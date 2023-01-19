Revitalize & Rejuvenate: 10 Spa Services + Self-Care Activities to Get You Through Winter

4 – Spend 20 Min or More at Urban Massage

1507 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

At Urban Massage you’ll find professional and experienced masseurs in a clean and cozy environment. With so many service options available we know you’ll find it easy to sit back, relax, and recharge.



If you’re looking for a different take on a deep tissue massage, try Ashiatsu deep feet bar therapy. For this technique, the masseuse holds onto a bar above you and uses his or her feet to massage instead of their hands.



If you’re looking for a massage with a little boost of muscle relief, try the CBD therapeutic massage. Urban Massage also offers infrared sauna sessions, couples massages, and prenatal massages.



One of our favorite offerings here is the 20-Minute Targeted Relief Mini Massage. This massage is great to get you back to normal on those days when you wake up with a crick in your neck or a twinge in your back. This is a clothed massage, making it that much more convenient for those on the go