Favorite Dentists for Kids, GR Parents Say
No one likes going to the dentist… except maybe the kids that see the dentists on this list! We polled our GRKIDS reader family for their favorite dentists, and lots of people chimed in.
Apparently going to the dentist isn’t that bad if you find the right practitioner!
If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing a new medical professional, check out our comprehensive Top Dentists, Pediatricians, etc for Kids in Grand Rapids. list. See the number-one-voted care providers for several categories, and lists of excellent runners-up.
Every name in the guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice.
Family Care Providers Menu
Dentists for Families in Grand Rapids
The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends that children start seeing a dentist around the age of one. Visiting the dentist does not have to be intimidating, especially when you know the dentist is well-loved and trusted by local families. Check out our readers’ favorite dentists for kids below.
Voted Top Dentist for Kids
Dr. Brett Kingma at Mitten Kids Dentistry
Dr. Brett Kingma DDS at Mitten Kids Dentistry
Mitten Kids Dentistry aims to provide the highest level of pediatric dental care for kids of all ages—whatever their needs—in a fun, positive, and safe environment. Inspired by our beautiful home state of Michigan, we foster health, wellness, and a sense of adventure in every child who comes through our doors. Dr. Brett Kingma and Dr. Grady Randall are board certified pediatric dentists. From infants, toddlers, and preschoolers all the way up to adolescents, our experienced team remains committed to providing high quality and compassionate dental care for children of all ages. We specialize in all things related to pediatric dentistry: preventative care, sedation dentistry, infant laser frenectomies, treating children with special needs, and much more!
Mitten Kids Dentistry providers: Brett Kingma DDS and Grady Randall DDS
“Mitten Kids Dentistry was able to get us in quickly for a consultation. The office was clean, there was a great atmosphere and everyone was kind, considerate and helpful. Dr. Kingma did a great job evaluating our child and informing us of our options. We would highly recommend him and this office!!”
Gaines Pediatric Dentistry
We understand that a trip to the dental office can be intimidating for people of all ages. That’s why our office offers a fun environment for everyone! We have amenities for your kids including a play area with children’s books, toys, and tablets. Don’t worry parents, we haven’t forgotten about you either; while your child is enjoying games you can enjoy a coffee and access our WiFi. Our expert staff is kind, gentle and fun. We will do everything we can to ensure your child is at ease and relaxed.
As a pediatric dentist, Dr. O’Callaghan has two years of additional specialty training following his four years of dental school. During his residency, Dr. O’Callaghan had extensive training in infant oral health care, trauma management, cavity risk assessment, growth and development, interceptive orthodontic management, treatment of children and special needs patients in the operating room, and general restorative treatments. A child’s mouth is constantly growing and changing so treatment is approached differently for children than it is for adults. Whether you’re looking for infant, special needs, or toddler to adolescent dental care, we’ve got you covered!
“All of the staff, from reception to doctor are incredibly nice and friendly. Very helpful to answer all of my questions. Definitely the place for my family.”
Dr. Stephanie Kloostra and Dr. Katie Swanson at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan is designed for and around the oral health of kids, from infancy to adolescence. The owners, Dr. Stephanie Kloostra and Dr. Katie Swanson, are both board certified pediatric dentists with specialized training in child development and behavior enhancement. As pediatric dental specialists, they understand that all children are unique and tailor treatment approaches for each child. The doctors help kids and their parents experience going to the dentist in a positive way so they look forward to their next visit.
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan offers preventative care, including regular exams and cleanings, restorative care, laser dentistry and sedation dentistry. Sedation can be a safe option to help children through their dental appointment and complete necessary dental treatment that potentially could not be completed otherwise. Drs. Stephanie and Katie are also certified by the American Board of Laser Surgery for treatments using a laser, including frenectomies to relieve a lip or tongue tie if a child is having difficulty with feeding or speech development. Whether you’re scheduling your child’s first dental visit or you’re looking for a new dental home, our dedicated team is excited to meet you and your child!
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan providers: Stephanie Kloostra and Katie Swanson
“We love this place! You will not be disappointed in taking your children here. Both my kids are EXCITED to go to see the dentist! Everyone at the office wants the best for their patients, and they go the extra mile to make your children feel comfortable.”
Dr. Aimee C. Valleau, DDS, Dr. Christopher E. VanDeven, DDS, and Dr. Jessica C. Massie at Valleau, VanDeven, and Massie Dentistry for Children
At Valleau, VanDeven, and Massie Dentistry for Children, what sets our office apart is the kind, gentle, and compassionate care we provide all of our patients. We understand that a child’s mind is constantly growing and developing and that all children cope with new situations differently. Our wonderful staff takes pride in making all children feel comfortable, relaxed, and even making a dental visit fun! Education is the focus of our practice, which is why our board-certified doctors feel it is important to take their time getting to know each patient and their family. We value parental involvement and we welcome parents and guardians back into our treatment area.
We believe that with the right approach, parents and guardians can enhance the positive experience for their child. Our office utilizes the highest standards of care and the most up to date, evidence-based techniques and materials available. As parents ourselves, we understand that our children are the most precious people in the world. We built our practice around the needs of children and our doctors take their roles as members of your child’s healthcare team very seriously. We look forward to welcoming you to our family!
“The staff and environment are fantastic! They worked my daughter’s care into the schedule when no one else could. She was in pain and we were new to the area. As we went in for our regular visits it was a pleasure to bring my kids to the dentist. We need to speak out and promote people who really are top in their field!”
Dr. Meggan McCone, DDS, Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
We’re specialists in pediatric dentistry, trained to care for children of all ages, including those with special needs. At Growing Smiles, we help children develop good oral hygiene habits for a lifetime of beautiful, growing smiles. We look forward to meeting you and your family!
“My daughter is terrified of the dentist office because of prior experiences elsewhere, but here they were so gentle and kind. She left with a smile on her face. I was very impressed.”
VH Dental, Dr. Andrew Van Haren and Dr. Katie Van Haren
At VH Dental we are dedicated to providing high quality comprehensive dental care to families and patients of all ages, in a gentle and caring manner. We recognize the importance of early education and prevention starting with the age 1 dental visit. Every child should have a comfortable dental home. Our knowledgeable staff spends quality time reviewing proper oral hygiene, dietary counseling and any systemic related factors that may play a role in your dental care.
The doctors put our patients’ needs first and treat each patient based on their individual treatment needs and risks. Photography is often used to help explain and review the current state of your mouth. Our staff acts like a family and values making each patient feel like they are well educated about their oral health, allowing them to make informed decisions with the doctors on their treatment needs.
VH Dental providers: Dr. Andrew Van Haren and Dr. Katie Van Haren
“The entire staff at VH Dental are professional and very friendly. Dr. Andy’s and Dr. Katie’s knowledge and enthusiasm for dentistry are impressive. They are warm, funny, and compassionate. The people are great, the quality has been outstanding, and they take time to make sure they always do their best. Highly recommend VH Dental!”
Dr. Agata Lefere, Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
As a pediatric dental office, we believe it is a privilege to treat children, and that we have a unique opportunity to make a difference in their lives. Here at Grandville Pediatric Dentistry it is our mission to recognize the uniqueness of each child and provide a warm, welcoming, family friendly facility.
1 – Kingma, Dr. Brett (Mitten Kids Dentistry)
2 – Lefere, Dr. Agata (Grandville Pediatric Dentistry)
3 – Van Haren, Dr. Andrew (VH Dental)
4 – (TIE) VanDeven, Dr. Chris (Valleau, VanDeven and Massie, DDS)
4 – (TIE) McCone, Dr. Meggan (Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry)
6 – Massie, Dr. Jessica (Valleau, VanDeven and Massie, DDS)
7 – Kloostra, Dr. Stephanie (Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan)
8 – O’Callaghan, Dr. Daniel (Gaines Pediatric Dentistry)
9 – Valleau, Dr. Aimee (Valleau, VanDeven and Massie, DDS)
10 – Dr. Kathryn Swanson (Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan)
Grand Rapids’ Top 10 Dentists, Pediatricians, OBGYNs and More
Favorite Grand Rapids Doctors and Health Care Professionals – 2020
I’m a Grand Rapids transplant and when I was pregnant with my first child, I had no idea how to find a great OB/GYN or pediatrician.
Thankfully, my husband’s childhood doc was still in practice, so we figured that one out. But my OB/GYN was a shot in the dark. It worked out, but only because I have a “roll with it” personality.
But it’s really nice to get intel from people who know. That’s why we polled people across West Michigan to find the area’s best dentists, […]
nice article and awesome detailed well appreciate the effort
Amy De Young is great!
Dr. Karen O’Rourke in Grand Rapids.
I second Growing Smiles!
Hudsonville Dental worked miracles with my daughter. She had extensive work done and they were amazing at getting her to sit still for almost 1 1/2 hours!
We got referred over to Growing Smiles and Dr. Meggan Krause. Love her!
I am stunned that Dr. Heather (Mallory-May) of Breton Gardens dentistry wasn’t at the top of the list. She is simply amazing. Kids with dental fears? See her.
We have tried one in Grandville, but are so happy to drive right past it to Hudsonville Family Dentistry. One of my girls used to have to be pulled from the car to go in. Hudsonville Family is far more respectful to children and their bright smiles are always warm and welcoming!!!
Barnes Family Dental Care in Hastings! Dr Spencer Barnes and team are great with kiddos (& adults)!
We go to Breton Gardens & love seeing dr Mallory-May. She is fantastic with my 2 year old.
Dr Deyoung
Have been at VanDeven for almost 5 years already. Great Place!!
Amy Longstreet the first dentist on the list is where I’m going to take Reese. I’ll let you know how it goes.