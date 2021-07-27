Smart Allergists can Get Kids Through an Appointment With Ease

Taking your child to an allergist for the first time can be intimidating, especially if you don’t know what to expect.

When my son was two, we had an appointment for allergy testing and all I knew was that they were going to prick my baby with a bunch of needles. I was sure there was no way he was going to let them do that without a fight! Fortunately, our visit wasn’t nearly as traumatic as I had feared.

What I learned is that although this visit can often be unpleasant, it is worth it to find a doctor who knows how to work with children.

When we laid my son on the exam table and it became clear that he was not going to sit still for this, the smart doctor suggested using my lap instead.