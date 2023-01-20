6 Best Things to Do at The Mud Room: Paint Pottery, Fuse Glass, Host a Birthday Party and More

Paint and Throw Pottery, Fuse Glass and Celebrate with Friends through Drop-In Sessions or Special Group Appointments
The Mud Room: 1971 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49506
One of our favorite things to do in Grand Rapids is head to The Mud Room for an artistic outlet that I don’t have to clean up!
We have so many pieces of pottery painted by my kids, I had to get a new shelf just for the art.
The Mud Room, located at Knapp’s Corner, is probably most well known for their pottery painting.
But they also offer so much more!
Did you know you can sign up for potter’s wheel classes, glass fusing and wood sign painting at The Mud Room? Let’s not forget about the birthday parties and special events.
Here are some of the creative things you can do at The Mud Room.
Paint Pottery through Drop In Sessions or Special Group Appointments
These special artworks make for great family presents.
Their drop-in sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis, but some table reservation times are available on the website if you want to make sure you have a spot.
How Pottery Painting Works:
Pick a piece of pottery from their wide selection. There are many different themes and sizes to choose from, including functional pieces like dinnerware planters as well as decorative shapes like plaques and figurines.
You’ll find something for all ages and experience levels!
Select colors from the huge selection of paints and make it your own.
Once it’s finished, The Mud Room will apply a shiny clear glaze and fire your piece in the kiln. It’ll be ready to pick up in about one week.
Looking to bring a whole group? You can do that too.
Select a time to go, make a reservation, and then choose and pay for your projects when you get there. They offer after hours reservations if you are looking for something more private.
Field trip packages are even available for groups of 20+ kids – perfect for daycares and schools. Kids can create a piece (decided on and paid for in advance) and get to enjoy being creative while leaving the mess behind.
You can even make a life long memory by having your kid’s handprint or footprint captured on your piece.
The staff will help you stamp those tiny toes or fingers onto a platter or an ornament (or whatever you choose) and you will have them forever.
These make a great gift for grandparents!
Throw Your Own Pottery Using The Mud Room’s Wheels and Personalized Instruction
Make a reservation for this semi-private, staff guided class that gives you clay, instruction in wheel operation and a whole hour to create your personal masterpiece.
Painting, glazing and firing are all included.
Looking for a more in-depth lesson? They have a multi-week class too.
The three week class, designed for beginners, is for ages 16+ and includes three weekly lessons with wheel time, clay and your completed projects.
In true Mud Room fashion, they also have Potter’s Wheel birthday parties.
Book a party for a small group of kids, ages 7-15, to create with clay on the potter’s wheel.
During the party each kid will form and decorate their own clay pot. They are glazed and fired and ready to be picked up in a few weeks.
Combine Cut Glass and Reassemble It Into a Work of Art with Glass Fusing
Glass fusing involves constructing a project with pre-cut colored glass shapes and is open to people ages 7+.
How Glass Fusing Works:
Pick a project of various shapes and sizes and choose your colors.
Add your design and layer the colorful pieces of cut glass out to make a piece perfect for you.
Then your art is fused and shaped in the kiln. Since glass fusing involves being fired twice, the projects take a couple weeks to complete.
Glass fusing is only available by reservation so make sure you plan ahead for this unique activity.
Intimidated to try on your own? Invite friends and turn your visit into a creative party!
Special Events like Storytime + Painting are a Hit with Kids
The Mud Room hosts story time for kids from ages 3-6. Read a story and paint some pottery to go along with the story.
My kids and I have done this and they loved it. And I didn’t have to clean up the mess.
Reservations are recommended as these have a limited number of seats.
If your kids are a little older and looking for stuff to do during school breaks, enroll them in Camp Mud.
These drop off classes for kids ages 7-15 let the kids mold and work a lump of clay into a personalized art piece on the potter’s wheel.
These sessions fill up fast so plan ahead for this camp.
Throw a Low Stress Birthday Party that Your Kids Will Love
The Mud Room’s birthday parties are fun for the kids and easy to plan – because they do all the work.
Bring 8-16 kids to create in the semi-private party room. Each kid will paint their own project, and pieces will be glazed and fired to complete their artwork. Party packages include time to open gifts, too.
Did I mention they clean it up afterwards?
They even have party options for kids who may need a little more direction.
The coloring book party package provides the same fun as the pottery painting party but includes plates with pre-designed outlines to paint – just like a coloring book page.
You can also get the party to go with their party at home kits. Bring back completed work when they are done and The Mud Room will glaze and fire them.
Create Personalized Wood Signs with Friends
Show off your farmhouse style by painting specialized wood signs for your home.
Available by appointment, groups of 2-12+ guests can choose from a variety of designs and sizes.
Just add your favorite color palette and be ready to show off your project at home.
Got a whole group excited about the signs? Turn it into a party and have the Party Room all to yourself.
Do Not Miss This Amazing Place Everyone Will Enjoy
The Mud Room offers so much more than just pottery painting.
Make a reservation, throw that party and show off a new skill all in one spot.
