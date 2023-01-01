Van Andel Institute Summer Camps: Aspiring Scientists Go Full STEAM Ahead

Themed 4-Day and 1-Day Camps at Van Andel Institute

4-day Camps



Grades K-2



Fairy Tales Gone STEM!

August 7-10 | 1:00 pm–3:30 pm | $80



Grades 2-3



Sense-sational Animals

June 12-15| 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80

June 12-15| 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm| $80



Can You Dig It?

August 7-10 | 9:00 am–11:30 am | $80



Grades 4-5



Animal Survivor

July 17–July 20 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80

July 17–July 20 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm | $80



Girl Scouts: Journey Through a Life in Space

July 31- August 3 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80

July 31- August 3 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80



Grades 4-6



What's in Our Water? River Rescue

August 14-17 | 9:00 AM–11:30 AM | $80



Grades 6-8



Hogwarts in GR: Science Behind the Magic

June 20-23 | 8:30 am – 12:30 pm | $120

July 24-27 | 8:30 am – 12:30 pm | $120



Crime Scene Forensics: Catching a Criminal

July 17-20 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am| $80

July 17-20 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm| $80



Grades 6-9



Mission to Mars

June 20-23 | 8:30 am – 12:00 pm | $120

July 24-27 | 8:30 am – 12:00 pm | $120



Sphero Heroes!

July 31- August 3 | 9:00 am – 11:30 am | $80

July 31- August 3 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm | $80



Grades 9-12



Biotech Explorers

June 12–15 | 8:30 am – 12:30 pm | $120

