Yum! Flight Fridays at the Downtown Market Happening Now!

Hello Flight Fridays! Downtown Market’s Answer for Date Night
Finding fun things to do for date night in Grand Rapids doesn’t have to be a chore.
If you head to the Downtown Market on Fridays in March, you’ll find the perfect friend’s night out or date night activity to challenge your taste buds and satisfy your cravings!
Grand Rapids Downtown Market
Take a look at what you can expect at Flight Fridays in March at the Downtown Market!
Flight Friday at the Downtown Market for 2023
435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fridays in March
Noon – 8 pm
Every Friday in March the Downtown Market is giving you an opportunity to try a little bit of this and a little bit of that from participating vendors.
Pop in for a quick lunch date or book the sitter and spend all evening diving into flights that are being offered.
March 2023 Flight Friday Menu – Downtown Market
If you’ve never been to the Downtown Market, it’s just south of the heart of downtown Grand Rapids on Ionia SW.
A Look at the Flights
Here are just some of the flights on tap:
March 2023 Flight Friday Menu – Downtown Market
Good to Know: When we stopped in to sample the flights, we found many outlets offering bonus flights that aren’t on the menu. Check out individual websites for more info.
Want a little help with flight selection? Let us help!
Start with the Cheese Flight at Apertivo
While there are many flights Make this a “taste your own adventure” date night.
Start your tasty Flight Friday experience with the cheese flight from Aperitivo. This perfectly paired flight has a combination of dried fruit, olives, jams and crackers. Opt for three or five cheeses to complete your charcuterie experience.
PS – Aperitivo is a full-service cheese and charcuterie counter with cheese experts, so you know you’ll be off to a delicious start!
Example of a past cheese flight from Apertivo
Up Next: Pork Sliders at Slows Bar-B-Q
Mozy on over to Slows Bar-B-Q and light up your taste buds with their pork slider flight.
Your first slider will be topped with a Cajun honey glaze and habanero slaw. The next features an apple cherry BBQ sauce with marinated cucumbers. A slider featuring jalapeno aioli and crispy onions rounds out your flight. Delicious!
Pork Sliders Flight at Slow’s
Bonus – grab a friend and work your way through the Mimosa Flight. With five fruity flavors, this flight is a great companion to the pork sliders.
Last Stop: Love’s Ice Cream
End your flavor adventure on a high note and enjoy dessert at Love’s Ice Cream with a 5-scoop flight, perfect for sharing.
Choose from 16 decadent flavors of ice cream to cleanse your palate. Their flavors are always changing, so come back and enjoy Flight Friday’s again each week. What’s your favorite?
14 More Flights to Choose From
We’ve highlighted three of the many options sure to please.
But don’t stop there – dive into a flight of mimosas, teas or coffees to quench your thirst. Get your crunch on with some popcorn for an after dinner snack. Or delight your sweet tooth with a weekly changing pastry flight.
Cream Puff Flight – Gaby’s Gourmandise
What Will it Be?
You really can’t go wrong with any of the food options at the Downtown Market for Flight Fridays!
If you’re feeling a little crazy, eat dessert first and everything else can follow.
Adventure out to Flight Fridays this March and let us know what we should try next in the comments.