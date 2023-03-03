I’m an Artist Community Studio: Summer Art Camps, Clubs and Party Clubs

By / March 3, 2023
i'm an artist community studio summer camp collage

I’m an Artist Summer Camp in East Grand Rapids, MI

Summer Art Camps, Clubs and Party Clubs at I'm An Artist Community Studio

Welcome to another summer of creativity, exploration, friendships, of course, fun at I’m an Artist Summer Camp!

We have week-long day & evening art camps and Friday Night Party Camps that range from fairies & rainbows to STEAM & games, and so much more!  

Our afternoon art club gives bigger kids a unique opportunity to hone their artistic skills.


i'm an artist community studio summer camp craft

Quick Details

Day Camp Camp in Grand Rapids

2023 Camp Dates:
Offered the weeks of June 11, June 18, June 25, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, Aug 6, Aug 13
Camp At-A-Glance

    • Camp Focus: Art, Design & Making
    • Good for Elementary, Middle School Kids
    • Camp Type: Day Camp
Address:
2166 Wealthy St, Grand Rapids, MI 49428
Phone: (616) 901-1679

A Closer Look at Summer Art Camps, Clubs and Party Clubs at I’m an Artist Community Studio

Sign up for Summer Art Camps, Clubs and Party Clubs at I'm An Artist Community Studio this Summer!

Summer Art Camps, Clubs and Party Camps at I'm An Artist Community Studio are uniquely designed with maximum fun and creativity for your child in mind.

We have so much to choose from! We have morning and/or afternoon as well as evening art camps.

*New this summer we are offering afternoon art clubs for big kids and Friday Night Art Parties!*

In all of our summer art camps, children of all ages will practice creative thinking strategies, be exposed to new materials and mediums, and have a chance to try processes they may not have learned all with making new friends and having a REALLY GREAT TIME CREATING!


Kids Can Explore Their Inner Artist This Summer At I'm An Artist Community Studio

Summer art camps/clubs and parties include drawing, painting, mural work, rainbows & fairies, guest artists, STEAM, sewing & needlework, printmaking, craft, puppets, costume, comic creations, multi-medium work, observation, and so much more!

Art camps for 1-3 grade, 4-6 grade, and 7-8 grade.

Every Friday we will have a gallery show with all of the amazing work from the week, and at the end, your child will bring home work that represents where they are in their artistic journey and will be so proud to show off.

For all of our daytime Summer Art Camps, you have a choice of signing up your child for AM/PM or both as a full-day option (separate transactions).

We will have a one-hour open studio/lunchtime each day, where your child is welcome to stay if they are attending both camps.


Plan on Summer Art Camps, Clubs and Party Clubs at I'm An Artist Community Studio

We recognize that people have a variety of schedules, which is why we also offer evening summer art camps throughout the summer as well!

Evening art camps are a little shorter in time, however, offer the same maximum fun and creativity as our day camps for your child!

New this Summer: Art Club for Grades 4-8
Art Club will meet from 4:30-5:30 on a weekly basis with different concentrations each week on topics such as:

• Plein air landscape painting, where we walk to the lake and around Gaslight for observation.
• Perspective drawing, where we observe the unique buildings around town.
• Hyper-realism, life observations around town, and more, using drawing, painting, and some multi-medium.
• Photography with Lindsay Ritchie.

New this Summer: Friday Night Art Camp! Grades 2-6
• Offered twice a month, each 3-hour Friday Night Art Party Camp will offer a different theme and an option of 4 different art projects as well as a movie and pizza!
• Come in jammies or comfy clothes for a fun and relaxed night of art making and fun!

Registration is required to secure a spot for all camps, clubs and parties.

Please provide a water bottle for your child and a nut-free lunch if they intend to stay for both AM & PM daytime summer art camps. Thank you.



West Michigan Summer Fun Guide

