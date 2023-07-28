Escape to Keweenaw Peninsula: Why the Tippy-Top of Michigan Will Be Your New Favorite Place

So Much to See and Do on the Keweenaw Peninsula

Far away, in the wilds of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, a hidden gem waits to be discovered: the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Surrounded by the pristine waters of Lake Superior, this is where you’ll find secluded beaches, world-class trails, wilderness adventures, and history.

We loved so many things about our Keweenaw getaway:

the vast wild lupine flowers painting the roadsides

exploring old copper mines

getting to know the charming town of Houghton

hunting for Yooperlites and

digging into in the authentic local culture and cuisine of Copper Harbor

With a little planning, you can follow in our footsteps and adventure on Keweenaw Peninsula, too.

We think you will love visiting here as much as we did!