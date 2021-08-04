GR’s Best Places for Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Singing Lessons + More

Grand Rapids is Brimming with Amazing Musicians Ready to Teach Your Child

This summer alone my hobby-crazed daughter has been madly playing music on our piano and guitar. She’s been YouTubing piano lessons and guitar lessons in an attempt to teach herself.

She’s been doing pretty good, but I’ve told her that once fall hits, it’ll be time to sign up for lessons from a real instructor. I’m excited to see how well she does once she takes live lessons.

Given her wide interests (she’s also played violin!) I love that there are local studios that can offer lessons in multiple instruments. This gives kids like my daughter a chance to sample different instruments on her musical journey.

There are also schools that specialize in one instrument, giving top of the line instruction to students.

And before you think that your voice is not an instrument, it IS! So we are also sharing where to find singing lessons in this directory.

Read on to find the best music lessons around Grand Rapids, as well as a list of instrument rentals/stores.

How Music Lessons for Kids Works

What Age Do Music Lessons Start?

Group music lessons can start at 6 months old through “mommy & me” style programs for caregivers and their children.

Private lessons usually begin around age 4 or 5, but some kids may not be ready until 6 or 7. If you’re unsure whether your child is ready, ask for a trial lesson to test the waters. Sometimes it’s easiest if a child knows how to read before starting lessons in earnest.

Also, consider instrument choice: a child who doesn’t take to the piano may thrive with guitar lessons instead. Music teachers are fantastic partners in assisting with instrument choice.

How Much Do Music Lessons Cost?

Costs vary depending upon the skill level of the instructor and additional activities offered. For beginners, music lessons can range from around $20- $35 per 30 minute lesson and up.

Least Expensive: In-Home Teachers . They are typically less experienced musicians. They may not offer recitals or other development activities for their students, but can have a more flexible schedule.

. They are typically less experienced musicians. They may not offer recitals or other development activities for their students, but can have a more flexible schedule. Mid-Range: Community Music Schools . These schools offer recitals or other performance opportunities, along with consistency, in a professional setting. Some offer travel opportunities, extracurricular musical events, and other achievement reward systems with a wide range of teachers.

. These schools offer recitals or other performance opportunities, along with consistency, in a professional setting. Some offer travel opportunities, extracurricular musical events, and other achievement reward systems with a wide range of teachers. Most Expensive: Private Study. Instruction with a high-level performing artist or university faculty member is typically reserved for advanced students only and can range up to $75 per half hour.

Do I Have to Purchase an Instrument for Piano or Guitar Lessons?

You do not have to purchase an instrument to learn one, but you should have daily access to an instrument for practice.

Most experts recommend trying before buying. Rentals are available through local companies or online instrument rental companies. Some public schools also have instruments available to borrow. Renting is also highly encouraged for small children, where the fit can be more challenging.

Ready to purchase? Get advice from a professional. A music teacher’s guidance can ensure your choice is the right one for your child.

Favorite Places for Music Lessons in Grand Rapids

These schools are some of the best in the business, with many years of instructing children in music.

*This is a sponsored section of GRKIDS.com.

Best Music Instrument Rentals in Grand Rapids

Most music classes will require an instrument, and when students are starting out, renting is a smart option. This gives you the freedom to switch up instruments at some point, or even try out different levels of the same instrument in the quest to find “the one.”

Following are the area’s top rated music instrument suppliers/renters, as voted on in our annual Grandtastic Awards.

Winner: Meyer Music

Meyer Music in Grand Rapids Top Musical Instrument Store About Meyer Music Start your student’s musical journey with Meyer Music, the school music specialists recommended by more teachers in West Michigan!

Best Music Lessons Meyer Music Marshall Music Co RIT Music Central

Directory of Music Lessons in GR

Want more? Here are all the places we found in Grand Rapids offering guitar, singing, piano lessons and more.