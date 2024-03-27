Gigantic Dinos Take Over John Ball Zoo for Summer 2024!

Massive Moving Dinos at John Ball Zoo Will Surprise You!
Starting in July, John Ball Zoo visitors will have the thrilling opportunity to encounter over 20 life-size dinosaurs, including the fearsome Velociraptor, the majestic Triceratops, and the towering T-Rex right here in Grand Rapids.
That roar you hear in the distance may sound a little different than the Lion or Tiger you normally hear during your visit. That’s because it’s a dinosaur!
The upper reaches of the zoo transform into a prehistoric adventure with the arrival of Dino Don’s realistic creatures.
These scientifically accurate, animatronic dinosaurs will showcase behaviors like mothering, feeding, and hunting, bringing the ancient world to life right before your eyes.
Dino Don is on It
Dino Adventures Travelling Exhibit
Dates: Monday, July 15 – Sunday, November 10, 2024
Location: John Ball Zoo
Admission: Included with general Zoo admission
What to expect:
- Over 20 giant, animatronic dinosaurs come to life in the Forest Realm.
- Full-sized replica creatures up to 60 feet long.
- They move, they fart, they pee!
- See a T-Rex, Velociraptor, and more up close.
- Staff in Jurassic Park hats, giant double doors that open into the Forest Realm where the dinos live.
- Get into the fossil dig pit and learn about these majestic creatures of the past.
- Members get in free!
Why Dinos?
The hope: by learning about how these huge creatures from a gazillion years ago are connected to the animals we see now, people will be inspired to protect today’s creatures – and our world – so they don’t end up extinct like the dinosaurs.
Understanding that our actions today have a real impact on the things of the future – even things as big as the dinosaurs, is key to the success of conservation.
Dino dig pit
Coming to GR July 2024
So yes, the Zoo will be transformed with life sized dinosaur replica robots that make noise and move!
Embark on your very on Dino Safari through the Zoo’s Forest Realm and learn about the dinosaurs that once roamed the Earth.
Here’s a look at a past Dino Don Safari from Sacramento:
If You Go
Dinosaur Safari is included with John Ball Zoo daily admission.
Members get into the dinosaur exhibit free!
John Ball Zoo Tickets & Hours 2024
Open dates for 2024: March 22 – November 24, 2024
HOURS: The zoo’s hours vary with the time of year. During the summer they are open from 9 AM – 6 PM seven days a week. However, there are exceptions so be sure to check their calendar before going.
TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance online.
ADDRESS: 1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Admission Rates for John Ball Zoo
|May 11 – Sept 29
|Spring/Fall
|Adults (ages 13 – 61)
|$22
|$17
|Youth (ages 3 – 12)
|$17
|$13
|Seniors (ages 62 +)
|$17
|$13
|College Students (with valid student ID)
|$17
|$13
|Military (with valid military ID.
Available to active & Veteran US Military
personnel and their spouses)
|$17
|$13
|Kids under 2
|Free
|Free
For more information on tickets and memberships, visit John Ball Zoo’s website. You can also call (616) 336-4300 or email [email protected].
Ticket Giveaway
Ticket giveaways coming soon – we’ll post them here when available.