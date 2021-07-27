Smart Allergists can Get Kids Through an Appointment With Ease
Taking your child to an allergist for the first time can be intimidating, especially if you don’t know what to expect.
When my son was two, we had an appointment for allergy testing and all I knew was that they were going to prick my baby with a bunch of needles. I was sure there was no way he was going to let them do that without a fight! Fortunately, our visit wasn’t nearly as traumatic as I had feared.
What I learned is that although this visit can often be unpleasant, it is worth it to find a doctor who knows how to work with children.
When we laid my son on the exam table and it became clear that he was not going to sit still for this, the smart doctor suggested using my lap instead.
I sat in a rolling chair and my son laid face down on my lap while watching a show on my phone. (The phone was a great distraction!) As we waited for the allergy results to show up on his skin, the doctor put a pillow under his head and suggested I roll around in the chair to keep my son calm.
There are many area allergists who know how to get kids through these tricky appointments. Here are a few things to expect at your first visit with an allergist.
What to Expect at Your Child’s First Allergist Visit
- It’s a long visit! If your child is there for a consult as well as allergy testing, the visit can take 2-3 hours. Arrange childcare for siblings so you can concentrate on your child at the appointment.
- Lots of paperwork There will be questions about the reason for your visit, symptoms, medical history, your living situation, food, environment, etc.
- Lots of questions Your doctor will likely spend quite a bit of time discussing your answers to all of the questions in the paperwork to help determine what type of tests are needed.
- A physical exam and testing, if necessary There will probably be a standard physical exam and assuming there is a need for allergy testing, they will conduct a prick test, blood test or whatever is deemed necessary.
- Test results and treatment plan for allergies Once the testing is completed, the doctor will discuss with you the results of the tests and discuss a treatment plan for the allergies, as well as any lifestyle or environmental changes that will need to take place going forward.
The Top-Voted Allergists Near Grand Rapids
When your child has a condition that leaves them with rashes, coughing, or even with trouble breathing, it is critical to have them in good hands. So having a kid with allergies = having an amazing allergist. Below are the top pediatric allergists voted by our readers.
If you or a family member is in the market for a new doctor, whether it be an allergist, a doula, or a dentist, check out our comprehensive guide to the Top Dentists, Pediatricians, etc for Kids in Grand Rapids. You’ll find the best doctors, voted by our readers, in several categories.
The names in this guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.
Voted Top Allergist for Kids
Dr. Karyn Gell at Grand Rapids Allergy
Dr. Karyn Gell at Grand Rapids Allergy
in practice with Dr. Sara Uekert, Dr. Christine Schafer
Voted a Top Allergist in West Michigan
Testimonial
"Dr. Karyn Gell and company have a wonderful office. The staff is great, from the front to the back. If you are looking for an allergist, this is the place to go." - GRA Patient via Google Review
A Note From Dr. Karyn Gell's Office
At Grand Rapids Allergy, we provide the highest quality of care to our young patients and their families, so they can experience life without the barriers of allergic disease. Uncontrolled allergies, asthma and eczema can interfere with a child’s ability to rest, play and learn.
“GRA” physicians are Board Certified and passionate about partnering with you to identify allergic triggers and create safe, effective care plans. A Registered Dietitian can meet with you to assist with meal planning at home. Our knowledgeable clinical staff will help you understand your child’s asthma management.
We believe in shared decision making and we want you to feel supported when exploring options for your child’s care with our clinical team. Your child is unique. Your child’s allergy treatment should be too!
More Top Allergists in West Michigan
