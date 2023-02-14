Camp Action Water Sports Camp: Unique Water Sports Activities

Camp Action takes summer camp to the next level!



We believe that life is better on the water, and we ensure that every camper, regardless of skill level, can learn something new and make awesome summer memories at camp.



Between Aqua Park, Cable Park and Boat sessions on the water, epic camp games, and exciting new activities like wake surfing, there’s never a dull moment at Camp Action!







Enjoy The Thrill Of Water Sports With One Day or Full Week Camps at Camp Action

• Camp Action - Week



A week of camp is held Monday - Thursday from 8:30AM - 12PM each day.



Monday-Wednesday at Action Wake Park and Thursdays are Boat Day at Lake Macatawa, Holland! Activities Include: Aqua Park, Kneeboarding, Wakeboarding, Wake Surfing



• Camp Action - One Day



Come join us at Action Wake Park for 1 day of our week long camp session!



Activities Include: Aqua Park, Kneeboarding, Wakeboarding. Available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays of the camp week.



• Get Ready for a Water Sports adventure!



All necessary gear for Camp Action is included with the price of camp. This includes Wakeboard/Kneeboard, Coast Guard Approved Life Jacket & Helmet.









Plan on Camp Action Water Sports Camp

• What to bring



We try to provide as much as we can for our camper, but we do ask that he/she comes with a few essentials. Campers should bring a bathing suit, towel, sunscreen, snacks and water.



If you have any additional questions, don’t hesitate to call us at (616) 827-7903.



• A Day at Camp - At the Wake Park (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday)



8:15 - Check In at Action Wake Park

8:30 - Welcome / stretching

8:45 - Riding/Instruction and Aqua Park

10:40 - Snack Break (Small Snack Provided, Bring your own lunch if you would like)

11:00 -11:45 - Riding/Instruction and Aqua Park

11:45 - “Closing ceremonies”

12:00 - Check out



• A Day at Camp - On the Boat (Thursday)



8:15 - 8:30 Check in at Lake Macatawa

8:30 - 8:45 Load the Boat

8:45 - Boat Leaves the dock

8:45 - 12:00 Surfing and Wakeboarding

12:00 - Pick up







