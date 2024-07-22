Engaging Sewing Classes and Other Hands-On Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids 2024

sewing classes for kids canva

Encourage Creativity in Your Kids Through Sewing Classes and Other Hands-on Activities

There’s magic in creating with your hands. It brings ideas to life and provides a unique sense of accomplishment and joy.

But where to take your kids? Admittedly, it can be hard to know where to start.

Get the kids out of the house and into a world of imaginative fun. Unlock the joy of hands-on creativity for your child! 

Explore pottery, sewing classes, cooking and building. Our article offers the perfect place to start looking for interactive courses for your kiddos.

lowes-kids-workshop girl with easter craft

Read on to discover many ideas to get those creative juices flowing – your kiddos might even find a new interest.

Hands-On Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids

Whether you’re looking for cooking, art, building or sewing, we’ve got you covered.

Cooking Classes

All in One ChefSparta, MI 49345call to arrange cooking classes for your kids
Thought Design10 East Bridge St NE, Rockford, MI 49341private cooking parties
Downtown Market435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503cooking classes catered to kids, available periodically
Kids Cook Real FoodVirtualage-appropriate progressive cooking classes
All In One Chef - Cooking Classes - FB
Cooking Classes at All In One Chef

Sewing Classes

Henny’s Yarn Shop131 E Main St, Caledonia MI 49316various knitting classes for all ages
Lakeshore Sewing1848 E Sherman Blvd, Ste R, Muskegon, MI 49444
1011 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI 49509		sewing and quilting classes
The Common Thread Studio2405 Porter St SW, Ste E, Wyoming, MI 49519sewing classes catered to kids of all skill levels
The Stitch Studio10794 2nd Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544kids sewing classes + knitting, quilting and embroidery
Tammie PontslerKentwood, MI 49508sewing classes for teens; also private lessons and Mommy + Me option
Family Sewing4950 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418kids sewing camp (ages 10 – 17) + other fun sewing classes
Common Thread Studio Grand Rapids - Sewing Classes - FB
Sewing Classes at Common Thread Studio

Arts and Crafts Classes

Accidental Art355 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341 pottery painting studio
Art as a Lifestyle2975 W Shore Dr, Holland, MI 49424kids as young as five can create their own candles, lotion or soap
Home Depot, Lowe’sVariesmost stores offer kid-friendly workshops on Saturday mornings
Your Plate or Mine5600 Harvey St, Ste 2080, Muskegon, MI 49444pottery painting studio
The Mud Room1971 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525pottery painting, wood signs, glass fusing, and potter’s wheel
The-Mud-Room-kid-working-on-the-potter's-wheel
Pottery Wheel Classes at The Mud Room

Other Hands-On Opportunities

Frederik Meijer Gardens1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525make hands-on discoveries about science and nature at themed classes throughout the year
Joann FabricsVarieswide variety of classes including food, crafts, knitting, sewing, quilting, and jewelry making
Kent County 4-HVarieslots of hands-on learning options for kids

Did We Miss Any?

Where do your kids love to do hands-on activities?

If we’ve missed anything, let us know in the comments below and we’ll add it to our list!

Art-As-A-Lifestyle-Print-Making-Art-Class-FB-1
Art as a Lifestyle Print Making

