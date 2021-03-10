Springfree Trampoline Giveaway, Courtesy of Backyard Fun Zone!!!

*This giveaway is brought to you by Backyard Fun Zone
Backyard Fun Zone Now Has Two Locations
Backyard Fun Zone has long operated their Comstock Park, MI location.
Now, to serve clients on the south side of Grand Rapids as well as those families nearer to Kalamazoo, Backyard Fun Zone is opening a second location in Martin, MI, located just off of US-131, 20 minutes north of downtown Kalamazoo.
Come try out playsets, trampolines, and basketball hoops. Call before you come to set up a time to visit and to try out the equipment. You’ll be able to order the equipment that will best turn your family’s space into a backyard fun zone!
TWO Locations:
(1) 5668 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321 // (616) 785-7383
(2) 1619 12th St. Martin, MI 49070 // (269) 366-6161
Should We Buy a Trampoline?
Jumping on a trampoline was so much fun when I was a kid- I think it would an amazing physical activity for them that they’d be excited to do all year long.
I decided to research trampolines and discovered people were concerned about insurance going up or kids getting hurt. That’s why I decided that, for safety, I knew I didn’t want anything that had springs exposed and I wanted one with a net enclosure.
I researched “safe trampolines” and the name SPRINGFREE kept coming up.
Here’s a little more about my journey:
I Found a Local Trampoline Expert to Show Me Options
I found Backyard Fun Zone, a local company that sells and installs these trampolines, and headed over. The owner, Tracie, was patient and answered my bazillion questions.
If you’re like me, I’m sure you’ll have a lot of questions before making such an important purchase. Trampolines have so many more options now then they did when I was a kid; specifically safety features, but also fun accessories.
With so many choices, the purchase can feel a bit overwhelming.
Backyard Fun Zone staff will help navigate you through the process of deciding what trampoline and accessories are best for your family.
They even let you try it before you buy it! With a wide array of trampolines onsite they welcome you to take a few jumps and give it a try. You want to make sure the investment is right for your family.
Ultimately we did end up buying a trampoline from Back Yard Fun Zone.
I’m so glad we did. My kids spend hours jumping. I often send them out to jump while I make dinner. I get to cook in peace and quiet and they burn energy. It’s a win-win!
What Other Products Does Backyard Fun Zone Offer?
As for Backyard Fun Zone, Tracie told me all about how they deliver, install and service their products AND she registers your product so that it gets a longer warranty period.
They also service the products they sell and are really your #1 stop if you have any questions about your trampoline or playset. I guess it’s common for these trampolines to last for years and years and people that get the Rainbow playsets have had them for generations of kids.
They distribute Rainbow Play Systems. There are so many options when it comes to designing your playset- they custom order everything.
It takes 2-3 weeks to come in after ordering. If you order a playset from Backyard Fun Zone they will help you decide where to put the set when if you have them come out for installation.
Gorilla Basketball Hoops are another popular product that they carry.
The hoops get cemented into the ground – but you can still take them with you if you move.
That’s because the anchor goes into the ground and the pole – hoop assembly is a separate piece. Backyard Fun Zone prices are very competitive with local sporting good stores and they offer installation via their local team of installers.
10 Important Questions to Ask When Choosing a Trampoline
1) Who will be using the trampoline – and for how long?
Think about the weight limits you need now as well as into the future. Your kids may be small now, but you want the trampoline to last as they grow.
Don’t forget, trampolines are just for the kids. I can tell you first hand, it’s fun for adults too!
Click HERE to watch Backyard Fun Zone’s video and hear more details about how to make an informed trampoline purchase.
2) What size will fit in my yard?
Make sure that the trampoline you purchase will fit in your yard.
Keep in mind that with a Springfree trampoline the enclosure/net will flex up to four feet.
3) How big of a jumping surface do I want?
Know what you are paying for.
An 11-foot trampoline with springs is measured across the top surface and as a result includes the springs and pad as part of the surface area.
An 11-foot Springfree trampoline will have a larger jumping area than a trampoline with springs.
Both trampolines take up the same amount of space in your yard but one has a bigger jumping surface.
4) Does the trampoline come with an enclosure/net?
For the safety of participants and for your peace of mind, please get a trampoline with a net.
5) Do I want a trampoline with springs or a Springfree option?
Springfree trampolines are the safest trampolines in the world.
Fiberglass mat rods replace the springs – springs are one of the most dangerous parts of a trampoline. And these trampolines offer just as good of a bounce as any other trampoline. In fact, did you know that Trampoline is an Olympic sporting event?In the country of New Zealand, Olympians train on Springfree trampolines. Tracie invites everyone to come to try out the models at her store.
Another Springfree safety feature: All metal is below the surface.
Kids can’t hit a rail or the springs. And all trampolines come with a net and cannot be installed without it. Plus, these trampolines have Flex nets, which means no rigid net rods. If a jumper was to get thrown into the net it would bend and flex with the jumper. Finally, we recommend jumping one jumper at a time, which omits the problem of collisions.
Amazingly, the Springfree trampolines have an 1100 pound load capacity. Backyard Fun Zone registers all Springfree trampolines for their customers – which doubles the customer’s warranty! The trampoline warranty includes 8 years on frame, 4 years on rods, 2 years on the mat, and 2 on the net. Outside of warranty, Backyard Fun Zone will place orders for customers and get Springfree parts at cost. Backyard Fun Zone offers installation and service calls.
If you do go with a trampoline with springs make sure that the springs are not exposed. They should be covered with a pad.
6) What do I do with the Trampoline in the Winter?
Weather-wise, a Springfree trampoline is meant to be enjoyed all year round.
Springfree trampolines have a higher weight limit and can be used all winter.
A trampoline with springs will be a bit easier on the pocketbook, but comes with a lower weight limit and may need to be taken down in the winter. If you think you’ll want to leave it up all winter make sure you look for one with rust-proof springs.
Springfree Trampolines can handle the winter and kids can jump on it in the snow. Tracie, the owner of Backyard Fun Zone, has left her trampoline up for 11 years. (If you don’t take it down in the winter, do have the children jump the snow off.)
7) How much help do I want with the install and service?
You may be handy and opt to install your equipment yourself. It’s that’s not something you’re up for Backyard Fun Zone offers delivery and install on any product they sell.
Should something need repair, Backyard Fun Zone will service any product they sell.
Call Backyard Fun Zone and they will help you either use your warranty or get the needed part at cost. And you can also schedule a service call for installation.
8) Do I need financing to buy a trampoline?
Trampolines and play equipment are expensive. The best and safest option may not be in your immediate budget. To help ease the burden Backyard Fun Zone offers what they call “Funancing” a.k.a financing. Backyard Fun Zone offers 6 months same as cash.
9) What kind of warranty does the trampoline offer?
Be sure to ask (or read up on) what’s covered in the warranty. Also ask if you’ll be able to order replacement parts should something not be covered under the warranty.
10) Will my insurance company cover me if I have a trampoline?
Surprise – Our Insurance Policy Covers Trampolines!
I didn’t want to inadvertently get our coverage dropped or have a huge rate increase by buying a trampoline.
When reached out to our insurance company we were prompted to review our coverage and evaluate if it was still the best option for us. End result? (as long as our trampoline had a net) we didn’t need to increase our rates at all. We did opt to add an umbrella policy to our insurance, though.
An umbrella policy is very wise, ESPECIALLY if kids other than your own use it. An umbrella policy is cheap too. Typically they are for $1 million and cover anything above the limits of your homeowner’s coverage – all for $150-200 per year. Every homeowner should consider one.
You may need to shop around to find an insurance company that will cover a trampoline.
The worst thing to do is not disclose you have a trampoline because your insurance could drop you if they find you’ve violated your policy’s terms. The best thing to do is work with your insurance agent to find an umbrella policy that will cover trampolines.
