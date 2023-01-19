Revitalize & Rejuvenate: 10 Spa Services + Self-Care Activities to Get You Through Winter

We Could All Use a Little TLC
Hey Grand Rapids!
Are you tired?
Do you miss the sun?
It might be time to make space in your life for a little spa time or self-care activity at one of these rejuvenating locales.
From infrared sauna sessions to massage therapy to yoga to flotation sessions, there are new-school and old-school ways to take care of yourself or be pampered in West Michigan.
Use this list of spa & self-care activity Ideas in Grand Rapids to find the serene retreat you’re looking for.
1- Head to Happy Hour – at Lex Facial Bar & Spa
48 Logan St SW #155, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Drop into Lex Facial Bar for their sweeping menu of facials, body care treatments, brow bar, lashes, and more.
My favorite thing, though, is “Happy Hour!”
On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 3-7 pm, you can indulge in the amazing services at Lex Facial Bar for less.
Grab a buddy for the $55 “Facial with a Friend.” Or treat yourself to a $25 Brow Wax & Tint. Whatever you choose, you’ll leave feeling happier and softer than you were before.
2- Fire & Ice and Floatation Therapy Phlot Studio
1555 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Fire & Ice: you’ll get your own private room with a sauna and cold plunge for 1 hour. combine benefits from hot (sauna) and cold (cold plunge) therapy in one session. you’ll have 1 hour to cycle back and forth between hot and cold. This combo leaves you feeling amazing. $55 for one person, $85 for a couple
Floatation Therapy: If you’ve never been to one before, the concept is pretty simple – you float in a small saltwater pool. You will float without having to think about it.
You hear nothing, see nothing, and allow yourself to really find a state of rest. With your senses quieted, your mind will be able to experience bliss and clarity like never before. Don’t go in with any expectations – just go in!
3 – Treat Yourself to an Afternoon at Ethos Day Spa
1035 Spaulding Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Let Ethos Day Spa sweep you away with its ultra-pampering menu of spa services and amenities.
Take your pick from a full roster of body care and facial services. From body wraps to specialized massages, dermaplaning to scalp treatments, Ethos has thought of everything to give you the restful getaway you are craving.
Ethos lives up to the luxury title with its amenities. Stay as long as you like and indulge in the steam room, outdoor hot tub, fire pit, and cold plunges (amenities included with any massage, facial, or body treatment.)
We love the infrared sauna, which uses infrared lamps to directly heat the body, rather than warming up moist air like a traditional sauna.
4 – Spend 20 Min or More at Urban Massage
1507 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
At Urban Massage you’ll find professional and experienced masseurs in a clean and cozy environment. With so many service options available we know you’ll find it easy to sit back, relax, and recharge.
If you’re looking for a different take on a deep tissue massage, try Ashiatsu deep feet bar therapy. For this technique, the masseuse holds onto a bar above you and uses his or her feet to massage instead of their hands.
If you’re looking for a massage with a little boost of muscle relief, try the CBD therapeutic massage. Urban Massage also offers infrared sauna sessions, couples massages, and prenatal massages.
One of our favorite offerings here is the 20-Minute Targeted Relief Mini Massage. This massage is great to get you back to normal on those days when you wake up with a crick in your neck or a twinge in your back. This is a clothed massage, making it that much more convenient for those on the go
5- Get Unique Care at Wanderlux Beauty & Wellness Co
713 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wanderulx is dedicated to offering holistic therapy to promote beauty and wellness from the inside out.
You’ll find traditional options here, such as facials, peels, waxing, and massage, as well as unique offerings that you might be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.
Among these unique services are Celluma Light LED Therapy, Sugaring, Cupping Therapy, Manual Lymphatic Draining, Fascia Blasting, and Reiki.
6- Schedule a Refresh at Chasing Vanity Salon & Medi Spa
150 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
435 La Grave Ave SE Suite 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
If your idea of relaxing is getting pampered to look your best, look no further than Chasing Vanity Salon.
With two GR locations to choose from it’s easy to schedule your pampering sesh. From skincare to hair to manis and pedis, they will get you feeling like the queen or king you are!
Chasing Vanity offers a wide array of services to help you look and feel your best. Choose from cosmetic injectables, chemical peels, microneedling, waxing services, or even EMSCULPT NEO, a machine that uses radiofrequency heating to promote weight loss.
We love the 20-minute “mani-on-the-move” because you just don’t always have forever to devote to your me time.
7- Funky Buddha Yoga: Hot & Bendy
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
1331 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
12330 James St, Holland, MI 49424
820 Forest Hills Ave SE, GR, MI 49546
At Funky Buddha Yoga, they heat their yoga rooms to 95 degrees for optimal muscle movement. And again – in a Michigan winter – it feels pretty awesome. During AND after.
Funky Buddha features fast-paced yoga classes as well as a slow-paced option, so no matter your preference they’ve got you covered.
Funky Buddha Yoga offers community classes for $5 per class, or if you’re wanting to try out a few classes you can get a 30-day trial period for just $39. On the fence? This is a pretty great way to get started.
8- From the Heart Yoga & Tai Chi Center: Meditation
776 Leonard St NE, 2nd floor, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
At From the Heart Yoga & Tai Chi Center, you can partake in traditional yoga classes, tai chi for all levels, and meditation sessions.
Whether you are a beginner or an expert, rest assured there is a class available for you here.
We think anyone living in 2023 will benefit from learning meditation techniques. From the Heart really focuses on the mind-body connection, especially how everything relates to the heart center, and seeing these practices as the art forms they are.
9 – Sweat it Out & Build Community with SweatNET
If your idea of self-care is getting active and connected with others, SweatNET is a great option!
SweatNET’s membership program works differently than a typical gym membership. As a SweatNET member you’ll have access to exclusive rates at some of the best local gyms and fitness studios, as well as discounts and deals on other health-focused products and services. For even more bang for your buck, members get free access to things like workouts, group activities, and private events.
These are not your typical workout classes! SweatNET is always hosting new and interesting workouts, like blacklight dance yoga classes, that will have you forgetting you’re exercising.
The unique format of SweatNET allows classes to be hosted all over the city – indoors and outdoors. If you aren’t sure what kind of exercise is a good fit for you or you’re the type to get bored easily by the same kind of workouts, this may just be your remedy.
10 – Try Dry Salt Therapy at Pink Lounge
3105 Broadmoor Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
Dry salt therapy, or halotherapy, may seem like a new concept, but the practice has been around for hundreds of years. This unique form of therapy relies on salt to ease skin and respiratory symptoms, like asthma.
Halotherapy is offered in Grand Rapids at Pink Lounge. Here, the therapy rooms are filled with pink Himalayan sea salt that infuses the air with salt microparticles.
Breathing the salted air may also help you relax, so lie down on a salt bed and enjoy some quiet meditation.
Or, indulge in a Pink Lounge Reiki & Reflexology treatment for pain reduction. Regardless of what service you choose to do here, it’s likely you’ll enjoy this restful reset.
GR, Let’s Make This Your Best Self-Care Season Ever
As the pace of life only continues to get faster, a little “me time” is becoming more essential. These Grand Rapids businesses will give a moment of peace, pampering, and help to wash away some of the weariness we all feel from time to time.
But of course, self-care is a personal journey, and it might take trying several activities before finding what’s right for you. You may even find that a business that offers a creative outlet, such as The Mud Room or Wax Poetic, is more your speed for self-care.
And, if you find yourself really affected by the winter doll drums, may we suggest checking out Wintering Well.
Whatever you choose, we know a little self-care goes a long way.
What are your favorite self-care spots? Let us know in the comments!