Best Doctors in Grand Rapids: Where to Find Top 10 Dentists, Pediatricians, OBGYNs + More

Best Doctors & Health Care Pros in Grand Rapids- 2023
When it comes to health needs, I want my kids to be in the smartest, most compassionate hands possible. It can be hard to know where to find the best doctor, though.
A doctor might be really good at diagnosing, but do they connect with my kid? Do they understand our unique needs?
It’s really nice to get intel from people who know when looking for providers for your family.
We polled people across West Michigan to find the area’s best dentists, eye doctors, and therapists.
Now that the results are in, you can use this guide to find your new favorite healthcare provider!
In this Article
About Voting for the Best Doctors
Earlier this year we asked our readers to nominate, then vote on the best Grand Rapids doctors in West Michigan in several categories.
ADHD Testing for Kids
As we learn more about how the brain works, there has been an increased demand for ADHD testing.
For those with ADHD, getting a diagnosis can be life changing.
Here are the top West Michigan ADHD testing options, according to our readers:
Winner:
Dr. Jennifer Maurer at Pediatric Mindworks Center at HRA
TOP ADHD Testing in Grand Rapids
1. Maurer, Dr. Jennifer (Pediatric Mindworks Center at HRA)
2. Young, Dr. Crystal (Center for Neuropsychology and Behavioral Health)
3. Rush, Dr. Shana (Rush Pediatric Neuropsychology)
4. Warholic, Dr. Christina (Pediatric Mindworks Center at HRA Psychological Services)
5. Essique, Dr. Trevor (Developmental Enhancement Behavioral Health Services)
6. Kroeger, Dr. Tracy (Anchored Families Psychology and Counseling Associates)
7. Pine Rest
8. Attention MD
ADHD Therapists for Kids
So your kid was diagnosed with ADHD. Now what?
Now you connect with one of these local experts who can show your child what tools they can use for success.
Winner:
Carrie Zinser at BRAINS
TOP ADHD Therapists in Grand Rapids
1. Zinser, Carrie (BRAINS)
2. Hayden, Jennifer (Developmental Enhancement Behavioral Health)
3. Hammerlund, Annalise (Expressive Explorations)
3. Piscopink Taylor, Amy (Pine Rest Zeeland)
5. Kerbs, Kendra (Paper Plane Therapies)
Allergists
Dealing with allergies and asthma is no joke…it can be incredibly challenging (and scary) for kids and their families.
Finding Grand Rapids doctors that specialize in allergies – allergists – who can put kids at ease and identify the help they need is priceless.
Winner:
Dr. Ted Kelbel at Spectrum Health Medical Group Allergy & Immunology
TOP Allergists in Grand Rapids
1. Kelbel, Dr. Ted (SHMG Allergy & Immunology)
2. Gell, Dr. Karyn (Grand Rapids Allergy)
3. Uekert, Dr. Sara (Grand Rapids Allergy)
4. Schafer, Dr. Christine (Grand Rapids Allergy)
5. Hartog, Dr. Nicholas (Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Allergy and Immunology)
5. Heyboer, Dr. Lisa (SHMG Allergy & Immunology)
5. Strabbing, Dr. Richard (Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists)
8. Pebbles, Timothy (PA-C) (Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Allergy & Immunology)
9. Dubravec, Dr. Vincent (Allergy/Asthma Specialists of W. Michigan)
9. Holsworth, Dr. Amanda (Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Allergy & Immunology)
sponsored listings
Voted a Best Allergist in Grand Rapids
Dr. Karyn Gell, Dr. Sara Uekert, Dr. Christine Schafer at Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids Allergy has been providing care to families in our community for 50 years!
Listening to you is the most important step in building a relationship with you and your child.
Dr. Karyn Gell, Dr. Christine Schafer, and Dr. Sara Uekert partner with parents to formulate a unique treatment plan tailored to the needs of each child.
We look forward to collaborating with you to improve your child’s ability to rest, play and learn.
Listening to you is the most important step in building a relationship with you and your child.
Dr. Karyn Gell, Dr. Christine Schafer, and Dr. Sara Uekert partner with parents to formulate a unique treatment plan tailored to the needs of each child.
We look forward to collaborating with you to improve your child’s ability to rest, play and learn.
Autism Spectrum Disorder Testing
Wondering if your child may be on the autism spectrum?
There are many options for testing, some with long wait lists. These testers are worth the wait.
Winner: BRAINS
TOP Autism Spectrum Disorder Testing in Grand Rapids
1. BRAINS
2. Developmental Enhancement Behavioral Health GR
3. Center for Autism Kentwood
4. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
5. Center for Autism Holland
6. Center for Childhood Development
6. Counseling Center of West Michigan – Muskegon
Chiropractors
Some families seek a chiropractor for a specific issue while some seek chiropractic care for general health and maintenance throughout the year. Patients seek chiropractors for headache management, back pain and so much more.
Whatever the reason is that you’re looking for a trusted chiropractor, check out these top recommendations below.
Winner:
Dr. Erik Kowalke at Higher Health Chiropractic Wyoming
TOP Chiropractors in Grand Rapids
1. Kowalke, Dr. Erik (Higher Health Chiropractic Wyoming)
2. Lang, Dr. Kurt Vibrant (Vibrant Life Chiropractic)
3. Ryder, Dr. Justin (Limitless Chiropractic)
4. Deyo, Dr. John Higher (Health Chiropractic)
5. Schuster, Dr. Nick (Life Chiropractic)
6. Kooistra, Dr. Jared (Kooistra Chiropractic)
6. Osmer, Dr. Theresa (Flow Chiropractic)
8. Bishop, Dr. Annie (Rise Wellness Chiropractic)
8. House-Vereeke, Dr. Therese (Healthy Choice Family Chiropractic)
10. Hartman, Dr. Eric (Hartman Family Chiropractic & Wellness Center)
sponsored listings
Voted a Best Chiropractor in Wyoming
Dr. Erik Kowalke at Higher Health Chiropractic
in practice with Dr. Marc DeMeester, Dr. John Deyo, Dr. William Booker, Dr. Katie DeMeester, Dr. Ryan Yates, Dr. Michele Lucassian
The Grand Rapids area has voted Higher Health the #1 Chiropractor for kids and families for more than 5 years.
We are a team of 7 doctors that are all specialized in pediatric, prenatal and family chiropractic care.
We use a very gentle and specific technique that allows us to care for babies that are just a few days old.
Utilizing the latest technology in the profession, we can assess the root cause of the problem and develop a specific plan to restore health.
We are a team of 7 doctors that are all specialized in pediatric, prenatal and family chiropractic care.
We use a very gentle and specific technique that allows us to care for babies that are just a few days old.
Utilizing the latest technology in the profession, we can assess the root cause of the problem and develop a specific plan to restore health.
We have been to other chiropractors before, but this place goes above and beyond to make sure it’s a positive experience from the second you walk through the door. - Rachel H
Voted a Best Chiropractor in Grand Rapids
Dr. Justin Ryder at Limitless Chiropractic
Limitless Chiropractic is a family owned Chiropractic office in the heart of Cascade and Ada area.
Our mission is to serve our community and provide gentle Chiropractic care to children of all ages.
Our focus is on improving the function of children to create a healthier next generation!
Our mission is to serve our community and provide gentle Chiropractic care to children of all ages.
Our focus is on improving the function of children to create a healthier next generation!
Maggie started care with a primary complaint of bedwetting, only having a few dry nights ever! Shortly after staring care Maggie now only has dry nights!!
Voted a Best Chiropractor in Grand Rapids
Dr. Kurt Lang at Vibrant Life Chiropractic
We believe healthy kids grow up to be healthy adults, and healthy families are stronger together.
We are on a mission to serve the community with quality corrective and preventative chiropractic care using gentle techniques and measurable results.
Health victories shared from patients include: reduced headaches, better sleep, less sickness spreading through the family, better movement, no more back pain, improved focus, less anxiety, and more!
We look forward to helping your family thrive!
We are on a mission to serve the community with quality corrective and preventative chiropractic care using gentle techniques and measurable results.
Health victories shared from patients include: reduced headaches, better sleep, less sickness spreading through the family, better movement, no more back pain, improved focus, less anxiety, and more!
We look forward to helping your family thrive!
Emily came to VLC experiencing stress, sleep troubles and headaches. "I would get adjusted every day if I could!" Emily is now sleeping better and has almost no headaches!
Dentists
Today’s dentist office has changed drastically since we were kids. There are friendly, colorful waiting rooms. Understanding, patient hygienists and dentists. And of course, prizes for a job well done.
Visiting the dentist is more like a fun experience for kids now, especially when you see these top rated dentists below.
Winner:
Dr. Meggan McCone at Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
TOP Dentists in Grand Rapids
1. McCone, Dr. Meggan (Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry)
2. Kloostra, Dr. Stephanie (Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan)
3. VanDeven, Dr. Chris (Valleau, VanDeven and Massie)
4. O’Callaghan, Dr. Daniel (Gaines Pediatric Dentistry)
4. Powell, Dr. Chris (Hudsonville Dental)
5. Massie, Dr. Jessica (Valleau, VanDeven and Massie)
6. Kingma, Dr. Brett (Mitten Kids Dentistry)
6. Lefere, Dr. Agata (Grandville Pediatric Dentistry)
8. Valleau, Dr. Aimee (Valleau, VanDeven and Massie)
9. Rediske, Dr. Michael (Great Lakes Family Dentistry)
10. Randall, Dr. Grady (Mitten Kids Dentistry)
sponsored listings
Voted a Best Dentist in Grandville
Dr. Agata Lefere at Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
in practice with Dr. Sally Kotani, Dr. Michael Demeter
At Grandville Pediatric Dentistry, we believe it is a privilege to treat children, and that we have a unique opportunity to make a difference in their lives.
It is our mission to recognize the uniqueness of each child and provide a warm, welcoming, family friendly facility.
All three board certified doctors have specialized training in early childhood development and are continually seeking ways to minimize children’s apprehension to dental care.
Their extensive training in infant oral health, trauma management, cavity risk assessment, and growth development allows them to treat young infants as well as adolescents.
It is our mission to recognize the uniqueness of each child and provide a warm, welcoming, family friendly facility.
All three board certified doctors have specialized training in early childhood development and are continually seeking ways to minimize children’s apprehension to dental care.
Their extensive training in infant oral health, trauma management, cavity risk assessment, and growth development allows them to treat young infants as well as adolescents.
Absolutely love this office. We will never take our kids anywhere else! Everyone from the office staff, to the hygienists, to the doctors are amazing. -Briana
Voted a Best Dentist in Grand Rapids
Dr. Brett Kingma at Mitten Kids Dentistry
in practice with Dr. Grady Randall, Dr. Alex Korte
At Mitten Kids Dentistry, we provide the highest level of pediatric dental care for kids in a fun, positive, and safe environment.
Dr. Brett Kingma, Dr. Grady Randall, and Dr. Alex Korte are Board Certified Pediatric Dentists who specialize in treating infants, children, teens, and children with special needs.
They also have extensive training in oral health and specialize in completing laser treatment for lip and tongue ties.
Smile, adventure awaits!
Dr. Brett Kingma, Dr. Grady Randall, and Dr. Alex Korte are Board Certified Pediatric Dentists who specialize in treating infants, children, teens, and children with special needs.
They also have extensive training in oral health and specialize in completing laser treatment for lip and tongue ties.
Smile, adventure awaits!
Voted a Best Dentist in Grand Rapids
Dr. Stephanie Kloostra at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
in practice with Dr. Katie Swanson and Dr. Taryn Weil
PDS of West MI is designed for kids, from infancy to adolescence.
Our doctors are Board Certified Pediatric Dentists with specialized training in child development and behavior enhancement.
The whole team helps kids and their parents experience going to the dentist in a positive way.
As pediatric specialists, they understand that all children are unique and tailor treatment approaches for each child.
Our doctors also specialize in laser treatment of lip and tongue ties.
Our doctors are Board Certified Pediatric Dentists with specialized training in child development and behavior enhancement.
The whole team helps kids and their parents experience going to the dentist in a positive way.
As pediatric specialists, they understand that all children are unique and tailor treatment approaches for each child.
Our doctors also specialize in laser treatment of lip and tongue ties.
Voted a Best Dentist in Rockford
Christopher VanDeven and Aimee Valleau at Valleau and VanDeven Dentistry For Children
in practice with Lauren Feuerstein
Dr. Aimee Valleau and Dr. Christopher VanDeven are board-certified pediatric dentists and Dr. Lauren Feuerstein is a recent grad and working towards her board-certification. They have more than 10 years of experience and extensive knowledge in caring for children's oral health, from infancy through adolescence.
All three doctors are approachable and offer kind, gentle and compassionate care, with an understanding that children's bodies and minds are constantly growing and developing.
Patients are truly family at VVkids!
All three doctors are approachable and offer kind, gentle and compassionate care, with an understanding that children's bodies and minds are constantly growing and developing.
Patients are truly family at VVkids!
Voted a Best Dentist in Grand Rapids
Daniel O'Callaghan, DDS at Gaines Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Daniel O'Callaghan and the entire team love caring for the smiles of your children, whether they're just starting to get teeth or already having visits from the tooth fairy.
We know the dentist can seem like a scary place so we've worked to create a fun and welcoming environment.
We know the dentist can seem like a scary place so we've worked to create a fun and welcoming environment.
Voted a Best Dentist in Hudsonville
Dr. Christopher Powell at Hudsonville Dental Kids
Dr. Chris and his experienced team are passionate about fostering a fun-loving and comforting environment for their pediatric patients.
Whether you're looking for a dental home or to set up your child's first visit, Hudsonville Dental Kids has your back.
We also provide top-notch general dentistry in the same building.
Whether you're looking for a dental home or to set up your child's first visit, Hudsonville Dental Kids has your back.
We also provide top-notch general dentistry in the same building.
Voted a Best Dentist in Hudsonville
Dr. Michael Rediske DDS at Great Lakes Family Dentistry
Dr. Rediske and his excellent staff specialize in quality and comprehensive dentistry for the entire family and are committed to helping you achieve a confident and healthy smile.
Our team loves seeing patients of all ages, from growing smiles to smiles in their prime.
New patients and families welcome!
Our team loves seeing patients of all ages, from growing smiles to smiles in their prime.
New patients and families welcome!
Dermatologists
From dry skin to warts to rashes – unhealthy skin is super uncomfortable. And being the largest organ in our bodies, we need to take care of it!
These Grand Rapids doctors specialize in skincare – our local dermatologists know their stuff and can help manage any skin issues you or your kids face.
Winner:
Dr. Ryan Freeland at Wolverine Dermatology
TOP Dermatologists in Grand Rapids
1. Freeland, Dr. Ryan (Wolverine Dermatology)
2. Ashack, Dr. Richard (Dermatology Associates of West Michigan)
3. Dapprich, Dr. Daniel (Dermatology Associates of West Michigan)
4. Hawley, Dr. Kristi (The Dermatology Institute of West Michigan)
4. Jansen, Dr. Rebecca (Dermatology Associates of West Michigan)
6. Meyer, Kristen (PA-C) (Dermatology Associates of West Michigan)
7. Bursley, Jennifer (NP) (Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Dermatology)
8. Babiak, Brittany (PA-C) (Forefront Dermatology)
8. Stawiski, Dr. Marek (M.A. Stawiski, M.D. Dermatology)
10. Foster, Dr. Katherine (Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital)
10. VanderVeen, Kurt (PA-C) (West Michigan Dermatology)
sponsored listings
Voted a Best Dermatologist in Wyoming
Dr. Ryan Freeland, FAAD at Wolverine Dermatology
in practice with Dr. Jack Dekkinga, FAAD and Amber Matthysse, PA-C
Wolverine Dermatology is a well-established and respected pediatric through geriatric dermatology and Mohs Surgery practice.
We care for patients from major hospital systems as well as independent practices.
Dr. Freeland is building a reputation as the Skin Care and Skin Cancer Center of Excellence in West Michigan.
Wolverine Dermatology is building towards a Comprehensive Regional Center of Excellence that will soon boast a full-spectrum dermatologic care.
We're proud of our hard working and enthusiastic team who works to deliver efficient, respectful, and compassionate high quality care.
Dr. Freeland and Wolverine Dermatology seek to serve our community and veterans with honesty and integrity.
We care for patients from major hospital systems as well as independent practices.
Dr. Freeland is building a reputation as the Skin Care and Skin Cancer Center of Excellence in West Michigan.
Wolverine Dermatology is building towards a Comprehensive Regional Center of Excellence that will soon boast a full-spectrum dermatologic care.
We're proud of our hard working and enthusiastic team who works to deliver efficient, respectful, and compassionate high quality care.
Dr. Freeland and Wolverine Dermatology seek to serve our community and veterans with honesty and integrity.
Disabilities Specialists
Disabilities are vast, from cognitive to physical and everything in between. While schools often provide support services, some kids need addional help.
Here are the top West Michigan disabilities specialists, according to our readers:
Winner:
Kaylie Stearns (Sensational Steps Therapy)
TOP Disabilities Specialists in Grand Rapids
1. Stearns, Kaylie (Sensational Steps Therapy)
2. Martin, Ellianne (Paper Plane Therapies)
3. Visser, Anna (Paper Plane Therapies)
4. Boyd, Taylor (Paper Plane Therapies)
5. Seeber, Taylor (Paper Plane Therapies)
6. White, Emily (Pine Rest)
7. Hohman, Lauren (Center for Childhood Development)
8. Olsen, Hannah (Paper Plane Therapies)
8. Rodgers, Megan (Paper Plane Therapies)
10. Hartsell, Emily (Developmental Enhancement)
10. Hester, Heather (Positive Behavior Supports)
ENT Specialists
Ear, nose and throat specialists are no strangers to kids. These Grand Rapids doctors are ENTS – Ear infections, tonsilitis and sinus issues are just some of the things that they help with.
Winner:
Dr. Joseph Taylor at Grand Rapids ENT
TOP ENT Specialists in Grand Rapids
1. Taylor, Dr. Joseph (Grand Rapids ENT)
2. Afman, Dr. Chad (SHMG Ear, Nose & Throat )
3. Cox, Dr. Claudell (Grand Rapids ENT)
5. Winkle, Dr. Mark (Ear Nose and Throat Center PC)
6. Postma, Dr. Keith (SHMG Ear, Nose & Throat)
7. Foster, Dr. Michael (Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists)
8. Hart, Dr. Francis (SHMG Ear, Nose & Throat)
8. Heaford, Dr. Andrew (SHMG Ear, Nose & Throat)
10. Elzinga, Dr. Darryl (Ear Nose and Throat Center PC)
10. Mistry, Dr. Devin (Grand Rapids ENT)
10. Pfennig, Dr. Thomas (Grand Rapids ENT)
Eye Doctors
One of the most transformative experiences for a kid with poor sight is putting on that first pair of glasses. The trees have leaves! The letters on the blackboard are clear!
And nowadays glasses are so stylish that picking out the perfect pair to help you see those leaves on the trees is super fun.
Winner:
Dr. Carl Stites at Stites Eye Care
TOP Eye Doctors in Grand Rapids
1. Stites, Dr. Carl (Stites Eye Care)
2. Droste, Dr. Patrick (Pediatric Ophthalmology and Ocular Motility)
3. Coon, Dr. Kiersten (Family and Pediatric Eyecare)
3. Peters, Dr. Robert J. (Pediatric Ophthalmology and Ocular Motility)
5. Conley, Dr. Julie (Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Ophthalmology)
5. Whitely, Dr. Kimberly (Curtis Eye Care)
5. Wustman, Dr. Stacey (Hudsonville Vision Care)
8. Gammage, Dr. Paul (Hudsonville Vision Care)
8. Parz, Dr. Alyssa (WOW Vision Therapy)
10. Geddie, Dr. Brooke (Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Ophthalmology)
Mental Health Professionals
Demand for mental health professionals keeps rising, as families are seeing the immense benefits it gives to their kids.
From anxiety to depression to other struggles, therapists come alongside your kid and teach them coping techniques and more, so they can move through life with the best tools for mental health.
Winner:
Dr. Jennifer Maurer at Pediatric Mindworks Center at HRA Psychological Services
TOP Mental Health Professionals in Grand Rapids
1. Maurer, Dr. Jennifer (Pediatric Mindworks Center at HRA)
2. Miller, Jay (ClearWater Counseling & Wellness)
3. Griffin, Kelly, MA, LLP (Pediatric Counseling of West Michigan)
4. Warholic, Dr. Christina (Pediatric Mindworks Center at HRA Psychological Services)
5. Brouwer, Brooke LMSW (Anchored Family: Psychology & Counseling Associates)
6. Zinser, Carrie LMSW (BRAINS)
7. Dykstra, Dr. Eric (Anchored Family: Psychology & Counseling Associates)
8. Padron, Kate (The Collaborative Center GR)
9. Oman, Beth (PA) (Wedgwood Christian Services Community Mental Health Providers)
sponsored listings
Voted a Best Mental Health Professional in Grand Rapids
Beth Oman at Wedgwood Christian Services
Wedgwood offers a unique variety of grace-filled counseling services for children, teens, and adults.
Whether you’re dealing with life changes, anxiety, depression, or difficulties with behaviors, our team will meet you with expertise and compassion.
Our experienced therapists will offer valuable understanding, support, and guidance to help you create meaningful and lasting change.
Whether you’re dealing with life changes, anxiety, depression, or difficulties with behaviors, our team will meet you with expertise and compassion.
Our experienced therapists will offer valuable understanding, support, and guidance to help you create meaningful and lasting change.
“Life-changing for the better! Counseling at Wedgwood taught both our child and us skills to grow and improve upon towards helping our son embrace his future.” – Parent of a Wedgwood Counseling Client
Midwives
Pregnancy and childbirth are very special, important times for women. Options are vast for people to help with this experience.
Midwives can provide a nice in-between for moms-to-be. They have medical training, but often have a more natural approach. Some deliver in hospitals, some in your home.
These are West Michigan’s top voted midwives.
Winner:
MaryAnne George at Spectrum Health Medical Group OB/Gyn
TOP Midwives in Grand Rapids
1. George, MaryAnne (Spectrum Health Medical Group)
2. LaGrand, Sarah (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)
3. Reinsma, Breck (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)
3. Visser, Yolanda (Birth Song)
5. Kent, Sarah (SHMG Midwifery Obstetrics and Gynecology)
5. Porter, Kim (Michigan Born and Raised)
7. Slater, Laura (MI Home Birth)
8. Badger, Sara (Simply Born)
8. Ondersma, Julie (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)
8. Ruth, Brenda (More Than Birth-Midwifery)
sponsored listings
No entries match your request.
OB/GYNS
Having a baby? These Grand Rapids doctors for women specialize in not only childbirth, but can also assist you with birth control and into menopause.
Winner:
Dr. Michelle Klyn at Grand Rapids Women’s Health
TOP OB/Gyns in Grand Rapids
1. Klyn, Dr. Michelle (Grand Rapids Women’s Health)
1. LaGrand, Dr. John (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)
3. Florido, Dr. Judith (University of Michigan Health-West)
4. Lown, Dr. Steven (University of Michigan Health-West at the Village)
4. Mattson, Dr. Sarah (Grand Rapids Women’s Health)
6. VanDeBurg, Dr. Anita (Grand Rapids Women’s Health)
7. VandenBosch, Dr. Susan (University of Michigan Health-West)
8. Kaczkofsky, Dr. Peter (University of Michigan Health-West at the Village)
9. Hubbard, Dr. Robyn (Grand Rapids Women’s Health)
9. Jereb, Dr. Heather (Grand Rapids Women’s Health)
9. Michele, Dr. Tami (Advanced OB/GYN)
9. Pilbeam, Dr. Rosalie (SHMG OB/GYN – Michigan St)
Occupational Therapists
When kids need extra help meeting their developmental milestones, occupational therapists are there to help.
They address a child’s gross and fine motor skills, sensory integration, social development, cognitive abilities, and self care routine.
Pediatric occupational therapists’ main goal is to help children grow to be as independent and successful as possible!
Winner:
Kaylie Stearns at Sensational Steps Therapy, Inc.
TOP Occupational Therapists in Grand Rapids
1. Stearns, Kaylie (Sensational Steps Therapy, Inc.)
2. Kerbs, Kendra (Paper Plane Therapies)
3. Rodgers, Megan (Paper Plane Therapies)
4. Gulbis, Caitlin (Paper Plane Therapies)
5. Mesko, Katie (CAYA Therapies)
6. Buist, Molly (The Center for Child Development)
6. Gorveatte, Christie (Paper Plane Therapies)
8. Huisman, Lette (CAYA Therapies)
8. Mazurkiewicz, Jennifer (Mary Free Bed)
10. Crafton, Jessica (Family Tree Therapies)
10. Olsen, Hannah (Paper Plane Therapies)
Oral Surgeons
blurb
Here are the top West Michigan oral surgeons, according to our readers:
Winner:
Dr. Bradley Robinson (OMSA of Western Michigan)
TOP Oral Surgeons in Grand Rapids
1. Robinson, Dr. Bradley (OMSA of Western Michigan)
2. Niquette, Dr. Chip (Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery)
3. Jesin, Dr. Mark (Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio)
3. Makovey, Dr. Igor (Cascade Oral Surgery)
3. Noordhoek, Dr. Roseanna (Center for Oral Surgery and Dental Implants)
6. Lytle, Dr. A.J. (Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio)
Orthodontists
Orthodontists are about more than a pretty smile – although that is a big part of what they do. These specialists work to correct alignment issues and other functional components of the anatomy as well.
Here are the best orthodontists for kids:
Winner:
Dr. Thomas Williams at Williams Orthodontics
TOP Orthodontists in Grand Rapids
1. Williams, Dr. Thomas (Williams Orthodontics)
2. Knapp, Dr. Kevin (Knapp Orthodontics)
3. Randall, Dr. Katie (Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics)
4. Swan, Dr. Kathryn (Swan Orthodontics)
5. Powell, Dr. Mark (Powell Orthodontics)
6. Gallagher, Dr. Alexis (Williams Orthodontics)
7. Heinz, Dr. Jeff (Heinz Orthodontics)
7. Miller, Dr. Lathe (Miller Orthodontics)
7. O’Grady, Dr. Paul (O’Grady Orthodontics)
10. Armbrecht, Dr. David (Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics)
sponsored listings
Voted a Best Orthodontist in Rockford
Tom Williams at Williams Orthodontics
in practice with Alexis Gallagher
HAT TRICK! We are so proud to have been voted “Best Orthodontist for Kids” for the third year in a row.
Dr. Williams and Dr. Gallagher are Orthodontic Specialists treating kids, teens and adults.
Our team strives to be the best part of your day while creating beautiful, healthy smiles.
We love our patients and treat them like family. We cannot wait to get to know you!
Dr. Williams and Dr. Gallagher are Orthodontic Specialists treating kids, teens and adults.
Our team strives to be the best part of your day while creating beautiful, healthy smiles.
We love our patients and treat them like family. We cannot wait to get to know you!
Voted a Best Orthodontist in Byron Center
Dr. Kevin Knapp at Knapp Orthodontics
Dr. Kevin Knapp is an Orthodontic Specialist treating children, teens, and adults with the most advanced and efficient orthodontic treatments available.
Our state-of-the art office is 100% digital and integrates technology with patient care and overall experience.
Exceptional care, cutting-edge equipment, and the best materials mean beautiful outcomes in shorter treatment times.
We offer industry-leading flexibility in our financing, and no one is ever denied flexible payment plans.
During your free consultation, we will discuss your customized treatment options, total time in treatment, and overall affordable investment.
We can't wait to get you know you!
Our state-of-the art office is 100% digital and integrates technology with patient care and overall experience.
Exceptional care, cutting-edge equipment, and the best materials mean beautiful outcomes in shorter treatment times.
We offer industry-leading flexibility in our financing, and no one is ever denied flexible payment plans.
During your free consultation, we will discuss your customized treatment options, total time in treatment, and overall affordable investment.
We can't wait to get you know you!
Dr. Knapp and the rest of the team are some of the friendliest people ever. They truly love what they do and deeply care about each patient. -Alex B.
Voted a Best Orthodontist in Grand Rapids
Lathe E Miller at Miller Orthodontics
At Miller Orthodontics, we prefer to stand out and always be a cut above the rest.
That means putting our patients first and providing top notch orthodontic care to every patient.
Dr. Miller firmly believes that orthodontics should not be one-size-fits-all. Every patient that walks through our doors has their own unique anatomy, dental needs, and aesthetic desires.
Our goal is to give you your dream smile while still ensuring you feel comfortable throughout your chosen form of treatment.
Get ready to correct your smile and get started with individualized treatment that complements you.
Call us at one of our locations.
That means putting our patients first and providing top notch orthodontic care to every patient.
Dr. Miller firmly believes that orthodontics should not be one-size-fits-all. Every patient that walks through our doors has their own unique anatomy, dental needs, and aesthetic desires.
Our goal is to give you your dream smile while still ensuring you feel comfortable throughout your chosen form of treatment.
Get ready to correct your smile and get started with individualized treatment that complements you.
Call us at one of our locations.
Voted a Best Orthodontist in Rockford
Dr. Jeff Heinz at Heinz Orthodontics
Your journey to the perfect smile should be something fun that you remember forever.
We are dedicated to ensuring that you have an amazing experience.
Dr. Heinz and his team will customize a treatment plan that is tailored to you.
We specialize in Damon system braces and clear aligners.
Dr. Heinz is recognized as one of the top clear aligner and braces experts.
Schedule your free consultation today.
We are dedicated to ensuring that you have an amazing experience.
Dr. Heinz and his team will customize a treatment plan that is tailored to you.
We specialize in Damon system braces and clear aligners.
Dr. Heinz is recognized as one of the top clear aligner and braces experts.
Schedule your free consultation today.
Voted a Best Orthodontist in Grand Rapids
Dr. Katie Randall at Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
in practice with Dr Mark Wierenga, Dr. David Armbrecht
A&W Orthodontics is Grand Rapids' longest standing orthodontic practice, with more years of provider experience than any other local orthodontic office.
Our focus is on top quality care in a caring, friendly environment with individual treatment plans tailored to you.
All insurances accepted.
High-tech imaging and intraoral scanning available.
See a doctor at each visit.
We offer family discounts and flexible payment plans for every budget.
Open 5 days per week.
Digital consultations available online!
Our focus is on top quality care in a caring, friendly environment with individual treatment plans tailored to you.
All insurances accepted.
High-tech imaging and intraoral scanning available.
See a doctor at each visit.
We offer family discounts and flexible payment plans for every budget.
Open 5 days per week.
Digital consultations available online!
We love A&W. Everyone is very friendly. The staff is great with kids. And my son has a great smile! - Mary V (via Google)
Voted a Best Orthodontist in Caledonia
Kathryn Swan DDS, MS at Swan Orthodontics
Dr. Swan and her team cater to the needs of child, teen, and adult patients.
Swan Orthodontics is a state-of-the-art practice with 3D x-rays, digital scans (no more goopy impressions) and free Invisalign upgrades (even for complex treatment plans).
We can't wait to see you smile!
Swan Orthodontics is a state-of-the-art practice with 3D x-rays, digital scans (no more goopy impressions) and free Invisalign upgrades (even for complex treatment plans).
We can't wait to see you smile!
Voted a Best Orthodontist in Grand Rapids
Paul O'Grady at O'Grady Orthodontics
Dr. Paul O’Grady and our Grand Rapids orthodontic staff strive to provide family-friendly orthodontics for patients of all ages – adults, teens and children.
You will benefit from the latest advancements in orthodontics which will make your treatment more comfortable with fewer appointments, and reduce your overall time spent in
You will benefit from the latest advancements in orthodontics which will make your treatment more comfortable with fewer appointments, and reduce your overall time spent in
Pediatricians
Grand Rapids doctors just for kids! That’s where pediatricians come in, at least.
Most pediatricians offer care for infants, children, adolescents, and young adults until around age 20-21.
Here are the top pediatricians in our area:
Winner:
Dr. Jeffrey Mantia at Grandville Pediatrics
TOP Pediatricians in Grand Rapids
1. Mantia, Dr. Jeffrey (Grandville Pediatrics)
2. App, Dr. Michael (Internal Medicine & Pediatrics of West Michigan)
3. Maki, Dr. Rebecca (Brookville Pediatrics)
4. Cain, Dr. Nicki (MI Kids Pediatrics)
5. McMahon, Dr. Stephen (MI Kids Pediatrics)
5. Pott, Dr. Erika (MI Kids Pediatrics)
7. McCune, Dr. Sara (SHMG)
7. Meindertsma, Dr. Michael (Forest Hills Pediatrics)
9. Veenema, Dr. Jeremy (Alger Pediatrics)
10. Budinsky, Dr. Robert (MI Kids Pediatrics)
10. Huizen, Dr. Rebecca (Christian Healthcare Centers)
10. Letts, Dr. Tiffany (University of Michigan Health-West Southwest)
sponsored listings
Voted a Best Pediatrician in Grandville
Jeffrey Mantia at Grandville Pediatrics
Grandville Pediatrics believes that children are not little adults.
Our treatment involves specialized pediatric knowledge and care, closer follow-up, a higher dedication to care of the entire patient and an increased level of provider and nurse involvement.
We believe that patients and parents deserve thorough explanations about growth and development as well as illnesses, behavioral/developmental issues, and their management.
Our providers and staff will take the time to get to know you and your children and respond to your concerns.
The best part of our job is the relationships that we build with our patient families over time!
Our treatment involves specialized pediatric knowledge and care, closer follow-up, a higher dedication to care of the entire patient and an increased level of provider and nurse involvement.
We believe that patients and parents deserve thorough explanations about growth and development as well as illnesses, behavioral/developmental issues, and their management.
Our providers and staff will take the time to get to know you and your children and respond to your concerns.
The best part of our job is the relationships that we build with our patient families over time!
"We have been taking our 3 kids to Grandville Pediatrics their whole lives. They are all WONDERFUL. The atmosphere puts a child at ease instantly. Plus an a.m. walk-in clinic for sick patients!"
Physical Therapists
Physical Therapists are your best friend when your kid needs to recover from an injury.
Whether it is sports related for from an accident, these pros know how to get your kid back to healthy movement as soon as possible.
Winner:
Jennifer Bastian (Launch Pediatric Rehab)
TOP Physical Therapists in Grand Rapids
1. Bastian, Jennifer (Launch Pediatric Rehab)
2. Zitny, Matt (The Center for Physical Rehabilitation)
3. Patterson, Danny (Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy)
4. Gilbert, Brian (The Center for Physical Rehabilitation)
5. Gustafson, Tom (The Center for Physical Rehabilitation)
6. Carter, Jeff (Apogee Therapy Center)
7. Dawson, Lily (Women’s + Health Collective)
7. Werth, Melanie (Mary Free Bed Rehab)
9. Case, Brooke (Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy)
9. Huegel, Micah (Mary Free Bed)
9. Weesjes, Jolene (Onward Grand Rapids)
sponsored listings
Voted a Best Physical Therapist in Grand Rapids
Danny Patterson at Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy
in practice with Brooke Case
Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy is the leading 100% locally-owned PT company in West Michigan, providing personalized and compassionate care to their patients.
With 22 locations and home care, they offer convenient care in your neighborhood!
Danny Patterson, DPT is passionate about providing exceptional care for your family, restoring each individual to their greatest functional level.
Brooke Case, DPT specializes in treating men’s and women’s pelvic health conditions while providing care across the lifespan.
With 22 locations and home care, they offer convenient care in your neighborhood!
Danny Patterson, DPT is passionate about providing exceptional care for your family, restoring each individual to their greatest functional level.
Brooke Case, DPT specializes in treating men’s and women’s pelvic health conditions while providing care across the lifespan.
Speech Therapists
Speech therapists help kids with so much. Clarity, lisp and swallowing are just a few of the many issues they help resolve.
Here are the top West Michigan speech therapists, according to our readers:
Winner:
Erin Carmode at Sensational Steps Therapy
TOP Speech Therapists in Grand Rapids
1. Carmode, Erin (Sensational Steps Therapy)
2. Teshima, Tami (Duncan Lake Speech Therapy)
3. Joesel, Courtney (Building Blocks)
4. Visser, Anna (Paper Plane Therapies)
5. Martin, Ellianne (Paper Plane Therapies)
6. Antor, Katie (Apogee Therapy Center)
7. Boyd, Taylor (Paper Plane Therapies)
8. Evans, Jessica (Family Tree Therapies)
9. Boot, Elizabeth (The Center for Child Development)
9. Busch, Kaitlin (BRAINS)
9. Doletzky, Marissa (Rockford Speech Therapy)
9. Grysen, Courtney (Early Foundations Speech and Feeding Services)
9. Seeber, Taylor (Paper Plane Therapies)
sponsored listings
Voted a Best Speech Therapist in Kentwood
Tamiko Teshima, M.A, CCC-SLP at Duncan Lake Speech Therapy LLC
in practice with Anna Dubiak, M.S, CCC-SLP
Duncan Lake Speech Therapy, LLC is a small, private speech-language pathology clinic based in Grand Rapids.
Our goal is to provide client-centered, collaborative services, and to live into the values of representation, diversity, inclusion, and cultural responsiveness.
Our services include treatment for articulation/phonological disorders, apraxia of speech, expressive/receptive language disorders, stuttering, early language delays, orofacial myofunctional disorders, AAC, and speech disorders related to ASD, Down Syndrome, ADHD, and Cerebral Palsy.
We also offer gender-affirming voice modification for folks of all ages.
Contact us today for more information about how we can serve you and your family!
Our goal is to provide client-centered, collaborative services, and to live into the values of representation, diversity, inclusion, and cultural responsiveness.
Our services include treatment for articulation/phonological disorders, apraxia of speech, expressive/receptive language disorders, stuttering, early language delays, orofacial myofunctional disorders, AAC, and speech disorders related to ASD, Down Syndrome, ADHD, and Cerebral Palsy.
We also offer gender-affirming voice modification for folks of all ages.
Contact us today for more information about how we can serve you and your family!
We are truly grateful for Duncan Lake Speech Therapy and highly recommend Tamiko's services.
Voted a Best Speech Therapist in Rockford
Marissa Doletzky at Rockford Speech Therapy
in practice with Liv Baker, Maria Sprik, Sam Crimmins
Rockford Speech Therapy is a multidisciplinary, neurodivergent-affirming clinic for pediatrics and adults serving birth and beyond.
We offer speech, feeding and occupational therapy.
We specialize in early intervention, articulation/phonological disorders, bilingual, sensory processing, AAC, Orofacial Myology, stuttering, as well as feeding for babies and young children.
Our adult specialties include TBI, Aphasia, and stuttering.
We offer clinic, home, daycare and teletherapy appointments.
We offer speech, feeding and occupational therapy.
We specialize in early intervention, articulation/phonological disorders, bilingual, sensory processing, AAC, Orofacial Myology, stuttering, as well as feeding for babies and young children.
Our adult specialties include TBI, Aphasia, and stuttering.
We offer clinic, home, daycare and teletherapy appointments.
Voted a Best Speech Therapist in Grandville
Katie Antor - SLP at Apogee Therapy Center
Apogee Therapy offers speech therapy services from infancy through adulthood.
Our pediatric services include treatment for delayed speech development, receptive/expressive language disorders, articulation and phonological disorders, stuttering, augmentative/alternative communication, social language, and picky eating.
We work with children diagnosed with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, cognitive impairments, and traumatic brain injuries.
Our pediatric services include treatment for delayed speech development, receptive/expressive language disorders, articulation and phonological disorders, stuttering, augmentative/alternative communication, social language, and picky eating.
We work with children diagnosed with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, cognitive impairments, and traumatic brain injuries.
3 thoughts on “Best Doctors in Grand Rapids: Where to Find Top 10 Dentists, Pediatricians, OBGYNs + More”
Proud to say Megan is now working at The Center for Childhood Development. She is a phenomenal therapist!!!
Dr. Steve McMahon is actually with MIKids Pediatrics, not SHMG. Here is their website: https://www.mikidspediatrics.com/
This is an awesome list and resource and there are definitely some wonderful clinicians and therapists on here. Next time you publish this list I would also love to include a category for physical therapists.