6 Dog Sledding Experiences in Michigan + Where to see Sled Dog Races

Mush, Mush, Mush – Yes, You can go Dog Sledding in Michigan!
Looking to do a unique outdoor winter activity with your kids, but not sure what?
You need to try dog sledding! There are some amazing places in Michigan that offer a sled dog experience.
Some of these places even offer educational tours about dog sledding and the Iditarod, and others will even let you become a “Musher” for a day.
If you are just wanting a simple ride, check out these sled dog experiences in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
Or you can book an even bigger adventure with a family weekend getaway to one of the big weekend sled dog races in the Upper Peninsula.
In this Article
Dog Sledding Experiences in Michigan
Everyone knows about the Iditarod in Alaska, but you don’t have to travel thousands of miles to see a good sled dog race.
You can catch a good sled dog race in Michigan! Most are in the Upper Peninsula, but I did find one in the Lower Peninsula.
These weekend races have activities that help promote the sled dog sport. The larger races have different distances to run, which means you get to watch multiple starts.
If you’re unsure your family will enjoy a dog sled ride, but think they may enjoy watching a sled dog race, check out the links to some races below. Who knows? You may influence a future Musher.
Dog Sledding - Upper Peninsula
Dog Sledding at Otter River Sled Dog Training Center and Wilderness Adventures in Tapiola, MI
Otter River Sled Dog Training Center and Wilderness Adventures is a place that you can visit to share our passion for everything about sled dogs
Rides and Tour Packages 2021-22: Let us help you plan a great dog sledding package for your group or event!
3 mile ride-Allow about 1.5 hours as you first learn how to hook up sled dogs, then enjoy a beautiful ride through the woods. Be a passenger or drive your own sled. $75each
10 miles-About 3.5 hours. $125 each
Half Day Adventure, 5-6 hours, includes trail-side lunch and tales from the trails around the campfire. $250 each
Overnight Camping-An afternoon of dog sledding followed by dinner on the campfire. Spend the night in our heated Montana wall tent followed by hot breakfast, then more dog sledding ending with lunch back at the homestead. All this in the wilderness areas along the Otter River. $500 each.
Local motels available at reduced rates.
Add ice fishing to your dogsledding tour, about 4 hrs, for an extra $125 each.
Let us come to your location for family gatherings or parties for $250 per hour. Add $50 if we will be travelling farther than 60 miles.
If we are creating a unique dogsledding experience for you or your group, prices may vary accordingly.
Dog Sledding - Upper Peninsula
Dog Sledding at Husky Haven Sled Dogs in Shingleton, MI
Owned by Kim Darst, who in 2009 became the first musher from New Jersey to embark on Alaska’s Iditarod, brought her team to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to be able to train her team. Now you and your family can learn about this unique and fascinating mode of travel and feel the incredible power of dog sledding for yourself.
Winter tours, about 8-10 miles long, are available with a double driver sled so our guests can get to drive with another person explaining the driving process. The area boasts miles of picturesque trails, complete with waterfalls and an abundance of wildlife. Pictures and hot chocolate are available at the end of the tour, while they answer all of your questions. Tours last about 3-4 hours and start at $150 per person.
Note: Summer tours are available if you want to learn about them.
Dog Sledding - Upper Peninsula
Dog Sledding at Nature’s Kennel Sled Dog Adventures in McMillan, MI
Owned by Ed and Tasha Stielstra, who have owned sled dogs for more than twenty years and love sharing this magical sport with others. They offer adventure tours for guests of any age and ability. If you are up for the trip, they are located in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, near McMillan, Michigan.
They offer a variety of packages. Starting out with a half-day 10-mile trip, perfect for families, and then they also have a 20-mile all day trip. Prices will vary depending on the length of your trip, if you are a rider verses a driver, and weekday vs weekend, but plan on spending over a couple of hundred dollars for these rides. If you are looking for a weekend family getaway, overnight packages are available as well.
Note: Summer camps are available too.
Dog Sledding - Northern Lower Peninsula
Dog Sledding at Shemhadar Kennels in Cadillac, MI
“The Dog Sled Kennel Tour” for 1-7 people:
See all the dogs, the dog sleds, and learn all about the wonderful world of Dog Sledding. It is $75 for the hour and that includes the whole family or friends.
There are no rides with the tour, but it is a great time learning and playing with the dogs, and sometimes puppies if it is the right time. Come out and learn everything about Dog Sledding.
You may have an opportunity to see the Mushers train the teams if you are here on one of those days.
~~
“The Musher Experience” for 2 to 4 people - NOT OFFERED IN 2020 / 2021
You’ll spend time visiting the kennel where you’ll learn to harness, all about the sleds, how to hook up dogs, and which dog positions to put the dogs. After that, you will get to drive with a trainer on a special touring double sled that allows guests to stand and drive. Then, you’ll get your own team and enjoy driving your own dog sled team for two rides on the beautiful and adventurous trails.
Each musher will get one guided ride and then they will Drive their own sled 2 more times. If there are 4 people, then each person will get a half guided ride, at the beginning and only get to take their own sled once. This is only for those that are physically fit and want the adventure of a lifetime!
You will be driving a traditional authentic dog sled with 2, 3, 4, or 6 dogs, depending on snow conditions!
Dog Sledding - Northern Lower Peninsula
Dog Sledding at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, MI
Destination Offers
- Snow Tubing
- Dog Sledding
- Snowmobiling
- Downhill Skiing
- Snowboard Ski Lessons
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Snowboarding
- Sleigh Rides
- Winter Event
- Lodging
Dog Sledding at Treetops Resort
Join Iditarod pro, Liza Dietzen and her team of dogs from Evergreen Kennel for a thrilling dog sled adventure at Treetops Resort.
Recommended for adventure seekers for all ages! Minors must be accompanied by parent/guardian.
A “sled load” consists of the following:
1 adult under 200 lbs.
1 adult and 1 child under 200 lbs.
2 children under 200 lbs.
A separate time slot must be booked for each “sled load.” To accommodate families, it is recommended that you reserve time slots that are back to back.
Dog Sledding - Northern Lower Peninsula
Dog Sledding at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, MI
Destination Offers
- Snow Tubing
- Dog Sledding
- Snowmobiling
- Fat Tire Biking
- Downhill Skiing
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowboarding
- Lodging
Dog Sledding at Shanty Creek Resort
Sarah Dobbrastine, a local nurse who rescues Sled Dogs, brings her Second Chance Mushers to Schuss Mountain on the weekend for Dog Sled Rides when trail conditions permit.
The dog sledding trail is about a mile long and is located at Schuss Village (based out of the Nordic Center). The ride itself lasts about 15-20 minutes and are scheduled in 30-minute time slots. This allows additional time for a dog meet-and-greet, instructional time, and sanitization between rides.
Rides are $65 each and have a strict 200-pound rider weight limit (mix and match your sled occupancy up to the weight limit with 1 adult, 1 adult + 1 child, 2 children, 1 child).
Sled Dog Races in Michigan
Tahquamenon County Sled Dog Race
cancelled in 2023 due to weather (or lack thereof?) | Newberry, MI
The race start and finish take place at Muskallonge Lake State Park about 30 miles north of Newberry, MI.
UP200 Powered by Northern Michigan University
Feb 16-20, 2023 | Marquette to Grand Marais, MI
This Iditarod qualifying race is 230 miles long with 12-dog teams.
Midnight Run
Feb 16-20, 2023 | Marquette, MI
This 82-mile race runs right after the UP200 starts. Comprised of 8-dog teams, you can catch the start in downtown Marquette.
Jack Pine 30
Feb 18, 2023 | Gwinn, MI
This 26-mile race with 6-dog teams starts and finishes in Gwinn, MI, just south of Marquette.
Kalkaska Winterfest
Cancelled for 2023, due to lack of snow | Kalkaska, MI
The Kalkaska Winterfest is an ISDRA sanctioned event that has been bringing the tradition of dogsled racing to northern lower Michigan since 1965.
Sled dog races and weight pull both Saturday and Sunday at the Kalkaska County Fairgrounds. Largest sprint sled dog race in Michigan.
Copper Dog 150
March 3-5, 2023 | Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula
Copper Dog offers four races of varying lengths, all taking place in the Keweenaw Peninsula in the U.P. Find teams of 6-10 sled dogs racing between Copper Harbor, Eagle Harbor and Calumet this weekend.