Free Summer Camp & Affordable Summer Camps Around West Michigan

Where to Find Affordable & Free Summer Camps
Every year as the school year closes, many parents – myself included – begin scrambling to figure out what their kids will do once school’s out for summer.
Our Summer Camps Guide lists many camps that would provide an AMAZING experience for our kids. However, many parents may not find these camps affordable.
The good news? There are several area camps that are free, low cost, or even offer scholarships for those who can demonstrate financial need. Below are some of the our favorite affordable camps that kids love!
Free Summer Camps
SHAPE – For boys and girls currently in 7th and 8th grade. A one-week day camp introduction to the health professions for boys and girls currently in 7th and 8th grades.
Davenport University’s GenCyber Forensic Technology Investigator Camp – For 9th – 12th Graders, choose from three different free summer camp options to expand your child’s understanding and introduce new skills. There will be giveaways and free lunch each day.
Low-Cost Summer Camps
Camp Blodgett – Ages 8 – 13 years old for kids who live in Kent or Ottawa Counties. These week-long themed camp sessions aim to empower youth in West Michigan. Camp Blodgett offers a sliding fee scale.
Summer Camps Offering Scholarships
Grand Rapids Art Museum Camps – Ages 4 -17. Choose from themes to experience a unique and creative summer.
Blandford Nature Center – Ages 4 -12. Learn hands on in nature.
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre – Ages 4 – high school. A limited number of partial scholarships are available. Scholarship applications must be submitted two weeks before the start of camp. Follow link to PDF application on website.
Grace Adventures – Ages 7 – 17. In order to qualify, you will need to fill out a scholarship application and submit a copy of your most recent tax returns. Scholarships are limited and every application is prayerfully considered. Decisions are based on need.
Hope Summer Repertory Theatre – Ages 3 – 17. Financial assistance and scholarships are available to students. Complete the application to apply.
Aquinas College – Grades 5 – 12. Scholarships available for each of the three summer camps.
GVSU Summer Writing Camp – Grades 3 – 12. Reduced cost-tuition option is available on the camp registration form.
Explore Hope – Grades K – 12. ExploreHope aims to include a diverse population of participants that reflect the community at large regardless of financial or logistical barriers to participation. All students are invited to apply and participate in any ExploreHope program. Contact us if you or someone you know needs financial assistance to participate.
CranHill – Ages 7 – 17. Scholarships available for applicants who meet requirements. Scholarships do not apply to Day Camp or Friendship Camp. Other discounts available including sibling, refer-a-friend, and ministry.
http://campgreenwood.org/summer-camp/summer-camp-registration/
Some scholarship funds are still available for Camp Greenwood! Fill out the request form online.
Time is running out to register your child for the best week of their summer! Camp Greenwood still has some openings in some of their amazing camps. This overnight camp in North East Kent County (Greenville) features cabins on Woodbeck Lake with interior bathrooms and showers, fun and kind counselors and all kinds of camp games and activities. From kayaking to arts and crafts, from science experiments to building cardboard boats, your camper will make friends and create memories that will last a lifetime! Camps start on Sunday afternoon and end on Friday afternoon. (Late pickup on Friday by request.) A registered nurse and certified waterfront lifeguards are on duty at this highly rated ACA certified camp to keep your child safe. Register today!