6 Best Things to Do at The Mud Room: Paint Pottery, Fuse Glass, Host a Birthday Party and More

Looking to bring a whole group? You can do that too.



Select a time to go, make a reservation, and then choose and pay for your projects when you get there. They offer after hours reservations if you are looking for something more private.



Field trip packages are even available for groups of 20+ kids – perfect for daycares and schools. Kids can create a piece (decided on and paid for in advance) and get to enjoy being creative while leaving the mess behind.



You can even make a life long memory by having your kid’s handprint or footprint captured on your piece.



The staff will help you stamp those tiny toes or fingers onto a platter or an ornament (or whatever you choose) and you will have them forever.



These make a great gift for grandparents!