Snow Tubing in Michigan: All of the Places to Go Snow Tubing in Our Great Lakes State

Snow Tubing in Michigan is the Perfect Way to Spend Time Outside in Winter

If you like sledding, you’re going to love snow tubing in Michigan.

Combine the thrill of speeding down a snow-covered hill on a cushy tube, with the ease of a ride back up to the top and you’ve got a winning combination.

Snow tubing has risen in popularity over the years as ski resorts look to offer a less-technical way to enjoy the slopes.

No training is necessary for snow tubing. Just pay a fee, grab a tube, and get ready for hours of fun at your local snowsports facility.

Snow Tubing at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls, MI

How to Dress for Snow Tubing in Michigan

As with most outdoor activities in Michigan in the winter, you will want to layer your clothing. Start with a non-cotton underlayer and add as many layers as you will need to remain comfortable outdoors for an hour or longer. Here’s more on dressing for winter.

If it is windy or very cold, consider wearing ski goggles and a balaclava.

If your snow tubing destination is at a ski facility or has a way to give you a ride to the top of the hill, you will not get as warm as a person tubing and walking back up the hill. Dress accordingly.

Be sure to wear a warm pair of gloves that repels water. The best for cold days? Gloves with a zipper pocket that accepts hand warmers.

Snow Tubing locations are spread across Michigan, meaning that you shouldn’t have to travel too far to find a tubing place. Many Michigan ski resorts also offer snow tubing.

Central Lower Michigan Snow Tubing at Hawk Island, an Ingham County Park in Lansing Destination Offers Snow Tubing About This Destination Hawk Island is a year-round Ingham County Park offering snow tubing in the winter. Hawk Island, an Ingham County Park Snow Tubing Details - Groomed specifically for snow tubing, riders will speed down one of many thrilling 16 ft wide sculpted snow lanes as you drop 50-60 feet over a course of 500-600 feet. A magic carpet uphill conveyor lift transports riders to the top of the hill. Snowmaking machines are used to extend the time the snow tubing hill can be used.

- Please note that although there is not a specific age requirement, all riders must be able to exit the snow tubes on their own after reaching the bottom of the hill.

- After tubing, warm up by one of our outdoor fires with a hot chocolate and s'mores from our snack bar located in the ticketing area. Hawk Island has a small concession area offering hot chocolate, coffee, pop, candy, and chips. Please note there is a vehicle entrance fee at Hawk Island. Tubing rates: Per person – 2 hours (adults and children) $10 Central Lower Michigan Snow Tubing at Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park in Holt Destination Offers Sledding

Snow Tubing

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing About This Destination Burchfield Park is a 500+ acre park along the Grand River in Ingham County.

In the winter, ski skating and sledding (with tubes) is available. Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park Snow Tubing Details Please note there is a vehicle entrance fee at Burchfield Park. Sled down our two sledding hills, one for little kids, and one for the more daring! Snow tubes are available to rent for $3.00, weather permitting on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday - Thursday snow tube rentals are closed, but the hill remains open, you may bring your own sled. Central Lower Michigan Snow Tubing at Snow Snake Ski & Golf in Harrison Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons About This Destination Snow Snake is a year-round outdoor activity center featuring golf and ziplines in the summer and snow sports in the winter (downhill skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.) Snow Snake Ski & Golf Snow Tubing Details Tubes are provided and a surface lift is available for you to ride up the hill. No experience or special equipment is needed. As many as three tubes can "link" together.

Must be 36 inches or taller to ride tubes.

One Hour - $15 Central Lower Michigan Snow Tubing at Double JJ Resort in Rothbury Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Sleigh Rides

Lodging About This Destination Double JJ Resort has an indoor waterpark, miles of scenic trails to explore on horseback, a golf course, outdoor summer and winter sports, and themed events like summer rodeos and cattle drives. Double JJ Resort Snow Tubing Details A 660 ft. run makes for plenty of excitement! Fly down the track on a snow tube and let the tow rope pull you back to the top. Warm-up around the bonfire, or inside at the snack shack where you’ll find hot cocoa, beer specials, and treats.

$10/person – *Must be 38″ or taller to ride.

REGULAR HOURS BASED ON WEATHER

Call ahead to check for weather/operating updates

Friday | 5-10pm

Saturday | 10am-10pm

Sunday | 10am-5 pm Central Lower Michigan Snow Tubing at Bertha Brock Park in Ionia Destination Offers Sledding

Snow Tubing About This Destination Bertha Brock Park was founded in 1931 to be a public gathering place. With a host of facilities from rustic to refined, the park is a popular location for meetings, recreational events, weddings and receptions, family photos, and banquets. A healthy trout stream runs through nearly 200 acres of beautiful rolling hills. Trails wind their way through the woods, rustic campsites are scattered along paved paths, and many playground and picnic areas can accommodate a quiet family outting or a major organized event. Bertha Brock Park Snow Tubing Details In winter, huge sledding hill. No snow tubes provided. Central Lower Michigan Snow Tubing at Midland City Forest in Midland Destination Offers Sledding

Tobogganing

Snow Tubing

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Ice Skating About This Destination Midland City Forest is a 520-acre city park open year-round. Winter activities include tobogganing, sledding, skiing, ice skating and snowshoeing. Please call our weather app, Rainout Line, at 989-399-0506 or go online to check the conditions. Midland City Forest Snow Tubing Details Our groomed and lighted sledding hill is available for snow tubing until late evening. The sled hill features "lanes," allowing children to travel down the hill with fewer accidents. If City Forest Chalet is closed, you can still use the sled hill with your personal equipment. When conditions are favorable, snow is made on-site for the hill. Northern Lower Peninsula Snow Tubing at Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing in Traverse City Destination Offers Snow Tubing About This Destination Located in beautiful Leelanau County just minutes from downtown Traverse City, they are the largest tubing hill without dedicated lanes in the state of Michigan. Visit for an afternoon of outdoor fun the whole family will enjoy! Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing Snow Tubing Details Snow tubing is on a first-come, first-served basis.

They do ask that groups of 20 or more call in advance.

They recommend children be at least four years old. All tubers must be able to ride the tow line and tube down the hill by themselves.

A full-service kitchen and bar in our lodge. Enjoy pizza, nachos, hot chocolate, and other beverages in between tubing. Northern Lower Peninsula Snow Tubing at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Dog Sledding

Snowmobiling

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Cross Country Skiing

Snowboarding

Lodging About This Destination Shanty Creek Resorts n Bellaire, Michigan is a four-season destination resort spanning nearly 5,000 acres across three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss and Cedar River, each with lodging, dining, golf, and downhill skiing and cross country trails. Schuss Mountain ski resort and Summit Mountain’s two-mountain experience provides 53 downhill slopes, five terrain parks, 30km of cross country trails, and a multi-lane alpine tubing park located at one one of the best ski resorts in Michigan. Shanty Creek Resort Snow Tubing Details Hear the sounds of laughter from Summit Mountain’s Alpine Tubing Park. Experience the thrill of sledding without having to climb back up! • Friday evenings, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays

• Each session begins at the top of the hour

• Tickets are $15/hour; $25/2 hours

• Tickets purchased online must be 48 hours in advance

• Must be 36″ tall to participate

• Participants must sign a release of liability form Northern Lower Peninsula Snow Tubing at Boyne Mountain Ski Resort in Boyne Falls Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Ice Skating

Lodging About This Destination Located in Boyne Falls, Michigan, Boyne Mountain Resort has been a favorite Midwest destination since 1948. Boyne Mountain offers 60 runs on 415 skiable acres, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire snow biking, Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark, The Spa at Boyne Mountain, Zipline Adventures, two golf courses, disc golf, lift-serviced mountain biking, beach activities, kids programs, lodging, meeting and wedding facilities, and real estate. Boyne Mountain Ski Resort Snow Tubing Details Ages 5 and up. Boyne Mountain's tubing area has five groomed lanes. Simply grab a tube, hook it on to the conveyor, then turn around, and take a seat; the Top Notch lift will take you to the top of the hill. Northern Lower Peninsula Snow Tubing at Mt. Holiday in Traverse City Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons About This Destination Mt. Holiday is a small nonprofit ski hill in the Traverse City area. Ski, snowboard, snow tube, zipline, hike or bike at this location. Mt. Holiday Snow Tubing Details The tubing hill opens 1 hour after the slopes open and starts at the top of every hour. We do recommend reservations as the number of tubes available each hour is limited. We do not have an age or height limit, we do, however, require each child to ride independently in their own tube, meaning they cannot sit on anyone’s lap. Northern Lower Peninsula Snow Tubing at Hanson Hills Recreation Area in Grayling Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding About This Destination Hanson Hills Recreation Area Offers a variety of Outdoor, year-round recreational activities. Winter Time Activities include: Downhill Skiing/Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, and TUBING!!

Summer Time Activities include: Mountain Biking/Hiking, and Softball Leagues. They also have two Disc Golf Courses. Hanson Hills Recreation Area Snow Tubing Details Adjacent to our ski slopes, this fun filled activity is perfect for children and adults alike. Take an exhilarating ride down the slope on a tube where you will end up at the base of the hill right next to the tow rope where you will be towed back to the top to do it again! For safety concerns, we ask that children under 4 years of age, are not be permitted on the tubing hill. Reservations are recommended. Northern Lower Peninsula Snow Tubing at Treetops Resort in Gaylord Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Dog Sledding

Snowmobiling

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Sleigh Rides

Winter Event

Lodging About This Destination With 1,500 acres to explore, there’s a lot to see and do at Treetops. Treetops Resort Snow Tubing Details Extreme tubing run adjacent to ski slopes which is perfect for children and adults alike. The run is 400 feet in length and has an 80-foot vertical drop. Tow rope will haul you back up the hill. After your one-hour extreme tubing session, we guarantee you will be hooked. Must be 42" or taller. Minors must have a parent or guardian present to complete and sign their liability release form. Reservations for extreme winter tubing are strongly recommended. Southeast Michigan Snow Tubing at Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park in Battle Creek Destination Offers Sledding

Snow Tubing

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing About This Destination Battle Creek Recreation Department offers winter sports activities in the winter at Binder Park Golf Course. Activities include: sledding, tubing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, etc. NOTE: Equipment will be available for use and the warming house will be open only Saturdays and Sundays. Southeast Michigan Snow Tubing at Rolling Hills Winter Park in Ypsilanti Destination Offers Sledding

Snow Tubing

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing About This Destination Rolling Hills Park is open year-round. In winter, the park features a sledding hill, a half mile of cleared walking trail and three miles of groomed cross-country ski trails (weather permitting). Winter equipment is available for rent. Please remember this is a sledding hill, no snowboards or downhill skis allowed. Rolling Hills Winter Park Snow Tubing Details Tubes available for rent Southwest Michigan Snow Tubing at Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area in Belmont Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination Cannonsburg Ski Area, established in 1965, offers outdoor activities and events all year round and is loocated15 minutes northeast of Grand Rapids, MI. During the winter season, Cannonsburg offers skiing, snowboarding, multiple terrain parks, fat biking, and the largest tubing facility in the state. Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area Snow Tubing Details Bring the whole family tubing, because our snowcoaster is fun for *everyone. Tubing lanes are fast and fun and serviced by a state-of-the-art magic carpet, ensuring your group gets maximum laps. Each ticket is good for 2 hours, allowing for maximum downhill tubing runs. Whether you are linking up with friends or riding down solo, our tubing lanes are a blast! *Participants must be 42" tall Southwest Michigan Snow Tubing at Five Pines Ministries in Berrien Center Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Cross Country Skiing About This Destination Five Pines Ministries is a non-denominational summer day camp, retreat center, and Christian discipleship ministry extending access to their grounds to campers and the public. Five Pines Ministries Snow Tubing Details Our five-lane, 400 ft. tubing hill offers an exciting ride and is even lighted for nighttime fun! We offer both public and private tubing. Our public hours are:​ Saturdays 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sundays 1:00 pm - 5:30 pm Pricing for public tubing is $10.00 per person. 5 & under are free (must ride on adult's lap). Southwest Michigan Snow Tubing at Echo Valley in Kalamazoo Destination Offers Tobogganing

Snow Tubing About This Destination Tobogganing and Tubing destination in Southwest Michigan. Some years they do have ice skating. Echo Valley Snow Tubing Details Our tubing hill is now expanded for a longer, more exciting ride! We have also increased our supply of covered tubes in two (2) sizes to ensure an exciting ride in all snow conditions. And speaking of snow, we now have three mobile snow machines and new grooming equipment to help keep the tubing hill in prime condition for your enjoyment. A tow rope is available to assist you and your tube back up to the top. The walking surface at the tow rope this year has been paved and heated. Meet your friends for a day of fun and tubing excitement at Echo Valley! Upper Peninsula Snow Tubing at Mt. Zion Rec Complex in Ironwood Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing About This Destination The Mt. Zion Recreational Complex is located on the campus of Gogebic Community College in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The ski hill operates as an on-campus laboratory for GCC’s Ski Area Management Program and offers downhill, cross-country, snowboard, and snowtubing to visitors. Rental equipment is available. Lessons and learning programs available, too. Mt. Zion Rec Complex Snow Tubing Details Children must be 6 years old or 42 inches tall to ride the tubing park.

Individual 2 Hr. Block: $10 Upper Peninsula Snow Tubing at Sault Seal Recreation Area in Sault Ste. Marie Destination Offers Sledding

Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding About This Destination Sault Seal is equipped with 7 tubing runs with 2 tubing lifts, and a ski and snowboard hill with 1 lift. Sault Seal also has a heated chalet with a view of the entire hill. Lockable Snowboard Rack

Bring your own lock and cable (not provided) Sault Seal Recreation Area Snow Tubing Details Children must be accompanied by an adult for supervision. Every person must go down the hill in their own tube. Ride back to the top of the tubing hill with a conveyor system.

