Traverse City Cherry Festival 2023: This Go-To Fun Guide Guarantees You’ll Have the Cherry Best Time!

All Roads Lead to the Traverse City Cherry Festival

The sweet and juicy National Cherry Festival returns to the Cherry Capital of the World, Traverse City, Michigan from July 1 to July 8, 2023.

As one of Michigan’s premier festivals (500,000+ visitors are expected!) get ready to be entertained!

Over this eight-day community extravaganza, indulge in everything cherry, from pie to salsa, while enjoying thrilling airshows, headliner concerts, colorful floats, a princess tea, cherry-themed activities, dog shows and more.

Even better? Over 85% of the attractions at the Traverse City Cherry Festival are FREE!