Best of Grand Rapids 2023: Showcasing the Best of Grand Rapids for Families in 43 Fantastic Categories

Welcome to the Best of Grand Rapids 2023
Every day, families in Grand Rapids go about their lives, enjoying the region’s remarkable offerings and untold variety of things to do.
We work, eat, shop, and find special ways to mark milestones and make memories.
Today we pause to celebrate and highlight the exceptional establishments that make our city a great place to raise a family in our annual Best of Grand Rapids results report.
Your votes told us where you love to shop, play, and eat – thank you!
They are reflected here, in the 2023 Best of Grand Rapids lists. Take a look at 2023’s top places, food stops, and experiences that make Grand Rapids a cherished home for families.
Best of GR Lists
Best Things to Do in Grand Rapids
Experience old favorites and try something new – The Best of Grand Rapids 2023 is packed with old standbys that have stood the test of time as well as exciting newcomers that popped up on the West Michigan scene in the past year.
The top ten winners in each sub-category are listed (exceptions made in cases of a tie.)
Let’s play local and celebrate all there is to love about Grand Rapids!
Best Museums
Explore the best museums in Grand Rapids!
Winner: Grand Rapids Public Museum
1. Grand Rapids Public Museum
2. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
3. Air Zoo
4. Grand Rapids Art Museum
5. Holland Museum
6. Gerald R Ford Museum
7. Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives
8. Saugatuck Center for the Arts
Best Indoor Play Venues
Check off these ultimate indoor play places in West Michigan, where kids can unleash their imagination and have endless hours of fun.
Winner: Craig’s Cruisers
1. Craig’s Cruisers
2. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
3. BattleGR Tactical Games
4. Rebounderz Indoor Trampoline Arena (Jenison)
5. Holland Aquatic Center
6. EverPlay Cafe
7. Altitude
8. Tarry Hall Roller Rink
9. For the Kidz Gymnastics
10. Allegan Event
10. Amped Virtual Reality
A Top Indoor Play Venue in Kentwood
2923 28th St SE, Kentwood MI, 49512-1624 - (616) 608-5508 x_____
The incredible service at Amped Virtual Reality has resulted in a 4.9-star rating.
Individuals, families, birthday parties, & companies have so much fun with 50 easy-to-play games and experiences, including multiplayer options.
STEM summer camps include robotics, coding, 3D printing, & Drones! Visit and you will be amazed!
Individuals, families, birthday parties, & companies have so much fun with 50 easy-to-play games and experiences, including multiplayer options.
STEM summer camps include robotics, coding, 3D printing, & Drones! Visit and you will be amazed!
"We had SO much fun! Everyone had a blast playing together. If you're looking for something for the whole family to enjoy, check this place out!" - Simone
Best Places to See Animals
The Best of Grand Rapids for families would not be complete without zoos and animals!
A huge variety of animal adventures are at our fingertips in West Michigan. Explore the best places that offer captivating and immersive animal experiences for all ages at our local animal experiences & petting zoos.
Winner: John Ball Zoo
A Top Place to See Animals in Zeeland
2950 80th Avenue, Zeeland MI, 49464 - (616) 748-1110
You're invited to enjoy "hands-on fun" with our farm animals and friendly staff.
Now celebrating 34 years, Critter Barn is at its NEW location.
Parking, accessibility, bathrooms, and a protected picnic area make Critter Barn's new farm an easy choice.
Now celebrating 34 years, Critter Barn is at its NEW location.
"My kids went on a school field trip to the Critter Barn and said, "Dad, it's just the best, you've got to come and see it!" G. Stannis
"My kids went on a school field trip to the Critter Barn and said, "Dad, it's just the best, you've got to come and see it!" G. Stannis
Best Fall Farms / Apple Orchards
Crown the autumn harvest season with a visit to one or more of West Michigan’s top-voted apple orchards and fall destinations!
Apple picking, hayrides, corn mazes, and a plethora of seasonal activities are waiting to be discovered!
Winner: Schwallier’s Country Basket
1. Schwallier’s Country Basket
2. Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
3. Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm
4. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
5. Anderson & Girls Orchards
6. Deep Roots Produce
7. Crane Orchards U-Pick and Corn Maze
8. Heidi’s Farmstand
9. Wells Orchard
10. Grange Ave. Market & You Pick Orchard
Best Game or Hobby Stores
Gamers and hobby lovers have spoken! The new Bricks & Minifigs store took home top honors. Check it out – and other cool outlets to take your next family game night to the next level.
Winner: Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids
1. Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids
2. House Rules Board Game Lounge
3. Out of the Box – Kentwood, Zeeland & Holland
4. Galactic Toys & Games – Alpine
5. Rider’s Hobby Shop
6. Blue Bridge Games
7. Pixel Perfect Video Games
8. DNA Brix
9. Rookies Sportscards Plus
10. The Griffin’s Rest
more game night
A Top Game or Hobby Store in Grand Rapids
2927 Breton Road SE, Grand Rapids MI, 49512 - (616) 719-1973
Bricks & Minifigs is your one-stop aftermarket LEGO® shop! We have new and used sets, bulk bricks, accessories, and lots of minifigs.
Stop by today to choose your next build, find a missing piece, or build a custom minifig.
We also offer birthday parties!
Stop by today to choose your next build, find a missing piece, or build a custom minifig.
We also offer birthday parties!
We also offer birthday parties!
Best Libraries for Kids
West Michigan’s favorite libraries for kids, listed!
Expect engaging storytelling, interactive programs, and a wealth of children’s literature – plus summer reading programs, too!
Winner: Kent District Library – East Grand Rapids Branch
1. Kent District Library – East Grand Rapids Branch
2. Kent District Library – Plainfield Township Branch
2. Georgetown Township Public Library
4. Kent District Library – Wyoming Branch
5. Kent District Library – Walker Branch
6. Kent District Library – Cascade Township Branch
7. Kent District Library – Caledonia Township Branch
8. Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch
9. Kent District Library – Byron Township Branch
10. Kent District Library – Amy Van Andel Library (Ada)
Best Moms Groups
Find your village with local mom & parenting groups.
Winner: GR MoMs (Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples)
1. GR MoMs (Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples)
2. Thornapple MOPS (Moms of Preschoolers)
3. ABC Moms Group – Ada Bible Church
4. Where Moms Connect- Magnify Church Rockford
Best Parks for Kids
If you like sprawling green spaces, playgrounds, picnic areas, and recreational activities for every age and interest, you’re going to love our area’s host of parks and playgrounds.
Don’t know where to start? The best of Grand Rapids has crowned Millennium Park as the top park for families in the area – try that one first!
Winner: Millennium Park
1. Millennium Park
2. John Ball Zoo Park
3. Frog Hollow
4. Hager Park
5. Cascade Township Park
6. Imagination Station – Grand Haven
7. Tunnel Park
8. Grand Rapids Township Park
9. Rosewood Park
10. Legacy Park
Best Places to Get a Membership
These are the places so good that you want to visit them over and over again.
Meijer Gardens took home top honors in the Best of Grand Rapids contest this year, highlighting the many ways the organization caters to families, including:
Winner: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
Best Places to Go Walking
Winner: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
2. Blandford Nature Center
3. Pickerel Lake Park – Fred Meijer Nature Preserve
4. Millennium Park
5. Grand Ravines
6. Provin Trails Park
7. Kent Trails
8. Outdoor Discovery Center
9. Reeds Lake Trail
10. Roselle Park
more walking trails
Best Splash Pads
Greater Grand Rapids boasts some of the best splash pads and spray parks, offering refreshing water play areas where kids can cool off and have a splashing good time when the heat is on.
Winner: Millennium Park
1. Millennium Park
2. Maplewood Park
3. Rosewood Park
4. City of Zeeland Splash Pad Park
5. Aberdeen Park
6. Lamar Park
7. Allendale Community Park
8. Pinewood Park
8. Wilcox Park
10. Tanglefoot Park
Best Toddler Times
The top-voted toddler time activities in Grand Rapids include interactive children’s classes, engaging indoor play spaces, and entertainment options.
Add these winning things to do with toddlers to your rotation!
Winner: Craig’s Cruisers – Grand Rapids
1. Craig’s Cruisers – Grand Rapids
2. Little Feet
2. For the Kidz Gymnastics
3. Mary Free Bed YMCA
4. Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness
5. Gymco
6. Joyful Sounds Music Studio – Music Together
7. EntertainZone
8. Kindermusik -Spring Lake
A Top Toddler Time in Grand Rapids
959 Lake Dr SE #206, Grand Rapids MI, 49506 - (206) 271-9569
Little Feet is a fun and engaging parent-child program (ages 3 months to 5 years old) that builds healthy relationships, confident bodies and integrated brains.
Favorite Travel
We rounded up the top voted destinations for your next vacation.
These are the best resorts, water parks, Disney vacation planners… and even a few ideas for a local hotel pool.
Best Day Trip Destinations
The top-voted family family day trips in Michigan include exploring the stunning Mackinac Island, visiting action-packed Michigan’s Adventure, and enjoying the natural beauty of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, and discovering the hidden trails at Ludington State Park.
Winner: Mackinac Island
1. Mackinac Island
2. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
3. LegoLand / Sea Life Aquarium, Auburn Hills, MI
4. Michigan’s Adventure
5. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
6. P. J. Hoffmaster State Park
7. Ludington State Park Beach
8. Petoskey State Park
9. Crystal Mountain (Michigan)
10. Allegan Event
A Top Daytrip destination (from Grand Rapids) in Auburn Hills
4240 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills MI, 48326 - (248) 409-6001
Enjoy epic family fun at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, Michigan’s ONLY indoor LEGO® playground, and SEA LIFE, Michigan’s largest Aquarium! Located in Auburn Hills.
Best Disney Vacation Planners
The best Disney travel agents are knowledgeable, experienced professionals who help create magical and seamless trips, providing expert advice on park tickets, accommodations, dining reservations, and insider tips for a truly enchanting experience.
Here’s a list of Disney vacation planners local families trust:
Winner: Shellie Burton (My Mickey Vacation Travel)
1. Shellie Burton (My Mickey Vacation Travel)
2. Sara Bonzheim (Travelmation)
3. Jennifer Witham Buck (Love the Mouse Travel)
4. Melanie Gifford (Travel with the Magic)
5. Margie Lenau (Wonderland Family Vacations)
6. Jamie Lynn Bird (Dream a Little Dream Travel)
7. Nicole Kaameraad (Key to the World Travel)
8. Sally Blackport (Love the Mouse Travel)
9. Lesa Konecsni (Wonderland Family Vacations)
more Disney travel agents
A Top Disney Vacation Planner - in West Michigan
Don't be overwhelmed planning your Disney vacation. Travel advisor Shellie Burton will help you create memories to last a lifetime!
Website A Top Disney Vacation Planner - in Grand Rapids
1488 Stark Ave. NW, Grand Rapids Michigan, 49534 - (616) 481-3463
We help you make unforgettable memories with your family or group and create happily ever afters with thoughtfully planned travel experiences!
Our experienced Travel Advisors are experts in family travel all over the world!
We specialize in groups and joint ventures with concierge service.
Where is your next wonderland?
Our experienced Travel Advisors are experts in family travel all over the world!
We specialize in groups and joint ventures with concierge service.
Where is your next wonderland?
"Margie goes above and beyond to make sure our family gets a great vacation! She is very passionate about helping us have the most amazing travel experiences. Margie is fantastic!"
Facebook
Best Michigan Waterparks
The best water parks in Michigan offer thrilling water slides, lazy rivers, wave pools, and interactive play areas. Most are outdoors, but Michigan’s Adventure cleaned up with their Wildwater Adventure Outdoor Waterpark this year!
Winner: Michigan’s Adventure
1. Michigan’s Adventure
2. Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Waterpark
3. Zehnder’s Splash Village Indoor Water Parks
4. Avalanche Bay at Boyne Mountain Resort
5. Double JJ Resort Waterpark
6. Soaring Eagle Waterpark
more water parks
Best Michigan Family Resort
Great Wolf Lodge is the top-voted family resort. Known for its impressive indoor water park, themed suites, interactive attractions, and family-friendly amenities, the waterpark hotel makes for a fun, splashy getaway.
Winner: Great Wolf Lodge
1. Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Waterpark
2. Boyne Mountain Resort
3. Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island
4. Crystal Mountain Resort
5. The Homestead Resort
6. Garland Lodge and Golf Resort
Best Hotel Swimming Pool
Winner: Amway Grand Plaza
1. Amway Grand Plaza
2. Holiday Inn Grand Rapids South
3. Embassy Suites Downtown Grand Rapids
4. Drury Inn & Suites Grand Rapids
5. Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown
more water parks hotels
Grand Rapids Date Nights
We love date night more than ever these days.
We’ve got your resource for a lovely night out whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner, cocktails, dessert or, if you’re lucky, a full night stay at a nearby hotel.
MDRD
Best Places for Cocktails
Winner: Max’s South Seas Hideaway
1. Max’s South Seas Hideaway
2. Butchers Union
3. Rockwell Republic
4. Social Misfits
5. Stella’s Lounge
6. SpeakEZ Lounge
7. Eastern Kille Distillery – Wealthy
8. The Green Well
9. IDC
10. Mill Creek Tavern
10. One Bourbon
10. Less Traveled
10. House Rules Lounge
10. The Commons
more date night ideas
A Top Place for Cocktails in Grand Rapids
58 Ionia SW, Grand Rapids MI, 49503 - (616) 551-0016
Escape to a tropical paradise filled with expertly-prepared craft cocktails, delicious food, and the most unique ambiance in Grand Rapids.
Perfect for a romantic date night or a unique group dining experience.
Perfect for a romantic date night or a unique group dining experience.
"The best tiki bar I’ve visited in the United States. The atmosphere is perfect. Drink menu is extensive yet accessible. And the food is excellent too! 5 stars!" Google Review
Best Places for Dessert
Winner: Furniture City Creamery
1. Furniture City Creamery
2. Underground Cookie Club
3. Amore Trattoria Italiana
4. The Melting Pot
5. Sweetlands Candy
6. Martha’s Vineyard Fine Wine & Gourmet Grocery
7. San Chez A Tapas Bistro
8. MDRD
9. Licari’s Sicilian Pizza Kitchen – No.2
more date night ideas
Best Romantic Restaurants
Winner: Amore Trattoria Italiana
1. Amore Trattoria Italiana
2. San Chez Bistro
3. Butcher’s Union
4. Leo’s Seafood
5. The Melting Pot
6. MDRD
7. Cooper’s Hawk
8. Reserve Wine and Food
9. Luna – Grand Rapids
10. One Twenty Three
Best Places for Live Music
Winner: Meijer Gardens
1. Meijer Gardens
2. GLC Live at 20 Monroe
3. The Intersection
4. The Score
5. Mojo’s Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant
6. Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm
7. The Pyramid Scheme
7. Sullivan Field
8. Wildwood Family Farms
9. Midtown (Formerly the Listening Room)
more date night ideas
Best Places to See Comedy
Winner: Dr. Grins Comedy Club
1. Dr. Grins Comedy Club
2. River City Improv
3. Wealthy Theatre
4. The Comedy Project
5. Creston Brewery
6. Midtown- the listening room
more date night ideas
Adult Stuff
Responsibility comes hand in hand with having a family. Part of that are the will & trust plans we all must make (even if we don’t want to think about it.) Taking care of details like this is so so important.
The top-voted services for estate planning, financial planning, realtors, and other adult-oriented needs are listed here.
Use this to find the professionals area families trust for expert guidance and personalized solutions as you navigate the complexities of managing assets, securing your future, and making informed decisions in these important areas of life.
Alles Law estate planning
Best Attorneys- Wills & Trusts
Winner: Alles Law
1. Alles Law
2. Miracle Law
3. Miller Johnson
4. Verity Law
5. David, Wierenga & Lauka
6. Coles Law Firm
7. Michael Zahrt (Foster Swift)
7. Rob Huff (Varnum LLP)
9. Tanis Schultz
10. Colletti & Mobilia, P.C
A Top Attorney - Wills & Trusts in Grand Rapids
5360 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids MI, 49546 - (616) 365-5055
At Alles Law, we know nothing matters more than family.
Personalized and meaningful estate planning is the key to understanding what your family needs and provides you with confidence knowing your family's future is secure.
Personalized and meaningful estate planning is the key to understanding what your family needs and provides you with confidence knowing your family's future is secure.
Best Financial Planners
Winner: Abby Lininger (Drake Financial Group)
1. Abby Lininger (Drake Financial Group)
2. Justin Knapp (Edward Jones)
3. Sheri Postema (Edward Jones)
4. Adam Schwallier (Schwallier Wealth Management)
5. Lisa Dean (BridgePoint Wealth Management)
6. Chris Carlson (Edward Jones)
6. David Hart (Edward Jones)
8. Kurt Faasse (RSC Advisors)
9. Laura Morrison (Edward Jones)
A Top Financial Planner in Byron Center
2034 84th St. SW B, Byron Center MI, 49315 - (616) 389-0113
1302 W Millham Ave., Portage MI, 49024 - (616) 389-0113
My family has operated a financial services firm in West Michigan since 1985.
We have a passion for helping families take their money game from good to great.
I work with you to navigate the complex world of investing using a non-judgmental, relatable approach that all focuses on your goals.
We have a passion for helping families take their money game from good to great.
I work with you to navigate the complex world of investing using a non-judgmental, relatable approach that all focuses on your goals.
"We have been very satisfied with the knowledgeable, reliable, professional help and guidance we have been given in our financial planning! We really trust their judgement and expertise on everything."
Best Realtors
Winner: Kellen Keck (City2Shore Real Estate)
1. Kellen Keck (City2Shore Real Estate)
2. Amanda Rogers (Rogers Neighborhood Realty)
3. Kyle Visser (Keller Williams)
4. Kristin Siebers (City2Shore Real Estate)
5. Karla Amaya-Leone (Home Sweet Homes)
6. Lucas Howard (Keller Williams)
7. Ashley Schaefer (Hello Homes GR)
7. Kim Hensley (REMAX United)
9. Erin Fester (GR Home Team)
10. Paul Spica (Spica Real Estate)
more realtors
A Top Realtor in Hudsonville
6501 Balsam Dr., Hudsonville MI, 49426 - (616) 648-2067
340 River St., Manistee MI, 49660 - (616) 648-2067
202 E Ludington Ave Ste #2, Ludington MI, 49431 - (616) 648-2067
As the broker/owner of City2Shore Port City Associates, and a certified Luxury Home Specialist, I am able to provide my clients with the highest level of service.
Whether buying or selling, residential or commercial, my team and I are ready to serve clients from Grand Rapids to Northern Michigan.
Whether buying or selling, residential or commercial, my team and I are ready to serve clients from Grand Rapids to Northern Michigan.
"Kellen went above and beyond helping us! He was great throughout the entire process of selling our old house and providing good honest advice, to being available anytime anywhere!"
Website A Top Realtor in Lowell
317 E Main St, Suite A, Lowell MI, 49331 - (616) 644-0784
Rogers Neighborhood Realty is a hands on, full service real estate brokerage where our trusted agents make sure that all client needs are met and interests protected.
With us you can buy with confidence and sell with success!
With us you can buy with confidence and sell with success!
Website A Top Realtor in Grand Rapids
1680 East Paris SE, Grand Rapids Michigan, 49546 - (616) 378-0018
Expert, Experienced, and Honest Real Estate services. Serving West Michigan for 20+ years in Luxury, Residential, Condo, and Vacation Home Sales and Purchases.
Buy. Sell. Move Happy with Erin Fester and Jodi Smith of GR Home Team of EXP Realty.
Buy. Sell. Move Happy with Erin Fester and Jodi Smith of GR Home Team of EXP Realty.
Kid Faves Around GR
You can usually have more fun if you have a good plan.
Having a baby? Great!! But he will need a safe place to be loved and cared for while you’re at work.
Use this list to find a birthday party venue, daycare center and more.
Best Daycare Centers
Winner: Milestones Child Development Center
1. Milestones Child Development Center
2. AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care & Preschool
3. Big Steps Little Feet (Ada)
3. Grand Rapids Early Discovery Center
5. Grand Rapids Christian Schools
6. The Goddard School (Grand Rapids – Cascade)
7. West Side Christian School
8. Adventures Learning Centers
more daycare centers
A Top Daycare Center in Grand Rapids
4527 Cascade RD SE, STE B, Grand Rapids MI, 49546 - (616) 551-3200
Milestones Child Development Center offers 6 program locations in Cascade, Caledonia, Jenison, Belmont, Portage and Grandville.
Open since 2005, Milestones enriches each child’s life with intentional educational, authentic experiences all while providing a nurturing and safe environment.
Milestones' state of the art facilities offer secure buildings, warm interiors and expansive natural playgrounds.
Open since 2005, Milestones enriches each child’s life with intentional educational, authentic experiences all while providing a nurturing and safe environment.
Milestones' state of the art facilities offer secure buildings, warm interiors and expansive natural playgrounds.
Best Tutoring / Academic Supports
Winner: Kumon Math and Reading Center of Grand Rapids – North
1. Kumon Math and Reading Center of Grand Rapids – North
2. Grand Valley State University K-12 Connect
3. Reading Success Plus
4. Sylvan Learning of Grand Rapids
5. SLD Read
6. The Tutoring Center – Wyoming
A Top Tutoring/Academic Support in Grand Rapids
1971 East Beltline Avenue NE Suite 120, Grand Rapids MI, 49525 - (616) 363-2880
The Kumon learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills.
Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
We have over four million students enrolled in over 35,000 learning centers.
Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
We have over four million students enrolled in over 35,000 learning centers.
"Our daughter enrolled in Bincy's math program very early in elementary grades, her budding interest exploded, and she devoted herself to it for eight years, quickly achieving top grades." -Rob
Best Overnight Camps
Winner: Camp Newaygo
1. Camp Newaygo
2. Camp Henry
3. Camp Roger
4. YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin
5. CranHill Youth Summer Camps
6. Camp Geneva
7. Pine Ridge Bible Camp
8. Lake Ann Camp
9. Camp Blodgett
more overnight camps
A Top Overnight Camp in Newaygo
5333 S Centerline Road, Newaygo MI, 49337 - (231) 652-1184
Before your summer gets busy, spend time together as a family enjoying the outdoors. Camp Newaygo’s family programs start Memorial Day Weekend!
Best Birthday Party Venues
Winner: Craig’s Cruisers
1. Craig’s Cruisers
2. John Ball Zoo
3. BattleGR Tactical Games
4. Accidental Art
5. The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
5. Pour-d
7. Rebounderz (Jenison)
8. Bricks & Minifigs
9. I’m An Artist Community Studio
10. Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink
10. Allegan Event
A Top Birthday Party Venue in Grand Rapids
1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids MI, 49504 - (616) 336-4300
Birthdays are unforgettable at John Ball Zoo.
Animals, ziplines, face painting, gem mining - this is just the start of what your child can experience at their birthday party.
Packages can be customized with a theme and an ambassador animal will even visit the group!
Animals, ziplines, face painting, gem mining - this is just the start of what your child can experience at their birthday party.
Packages can be customized with a theme and an ambassador animal will even visit the group!
Instagram A Top Birthday Party Venue in Grand Rapids A Top Birthday Party Venue in Grand Rapids
1971 E Beltline NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525 - (616) 259-7269
Pottery painting, potter's wheels, and more! Creative parties are FUN for the kids and EASY for the parents! Available in studio or at home.
Kids’ Sports Teams & Classes
Want to enroll your child in dance, swimming lessons or music programs, but don’t know where to start?
We’ve found the best Grand Rapids places to learn and discover with your kids!
Goldfish Swim School swimming lessons
Best Dance Studio / Lessons
Winner: Scoil Rince Ni Bhraonain
1. Scoil Rince Ni Bhraonain
2. Caledonia Dance & Music Center
3. Hearts in Motion Dance
4. Grand Rapids Civic Theatre And School Of Theatre Arts
5. Integrity Dance Arts
6. Rockford Dance Company
7. Ohana Dance Company
8. HIS Dance Academy
9. Grand Rapids Ballet School
10. Over the Top Academy of Dance
10. Body Language Dance Company
more dance classes
A Top Dance Studio/Lessons in Caledonia
131 E Main Street SE, Suite E, Caledonia MI, 49316 - (616) 891-1606
From your child's first class to their graduation performance, CDMC has a class for everyone!
They specialize in beginners of all ages and training through pre-professional levels. But CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®, going beyond technique to develop important life skills.
CDMC will inspire your child through dance!
They specialize in beginners of all ages and training through pre-professional levels. But CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®, going beyond technique to develop important life skills.
CDMC will inspire your child through dance!
CDMC will inspire your child through dance!
"My daughter danced at two prior studios and CDMC is hands down our favorite and where we will stay. The teachers are knowledgeable and loving. They put on beautiful performances, and we look forward to many years with them." ~Stephanie Pratt
Instagram A Top Dance Studio/Lessons in Grand Rapids
4336 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525 - (616) 226-6412
523 Ada dr., Ada MI, 49301 - (616) 226-6412
At Hearts in Motion we believe in the power of dance and the life lessons it can teach.
We focus on developmentally appropriate classes and curriculum that are fun, challenging and create confidence.
We believe in making our studio a home for our dancers and their families. Come join us!
We focus on developmentally appropriate classes and curriculum that are fun, challenging and create confidence.
We believe in making our studio a home for our dancers and their families. Come join us!
"HMD has been great for our family! Classes and costumes are affordable, the staff is wonderful, but even more, everything about HMD developmentally appropriate for the children they teach!"
Instagram A Top Dance Studio/Lessons in Hudsonville
2450 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville MI, 49426 - (616) 209-5666
We offer: Tap, Jazz, Ballet, Pointe, Hip-Hop, Contemporary and Musical Theatre for ages 3 through Adult.
Ohana means Family! Come join our family today! Ohanadancecompany.com
Ohana means Family! Come join our family today! Ohanadancecompany.com
Best Music Studios / Lessons
Winner: Caledonia Dance & Music Center
1. Caledonia Dance & Music Center
2. Academy of Music in Grand Rapids and Jenison
3. St. Cecilia Music Center
4. Interlochen Center for Arts
4. Joyful Sound Music Studio
6. The Piano Cottage Studios
7. Riverside Guitar School
8. Jeremy Verwys Music Lessons
9. Melody Rose Studios
more music lessons
A Top Music Studio/Lessons in Grand Rapids
6159 28th St SE, Ste 24, Grand Rapids MI, 49546 - (616) 460-4944
7647 Riverview Dr, Jenison MI, 49428 - (616) 460-4944
Voted #1 for music lessons for 4 years, the Academy of Music in Grand Rapids and Jenison Academy of Music offer private lessons in piano, guitar, voice, drums, and strings.
Since 2003, we have provided an exceptional music lesson experience for all ages and levels in a professional environment.
Since 2003, we have provided an exceptional music lesson experience for all ages and levels in a professional environment.
“I love that the Academy does everything but drive my kids to the lesson! The teachers are friendly and professional, and the office is organized and welcoming.” Tracy Bobo
Best Swimming Lessons
Winner: Goldfish Swim School
1. Goldfish Swim School
2. Shelley’s Swim Lessons
3. Kroc Center
4. Miss Julie’s Swim School
5. YMCA – Mary Free Bed
6. YMCA – SpartanNash
7. YMCA – David D. Hunting
8. MVP Sports Clubs
9. Holland Aquatic Center
10. ISR Angel Swimmers (Michele Davis)
10. Zeeland Recreation
10. Tri-Cities Family YMCA
more swimming lessons
A Top Swimming Lessons in Grand Rapids
Right off 28th Street - 2845 Thornhills Ave., Ste S, Grand Rapids MI, 49546 - (616) 259-0725
Our shiver-free pool and state-of-the-art swimming facility are simply the backdrop to our play-based learning experience.
Our teaching philosophy, The Science of Swim Play, is used to build lifesaving water skills from 4 months to 12 years old.
Our teaching philosophy, The Science of Swim Play, is used to build lifesaving water skills from 4 months to 12 years old.
Best Art Instruction / Studios for Kids
Winner: The Mud Room
1. The Mud Room
2. Accidental Art (Rockford)
3. Pour-d
4. The Common Thread Studio
5. Cultivate
6. I’m an Artist Community Studio
7. Interlochen Center for Arts
8. Hearts for the Arts
9. Little Art Park GR
10. Pottery Lane
10. Lionardo Art Studio
more art classes
A Top Art Instruction/Studio for Kids in Grand Rapids
1971 E Beltline NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525 - (616) 259-7269
Paint pottery, make wood signs, or sign up for a private Potter's Wheel class. Creative fun for all ages - no experience needed!
Website A Top Art Instruction/Studio for Kids in Grand Rapids
4235 Edinburgh Dr SE, Grand Rapids MI, 49546 - (616) 633-0667
Enrich your life with a timeless skill! Sewing classes, kits and supplies for ages 7 & up. Birthday parties and events are available upon request.
Best Gymnastics Lessons
Winner: Rising Starz Gymnastics & Fitness
1. Rising Starz Gymnastics & Fitness
2. For the Kidz Gymnastics
3. Caledonia Dance
4. GR Gymnastics
5. Gymco
6. Newton Aerial Academy
7. Kids Unlimited Activity Center
8. R-Athletics
9. A Vaulting Connection @ Legacy Stables/Karin’s Horse Connection
10. Horizon Complex
more gymnastics classes
A Top Gymnastics Lessons in Comstock Park
250 Dodge Court, Suite 206, Comstock Park MI, 49321 - 616-202-7953
Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness offers classes for kids starting at 18 months!
At Rising Starz you will find Preschool Gymnastics, Ninja, Tumbling, Girls Recreational and Girls Xcel Competitive Gymnastics. We also offer Open Gyms, Summer Camps, Clinics and Parent Night Out events!
At Rising Starz you will find Preschool Gymnastics, Ninja, Tumbling, Girls Recreational and Girls Xcel Competitive Gymnastics. We also offer Open Gyms, Summer Camps, Clinics and Parent Night Out events!
"Amazing group of caring, professional coaches who will work hard to help your child learn gymnastics in a safe and supportive environment. Highly recommend!"
-Christina
-Christina
Best Horse Riding Lessons
Winner: Legacy Stables & Karin’s Horse Connection
1. Legacy Stables & Karin’s Horse Connection
2. The Barn For Equine Learning
3. HighPointe Farms
4. AJS Farms
more horse riding lessons
Best Places to Take Driver’s Training
Winner: Jungle Survival Drivers Training
1. Jungle Survival Drivers Training
2. Century Driving School
3. All Star Driver Education
4. Main Street Driving School
5. Courtesy Driving School
6. Georgetown Driving School
7. Official Driving School
8. Buckle In Driving Academy
A Top Place to take Driver's Training in Ada
6090 Fulton St E C, Ada MI, 49301 - (616) 676-4600
Jungle Survival Driver's Training is a locally owned driving school that offers high school students Segment 1 and Segment 2 classes.
Our instructors are highly trained and licensed professionals with many years of experience, and we are committed to providing our students with the highest quality of instruction.
Our instructors are highly trained and licensed professionals with many years of experience, and we are committed to providing our students with the highest quality of instruction.
"What stood out to me was the behind-the-wheel training. The instructor was able to pinpoint areas where I needed improvement and gave me really helpful feedback."
Best Soccer Lessons / Programs
Winner: NW Youth Soccer Association
1. NW Youth Soccer Association
2. SCOR – Soccer Club of Rockford
3. Michigan Soccer Buddies
4. Jenison (GR) Soccer-Zone
5. Midwest United FC
6. AYSO Grandville
6. Michigan Futbol Academy
8. Cedar Area Select Soccer Association
9. Michigan Rangers FC
10. AYSO Allendale
10. AYSO Sparta
more soccer lessons
Health and Beauty Favorites
Time for some pampering!
A little self care goes a long way and our reader’s voted on their top spots for pedicures, massages and haircuts – some for you, some for kids and even “Mommy & Me.“
Haircuts at Cookie Cutters
Best Mommy & Me Pedicure
Winner: TK Nails & Head Spa, LLC
1. TK Nails & Head Spa, LLC
2. Benji Salon & Spa
3. Posh Nails & Spa – Downtown GR
4. Posh Nails & Spa – Jenison
5. Ruby Nails & Day Spa
6. Nail Lounge & Spa
6. Studio Monroe
8. Infinity Beauty
8. VV Nails and Spa
10. Bella Nails
10. Cheshire Nails & Spa
10. A-T Nails
10. Alice Nails
A Top Mommy & Me Pedicure in Byron Center
325 84th St. SW, suite 206, Byron Center MI, 49315 - 616-888-5428
TK Nails & Head Spa, LLC is known for its exceptional head spa treatment and nail services.
We specialize in manicures, pedicures, acrylic nails, gel nails, and more!
At TK Nails & Head Spa, LLC, we provide a safe and nurturing space to explore different options for improving your overall aesthetics.
We specialize in manicures, pedicures, acrylic nails, gel nails, and more!
At TK Nails & Head Spa, LLC, we provide a safe and nurturing space to explore different options for improving your overall aesthetics.
“TK has fantastic customer service, is a super clean and beautiful salon, friendly staff, and their nail work is outstanding. Will not go anywhere else.” Courtney Samuels
Best Massages
Winner: The Woodhouse Day Spa – Grand Rapids
1. The Woodhouse Day Spa – Grand Rapids
2. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
3. Ethos Day Spa
4. Benji Salon & Spa
5. Design 1 Salon Spa Grandville
6. Salus Massage Therapy and Skin Care
7. Simply Massage
8. Heidi Christine’s Salon & Spa (Caledonia)
9. Yoga Zen
10. Wanderlux Spa
10. Gaslight Family Chiropractic
more massages
Best Ear Piercing Places for Kids
Winner: Screaming Needle Tattoo & Body Piercing Studios
1. Screaming Needle Tattoo & Body Piercing Studios
2. Paperdoll Boutique
3. Honest to Goodness Tattoo & Piercing
4. IRIS Piercing Studio
5. Banter by Piercing Pagoda
6. Decorum Body Piercing
Best Haircuts for Kids
Winner: Cookie Cutters
1. Cookie Cutters
2. Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids – GR
3. Benji Salon & Spa
4. Heidi Christine’s Salon & Spa
5. Serendipity Hair Design
6. Dar’s All Star Salon
7. Great Clips – Forest Hills Center
7. Kings Room Barbershop
9. Caledonia Hair Company
9. Marco’s Hair and Nails
10. The Hairport
10. Coiffeteria Salon
more haircuts
A Top Haircuts for Kids in Across the street from Target & Costco
5121 28th St. SE, Across the street from Target & Costco , - (616) 240-2055
2090 Celebration Dr NE, Knapps Corner in Celebration Village , - (616) 240-2055
Haircuts Are Fun for Kids and Stress-Free for Moms and Dads, at our kid-friendly salons!
#1 three years in a row, with a playset, fun fantasy cars, personal TVs, and Grand Rapids best "ninja" stylists!
All kiddos are welcome to experience a fresh stylish haircut at Cookie Cutters!
#1 three years in a row, with a playset, fun fantasy cars, personal TVs, and Grand Rapids best "ninja" stylists!
All kiddos are welcome to experience a fresh stylish haircut at Cookie Cutters!
"After several attempts at other salons, we have finally found the right one! My daughter loved the experience & she got a haircut that was perfect for her hair!"
Best Gyms with Childcare
Winner: The Barre Code
1. The Barre Code
2. Mary Free Bed YMCA
3. SpartanNash YMCA
4. David D. Hunting YMCA
5. Salvation Army Kroc Center
6. Visser Family YMCA
7. MVP Athletic Club – Crahen
8. MVP Athletic Club – Rockford
9. Mind Body Baby
10. Burn Boot Camp
more gyms with childcare