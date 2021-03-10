Springfree Trampoline Giveaway, Courtesy of Backyard Fun Zone!!!

4) Does the trampoline come with an enclosure/net?

For the safety of participants and for your peace of mind, please get a trampoline with a net.

5) Do I want a trampoline with springs or a Springfree option?

Springfree trampolines are the safest trampolines in the world.

Fiberglass mat rods replace the springs – springs are one of the most dangerous parts of a trampoline. And these trampolines offer just as good of a bounce as any other trampoline. In fact, did you know that Trampoline is an Olympic sporting event?In the country of New Zealand, Olympians train on Springfree trampolines. Tracie invites everyone to come to try out the models at her store.

Another Springfree safety feature: All metal is below the surface.

Kids can’t hit a rail or the springs. And all trampolines come with a net and cannot be installed without it. Plus, these trampolines have Flex nets, which means no rigid net rods. If a jumper was to get thrown into the net it would bend and flex with the jumper. Finally, we recommend jumping one jumper at a time, which omits the problem of collisions.

Amazingly, the Springfree trampolines have an 1100 pound load capacity. Backyard Fun Zone registers all Springfree trampolines for their customers – which doubles the customer’s warranty! The trampoline warranty includes 8 years on frame, 4 years on rods, 2 years on the mat, and 2 on the net. Outside of warranty, Backyard Fun Zone will place orders for customers and get Springfree parts at cost. Backyard Fun Zone offers installation and service calls.

If you do go with a trampoline with springs make sure that the springs are not exposed. They should be covered with a pad.

6) What do I do with the Trampoline in the Winter?

Weather-wise, a Springfree trampoline is meant to be enjoyed all year round.

Springfree trampolines have a higher weight limit and can be used all winter.

A trampoline with springs will be a bit easier on the pocketbook, but comes with a lower weight limit and may need to be taken down in the winter. If you think you’ll want to leave it up all winter make sure you look for one with rust-proof springs.

Springfree Trampolines can handle the winter and kids can jump on it in the snow. Tracie, the owner of Backyard Fun Zone, has left her trampoline up for 11 years. (If you don’t take it down in the winter, do have the children jump the snow off.)