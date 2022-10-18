35+ Kids Classes in Grand Rapids, Including Music & Sports for Kids

Where to find Sports for Kids and Other Kids Classes
Your go-to guide for lessons and kids classes of all kinds in greater Grand Rapids.
If you’re looking for classes and teams for your children to join, you’re in the right place!
West Michigan businesses and organizations offer abundant resources when it comes to learning activities and classes.
Parents, you may have identified a need – swim lessons, voice lessons, or ways to advance some drawing skills. Or, find a listing for Mommy and Me classes where caregivers can join in the fun.
Below you will find four sections: Sports Teams and Classes, Fine Arts Classes, Classes for Little Kids 0-5 years old, and finally, Hands-on Classes families or adults.
Sports for Kids: Teams & Classes
These engaging kids’ sports will help your crew remain healthy and active.
There are many offerings – including volleyball, baseball, and soccer, just to name a few.
Find all the best team sports for kids and team training around West Michigan here.
Soccer Classes & Teams
Soccer is considered the most popular sport in the world and if you walked around most towns in West Michigan on a fall or spring weekend, you’d agree.
You’ll find kids everywhere dressed in their soccer uniforms, on their way to or from a soccer game.
If this sport is popular in your house, our list includes several options to get your kids out on the soccer field.
Swimming Lessons for Kids
Swimming is a critical skill to master in order to allow children to feel confident when they head to the pool.
Children of all ages can perfect their strokes and learn how to stay safe while making a splash.
We’ve listed group and private swim classes, along with competitive swim teams.
Golf Lessons / Junior Golf
Sports for kids includes golf, and many parents love that kids can take what they learn into adulthood.
West Michigan has several outstanding courses, and many offer junior golf programs. Sign up your little golfer for one of the programs below.
Ninja, Cheer, Aerial & Gymnastics Classes for Kids
If your children have springs in their feet, gymnastics class may be just the ticket. With gymnastics, they can perfect their moves and gain an introduction into fitness.
Review our list of gymnastics lessons, ninja classes, tumbling classes, and cheer programs.
Horseback Riding Lessons & Trail Rides
We’ve rounded up a list of farms or equestrian centers that offer horseback riding lessons and/or camps around West Michigan.
Lessons are available for all ages and experience levels. See List below.
Unique Sports for Kids
Niche sports are super fun, and often have more opportunities to play.
If your kid is looking for a new energy outlet and a chance to try something different, take a look at these places around West Michigan with unique sports opportunities.
Volleyball Clubs for Kids
Did you know that kids as young as 6 can start learning volleyball?
See where you can find volleyball clubs & camps. – And even teams for the boys. (Because boys like volleyball, too!)
Martial Arts Classes for Kids
White belt, red belt or yellow belt? No matter the skill level, martial arts programs have something for every child.
Find the right program for your family here. Several martial arts programs are listed below.
Hockey & Ice Skating Lessons
Living with our cold Michigan winters, it is no surprise that hockey and ice skating are popular sports for kids. Whether your child loves to hit a puck on the ice or twirl around on it, there are several local programs to get someone started in hockey or ice skating. See list below.
(For information on other winter sports in greater Grand Rapids, please view our Winter Outdoor Play Guide.)
List of Hockey & Ice Skating Programs for Kids
Cedar Rock Sports Plex in Cedar Springs
4758 Cornfield Drive, Cedar Springs MI 49319
• Learn to Skate Classes, Drop In Hockey
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Fox Motors Hockey Club in Byron Center
566 100th St SW, Byron Center MI 49315
• Hockey Camps
• Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Grand Rapids Blades in Grand Rapids - SE
2600 Village Dr SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
• Learn to Skate Classes, Hockey CampsLearn to skate program
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Griff’s Georgetown in Hudsonville
8500 48th Avenue, Hudsonville MI 49426
• Learn to Skate Classes, Drop In Hockey, Hockey Camps
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Griff’s Icehouse in Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids - Downtown
30 Coldbrook St. NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503
• Drop In Hockey, Hockey Camps, Private Hockey LessonsHockey lessons
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
HAWK Hockey in Walker
4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Walker MI 49440
• Learn to Skate Classes, Hockey Camps
• Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Kentwood Ice Arena in Grand Rapids in Kentwood
6230 Кalamazoo Ave SE., Kentwood MI 49508
• Learn to Skate Classes, Drop In Hockey, Hockey CampsLearn to skate program, Hockey lessons
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Lakeshore Sports Centre in Muskegon in Muskegon
4470 Airline Road, Muskegon MI 49444
• Learn to Skate Classes, Hockey Camps, Private Hockey LessonsLearn to skate program, Hockey lessons, Figure skating lessons, Skating classes
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club in Muskegon
470 W Western Avenue, Muskegon MI 49440
• Learn to skate program, Individual ice skating lessons
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids - SE
2550 Patterson Avenue, Grand Rapids MI 49546
• Learn to Skate Classes, Drop In Hockey, Hockey Camps, Private Hockey LessonsLearn to skate program, Hockey lessons, Figure skating lessons, Skating classes
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Rams Hockey in Rockford
, Rockford MI
• Learn to Skate Classes, Hockey CampsLearn to skate program, Hockey lessons
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Southside Arena in Byron Center in Byron Center
2566 100th St. SW, Byron Center MI 49315
• Learn to Skate Classes, Hockey CampsLearn to skate program, Figure skating lessons, Skating classes
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Southside Skating School in Byron Center
566 100th St SW, Byron Center MI 49315
• Learn to Skate ClassesLearn to skate program, Individual ice skating lessons
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Walker Ice & Fitness Center in Walker in Walker
4151 Remembrance Road NW, Walker MI 49534
• Learn to Skate ClassesLearn to skate program, Hockey lessons, Skating classes
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Baseball Lessons & Baseball Teams
There is a reason people have been singing the classic song Take Me Out to the Ball Game for years. Baseball is fun, both to play and watch.
Whether it is signing up for little league or a competitive travel program, options are everywhere for the baseball enthusiast.
See the table below for Baseball and Little League programs.
List of Baseball Programs for Kids
Algoma Little League in Rockford
10531 Algoma Ave NE, Rockford MI 49341
• Little League, Tee Ball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Allendale Little League in Allendale
, Allendale MI
• Little League, Tee Ball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Baseball Concepts in Allendale
12360 Felch St. #11, Holland MI 49424
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball, Fast pitch
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Belding Little League in West of Grand Rapids
PO BOX 36, Belding MI 48809
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball, Fast pitch
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Byron Township Little League in Byron Center
, Byron Center MI
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball, Fast pitch
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Caledonia Chaos Fastpitch Softball in Caledonia
9210 Cherry Valley SE, Caledonia MI 49316
• Softball, Fast pitch
• Grades 9-12
• Grades 9-12
Caledonia Little League / Caledonia Baseball Softball League in Caledonia
, Caledonia MI
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Flames in Kentwood
425 36th St SW, Grand Rapids MI 49548
• Softball, Travel Baseball Team
• Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Georgetown Little League in Hudsonville
, Hudsonville MI 49426
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Grand Rapids Blaze Softball in Wyoming
425 36th Street SW, Grand Rapids MI 49426
• Softball, Travel Baseball Team
• Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Grandville Little League in Grandville
P.O. Box 53, Grandville MI 49468
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Hamilton Little League in Grandville
4845 136th Avenue, Hamilton MI 49419
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Holland Little League in Holland
P.O.Box 1126, Holland MI 49423
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5
i9 Sports - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids
1916 Ridgewood Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids MI 49506
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
Lowell Little League in Lowell
PO Box 292, Lowell MI 49331
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
Northern Little League in Grand Rapids - Downtown
2900 Monroe NE, Grand Rapids MI 49505
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Northview Little League in Greater Grand Rapids
, Grand Rapids MI
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
Northwestern Little League in Comstock Park
, Comstock Park MI
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
Rockford Little League in Rockford
P.O. Box 513, Rockford MI 49341
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Southeast Little League in Wyoming
1807 Durango Ct, Wyoming MI 49519
• Little League, Tee Ball, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
Southern Little League in Grand Rapids - SW
1900 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
• Little League, Softball
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Sparta Little League in Sparta
, Sparta MI
• Little League, Softball
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Thornapple Valley Baseball League in Cascade
6757 Cascade Road SE #166, Grand Rapids MI 49546
• Little League, Softball, Travel Baseball Team
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
West Michigan Outlaws in Wyoming
900 47th St., Suite B, Wyoming MI 49509
• Little League, Softball
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
West Michigan Warriors Travel Baseball and Softball in Kentwood
4396 Airwest Dr SE, Grand Rapids MI 49512
• Softball, Travel Baseball Team
• Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Fine Arts Classes for Kids
This is where you’ll find music classes for kids, painting classes for kids, dance classes for kids, theater classes for kids, and more!
Music Lessons for Kids
It’s time to tune that ukelele. Music lessons for kids will introduce them to the fundamentals of various genres.
See our list of places in the Grand Rapids area offering private and/or group music lessons, including piano lessons, guitar lessons, voice lessons, and more.
Art Classes for Kids
Hands-on art experiences excite kids’ imagination, curiosity, and creativity.
Find visual arts classes and workshops for all aspects of explorative art-making – pottery classes, drawing classes, painting classes, and other artistic elements in our comprehensive guide.
Dance Classes for Kids
The Grand Rapids community offers a wide variety of dance classes – sure to keep your child on their toes.
Dance classes range from 18 months to 18 years, for boys and girls. This list of dance studios offers opportunities for social growth and creative expression.
Theater and Acting Classes for Kids
Theater classes around Grand Rapids is where kids can take center stage.
We’ve listed locations that offer courses in improvisation, musical theater, playwriting, and acting. The perfect introduction to theater for your littlest of Broadway fans.
Kids Classes for Ages 0-5
Mommy & Me classes are a sweet way to spend time with your baby or toddler.
Mommy & Me / Parent-Child Classes
Let loose with your kids as they learn to walk, talk and even swim with you by their side. We’ve put together our favorite ways to spend time with your little one, meet other mom friends and enjoy incredible developmental activities.
West Michigan families have all kinds of choices for baby and me classes, from yoga to tumbling, music, art, and swimming.
Hands-On Classes
Cooking & Baking Classes
Wanna whip up something tasty?
Whether your an adult or a kid, there are cooking classes and baking classes in West Michigan ready to teach you their flavorful secrets.