GR’s Best Places for Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Singing Lessons + More

Grand Rapids is Brimming with Amazing Musicians Ready to Teach Your Child
This summer alone my hobby-crazed daughter has been madly playing music on our piano and guitar. She’s been YouTubing piano lessons and guitar lessons in an attempt to teach herself.
She’s been doing pretty good, but I’ve told her that once fall hits, it’ll be time to sign up for lessons from a real instructor. I’m excited to see how well she does once she takes live lessons.
Given her wide interests (she’s also played violin!) I love that there are local studios that can offer lessons in multiple instruments. This gives kids like my daughter a chance to sample different instruments on her musical journey.
There are also schools that specialize in one instrument, giving top of the line instruction to students.
And before you think that your voice is not an instrument, it IS! So we are also sharing where to find singing lessons in this directory.
Read on to find the best music lessons around Grand Rapids, as well as a list of instrument rentals/stores.
How Music Lessons for Kids Works
What Age Do Music Lessons Start?
Group music lessons can start at 6 months old through “mommy & me” style programs for caregivers and their children.
Private lessons usually begin around age 4 or 5, but some kids may not be ready until 6 or 7. If you’re unsure whether your child is ready, ask for a trial lesson to test the waters. Sometimes it’s easiest if a child knows how to read before starting lessons in earnest.
Also, consider instrument choice: a child who doesn’t take to the piano may thrive with guitar lessons instead. Music teachers are fantastic partners in assisting with instrument choice.
How Much Do Music Lessons Cost?
Costs vary depending upon the skill level of the instructor and additional activities offered. For beginners, music lessons can range from around $20- $35 per 30 minute lesson and up.
- Least Expensive: In-Home Teachers. They are typically less experienced musicians. They may not offer recitals or other development activities for their students, but can have a more flexible schedule.
- Mid-Range: Community Music Schools. These schools offer recitals or other performance opportunities, along with consistency, in a professional setting. Some offer travel opportunities, extracurricular musical events, and other achievement reward systems with a wide range of teachers.
- Most Expensive: Private Study. Instruction with a high-level performing artist or university faculty member is typically reserved for advanced students only and can range up to $75 per half hour.
Do I Have to Purchase an Instrument for Piano or Guitar Lessons?
You do not have to purchase an instrument to learn one, but you should have daily access to an instrument for practice.
Most experts recommend trying before buying. Rentals are available through local companies or online instrument rental companies. Some public schools also have instruments available to borrow. Renting is also highly encouraged for small children, where the fit can be more challenging.
Ready to purchase? Get advice from a professional. A music teacher’s guidance can ensure your choice is the right one for your child.
Favorite Places for Music Lessons in Grand Rapids
These schools are some of the best in the business, with many years of instructing children in music.
Academy of Music in Grand Rapids
Music Studio
About Music Lessons at Academy of Music
AGES: Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Singing Lessons, Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Drum/Percussion Lessons, Ukulele Lessons, Bass Lessons
Voted #1 for music lessons for the 4th time, the Academy of Music in Grand Rapids and our newest location, the Jenison Academy of Music, are honored to be considered for your private lessons in piano, guitar, singing, drums, strings, and more.
Since 2003, we have developed a reputation in the community for fostering confidence and creativity in students with an exceptional music lesson experience for children, teens, and adults in a warm and friendly environment.
Our music schools offer the best value in the Grand Rapids and Jenison communities with top notch instructors, lessons 7 days/week, two free annual recitals, full-time customer service, family safety plan, month-to-month enrollment, and achievement awards that motivate our students.
There are no hidden fees, just a $30 one-time-only registration fee and $30 for a 30-minute lesson.
Give us a call at any time as we have rolling admission year round!
T E S T I M O N I A L
"Teachers are great! Office staff is so friendly, knowledgeable and well organized! Physical environment is clean and bright. All of this makes going every week a pleasant experience."
Ada Piano Academy in ADA
Music Teacher, Music Studio
About Music Lessons at Ada Piano Academy
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Ukulele Lessons, String Instrument Lessons, Brass Instrument Lessons, Woodwind Instrument Lessons, Private Music Lessons, Group Music Lessons
Play ♪ Create ♪ Inspire ♪ Grow ♪
Our hope for your child is that he/she feels a sense of success and accomplishment after their first lesson.
Our music program will provide your child pleasure, joy and an outlet for creative expression through playing one or more instruments. In return, you will watch your child grow as they gain self-confidence, creativity, boundless enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn new skills.
Ages 3-18. Beginners welcomed. Enroll today.
Ada Conservatory of Music in Ada
Music Teacher, Music Studio
About Music Lessons at Ada Conservatory of Music
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Singing Lessons, Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Drum/Percussion Lessons, Ukulele Lessons, Bass Lessons, Woodwind Instrument Lessons, Private Music Lessons, Group Music Lessons
Ada Conservatory of Music offers private lessons in piano, voice, flute, guitar, ukulele, bass guitar, cello, violin, viola, drums and percussion with the best faculty in West Michigan!
We offer several performance opportunities throughout the year, an outdoor summer concert series, monthly group classes and summer day camps for students.
About Music Lessons at Girls Choral Academy
AGES: Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Choir
The GCA offers choirs for girls 1st - 12th grade.
Girls sing in various genres developing strong musical skills. We teach confidence and show that every girls’ voice matters by building friendships and community in our program. Girls receive opportunities to attend choir camp, travel, and perform across West Michigan.
Best Music Instrument Rentals in Grand Rapids
Most music classes will require an instrument, and when students are starting out, renting is a smart option. This gives you the freedom to switch up instruments at some point, or even try out different levels of the same instrument in the quest to find “the one.”
Following are the area’s top rated music instrument suppliers/renters, as voted on in our annual Grandtastic Awards.
Winner: Meyer Music
Meyer Music in Grand Rapids
Top Musical Instrument Store
About Meyer Music
Start your student’s musical journey with Meyer Music, the school music specialists recommended by more teachers in West Michigan!
Directory of Music Lessons in GR
Want more? Here are all the places we found in Grand Rapids offering guitar, singing, piano lessons and more.
6159 28th St SE, Suite 24 Grand Rapids, MI 49546
► Singing Lessons, Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Drum/Percussion Lessons, Ukulele Lessons, Bass Lessons
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
8100 Fulton Street Ada, MI 49301
► Singing Lessons, Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Drum/Percussion Lessons, Ukulele Lessons, Bass Lessons, Woodwind Instrument Lessons, Private Music Lessons, Group Music Lessons
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
6249 ADACROFT DR SE ADA, MI 49301-7801
► Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Ukulele Lessons, String Instrument Lessons, Brass Instrument Lessons, Woodwind Instrument Lessons, Private Music Lessons, Group Music Lessons
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Fliehman School of Music in Rockford
Rockford, MI 49341
► Singing Lessons, Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Ukulele Lessons
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
2920 Fuller Ave. NE, Suite 104 Grand Rapids, MI 49505
► Choir
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Grand Rapids Youth Symphony & Classical Orchestra in Grand Rapids - Downtown
57 Courtland Street Box #481 Rockford, MI 49341
► Drum/Percussion Lessons, String Instrument Lessons, Brass Instrument Lessons, Woodwind Instrument Lessons
► Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Joyful Sounds Music Studio in Grand Rapids - SE
959 Lake Dr SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
► Group Music Lessons, Mommy & Me
► Preschool, Grades K-2
K Voice Studio in Grand Rapids - NE
829 Oaklawn St NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
► Singing Lessons
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Luc James Music Studio in Ada
7493 30th Ave SE Ada, MI 49301
► Singing Lessons, Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Drum/Percussion Lessons
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
St Cecilia Music Center in Grand Rapids - Downtown
24 Ransom NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
► Drum/Percussion Lessons, String Instrument Lessons, Brass Instrument Lessons, Woodwind Instrument Lessons
► Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12