Traverse City Cherry Festival 2023: This Go-To Fun Guide Guarantees You’ll Have the Cherry Best Time!

All Roads Lead to the Traverse City Cherry Festival
The sweet and juicy National Cherry Festival returns to the Cherry Capital of the World, Traverse City, Michigan from July 1 to July 8, 2023.
As one of Michigan’s premier festivals (500,000+ visitors are expected!) get ready to be entertained!
Over this eight-day community extravaganza, indulge in everything cherry, from pie to salsa, while enjoying thrilling airshows, headliner concerts, colorful floats, a princess tea, cherry-themed activities, dog shows and more.
Even better? Over 85% of the attractions at the Traverse City Cherry Festival are FREE!
Top 10 Attractions at the National Cherry Festival
If you’re ready to take a bite out of the Traverse City Cherry Festival, be sure to put these events and attractions on your very-cherry menu:
Table of Contents
1 – The Parades
This year, the Cherry Festival will host two parades in Downtown Traverse City.
Community Royale Parade
Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 6:30 PM
Route – Front Street to Union Street to 7th Street.
This is not just any parade! The Community Royale Parade is a 100-minute long celebration of the past, present, and future of the Grand Traverse Region.
Blending the best of the Heritage & Junior Royale Parades over the 1-mile route, the Community Royale Parade features themed school floats, school prince & princesses, candy handouts, marching bands, and the Cherry queen court, to name a few.
Cherry Royale Parade
Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:15 AM
Route Front Street to Union Street to 13th Street.
The cherry on top of the Traverse City Cherry Festival, the Cherry Royale Parade brings together the festival’s best on the final day of this Northern Michigan celebration. The parade runs for over two hours long, marching through the heart of downtown Traverse City.
Each year, the parade takes on a unique theme – last year, it was lighthouses. Floats, bopping marching bands, the new National Cherry Queen – it’s a sight you have to see.
Parade Routes & Parade Maps
Parade routes and maps are officially released in the week leading up to the Cherry Festival but you can be sure that the parades will travel down Front Street in Downtown Traverse City.
In general, the parades travel west from the corner of Railroad and Front down to Union Street and then head south.
The Community Royale Parade (Thursday evening) is the shorter of the two parades – it turns west on 7th St, ending at Central Grade School.
The end-of-the-festival Saturday Cherry Royale Parade concludes at Thirlby Field on 13th Street.
People start putting chairs out on parade day at the crack of dawn. You can still get a good seat at the parade if you arrive an hour in advance – just target areas a few blocks away from the city center.
2 – The Cherry Festival Air Show
July 1 & 2, 2023, 1 – 4 PM
Saturday and Sunday of opening weekend feature the free-to-watch Cherry Festival Air Show.
The Blue Angels are a show highlight on alternating years. They will not be attending the 2023 air show but will likely return for 2024.
This year, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team performs over Traverse City’s West Bay with both formations and solo routines. This is a FREE EVENT of the National Cherry Festival.
Several ticketed foodie events with Air Show View are available.
Any West Bay beach is a good viewing point for the air show.
TIPS: If you are in town on Friday, you will likely be able to catch the practice session and avoid the larger weekend crowds. Also, planes are extremely loud. Hearing protection is a good idea.
3 – Carnival Rides & Games at the Midway
July 1- 4 and July 6 – 8, 2023, 11 AM – 11 PM ; Wednesday, July 5, 2023, 12:30 – 11 PM
Downtown Traverse City – Corner of Grandview Parkway at Union Street
The Arnold’s Amusements Midway is a beloved tradition at the National Cherry Festival.
Enjoy cotton candy, elephant ears, Ferris wheel and rides next to the river and with a bayfront view on a warm summer night.
4 – Headliner Shows
Catch the amazing line-up of ticketed shows at the National Cherry Festival in the Open Space, including Theory of a Deadman & Skillet, 3 Doors Down, Jordan Davis, Flo Rida, Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy, and Chicago.
July 2 – Flo Rida
5 – Arts and Crafts Fair
July 2, 2023, 9 AM – 5 PM
Make way for the Cherry Festival Arts and Crafts Fair on Sunday, July 2!
Union Street, starting South of Front Street and ending at the South Union Street Bridge at the Boardman River, will be transformed into an arts and crafts haven.
This vibrant fair is an annual favorite, featuring over 100 talented artists with one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted items and art.
From stunning paintings to unique jewelry and more, there’s something for everyone’s taste and style.
6 – The Open Space
The Open Space is hub of the Cherry Festival.
Adjacent to Clinch Park Marina, the Open Space is the biggest park on the beachfront in the city, and is where you will find concerts, souvenirs, food tents, kids club and more Cherry Festival tidbits.
Cherry Farm Market – 10 AM – 10 PM. July 1 – 8, 2023: Enjoy cherry products from local businesses during the National Chery Festival!
Beer Tent – noon – 10 PM. July 1 – 8, 2023
Kids Club – 10 AM – 5 PM. July 1 – 8, 2023
The The Baby Comfort Station, First Aid Tent, Lost and Found are located here as well.
7 – Famous Cherry Festival Contests
Both adult pit spitting and the adult and kid pie eating contests are part of the 2023 Traverse City Cherry Festival.
Pit Spit Contest – Adults
July 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2023 from 6 – 7 PM
Open Space Park – Corner of Grandview Parkway at Union Street
Adults over 18 can register on-site just before the 6pm contest, and there is no fee to participate.
Trophies will be awarded for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place for both women and men.
Pie Eating Contest – Kids
July 3, 4, 6, 7, 2023 from 1 – 3 PM
F&M Park at Railroad & Washington Streets
Age classifications from pre-school to 12 years old. Contest starts at 1 PM with the youngest contestants and goes until all age groups are complete. Please arrive 15 minutes early to register on-site.
Pie Eating Contest – Adults
July 3, 5, 7, 2023 from 5 – 6 PM
Open Space Park – Corner of Grandview Parkway at Union Street – Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage
Free registration will open 30 minutes prior to event at stage, no fee required. Prizes awarded.
8 – Tournaments & Races
Beach volleyball and pickleball tournaments, plus a golf scramble and foot races are slated for the Cherry Festival this year.
Festival of Races
Festival Foot Races – July 8, 2023
5K, 10K, 15K, Half-Marathon and Kids Fun Run
Beach Volleyball Tournaments at West End Beach
The National Cherry Festival Bayside Beach Volleyball Tournaments consists of 6 events. 2 person men’s, 2 person women’s, 2 person co-ed, 4 person open, 4 person rec, 2 person youth. Join us at the Volleyball courts at West End Park in Traverse City
9 – Ultimate Air Dogs
July 6 – 8, 2023 at Open Space Park
Showcasing nearly 100 skilled “dog athletes”, the Ultimate Air Dogs competition is consistently a huge hit.
Ultimate Air Dogs is all about dogs showing off their incredible jumping skills by launching themselves into the water from a dock. It’s a popular sport where dogs compete to see who can jump the farthest or clear the highest bar.
The Ultimate Air Dogs host events all over the US, coming back to the Traverse City Cherry Festival time and again.
Participants compete to progress in the regional competition, and pre-registration is mandatory. Viewing the event is free.
10 – Orchard Tours
July 3 – 7, 2023
Join one of the free cherry orchard tours at Michigan State University Horticultural Research Station on the Leelanau Peninsula (6686 S Center Hwy, Traverse City, MI 49684)
Explore educational exhibits, sample various cherry products, and take tours of the 137-acre farm in the heart of “Cherry Country.”
For children, there is a 4-H petting zoo and a 4-H kids activity. (No petting zoo on July 4.)
Take a 20-minute shuttle ride to the orchard from downtown.
Shuttle Schedule:
- Departs from TC Tourism at 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM.
- Departs from MSU Orchard at 10 AM, 11 AM, and 12 PM.
Must Have Cherry Festival Tickets
While many Cherry Festival activities are free, there are several Special Events that require admission tickets.
Headliner Tickets
Every year, the Traverse City Cherry Festival brings a great entertainment lineup to Northern Michigan. 2023 is no exception; headliner acts include big names like Flo Rida, Chicago, and Jeff Foxworthy.
Get your tickets early – these outdoor, bayside events are well-attended and often sell out.
- Flo Rida – July 2, 2023
- Night Ranger – July 3, 2023
- Theory of a Deadman & Skillet – July 4, 2023
- 3 Doors Down & Candlebox – July 5, 2023
- Jordan Davis – July 6, 2023
- Chicago – July 7, 2023
- Jeff Foxworthy & Larry The Cable Guy – July 8, 2023
Ticketed Cherry Festival Special Events
Many of these to-dos involve food and some type of entertainment. The air show has several ticketed events to choose from.
- Blues, Brews & BBQ – July 1, 2023
- Very Cherry Flying Pancake Breakfast 2023 – July 1, 2023
- Indigo View Air Show – July 1 & 2, 2023
- Picnic At The Park – July 1 & 2, 2023
- The Flight Path at Delamar – July 1 & 2, 2023
- Great American Picnic – July 2, 2023
- Princess Tea – July 3, 2023 (SOLD OUT)
- Garden Party – July 5, 2023
- Queen’s Coronation – July 7, 2023
- Pickleball Tournament – July 7 & 8, 2023
Events by Day
The 2023 Traverse City Cherry Festival is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events of the year, with a wide range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages. Keep the schedule below for easy reference.
Friday, June 30, 2023
|6 PM
Classic Car Cruise
|Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles welcome. (5 PM lineup)
|5:30 – 8 PM
U.S. Coast Guard Open Ramp
|Meet Coast Guard members & aerial demo teams.
Saturday, July 1, 2023
|7:30 AM – noon
Sara Hardy’s Farmers Market (Old Town Parking Deck)
|Locally grown products, baked goods, flowers, and plants.
|8 -10 AM
Zumba By The Bay
|A 2-hour, high-energy exercise class.
|8 – 11 AM
Very Cherry Flying Pancake Breakfast
|Enjoy Chris Cake’s flying pancakes & support a good cause.
|9 AM
Balance Bike Race (Civic Center)
|For ages 2-5, free (8 AM registration)
|9 AM
Bayside Beach Volleyball Tournament
|2-person men’s and women’s tournament.
|10 AM
Kids’ Movie Matinee (State Theater)
|Family-friendly classic movie. $1 for each ticket.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Cherries at the Botanic Garden
|Storywalk. Walk through the Fairy House & snap pics w/ Burt the Beekeeper.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Kids Club!
|Free activities for kids of all ages
|10 AM – 10 PM
Festival Open Space Park
|Cherry pie, local food, souvenirs & beer tent.
|11 AM – 11 PM
Arnold’s Amusements Midway
|Carnival food, rides, games & attractions.
|12 – 8 PM
Bingo!
|Back by popular demand. Ages 18+.
|12:30 – 4 PM
Picnic in the Park (Park Place Hotel)
|Watch the airshow all while enjoying an array of appetizers, salads, entrees, and dessert in a fully-air conditioned venue. Ticketed event.
|1 – 4 PM
Air Show
|Free show by US Air Force Thunderbirds.
|1 – 4 PM
Blues, Brews, & BBQ
|Watch the airshow while sipping micro-brews and enjoying BBQ. Doors open at 12:45 PM. Ticketed event.
|1 – 4 PM
Indigo View Air Show
|Rooftop viewing of the airshow. Light appetizers and beverages available. Ticketed event.
|1 – 4 PM
The Flight Path at Delamar
|Dine on the edge of the Grand Traverse Bay with epic views of the airshow. Ticketed event.
|6 – 7 PM
Adult Cherry Pit Spitting Contest
|Register onsite. Trophies awarded. Free.
Sunday, July 2, 2023
|8:30 AM
Yoga by the Bay
|Check-in 8 AM. All ages welcome. Free. Pre-registration required.
|9 AM – 5 PM
Arts & Crafts Fair (Union Street)
|Juried. More than 100 booths from all over the midwest with unique, handmade items for sale.
|9 AM
Bayside Beach Volleyball Tournament
|4-person co-ed tournament.
|10 AM
Kids’ Movie Matinee (State Theater)
|Family-friendly classic movie. $1 for each ticket.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Cherries at the Botanic Garden
|Storywalk. Walk through the Fairy House & snap pics w/ Burt the Beekeeper.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Kids Club!
|Free activities for kids of all ages
|10 AM – 10 PM
Festival Open Space Park
|Cherry pie, local food, souvenirs & beer tent.
|11 AM – 11 PM
Arnold’s Amusements Midway
|Carnival food, rides, games & attractions.
|11 AM
Classic Car Show (Old Town)
|A nostalgic look at cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. Registration opens June 1, 2023.
|12 – 8 PM
Bingo!
|Back by popular demand. Ages 18+.
|12:30 – 4 PM
Picnic in the Park (Park Place Hotel)
|Watch the airshow all while enjoying an array of appetizers, salads, entrees, and dessert in a fully-air conditioned venue. Ticketed event.
|1 – 4 PM
Air Show
|Free show by US Air Force Thunderbirds
|1 – 4 PM
Great American Picnic
|Watch the USAF Thunderbirds perform over West Grand Traverse Bay enjoying cherry inspired picnic food. Food served 1 – 3 PM. Ticketed event.
|1 – 4 PM
Indigo View Air Show
|Rooftop viewing of the airshow. Light appetizers and beverages available. Ticketed event.
|1 – 4 PM
The Flight Path at Delamar
|Dine on the edge of the Grand Traverse Bay with epic views of the airshow. Ticketed event.
|3:30 – 5 PM
Kids Cherry Teddy Bear Tea
|Bring your favorite bear and blanket for a fun-filled day including story-telling, a craft, and afternoon tea. Free.
|6 PM
Family Sand Sculpture Contest
|A fun time on the beach with sand sculpture competition for families, groups and individuals ages 13 and up. Free.
|6 – 10:30 PM
Flo Rida
|Notable rapper, songwriter, and singer with hits such as “Low”, “GDFR”, “My House”, amongst others. Ticketed event.
Monday, July 3, 2023
|9 AM
Bayside Beach Volleyball Tournament
|2-person youth tournament.
|9:30 AM – noon
Kids Pet Show
|Entries are open to live pets. Kids ages 3-12 may enter. Prizes award for each category. Onsite registration starts at 8:45 AM. Free.
|10 AM
Kids’ Movie Matinee (State Theater)
|Family-friendly classic movie. $1 for each ticket.
|10 AM – noon
Princess Tea
|Dress in your favorite princess dress and have tea with the National Cherry Queen and her Royal Court! Ticketed event. (SOLD OUT)
|10 AM – 1 PM
Orchard Tour & More
|Educational exhibits, samples of cherry products, and tours of the farm. Cherry fun for the kids includes a 4-H petting zoo and a 4H kids activity. Shuttle available.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Cherries at the Botanic Garden
|Storywalk. Walk through the Fairy House & snap pics w/ Burt the Beekeeper.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Kids Club!
|Free activities for kids of all ages.
|10 AM – 10 PM
Festival Open Space Park
|Cherry pie, local food, souvenirs & beer tent.
|11AM – 11 PM
Arnold’s Amusements Midway
|Carnival food, rides, games & attractions
|12 – 8 PM
Bingo!
|Back by popular demand. Ages 18+.
|1 – 3 PM
Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest
|Ages preschool to 12. Please arrive 15 minutes ahead to register. Free.
|2 PM
Bubble Gum Blow
|Kids 12 & under can compete for the biggest bubble. Register onsite 12:30 – 1:15 PM.
|5 – 6 PM
Adult Pie Eating Contest
|The first one to finish their slice wins! Prizes awarded. Registration opens 30 minutes prior to event. Free.
|6 – 7 PM
Adult Cherry Pit Spitting Contest
|Register onsite. Trophies awarded. Free.
|6 – 10:30 PM
Night Ranger
|Arena rock legends Night Ranger with special guest start Stephen Pearcy of 80s’ band, RATT, take to the stage for a night you will remember. Ticketed event.
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
|10 AM
Kids’ Movie Matinee (State Theater)
|Family-friendly classic movie. $1 for each ticket.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Cherries at the Botanic Garden
|Storywalk. Walk through the Fairy House & snap pics w/ Burt the Beekeeper.
|10 AM – 1 PM
Orchard Tour & More
|Educational exhibits, samples of cherry products, and tours of the farm. Shuttle available.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Kids Club!
|Free activities for kids of all ages.
|10 AM – 10 PM
Festival Open Space Park
|Cherry pie, local food, souvenirs & beer tent.
|11AM – 11 PM
Arnold’s Amusements Midway
|Carnival food, rides, games & attractions.
|12 – 6 PM
Cornhole Tournament
|Throw bean bags and enjoy a few beverages. Registration required. Check-in begins at 11 AM.
|12 – 8 PM
Bingo!
|Back by popular demand. Ages 18+.
|1 – 3 PM
Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest
|Ages preschool to 12. Please arrive 15 minutes ahead to register. Free.
|6 – 10:30 PM
Theory of Deadman & Skillet
|Hard rock band with major multiplatinum hits including “Low Life”, “Angel”, and many others. Ticketed event.
|10:30 PM
Fourth of July Fireworks
|Celebrate our nation’s birthday with fireworks!
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
|7:30 AM – noon
Sara Hardy’s Farmers Market (Old Town Parking Deck)
|Locally grown products, baked goods, flowers, and plants.
|9 AM
Fun & Games for Special Cherry Kids
|With a focus on inclusion for children and individuals with physical and developmental disabilities, there will be games, art, face-painting, plus rides with slower speeds.
|10 AM
Kids’ Movie Matinee (State Theater)
|Family-friendly classic movie. $1 for each ticket.
|10 AM – 1 PM
Orchard Tour & More
|Educational exhibits, samples of cherry products, and tours of the farm. Cherry fun for the kids includes a 4-H petting zoo and a 4H kids activity. Shuttle available.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Cherries at the Botanic Garden
|Storywalk. Walk through the Fairy House & snap pics w/ Burt the Beekeeper.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Kids Club!
|Free activities for kids of all ages
|10 AM – 5 PM
Hole-In-One (X-GOLF)
|$5 for 3 shots with a daily prize for the closest to the pin. Qualifiers will return to X-Golf on Saturday July 8 at 9 AM for a chance to win $50,000.
|10 AM – 10 PM
Festival Open Space Park
|Cherry pie, local food, souvenirs & beer tent.
|12 – 6 PM
Cornhole Tournament
|Throw bean bags and enjoy a few beverages. Registration required. Check-in begins at 11 AM.
|12 – 6 PM
Garden Party
|Free and ticketed events. Free events included guided tour, a hike through fairy houses, storybook walk, unique photo stops, a hat judging contest and more.
|12 – 8 PM
Bingo!
|Back by popular demand. Ages 18+.
|12:30 – 11 PM
Arnold’s Amusements Midway
|Carnival food, rides, games & attractions.
|2 PM
Bubble Gum Blow
|Kids 12 & under can compete for the biggest bubble. Register onsite 12:30 – 1:15 PM.
|4 – 7 PM
Kids Cherry Town Fun Night
|Bring your family for a fun-filled evening of entertainment for all ages including performers, hands-on activities, food and all-around enjoyment. Free.
|5 – 6 PM
Adult Pie Eating Contest
|The first one to finish their slice wins! Prizes awarded. Registration opens 30 minutes prior to event. Free.
|6 – 7 PM
Adult Cherry Pit Spitting Contest
|Register onsite. Trophies awarded. Free.
|6 – 10:30 PM
3 Doors Down
|3 Doors Down is an American rock band known for their hits “Kryptonite” and “Here Without You”. Ticketed event.
Thursday, July 6, 2023
|9 AM
Cherry Pie Bike Ride
|Ride for Pie! Embark on a scenic bike tour through Traverse City’s charming neighborhoods. Receive a voucher for a slice of pie. Registration required. Free.
|10 AM
Kids’ Movie Matinee (State Theater)
|Family-friendly classic movie. $1 for each ticket.
|10 AM – 1 PM
Orchard Tour & More
|Educational exhibits, samples of cherry products, and tours of the farm. Cherry fun for the kids includes a 4-H petting zoo and a 4H kids activity. Shuttle available.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Cherries at the Botanic Garden
|Storywalk. Walk through the Fairy House & snap pics w/ Burt the Beekeeper.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Kids Club!
|Free activities for kids of all ages
|10 AM – 5 PM
Hole-In-One (X-GOLF)
|$5 for 3 shots with a daily prize for the closest to the pin. Qualifiers will return to X-Golf on Saturday July 8 at 9 AM for a chance to win $50,000.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Ultimate Air Dogs
|“Dog athletes” and their proud owner/trainers compete for advancement in the regional competition. Pre-registration required to participate. Free to view.
|10 AM – 6 PM
Curling with the National Cherry Festival (TC Curling Club)
|Throw stones and see who can get closest to the button! 2 stones to throw for $10. Space is limited. Registration required. Ages 6+.
|10 AM – 10 PM
Festival Open Space Park
|Cherry pie, local food, souvenirs & beer tent.
|11AM – 11 PM
Arnold’s Amusements Midway
|Carnival food, rides, games & attractions
|12 – 8 PM
Bingo!
|Back by popular demand. Ages 18+.
|1 – 3 PM
Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest
|Ages preschool to 12. Please arrive 15 minutes ahead to register. Free.
|4:30 – 6 PM
Cherry Mile
|A fast paced competition of elite runners plus an ‘Open Mile’ for runners in the community. Registration required.
|6 PM
Cherry Kids Fun Run
|Starting and ending at Central Grade School, kids will experience a mile out and back fun run. All kids receive a medal. Registration required.
|6 – 10:30 PM
Jordan Davis
|Jordan Davis is a country singer known for his hit songs “Singles You Up” and “Take It From Me.” Ticketed event.
|6:30 PM
Community Royale Parade
|Honor the local heritage and highlight the junior royalty of the Grand Traverse region. Route – Front Street to Union Street to 7th Street.
|7 PM
Dance Mixer
|Enjoy a DJ playing awesome dance music, strike a pose at the photo booth, and have a blast —all in a lively, alcohol-free atmosphere.
Friday, July 7, 2023
|8 AM
Pickleball Tournament (Slabtown Corner)
|Pickleball is quickly becoming one of America’s favorite pastimes. Registration required.
|8:30 AM
Cherry Golf Scramble
|18-hole scramble on Spruce Run at Grand Traverse Resort. Shotgun start. Prizes awarded. Proper golf attire required. Registration required.
|9 AM
Kids Sand Sculpture Contest
|A fun day on the beach with competitions for all ages as well as groups.
|10 AM
Kids’ Movie Matinee (State Theater)
|Family-friendly classic movie. $1 for each ticket.
|10 AM
Diaper Derby & Toddler Trot
|Fun filled competitions of baby crawling and toddler trotting. Registration begins at 9 AM. Open to children 3 and under.
|10 AM – 1 PM
Orchard Tour & More
|Educational exhibits, samples of cherry products, and tours of the farm. Cherry fun for the kids includes a 4-H petting zoo and a 4H kids activity. Shuttle available.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Cherries at the Botanic Garden
|Storywalk. Walk through the Fairy House & snap pics w/ Burt the Beekeeper.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Kids Club!
|Free activities for kids of all ages
|10 AM – 5 PM
Hole-In-One (X-GOLF)
|$5 for 3 shots with a daily prize for the closest to the pin. Qualifiers will return to X-Golf on Saturday July 8 at 9 AM for a chance to win $50,000.
|10 AM – 6 PM
DTE Energy Day
|Discover ways to conserve energy and save money! Participate in games and win rewards. All ages welcome.
|10 AM – 10 PM
Festival Open Space Park
|Cherry pie, local food, souvenirs & beer tent.
|11AM – 11 PM
Arnold’s Amusements Midway
|Carnival food, rides, games & attractions.
|11 AM – 6 PM
Ultimate Air Dogs
|“Dog athletes” and their proud owner/trainers compete for advancement in the regional competition. Pre-registration required to participate. Free to view.
|12 – 5 PM
Cherry Pins and Pizza
|Aim for a strike at Lucky Jack’s. $3/game, $2 shoe rental, $2 slices of pizza.
|12 – 8 PM
Bingo!
|Back by popular demand. Ages 18+.
|1 – 3 PM
Kids Chalk Art
|Kids, ages 5 to 12, come and bring your artistic ability to create a picture or two with chalk. Chalk is provided. Free.
|1 – 3 PM
Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest
|Ages preschool to 12. Please arrive 15 minutes ahead to register. Free.
|2 PM
Bubble Gum Blow
|Kids 12 & under can compete for the biggest bubble. Register onsite 12:30 – 1:15 PM.
|2 PM
Cherries Got Talen Finals
|Enjoy the final performances of talented acts. Free to view. Registration required to perform.
|2 PM
Cherry Industry Program and Awards
|Cherry industry information is presented in this special program, bringing industry leaders, Festival officials and the National Cherry Queen and her court together.
|5 – 6 PM
Adult Pie Eating Contest
|The first one to finish their slice wins! Prizes awarded. Registration opens 30 minutes prior to event. Free.
|5:30 – 8 PM
Queen’s Coronation
|Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar is available. Doors open at 5 PM. Ticketed event.
|6 – 7 PM
Adult Cherry Pit Spitting Contest
|Register onsite. Trophies awarded. Free.
|6 – 10:30 PM
Chicago
|Known for their unique blend of rock, jazz, and horns, Chicago has produced hit songs such as “Saturday in the Park,” “You’re the Inspiration,” and “If You Leave Me Now.” Ticketed event.
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|7 AM
Meijer Festival of Races
|Enjoy picturesque views of Grand Traverse Bay as you push yourself to beat your personal best. Choose from a 5k, 10k, 15k, or Half-Marathon. Packet pick-up July 7 between 3 – 7 PM or 5:30 – 6:30 AM on race day. Pre-registration required.
|7:30 AM – noon
Sara Hardy’s Farmers Market (Old Town Parking Deck)
|Locally grown products, baked goods, flowers, and plants.
|8 AM
Pickleball Tournament (Slabtown Corner)
|Pickleball is quickly becoming one of America’s favorite pastimes. Registration required.
|9 AM
Hole-in-One (X-Golf)
|Pre-qualified golfers duke it out for a chance to win $50,000.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Cherries at the Botanic Garden
|Storywalk. Walk through the Fairy House & snap pics w/ Burt the Beekeeper.
|10 AM – 5 PM
Kids Club!
|Free activities for kids of all ages
|10 AM – 10 PM
Festival Open Space Park
|Cherry pie, local food, souvenirs & beer tent.
|10 AM – 2 PM
Ultimate Air Dogs
|“Dog athletes” and their proud owner/trainers compete for advancement in the regional competition. Pre-registration required to participate. Free to view.
|11AM – 11 PM
Arnold’s Amusements Midway
|Carnival food, rides, games & attractions.
|11:15 AM – 1 PM
Cherry Royale Parade
|Enjoy royalty, marching bands, Prince and Princess floats, clowns, specialty entries and much more! Route Front Street to Union Street to 13th Street.
|6 – 10:30 PM
Jeff Foxworth featuring Larry The Cable Guy
|Prepare to laugh. Jeff Foxworth is a highly successful comedian and entertainer, recognized as the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee, and a best selling author. Ticketed event.
|10:30 PM
Festival Finale Fireworks
|Say “see you next year” as the 2023 Cherry Festival wraps up with a final night of fireworks.
Cherry Festival Shuttle
The free Cherry Festival Shuttle run regularly during the event.
Special park and ride lots are available at
- Meijer on US-31- 3955 US-31, Traverse City, MI 49684
- the Cherry Lot at Northwest Michigan College (July 2 – 4, 2022 Only)
- Woodland Creek Furniture – 4290 US-31, Traverse City, MI 49685
Where to Stay
Traveling to the Traverse City Cherry Festival? Brace yourself for the highest demand season!
Snagging a place to stay will require luck, timing, and some cash. Hotel rooms and vacation rentals will be pricey, but the fun is worth it! Many visitors stay in nearby Leelanau County and drive in to the festival.
On a budget? Look into neighboring towns or camping.
No matter where you put your pillow, make your reservations as far in advance as you can for the best selection.
Cherry Festival Vacation Rentals & Hotel Stays
FAQs
Is the Cherry Festival free?
Yes, the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City offers a wide range of events and activities that are free to attend. The festival features numerous concerts, parades, fireworks, and family-friendly entertainment that can be enjoyed without any admission fees. However, some specific events and attractions are ticketed and many events will sell out before the festival even starts. Check the festival’s website or program for detailed information about each event.
Is there a shuttle at the Cherry Festival?
The Cherry Festival provides free shuttle via BATA transit. Several Park-n-ride locations will allow visitors to find easy parking and shuttle in to the festivities. Shuttles run daily during the National Cherry Festival every 12-15 minutes. Schedules and stops will be posted on the BATA website.
Can I pick cherries during the cherry festival?
Perhaps! If the cherries are ripe during the festival you will be able to head out to local U-pick cherry farms, climb and ladder, and get some of that tasty, juicy cherry goodness for yourself! Suggested destinations to check with include:
Cherry U-Pick at Third Coast Fruit Co: 555 Wilson Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686
Rennie Orchards – 11221 Monroe Rd, Williamsburg, MI 49690
Cherry Connection – 12414 Center Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686
Will politicians be in the parades?
Yes, but only seated official representatives elected by the people are permitted in the parade and are by invitation only. No campaigning is allowed in the the parades.
What if I bike to the festival?
Fantastic! Take advantage of the bike valet just off of the TART trail in the southwest section of the Open Space Park. Available throughout the festival from noon–10 pm.
Where should I park?
Traverse City has two fee-based parking garages. The parking garages are a good place to park for the parades.
Hardy Parking Garage- 303 E State St, Traverse City, MI 49684
Old Town Parking Garage- 125 E Eighth St, Traverse City, MI 49684
Several metered surface lots are also available in the city (see the map below). Many lots will be used for festival purposes and won’t be available for parking. Lots that are open have a 10 hour limit. Saturday, July 1st-Saturday, July 8th $1.50 per hour, $15 daily maximum.
Free parking is available along side streets in the neighborhoods.
The Downtown Traverse City Parking website has the most current information.