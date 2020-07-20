The Highest-Rated Speech and Occupational Therapy Help for Kids in GR

Speech and Occupational Therapy are Game Changers for Many Kids
As parents, we want our kids to thrive, both now and in the future. And sometimes, our kids need a little help along the way. When we learned our daughter qualified for speech therapy, our family felt a sense of relief.
Knowing that we had someone who could provide the help she needed was so encouraging to us. If you sense that your child may need extra help, our lists below include parents’ favorite occupational therapy and speech therapy pros in greater Grand Rapids.
Occupational Therapy for Kids
Occupational therapy, otherwise known as OT, is a game-changer for many kids and families. OT focuses on helping kids improve their fine and gross motor skills. When a child shows delays in mastering typical activities, OT is often recommended.
OT is often used when sensory processing disorders, developmental delays, Downs syndrome, or Autism spectrum disorders are present. The goal of occupational therapy is to help children acquire the skills they need to learn to be able to play and be successful in life. OT is a broad field and encompasses much more than delays, including a whole branch dedicated to adults.
Voted Top Occupational Therapist
Chelsey Langley, Paper Plane Therapies
At Paper Plane Therapies, we create an engaging, warm, and creative atmosphere that considers the needs of the entire family. It is our goal to identify barriers and construct a functional plan to help the child and their family reach their fullest potential and lead happy and healthy lives.
Providers in the office: Chelsey Langley, Kendra Kerbs, Megan Rodgers, and Hannah Olsen
“The work that our speech and occupational therapists have done with my son in the last year has helped our entire family, and especially my little man, blossom. Our therapists have been helpful, kind and understanding. I would suggest them to anyone who is thinking about speech or occupational therapy.”
Speech Therapy for Kids
When you child’s language and speech skills don’t develop as expected, it can be unnerving. Working with a speech therapist, though, has proven to be an effective way to help kids progress in their speech and language skills. Even toddlers as young as 18 months can benefit from these services in certain situations. If you’re not sure whether or not your child qualifies for speech services, talk with your pediatrician.
Voted Top Speech Therapist
Jill Miller, Paper Plane Therapies
Jill Miller at Paper Plane Therapies
At Paper Plane Therapies, we create an engaging, warm, and creative atmosphere that considers the needs of the entire family. It is our goal to identify barriers and construct a functional plan to help the child and their family reach their fullest potential and lead happy and healthy lives.
Paper Plane Therapies providers: Jill Miller (SLP), Ally Britton (SLP), Nicole Smith (SLP), Bethany Kemler (SLP), Traice Rokita (SLP), Rachel VanWylen (SLP), Chelsey Langley (OT), Kendra Kerbs (OT), Megan Rodgers (OT), and Hannah Olsen (OT)
“We are so grateful for our speech therapist! She is patient, customized her approach, and demonstrates her care for the “whole” child. Our therapist has journeyed with our family for 3 years; we cannot express our gratitude for empowering our son.”
I cannot say enough about Paper Plane Therapies. They not only treat my son like their own, they provide outstanding speech therapy services. And they work with you to get your insurance carrier to approve the therapy when it was previously denied. I see improvements weekly with Liam’s speech and interaction with others. I owe Paper Plane Therapies the world.