Gigantic Dinos Take Over John Ball Zoo for Summer 2024!

Massive Moving Dinos at John Ball Zoo Will Surprise You!

Starting in July, John Ball Zoo visitors will have the thrilling opportunity to encounter over 20 life-size dinosaurs, including the fearsome Velociraptor, the majestic Triceratops, and the towering T-Rex right here in Grand Rapids.

That roar you hear in the distance may sound a little different than the Lion or Tiger you normally hear during your visit. That’s because it’s a dinosaur!

The upper reaches of the zoo transform into a prehistoric adventure with the arrival of Dino Don’s realistic creatures.

These scientifically accurate, animatronic dinosaurs will showcase behaviors like mothering, feeding, and hunting, bringing the ancient world to life right before your eyes.