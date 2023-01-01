Van Andel Institute Summer Camps: Aspiring Scientists Go Full STEAM Ahead

Discover Van Andel Institute Summer Camps in Grand Rapids, MI
Summer Camps at Van Andel Institute
216 Division Avenue North, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Van Andel Institute for Education offers unique summer camps in science, engineering, and robotics for students in grades K–12.
Students will learn to think and act like scientists with hands-on, interactive investigations.
This year we are offering 4-day and 1-day camps for Grades K-12.
Van Andel Institute Summer Camp is part of the 2023 West Michigan Summer Camps Guide.
Van Andel Institute Summer Camp Details
Weeks Camp is Offered
June 12, June 19, June 26, July 17, July 24, July 31, Aug 7, Aug 14 - 2023
TYPE OF CAMP: Day Camp
CAMP CATEGORY: STEM or STEAM
What to Expect at Van Andel Institute Summer Camps
Van Andel Institute for Education offers unique summer camps in science, engineering, and robotics.
Themed 4-Day and 1-Day Camps at Van Andel Institute
4-day Camps
Grades K-2
Fairy Tales Gone STEM!
August 7-10 | 1:00 pm–3:30 pm | $80
Grades 2-3
Sense-sational Animals
June 12-15| 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80
June 12-15| 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm| $80
Can You Dig It?
August 7-10 | 9:00 am–11:30 am | $80
Grades 4-5
Animal Survivor
July 17–July 20 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80
July 17–July 20 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm | $80
Girl Scouts: Journey Through a Life in Space
July 31- August 3 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80
July 31- August 3 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80
Grades 4-6
What's in Our Water? River Rescue
August 14-17 | 9:00 AM–11:30 AM | $80
Grades 6-8
Hogwarts in GR: Science Behind the Magic
June 20-23 | 8:30 am – 12:30 pm | $120
July 24-27 | 8:30 am – 12:30 pm | $120
Crime Scene Forensics: Catching a Criminal
July 17-20 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am| $80
July 17-20 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm| $80
Grades 6-9
Mission to Mars
June 20-23 | 8:30 am – 12:00 pm | $120
July 24-27 | 8:30 am – 12:00 pm | $120
Sphero Heroes!
July 31- August 3 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80
July 31- August 3 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm | $80
Grades 9-12
Biotech Explorers
June 12–15 | 8:30 am – 12:30 pm | $120
Grades K-2
Fairy Tales Gone STEM!
August 7-10 | 1:00 pm–3:30 pm | $80
Grades 2-3
Sense-sational Animals
June 12-15| 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80
June 12-15| 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm| $80
Can You Dig It?
August 7-10 | 9:00 am–11:30 am | $80
Grades 4-5
Animal Survivor
July 17–July 20 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80
July 17–July 20 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm | $80
Girl Scouts: Journey Through a Life in Space
July 31- August 3 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80
July 31- August 3 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80
Grades 4-6
What's in Our Water? River Rescue
August 14-17 | 9:00 AM–11:30 AM | $80
Grades 6-8
Hogwarts in GR: Science Behind the Magic
June 20-23 | 8:30 am – 12:30 pm | $120
July 24-27 | 8:30 am – 12:30 pm | $120
Crime Scene Forensics: Catching a Criminal
July 17-20 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am| $80
July 17-20 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm| $80
Grades 6-9
Mission to Mars
June 20-23 | 8:30 am – 12:00 pm | $120
July 24-27 | 8:30 am – 12:00 pm | $120
Sphero Heroes!
July 31- August 3 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80
July 31- August 3 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm | $80
Grades 9-12
Biotech Explorers
June 12–15 | 8:30 am – 12:30 pm | $120
1-day Camps
Top Thrill Engineers!
Grades K-2 | Marble Mayhem! | June 20 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 2-4 | Marble Mayhem! | June 21 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 4-6 | Creative Coasters: Forces of Fun | June 22 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 6-9 | Creative Coasters: Forces of Fun | June 23 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Curious Creatures
Grades K-2 | Creature Creators | June 26 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 2-4 | Creature Creators | June 27 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 4-6 | Mechan-imals | June 28 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 6-9 | Mechan-imals | June 29 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Disaster Detectives
Grades K-2 | Howlin’ Hurricanes | July 24 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 2-4 | Howlin’ Hurricanes | July 25 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 4-6 | Seismic Shake | July 26 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 6-9 | Seismic Shake | July 27 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Crime Scene Forensics
Grades K-2 | The Case of the Missing Tortoise | August 14 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 2-4 | The Case of the Missing Bearded Dragon | August 15 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 4-6 | The Case of the Missing Leopard Gecko | August 16 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 6-9 | The Case of the Missing Corn Snake | August 17 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Top Thrill Engineers!
Grades K-2 | Marble Mayhem! | June 20 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 2-4 | Marble Mayhem! | June 21 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 4-6 | Creative Coasters: Forces of Fun | June 22 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 6-9 | Creative Coasters: Forces of Fun | June 23 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Curious Creatures
Grades K-2 | Creature Creators | June 26 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 2-4 | Creature Creators | June 27 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 4-6 | Mechan-imals | June 28 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 6-9 | Mechan-imals | June 29 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Disaster Detectives
Grades K-2 | Howlin’ Hurricanes | July 24 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 2-4 | Howlin’ Hurricanes | July 25 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 4-6 | Seismic Shake | July 26 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 6-9 | Seismic Shake | July 27 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Crime Scene Forensics
Grades K-2 | The Case of the Missing Tortoise | August 14 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 2-4 | The Case of the Missing Bearded Dragon | August 15 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 4-6 | The Case of the Missing Leopard Gecko | August 16 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
Grades 6-9 | The Case of the Missing Corn Snake | August 17 | 1:00 PM–3:30 PM | $25/Day
West Michigan Summer Fun Guide
The Grand Rapids Summer Bucket List for 2022 There are few things as magical as summer in West Michigan. We love that the days are long because we need all…