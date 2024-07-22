Engaging Sewing Classes and Other Hands-On Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids 2024

Encourage Creativity in Your Kids Through Sewing Classes and Other Hands-on Activities
There’s magic in creating with your hands. It brings ideas to life and provides a unique sense of accomplishment and joy.
But where to take your kids? Admittedly, it can be hard to know where to start.
Get the kids out of the house and into a world of imaginative fun. Unlock the joy of hands-on creativity for your child!
Explore pottery, sewing classes, cooking and building. Our article offers the perfect place to start looking for interactive courses for your kiddos.
Read on to discover many ideas to get those creative juices flowing – your kiddos might even find a new interest.
Hands-On Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids
Whether you’re looking for cooking, art, building or sewing, we’ve got you covered.
Cooking Classes
|All in One Chef
|Sparta, MI 49345
|call to arrange cooking classes for your kids
|Thought Design
|10 East Bridge St NE, Rockford, MI 49341
|private cooking parties
|Downtown Market
|435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|cooking classes catered to kids, available periodically
|Kids Cook Real Food
|Virtual
|age-appropriate progressive cooking classes
Sewing Classes
|Henny’s Yarn Shop
|131 E Main St, Caledonia MI 49316
|various knitting classes for all ages
|Lakeshore Sewing
|1848 E Sherman Blvd, Ste R, Muskegon, MI 49444
1011 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
|sewing and quilting classes
|The Common Thread Studio
|2405 Porter St SW, Ste E, Wyoming, MI 49519
|sewing classes catered to kids of all skill levels
|The Stitch Studio
|10794 2nd Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
|kids sewing classes + knitting, quilting and embroidery
|Tammie Pontsler
|Kentwood, MI 49508
|sewing classes for teens; also private lessons and Mommy + Me option
|Family Sewing
|4950 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
|kids sewing camp (ages 10 – 17) + other fun sewing classes
Arts and Crafts Classes
|Accidental Art
|355 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341
|pottery painting studio
|Art as a Lifestyle
|2975 W Shore Dr, Holland, MI 49424
|kids as young as five can create their own candles, lotion or soap
|Home Depot, Lowe’s
|Varies
|most stores offer kid-friendly workshops on Saturday mornings
|Your Plate or Mine
|5600 Harvey St, Ste 2080, Muskegon, MI 49444
|pottery painting studio
|The Mud Room
|1971 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
|pottery painting, wood signs, glass fusing, and potter’s wheel
Other Hands-On Opportunities
|Frederik Meijer Gardens
|1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
|make hands-on discoveries about science and nature at themed classes throughout the year
|Joann Fabrics
|Varies
|wide variety of classes including food, crafts, knitting, sewing, quilting, and jewelry making
|Kent County 4-H
|Varies
|lots of hands-on learning options for kids
Did We Miss Any?
Where do your kids love to do hands-on activities?
If we’ve missed anything, let us know in the comments below and we’ll add it to our list!