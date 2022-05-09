10 Best Pediatricians in Grand Rapids

Parents Voted for the Best Pediatricians in Grand Rapids
My children love their pediatrician so much that they will even brave the “horrific” shots (they are petrified of shots) if it means they get to see their favorite doc. He’s a wise man, reassuring, and makes the kids feel like they’re his favorite patients.
If you have kids, then fevers, rashes, and injuries are probably the norm in your house. Kids get sick. They get hurt.
Thankfully, you have your choice of best pediatricians in Grand Rapids to help you out. These pediatricians are at the top of their game and will be there for your kids, whether it’s well visits or to help with an illness or injury.
Every name in this guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.
Where to Find Even More Amazing Doctors, Dentists, Mental Help Pros +
If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing a new medical professional check out our comprehensive guide to the Top Dentists, Pediatricians, ETC for Kids in Grand Rapids.
These are the pros that parents rely on to keep their children healthy and safe in Grand Rapids.
Best Pediatricians in Grand Rapids
Best Pediatricians for Kids
Winner: Dr. Jeffrey Mantia at Grandville Pediatrics
TOP 10 Pediatricians for Kids
1. Mantia, Dr. Jeffrey (Grandville Pediatrics)
2. App, Dr. Michael (Internal Medicine & Pediatrics of West Michigan)
3. Hofman, Dr. Ron (Alger Pediatrics)
4. Veenema, Dr. Jeremy (Alger Pediatrics)
5. Alt, Dr. Kim (Rockford Pediatrics)
6. Fox, Dr. Lindsay (SHMG)
7. McMahon, Dr. Stephen (MiKids Pediatrics)
8. Letts, Dr. Tiffany (University of Michigan Health-West: Southwest)
9. Addy, Dr. Akuorkor (Alger Pediatrics)
10. Rauwerda, Dr. Jayne (Alger Pediatrics)
Best Pediatricians in West Michigan
Grandville Pediatrics believes that children are not little adults.
Our treatment involves specialized pediatric knowledge and care, closer follow-up, a higher dedication to care of the entire patient and an increased level of provider and nurse involvement.
We believe that patients and parents deserve thorough explanations about growth and development as well as illnesses, behavioral/developmental issues, and their management.
Our providers and staff will take the time to get to know you and your children and respond to your concerns.
The best part of our job is the relationships that we build with our patient families over time!
Our treatment involves specialized pediatric knowledge and care, closer follow-up, a higher dedication to care of the entire patient and an increased level of provider and nurse involvement.
We believe that patients and parents deserve thorough explanations about growth and development as well as illnesses, behavioral/developmental issues, and their management.
Our providers and staff will take the time to get to know you and your children and respond to your concerns.
The best part of our job is the relationships that we build with our patient families over time!
"We have been taking our 3 kids to Grandville Pediatrics their whole lives. They are all WONDERFUL. The atmosphere puts a child at ease instantly. Plus an a.m. walk-in clinic for sick patients!"
More in Grand Rapids
Best Child Therapists in Grand Rapids and how Counseling Works
Where to Start When You Think You May Need a Child Therapist Realizing that you need help for your child can often feel very overwhelming. When I learned that my…
The 10 Best Orthodontists in Grand Rapids
We Asked Parents to Name The Best Orthodontists Who doesn’t love to see their child smile? An orthodontist can help children feel confident about their smile, but with frequent appointments, and sometimes a…
10 Best Pediatric Dentists Near Grand Rapids
The Pediatric Dentists that Kids Consider Their Friends No one likes going to the dentist… except maybe the kids that see the dentists on this list. We polled our GRKIDS reader…
The Top 10 Midwives and Doulas in Grand Rapids
Women are Raving About These Midwives & Doulas I had no idea how many options I had when it came to giving birth. I thought that you could either have…
The 10 Best Allergists in GR, And What to Expect at Your Allergist Visit
Smart Allergists can Get Kids Through an Appointment With Ease Taking your child to an allergist for the first time can be intimidating, especially if you don’t know what to…
Grand Rapids Doctors Awards: The 10 Best Dentists, Pediatricians, OBGYNs + More
Favorite Grand Rapids Doctors and Health Care Professionals – 2022 I’m a Grand Rapids transplant and when I was pregnant with my first child, I had no idea how to find…
8 thoughts on “10 Best Pediatricians in Grand Rapids”
Yes to Tiffany Letts! She was referred to us and she’s not only very patient and caring but knowledgeable.
Second for Dr. Tiffany Letts at Metro University of Michigan. Always has a smile and very smart. Great with our children.
Dr. Tiffany Letts at Metro Health Wyoming (44th St). I’m picky and went to 2 other docs before finding her and I’m so glad we did!
Dr Michael Marcotte in Kentwood is wonderful. Was part of a group practice and grew with so many patients he made his own office. His wife runs the front desk. They’re very welcoming and helpful. I had him as a child and very happy to now bring my child there.
Dr.Erica Cain-Rinckey spectrum health pediatrics.
Nicki Cain-Rinckey. And she’s wonderful!
Dr. Nick Kokx at Kent Pediatrics
Dr. Kurt Meppelink DO–metro Health Hudsonville pediatrics