain ski resort and Summit Mountain’s two-mountain experience provides 53 downhill slopes, five terrain parks, 30km of cross country trails, and a multi-lane alpine tubing park located at one one of the best ski resorts in Michigan.

Shanty Creek Resort Snow Tubing Details

Hear the sounds of laughter from Summit Mountain’s Alpine Tubing Park. Experience the thrill of sledding without having to climb back up!

• Friday evenings, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays
• Each session begins at the top of the hour
• Tickets are $15/hour; $25/2 hours
• Tickets purchased online must be 48 hours in advance
• Must be 36″ tall to participate
• Participants must sign a release of liability form

5780 Shanty Creek Road
Bellaire, MI 49615
Map It

Northern Lower Peninsula
Snow Tubing at Boyne Mountain Ski Resort in Boyne Falls
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing
  • Fat Tire Biking
  • Downhill Skiing
  • Snowboard Ski Lessons
  • Cross Country Skiing
  • Snowshoeing
  • Snowboarding
  • Ice Skating
  • Lodging

About This Destination

Located in Boyne Falls, Michigan, Boyne Mountain Resort has been a favorite Midwest destination since 1948.

Boyne Mountain offers 60 runs on 415 skiable acres, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire snow biking, Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark, The Spa at Boyne Mountain, Zipline Adventures, two golf courses, disc golf, lift-serviced mountain biking, beach activities, kids programs, lodging, meeting and wedding facilities, and real estate.

Boyne Mountain Ski Resort Snow Tubing Details

Ages 5 and up. Boyne Mountain's tubing area has five groomed lanes. Simply grab a tube, hook it on to the conveyor, then turn around, and take a seat; the Top Notch lift will take you to the top of the hill.

1 Boyne Mountain Road
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Map It

Northern Lower Peninsula
Snow Tubing at Mt. Holiday in Traverse City
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing
  • Downhill Skiing
  • Snowboard Ski Lessons

About This Destination

Mt. Holiday is a small nonprofit ski hill in the Traverse City area. Ski, snowboard, snow tube, zipline, hike or bike at this location.

Mt. Holiday Snow Tubing Details

The tubing hill opens 1 hour after the slopes open and starts at the top of every hour. We do recommend reservations as the number of tubes available each hour is limited.

We do not have an age or height limit, we do, however, require each child to ride independently in their own tube, meaning they cannot sit on anyone’s lap.

3100 Holiday Road
Traverse City, MI 49686
Map It

Northern Lower Peninsula
Snow Tubing at Hanson Hills Recreation Area in Grayling
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing
  • Downhill Skiing
  • Cross Country Skiing
  • Snowshoeing
  • Snowboarding

About This Destination

Hanson Hills Recreation Area Offers a variety of Outdoor, year-round recreational activities.

Winter Time Activities include: Downhill Skiing/Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, and TUBING!!
Summer Time Activities include: Mountain Biking/Hiking, and Softball Leagues. They also have two Disc Golf Courses.

Hanson Hills Recreation Area Snow Tubing Details

Adjacent to our ski slopes, this fun filled activity is perfect for children and adults alike. Take an exhilarating ride down the slope on a tube where you will end up at the base of the hill right next to the tow rope where you will be towed back to the top to do it again!

For safety concerns, we ask that children under 4 years of age, are not be permitted on the tubing hill.

Reservations are recommended.

7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI 49738
Map It

Northern Lower Peninsula
Snow Tubing at Treetops Resort in Gaylord
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing
  • Dog Sledding
  • Snowmobiling
  • Fat Tire Biking
  • Downhill Skiing
  • Snowboard Ski Lessons
  • Cross Country Skiing
  • Snowshoeing
  • Snowboarding
  • Sleigh Rides
  • Winter Event
  • Lodging

About This Destination

With 1,500 acres to explore, there’s a lot to see and do at Treetops.

Treetops Resort Snow Tubing Details

Extreme tubing run adjacent to ski slopes which is perfect for children and adults alike. The run is 400 feet in length and has an 80-foot vertical drop. Tow rope will haul you back up the hill. After your one-hour extreme tubing session, we guarantee you will be hooked.

Must be 42" or taller. Minors must have a parent or guardian present to complete and sign their liability release form.

Reservations for extreme winter tubing are strongly recommended.

3962 Wilkinson Road
Gaylord, MI 49735
Map It

Southeast Michigan
Snow Tubing at Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park in Battle Creek
Destination Offers
  • Sledding
  • Snow Tubing
  • Cross Country Skiing
  • Snowshoeing

About This Destination

Battle Creek Recreation Department offers winter sports activities in the winter at Binder Park Golf Course. Activities include: sledding, tubing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, etc. NOTE: Equipment will be available for use and the warming house will be open only Saturdays and Sundays.

7255 B Dr. S.
Battle Creek, MI 49014
Map It

Southeast Michigan
Snow Tubing at Rolling Hills Winter Park in Ypsilanti
Destination Offers
  • Sledding
  • Snow Tubing
  • Cross Country Skiing
  • Snowshoeing

About This Destination

Rolling Hills Park is open year-round. In winter, the park features a sledding hill, a half mile of cleared walking trail and three miles of groomed cross-country ski trails (weather permitting). Winter equipment is available for rent. Please remember this is a sledding hill, no snowboards or downhill skis allowed.

Rolling Hills Winter Park Snow Tubing Details

Tubes available for rent

7660 Stony Creek Rd
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Map It

Southwest Michigan
Snow Tubing at Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area in Belmont
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing
  • Fat Tire Biking
  • Downhill Skiing
  • Snowboard Ski Lessons
  • Snowboarding

About This Destination

Cannonsburg Ski Area, established in 1965, offers outdoor activities and events all year round and is loocated15 minutes northeast of Grand Rapids, MI.

During the winter season, Cannonsburg offers skiing, snowboarding, multiple terrain parks, fat biking, and the largest tubing facility in the state.

Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area Snow Tubing Details

Bring the whole family tubing, because our snowcoaster is fun for *everyone.

Tubing lanes are fast and fun and serviced by a state-of-the-art magic carpet, ensuring your group gets maximum laps.

Each ticket is good for 2 hours, allowing for maximum downhill tubing runs. Whether you are linking up with friends or riding down solo, our tubing lanes are a blast!

*Participants must be 42" tall

Belmont
Map It

Southwest Michigan
Snow Tubing at Five Pines Ministries in Berrien Center
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing
  • Cross Country Skiing

About This Destination

Five Pines Ministries is a non-denominational summer day camp, retreat center, and Christian discipleship ministry extending access to their grounds to campers and the public.

Five Pines Ministries Snow Tubing Details

Our five-lane, 400 ft. tubing hill offers an exciting ride and is even lighted for nighttime fun!

We offer both public and private tubing. Our public hours are:​

Saturdays 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sundays 1:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Pricing for public tubing is $10.00 per person. 5 & under are free (must ride on adult's lap).

6597 Smith Road
Berrien Center, MI 49102
Map It

Southwest Michigan
Snow Tubing at Echo Valley in Kalamazoo
Destination Offers
  • Tobogganing
  • Snow Tubing

About This Destination

Tobogganing and Tubing destination in Southwest Michigan. Some years they do have ice skating.

Echo Valley Snow Tubing Details

Our tubing hill is now expanded for a longer, more exciting ride! We have also increased our supply of covered tubes in two (2) sizes to ensure an exciting ride in all snow conditions. And speaking of snow, we now have three mobile snow machines and new grooming equipment to help keep the tubing hill in prime condition for your enjoyment.

A tow rope is available to assist you and your tube back up to the top. The walking surface at the tow rope this year has been paved and heated. Meet your friends for a day of fun and tubing excitement at Echo Valley!

8495 East H Ave.
Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Map It

Upper Peninsula
Snow Tubing at Mt. Zion Rec Complex in Ironwood
Destination Offers
  • Snow Tubing
  • Downhill Skiing
  • Snowboard Ski Lessons
  • Cross Country Skiing

About This Destination

The Mt. Zion Recreational Complex is located on the campus of Gogebic Community College in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The ski hill operates as an on-campus laboratory for GCC’s Ski Area Management Program and offers downhill, cross-country, snowboard, and snowtubing to visitors. Rental equipment is available. Lessons and learning programs available, too.

Mt. Zion Rec Complex Snow Tubing Details

Children must be 6 years old or 42 inches tall to ride the tubing park.
Individual 2 Hr. Block: $10

E4946 Jackson Road
Ironwood, MI 49938
Map It

Upper Peninsula
Snow Tubing at Sault Seal Recreation Area in Sault Ste. Marie
Destination Offers
  • Sledding
  • Snow Tubing
  • Downhill Skiing
  • Cross Country Skiing
  • Snowshoeing
  • Snowboarding

About This Destination

Sault Seal is equipped with 7 tubing runs with 2 tubing lifts, and a ski and snowboard hill with 1 lift. Sault Seal also has a heated chalet with a view of the entire hill.

Lockable Snowboard Rack
Bring your own lock and cable (not provided)

Sault Seal Recreation Area Snow Tubing Details

Children must be accompanied by an adult for supervision. Every person must go down the hill in their own tube.

Ride back to the top of the tubing hill with a conveyor system.

2601 Minneapolis St.
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Map It
MAP OF SNOW TUBING IN MICHIGAN LOCATIONS

Find Snow Tubing Near Me

MORE MI WINTER GUIDES

Winter Sports - Michigan

Snow tubing in Michigan

