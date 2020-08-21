CranHill Summer Camp’s Thrilling Adventures are Registering for 2021

Give Kids Something to Look Forward To; Register Them for 2021 Camp
Nested in Pine Forest just east of Big Rapids, CranHill provides a unique Christian Overnight Summer Camp experience filled with adventure, excitement, and fun for kids ages 7-17.
Registration is now OPEN for 2021!
CAMP HIGHLIGHTS
Overnight Camp
Day Camp
Christian Camp
Special Needs Camps
AGES SERVED
Elementary
Middle School
High School
What You Can Expect at CranHill
CranHill exists to transform lives into the image of Christ, and create genuine opportunities for kids to engage with the gospel. Every week consists of a wide range of activities, Bible study in cabin groups, and worship and teaching with our speaker all in a safe environment with our trained staff.
CranHill also runs retreat opportunities for all ages, including a girls horsemanship retreat, a women’s retreat, men’s retreat, and a mother-daughter retreat.
CranHill Session Details
CranHill offers a variety of traditional summer camps as well as a handful of specialty summer camps including horsemanship camps, adventure camps traveling to Pictured Rocks, a shooting sports camp, and more. Most camps run from Sunday afternoon to Friday afternoon.
Discounts and scholarships are available for our camps. Visit our website for more information.
Get photos of your child having a blast at camp sent directly to you! We have partnered with Waldo photos to create a safe and secure system for you to get photos from camp throughout the week.
For more information on Waldo photos, check out waldophoto.com. You will be given more information on CranHill and Waldo when you register for camp.
CranHill also offers a 120-site family campground, cabin rentals and retreat facilities! Read more about these facilities here.
For more information on specific summer camps and registration information, visit our summer camp website.
CranHill
14444 17 Mile Rd, Rodney, MI 49342
PHONE: 231-796-7669