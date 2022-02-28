Otsego Resort: Don’t Miss this Vintage, Timeless Ski Experience in Gaylord Michigan

Skiing today

With the highest elevation in the lower peninsula, Gaylord is in the heart of Michigan’s snow belt and is blessed with a hearty snowfall of about 150 inches per year.

That, combined with an area full of peaks and valleys, makes the region a prime place for downhill skiing.

Panoramic Sturgeon River Valley Views

Otsego Ski Resort has built on this foundation over the decades and has mastered the art of snowmaking and snow maintenance.

Plus, short lift lines at Otsego Resort mean that you spend your time skiing rather than waiting in line. It still feels like a private resort here, even though the place has been open to the public for several years now.

Variety of Terrain is Another Perk of Otsego Resort

There’s a good balance of beginner, intermediate, and difficult ski runs, along with several terrain parks.

While chairlifts are older and slower than you’ll find at trendier resorts this is not an issue with such short lift lines.