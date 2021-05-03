Win! Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Pass for 4 in the Incredible Kid Photo Giveaway!

craig's cruisers giveaway

Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Centers in West Michigan

Craig’s Cruisers – Grand Rapids
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
616-530-2900
Craig’s Cruisers – Holland
651 Chicago Dr., Holland, MI 49423
616-392-7300
Craig’s Cruisers – Muskegon
1551 E Pontaluna Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49444
231-798-4936
Craig’s Cruisers – Silver Lake
8343 W. Hazel Road, Silver Lake, MI 49436
231-873-2511

West Michigan’s premier destination for family fun with four locations: Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and Silver Lake.

Craigs Cruisers dad and son riding cruiser coaster

This is the perfect venue for birthday parties, corporate outings, holiday parties and family fun!

craigs cruisers zipline
Craig’s Cruisers Zipline at the Grand Rapids location

Some of What You’ll Find at the Grand Rapids Location:

  • Trampoline Park
  • Variety of Go-karts
  • Laser Tag
  • Bumper Cars
  • Ninja Course
  • Arcade
  • Mini-Golf
  • Rollercoaster
  • Bumper Boats
  • Virtual Reality
  • Buffet
Craigs Cruisers Arcade 1
Craigs Cruisers boys playing in Trampoline section

Enter to Win a Family Fun Pass for 4!

Family Fun Pass for 4 valid at the following Craig’s Cruisers locations: Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon until 9/1/22.

The Family Fun Pass is good for up to 4 guests. It includes the following for each guest:

  • Buffet
  • 3 Attractions
  • $5 arcade credit

Enter to Win by Uploading a Photo of Your Incredible Kid(s)

Only photo entry per family, please.

As part of your entry, tell us what makes your kid(s) incredible in the caption.

One winner will be chosen at random from the photo entries.

FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on May 31, 2021, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

