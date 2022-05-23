These 10 Best Chiropractors in Grand Rapids Will Set you Straight

The Best Chiropractors Can Help You Move and Feel Better
Chiropractors aren’t just for adults who throw their backs out. Many kids have found chiropractic care to be helpful for a variety of medical issues. Looking for a great chiropractor for you or your kids?
We polled West Michiganders to find the best Grand Rapids chiropractors.
Every name in this guide received votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.
Chiropractors in Grand Rapids
Have you ever pulled something in your back or neck and the pain is so bad that you want to see a chiropractor immediately? Many of us have been there before!
Some families seek a chiropractor for a specific issue while others seek chiropractic care for general health and maintenance throughout the year. Whatever the reason is that you’re looking for a trusted chiropractor, check out these top recommendations below.
Best Chiropractor for Kids
Winner: Dr. Erik Kowalke at Higher Health Chiropractic Wyoming
TOP 10 Chiropractors
1. Kowalke, Dr. Erik (Higher Health Chiropractic Wyoming)
2. Ward, Dr. David (Active Life Chiropractic)
3. Ryder, Dr. Justin (Limitless Chiropractic)
4. Lang, Dr. Kurt Vibrant (Life Chiropractic)
5. Deyo, Dr. John Higher (Health Chiropractic)
6. Babbitt, Dr. Rachel (Rise Wellness Chiropractic)
7. DeMeester, Dr. Marc (Higher Health Chiropractic)
8. Osmer, Dr. Theresa (Flow Chiropractic)
9.Le Bon, Dr. Alexander (Simple Truth Chiropractic)
10. Bumhoffer, Dr. Nicole (Thrive Chiropractic)
Best Chiropractors in West Michigan
Higher Health provides Principled Chiropractic Care for the whole family.
Higher Health Chiropractic has been Voted #1 Pediatric and Family Chiropractor multiple years in a row.
Our Doctors and team are committed to making your experience extraordinary and helping you reach your health goals.
Call our office today and get your family on the road to better health!
"I have had tremendous improvement in my health and well-being over the past five years. The staff is very helpful and accommodating. I highly recommend Higher Health Chiropractic." - Cassandra C.
Best Chiropractors in West Michigan
Limitless Chiropractic is a family owned Chiropractic office in the heart of Cascade and Ada area.
Our mission is to serve our community and provide gentle Chiropractic care to children of all ages.
Our focus is on improving the function of children to create a healthier next generation!
Maggie started care with a primary complaint of bedwetting, only having a few dry nights ever! Shortly after staring care Maggie now only has dry nights!!
Best Chiropractors in West Michigan
Rise Wellness is a pediatric and pregnancy focused chiropractic office.
Dr. Annie and Dr. Rachel are passionate about helping moms through all stages of pregnancy, helping them feel and heal their best throughout, and helping their babies and kids grow and thrive.
Both doctors have advanced training in pediatric chiropractic and are Webster Technique certified.
Our office is fun-loving and playful, while also taking a scientific approach to connecting and healing from the inside out!
12 thoughts on “These 10 Best Chiropractors in Grand Rapids Will Set you Straight”
We love Dr. Justin at limitless chiropractic! He has adjusted my kiddos since they were babies and they love going to his office!
Dr. Jeff Gorbach at Gorbach Family Chiropractic is wonderful too! Great with babies and kids. Our boys love him!
I would highly recommend Dr. Tim Grady at Grade-A Chiropractic. He has been working with kids of all ages for 10+ years! He helped me through both my pregnancies and he has been helping both my daughters since they were born.
Dr Erik Kowalke at Higher Health Chiropractic! Everyone at the office is so friendly and passionate about caring for you. Their technique is the most gentle too. No scary twisting of my neck or back, and I still have great results.
Dr. Miranda Schmidt at Growing Family Chiropractic, 5300 Northland Dr. NE,
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Lowell Family Chiropractic. Dr. Jim and Dr. Maria are great!
VanGessell Family Chiropractor Healthcare Center! Best Ive ever been too!!!!!!
I strongly recommend Dr. Michelle Hartley at Michigan Family Chiropractic Centers in Wyoming, MI. She is amazing! She is one of only two chiropractors in Kent county that has certification of CACCP, which is advanced training for children and pregnant mommies. An amazing doctor with a passion for her field and patients.
Great Lakes Chiropractic. Dr McKenzie is the best. He great with kids
I highly recommend Jason Ross at Train Out Pain. He is the best I have ever seen (and I have seen quite a few different chiropractors over the years).
My favorite is Dr. Ward at Active Life Chiropractic
Highly recommend Dr. Buys for the entire family!