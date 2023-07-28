Escape to Keweenaw Peninsula: Why the Tippy-Top of Michigan Will Be Your New Favorite Place

So Much to See and Do on the Keweenaw Peninsula
Far away, in the wilds of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, a hidden gem waits to be discovered: the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Surrounded by the pristine waters of Lake Superior, this is where you’ll find secluded beaches, world-class trails, wilderness adventures, and history.
We loved so many things about our Keweenaw getaway:
- the vast wild lupine flowers painting the roadsides
- exploring old copper mines
- getting to know the charming town of Houghton
- hunting for Yooperlites and
- digging into in the authentic local culture and cuisine of Copper Harbor
With a little planning, you can follow in our footsteps and adventure on Keweenaw Peninsula, too.
We think you will love visiting here as much as we did!
Exciting Things to do on the Keweenaw Peninsula
Here’s a list of amazing things to do on the Keweenaw Peninsula for families, couples, and any other adventurers.
Houghton, MI
This charming city is the gateway to the Keweenaw Peninsula.
It’s the fastest growing city in the UP. You’ll love its down-to-earth culture, natural beauty, and seriously good eats!
In addition to it’s rich mining history and cool downtown scene, Houghton also serves as a launch point for backpackers enroute to Isle Royale and is home to Michigan Tech University.
Isle Royale Launch Point
Traveling to Isle Royale National Park from Houghton?
Hop aboard The Ranger III passenger vessel for a 6-hour journey, or catch a sea plane and you’ll be at Isle Royale in an hour (this is the best way to day trip it to the Island.)
No matter how you get there, Houghton has all the comforts you’d crave before or after a wilderness adventure in one of the least visited, but most re-visited, U.S. national parks.
Michigan Tech
Houghton is also home to Michigan Tech University and its extensive all-season trail system.
Whether you’re hiking, biking, skiing, or snowshoeing, adventure awaits throughout this region.
Houghton-Hancock Lift Bridge
US-41, Houghton, MI 49931
The iconic Houghton-Hancock Lift Bridge, or Portage Lake Lift Bridge is a double-decker, and is the only bridge of it’s kind in Michigan.
The upper deck is for highway traffic, while the lower deck was once used by trains. Today, trains no longer use the bridge, but snowmobiles use it in the winter.
Cool Idea: Stop by Keweenaw Brewing Company for a pour of their “Lift Bridge Brown Ale” which features an image of this historic bridge on its bottles.
The Ambassador Restaurant
126 Shelden Ave, Houghton, MI 49931
The Ambassador Restaurant has that dark, cozy atmosphere you want when you’re exploring a new town. Locals and tourists alike flock here for their tostada pizza, and maybe also for the colorful murals of painted gnomes all over the ceiling.
Hunker down in this Keweenaw staple and you might just love it enough to buy the t-shirt… at least, that’s what my husband did when we ate there.
Side Note: In the UP episode of Delicious Destinations, Andrew Zimmern told us to try a cudigi, so we did. (FYI – it’s an Italian beef sandwich with pizza sauce and cheese, a delicious must-try item if you’re interested in local cuisine.)
Quincy Mine
49750 US-41, Hancock, MI 49930
In 1843, six years before the California Gold Rush, one of the nation’s first mineral rushes – a copper rush – occurred on the Keweenaw Peninsula.
During the Industrial Revolution, the demand for copper increased and Keweenaw had a lot of it, so in the late 1880’s immigrants came from around the world for jobs that copper mining provided.
Needless to say, you’re in copper country!
Put on your hard-hat and take a 2-hour tour into the depths of the Quincy Mine for a fascinating look into the region’s copper mining history.
Available tours include:
- a full 2.5 hour tour that includes a section of the 7th level underground
- a 35-40 minute surface tour
- a 1-hour smelter tour (located in Ripley on Hancock’s waterfront)
- self-guided tours
Get an up-close look at a massive chunk of copper that was found in this area of the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Gift Shop Goods: The color of oxidized copper is stunning, which is why I couldn’t pass up the pair of dipped copper earrings from the gift shop; their green patina color is a fun reminder of our Keweenaw Peninsula getaway.
Chutes and Ladders Park
200 Pearl St, Houghton, MI 49931
Move over ordinary playgrounds: This one-of-a-kind play structure is unlike anything we’d seen before!
Upon arrival, our kids squealed with delight at the seemingly endless labyrinth of climbing structures and colorful slides of Chutes and Ladders Park.
As if that playground is not enough, the surrounding Kestner Waterfront Park has a swimming area, picnic tables, hammocks, BBQ grills, RV Park, beach volleyball courts, and a bike path.
Portage Paddle Sports is right there too.
Rent a paddleboard or kayak and paddle under the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.
When you get back, enjoy hand-dipped ice cream cones & vegan gelato from the same building.
Keweenaw Rocks
If your family enjoys rock hunting along the shores of Lake Michigan, Lake Superior offers different treasures like agates and Yooperlites that are even more of a challenge to find!
Rock-Hunting Beaches
To find yooperlites (soadlites), and agates your best bet is to search on remote, rocky beaches on the west coast of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Here are some good beaches to try:
Calumet Water Works Park (Lakeshore Dr Calumet, MI 49913) has pavilions, toilets, picnic areas, playground, a volleyball court, and a basketball court. There is also a baseball area and a handicapped ramp to access the beach.
Hunters Point Park, (F4F5+WP Hunter’s Point Park, Copper Harbor, MI 49918) in addition to an unspoiled rocky beach, has walking trails that lead to the picturesque Plimpton Point. This is a great place to watch the Queen IV take brave passengers to and from Isle Royale some 60 miles across Lake Superior.
Gratiot River Park Beach (Gratiot River Shortcut Road, Allouez, MI 49805) has picnic tables, grills, fire pits – BYO wood.
Agate Beach and campground (12950 Agate Beach Rd, Toivola, MI 49965) offers a pure outdoor experience with no electricity, rustic toilets, picnic tables, and a serene, remote beach.
Hunting for Yooperlites
Whether you call them Yooperlites, Sodalites, or Glowdalites, these seemingly normal looking, gray rocks glow a vibrant orange and yellow under a UV light. This unique, glowing rock that can only be found on the shores of the Great Lakes is a marvel to hunt and collect.
If you’ve enjoyed looking for rocks during the day, wait until you try finding them at night!
Before searching for Yooperlites, make sure you’ve got the necessary supplies. You’ll need a UV light, a glow stick, a flashlight other than your phone, a bag to put your finds in, bug spray, and patience.
Some Smart Tips When Hunting for Yooperlites:
- Get to the location before dark to familiarize yourself with your surroundings
- Do not rely on your cellphone for location coverage or use your cellphone as a flashlight. Carry a separate flashlight or headlamp.
- Before it gets dark, use a glow-stick to mark the location where you parked and entered the beach. It’s easy to walk farther than you planned when you’re looking at the ground.
- After dark, slowly shine a UV light back and forth across the ground. Yooperlites can be found in the water, along the shore, and even farther up near the treelines.
- Drag your feet as you slowly walk along, then every few steps turn around and use your UV light to see if you kicked any up that might have been hidden before.
PS- Please follow all rock collecting rules on your adventures!
Calumet, MI
Calumet looked a lot different during the copper mining boom of the 1800s! Visit today for a chance to step back in time and learn about the Keweenaw Peninsula’s rich mining history.
Be sure to investigate the Visitor’s Center and Coppertown Mining Museum while you’re in town.
And, before you leave, take a walk or drive through downtown Calumet to see a swath of brownstone buildings from the mining era that have been preserved.
Calumet Visitors Center
98 5th St, Calumet, MI 49913
Visit the Calumet Visitors Center, located in the historic Union Building, to get hands-on with the area’s rich mining history.
Three floors of interactive exhibits let you experience what Keweenaw life was like for Calumet & Tecla Mining Company miners and their families in the 1840’s and beyond.
National Park Service Passports Stamped Here
The National Parks Service (NPS) runs the Calumet Visitor’s Center.
NPS rangers shared info about many sites and features around Keweenaw Peninsula that we added to our itinerary. We got our National Park Passport cancellation stamps here too – a fun way to keep track of any National Parks or Historic Sites you visit.
Coppertown Mining Museum
25815 Red Jacket Rd, Calumet Township, MI 49913
This Keweenaw heritage site may be small, but it’s absolutely packed with historical items and artifacts. Films and photos on display at the Coppertown Mining Museum tell the stories of immigrant settlers who came to Keweenaw Peninsula during the Copper Boom.
Good to know: The Calumet Mining Museum is staffed by volunteers, so call ahead to make sure it’s actually open the day you want to stop by.
Calumet Pasty Fest
Saturday, Aug 19, 2023 – Downtown Main Street Calumet
You can’t visit the UP without trying a Pasty, one of the most under-rated foods in the Midwest.
I would describe it as a meatloaf mixed with french fries and a few chopped veggies, wrapped in a pie crust. Sounds delicious, right?
Calumet’s Pasty Fest, held annually during the summer, celebrates the culinary invention of it’s Cornish and Finnish ancestry. These hearty, portable pies were an ideal lunch for miners. The thick pinched pie crust could be used as a handle so they could eat lunch without surfacing from the mine to wash their hands first.
Depending on who you’re asking in the UP, there’s a debate about whether pasties should be dipped in ketchup or gravy. Don’t tell anyone, but I like mine with ketchup.
If you’re reading this article in time to attend this summers Pasty Fest on Saturday, Aug 19, 2023, let us know how it was!
Snow Thermometer
58542 Wolverine St, Calumet, MI 49913
Don’t miss the Snow Thermometer as you’re driving up Hwy 41 near Calumet. The “Snomometer” displays the massive amounts of snowfall the Keweenaw Peninsula gets each year.
Our minds were blown by this unique roadside attraction… that’s a lot of snow!
Copper Harbor (& Mohawk, MI)
You’ll find the village of Copper Harbor at the intersection of HWY 41 and M-26, as far north as you can go in Michigan.
Its rugged beauty, cool and pleasant summer temperatures (average daytime highs in the mid 70ºs), and “tip of the hat” location make it a top tourist destination. (About 100 residents live here year-round, that number swells to 300 during the summer months.)
Fun Wikipedia Fact: Copper Harbor is an unincorporated community and census-designated place (CDP) … the community and the surrounding area may use the Mohawk 49950 ZIP Code.
We visited at the peak of summer tourism season and enjoyed strolling up and down the village street, popping into gift shops, and grabbing treats at the local ice cream shop.
Island Goers: Copper Harbor offers another gateway to Isle Royale National Park. You can daytrip it and reach Isle Royale by seaplane or the Isle Royale Queen IV passenger ferry from Copper Harbor.
Brockway Mountain
US-41, Copper Harbor, MI 49918
Take a drive on Brockway Mountain Drive, a 9-mile road offering stunning views of Lake Superior, the Keweenaw Peninsula, and the surrounding area.
Brockway Mountain is a popular spot for tourists, hikers, and photographers, especially during the fall when the trees change colors. Being so far from any city lights, this is the ultimate site for star gazing and possibly catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
To get to Brockway Mountain, head into Copper Harbor on US-41 and hang a left onto M-26. Once you’ve made the turn, keep your eyes peeled for signs for Brockway Mountain Drive. When you get to the signs, turn left and get ready to shift your car to low gear.
Know: Brockway Mountain Drive is closed to vehicles during the winter months.
Horseshoe Harbor
High Rock Bay Rd, Copper Harbor, MI 49918
Pack yourself a lunch because when you get to this secret beach you won’t want to leave.
Horseshoe Harbor, also known as Horseshoe Bay Beach was our favorite place we visited while exploring Copper Country.
I heard “Ooh’s” and “Ahh’s” from my children as they got views of this pristine, secret beach before I did.
The rocks and sand along the shoreline are copper colored, which makes the water look even more blue. To me, this hidden cove feels more like Maine than Michigan.
When you visit, be sure to climb the jetty of bedrock cliffs and eat a picnic lunch perched above Lake Superior.
Directions: To get to Horseshoe Harbor, take US-41 past the town of Copper Harbor toward Fort Wilkins State Park. Once the pavement ends, continue on Mandan Road for about a mile. Turn Left onto High Rock Bay Road, which, I’m sorry to say, is in worse condition than the dirt road you were just on. THIS IS NO TIME TO LOSE HOPE! Don’t turn back! You’re almost there!
Keep driving another mile on this rough dirt road to the small parking area. Yellow poles mark the trailhead of a lovely 10-15 minute forest hike out to Lake Superior.
Horseshoe Bay Beach isn’t the easiest place to get to but once you arrive, Gitche Gumee’s wild, rocky shoreline is sure to steal your heart.
Copper Harbor Lighthouse
Rear Range Lighthouse, Mohawk, MI 49950
Feast your eyes on The Copper Harbor Lighthouse, one of the first two lighthouses to be established on Lake Superior (Whitefish Point is the other.)
The road that leads to the lighthouse isn’t open to the public so visitors can take a boat tour from the Copper Harbor Marina to get a closer look.
If you’re up for more of an adventure, consider paddling past the Copper Harbor Lighthouse as part of Sea Kayaking tour!
Bete Grise Beach
15003 Lac Labelle Rd, Mohawk, MI 49950
Relax at Bete Grise Beach one of the best white sand beaches we found in Keweenaw. Located on the “quiet side” of Keweenaw Peninsula, its waters are shallow, and it’s sandy cove is a bit off the beaten path, making it an ideal place to settle in for an afternoon on the lakeshore.
Mendota Lighthouse
13702 Bete Grise Road, Mohawk, MI 48850
Catch a glimpse of the Mendota Lighthouse (also known as Bete Grise Light) at the end of Bete Grise County Road.
This little slice of Keweenaw Peninsula heritage was built in 1895, and restored back to working condition in 1998. It’s privately owned but is a registered working lighthouse that sends its white light almost fourteen miles into Lake Superior every twenty seconds.
Mohawk Superette
158 Stanton Ave, Mohawk, MI 49950
Need some snacks for the drive? Pull over at the Mohawk Superette to load up on food and treats for your road trip around the Keweenaw Peninsula. It may not look like much from the outside, but inside you’ll find an amazing selection of ready-to-go sandwiches and snacks that are sure to keep your hungry crew satisfied.
Estivant Pines Nature Sanctuary
Burma Rd, Copper Harbor, MI 49918
Don’t miss a stop to see the giant old growth trees Estivant Pines Nature Sanctuary.
This quiet location is one of the best places in the Keweenaw Peninsula to look for wildlife, listen to birds, and enjoy a peaceful stroll.
Two recently improved loop trails take you through towering pines and forest. The one-mile Cathedral Grove loop trail passes some of the largest and oldest giant white pines in Michigan, growing more than 125 feet tall and dating back 300 years.
Summer and Fall are the most popular times to visit Estivant Pines. In the late winter or early spring the road that leads to the sanctuary is usually under several feet of snow or too muddy to be drivable.
HWY 41 (Scenic Tunnel of Trees)
Crank the volume up to 11 on your favorite road trip tunes and enjoy one of the prettiest drives in Michigan.
Highway 41 runs all the way from Miami, FL to Copper Harbor, MI. The northernmost 11 miles, known as the Tunnel of Trees, have been designated as a National Scenic Byway.
If you’re going to Copper Harbor – this is the route to take!
We loved the Tunnel of Trees so much we turned around and drove up and down it again just for fun.
Eagle River
Eagle River, MI, is famous for its rock-strewn beach. It’s also home to the stunning Eagle River Falls, an easy-to-reach roadside falls roadside falls with park and viewing bridge.
Eagle River Beach
5033 Front St, Eagle River, MI 49950
Check out the unique copper-colored rocks at Eagle River Beach, known for agate hunting, incredible sunsets and views of the northern lights.
We loved chasing fish and wading in the warmer water of Eagle River where it flows into Lake Superior.
Every time my kids say they don’t need their swimsuits they 100% end up getting their clothes wet. Are your kids this way too?
Fitzgerald’s Restaurant & Inn
5033 Front St, Eagle River, MI 49950
Savor delicious meals at Fitzgeralds Restaurant! This rare gem located right on Eagle River Beach serves delicious food, at affordable prices, with excellent service.
Everyone in my family agreed Fitzgerald’s was one of the best meals we’d eaten and one of our favorite stops on our Keweenaw Peninsula road trip. We can personally recommend the Grilled Whitefish, smoked Brisket and Pork, and heavenly homemade Mac & Cheese, but everything on the menu sounded incredible.
HOT TIP: Make reservations ahead of time if you’re planning to dine indoors. Takeout orders placed up to 24 hours in advance can be enjoyed on their outdoor patio overlooking Lake Superior.
EVEN BETTER TIP: Make reservations to spend the night here and this could be your view as the sunsets:
The Jampot in Eagle Harbor
6500 State Hwy M26, Eagle Harbor, MI 49950
Indulge your sweet tooth at The Jampot, a little bakery in Eagle Harbor where local monks sell their wild thimbleberry jam, breads, and desserts.
What’s a thimbleberry, you ask? I don’t know, but they must be good because the line was out the door!
The whole store smelled like gingerbread cookies, so we bought some of those too.
HOT TIP: Enjoy your treats at Jacob’s Falls just a short walk from the Jampot. On M-26 there’s a small pull-off where you can park to see the falls.
Hungarian Falls
Golf Course Rd Hubbel, MI 49913
Hike to Hungarian Falls and watch Dover Creek tumbling over a series of falls on its way down to Torch Lake. The upper and middle falls are around 20 feet high, and the lower falls is a 50 foot drop, which is spectacular when the water is flowing.
The upper and middle falls are a short and easy walk from the trailhead off of M-26. The lower falls are the largest and a little farther downstream with slightly more elevation change, but still fairly easy to get to.
There’s a small pool to wade in at the base of the middle falls that gets up to 3-4 feet deep in some places depending on the water flow and the time of year you visit. A great place to soak your feet before hiking back up.
Lac La Belle
In the resort area of Lac La Belle you will find restaurants, vacation rentals, hiking and biking trails, and Mount Bohemia ski resort.
Mount Bohemia
5852 S Lac Labelle Rd, Mohawk, MI 49950
Thrill-seekers will love the challenging slopes and beautiful scenery at Michigan’s steepest and deepest ski resort. Mount Bohemia has the longest runs with the highest vertical and deepest powder in the Midwest.
In the winter, this mountain is a true treasure for backcountry skiers and riders. Ranked in the top 10% most difficult ski resorts in the country, Mount Bohemia is not the place for beginners… which became very clear as my husband examined the map and couldn’t find a single run that wasn’t a black diamond.
The average snowfall in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula is 273 inches. The lake effect snow is dry, similar to western resorts and accumulates as powder which the resort does not groom.
In the summer and Fall (through Oct 15), the grounds host a Nordic Spa that looked inviting and beautiful. On site you’ll find a village of yurts, steam rooms and saunas, a bar and restaurant with wood-fired pizzas.
Where to Stay in the Keweenaw Peninsula
There are a variety of cozy accommodations available in the Keweenaw Peninsula, from boutique hotels to rustic cabins or lakeside vacation rentals. Whether you’re visiting for the summer sunshine, fall colors, winter snowmobiling or springtime waterfalls, adventure awaits!
The Holiday Inn Express in Houghton served us well when we were there. I can’t pass up free breakfast when I’m traveling with my family of five.
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge has a 9-hole golf course and great location near Fort Wilkins Historic State Park in Copper Harbor.
This Lakeside Retreat in Bete Grise sleeps 12 and is an ideal basecamp for a Keweenaw Peninsula adventure in every season.
Fitzgerald’s Hotel in Eagle River has 6 newly renovated units with comfortable living spaces and lake superior views that can’t be beat.
Map of Things to do on Keweenaw Peninsula
Have You Been to the Keweenaw?
Share your experiences and tips about your visit to the Keweenaw Peninsula in the comments below. We can’t wait to hear your stories!
