Free Summer Camp & Affordable Summer Camps Around West Michigan

Summer Camps Offering Scholarships

Grand Rapids Art Museum Camps – Ages 4 -17. Choose from themes to experience a unique and creative summer.



Blandford Nature Center – Ages 4 -12. Learn hands on in nature.



Grand Rapids Civic Theatre – Ages 4 – high school. A limited number of partial scholarships are available. Scholarship applications must be submitted two weeks before the start of camp. Follow link to PDF application on website.



Grace Adventures – Ages 7 – 17. In order to qualify, you will need to fill out a scholarship application and submit a copy of your most recent tax returns. Scholarships are limited and every application is prayerfully considered. Decisions are based on need.



Hope Summer Repertory Theatre – Ages 3 – 17. Financial assistance and scholarships are available to students. Complete the application to apply.



Aquinas College – Grades 5 – 12. Scholarships available for each of the three summer camps.



GVSU Summer Writing Camp – Grades 3 – 12. Reduced cost-tuition option is available on the camp registration form.



Explore Hope – Grades K – 12. ExploreHope aims to include a diverse population of participants that reflect the community at large regardless of financial or logistical barriers to participation. All students are invited to apply and participate in any ExploreHope program. Contact us if you or someone you know needs financial assistance to participate.



CranHill – Ages 7 – 17. Scholarships available for applicants who meet requirements. Scholarships do not apply to Day Camp or Friendship Camp. Other discounts available including sibling, refer-a-friend, and ministry.