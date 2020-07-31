Sunflower Fields in Michigan: 13 Fairytale Fields to Explore, Plus a Sunflower MAZE & Sunflower Festival

Why Visit Sunflower Fields in Michigan?
Sunflowers for miles.
It’s a view you won’t get over anytime soon, and if you have a camera on you, you’ll be snapping photos from every imaginable angle.
Late summer is sunflower season in most of Michigan. The lower part of the state tends to harvest sunflowers earlier, but the bloom time really depends on the variety of sunflowers being grown on the Michigan farm.
If you’d like, you could chase sunflowers around Michigan starting in July and ending in September. You’ll find them planted in the Lower and Upper Peninsula of the mitten state as well.
Farmers have gotten creative with their sunflower crops. Many now offer special photographer sessions. Sunflower festivals are on the agenda, and we even found one farm planning a maze through their sunflower fields in September.
Please, do follow farm rules and respect the crops these farmers work so hard on.
WHERE TO FIND SUNFLOWERS
Bremer Produce Sunflower Fields
About this Sunflower Field in West Michigan:
Sunflowers are blooming!
U-Pick Sunflower field is now open to the public!
It is self serve (open 24/7) with an honors system cash box.
$1 per cut flower (We accept Cash, Check, Venmo or Cash app)
$2 per vase
String and clippers and water are provided.
Would be a fun date night or family outing!
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 5845 48th Ave. Hudsonville, MI, 49426
Price: $1 per cut flower
Timing: August
Degan Farm
About this Sunflower Field in West Michigan:
If you type “Old 99 Hwy” into your GPS, you’ll likely be directed to this glorious field of sunflowers, according to Lisa Hovinga.
For those wanting more concrete directions, take 31 north to Fruitvale exit. Go west….(right) about 4.5 miles down and OLD 99 HWY is on your left!
Lisa tells us that “You will see the YELLOW FOR MILES! It’s awesome!”
Also….there is a box….it’s $2 for a sunflower stem. Just put in your money and cut your own bouquet!
Go soon – Lisa reports that the sunflowers are starting to drop some petals.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: Montague, MI
Price: $2/stem
Timing: Go ASAP
Gorby Sunflowers
About this Sunflower Field in West Michigan:
They anticipate blooms in August. Check their Faceboook page for updates.
They are not a U-Pick sunflower farm. You can go and take photos and you can by precut stems at their flower stand. Please not block the driveway or park on the road.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 2426 30th Street, Allegan, MI 49010
Price: TBA
Timing: August
Gull Meadow Farms
About this Sunflower Field in West Michigan:
Sunflower Days are finally here! The weather looks beautiful and we can’t wait to see many of you out at the farm today. Our capacity is limited at the farm right now. Unfortunately, if you haven’t pre-purchased a ticket, we cannot allow you entrance into the sunflowers.
The field is BEAUTIFUL! Bring your camera to snap some amazing pictures!
We have also added several prop stops throughout for you to enjoy. Please keep a 2 min. time limit at prop stops if other guests are waiting.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083
Price: You get 1 u cut sunflower (we have sanitized clippers available for you to borrow) with your admission ticket. You may purchase more sunflowers for an additional cost.
Timing: Jul 31 – Aug 16. Pre-purchased ticket required.
Blue House Farms Sunflower & Lavender Days
About this Sunflower Field in Southwest Michigan:
Come out and enjoy all the farm has to offer. FREE ADMISSION!!
Upick Sunflowers $1 a stem.
Upick Lavender $5 a bunch
Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil
Visit with our goats and chickens
Explore the other vendors
Join us Fridays starting July 10th from 7p – 9:30p for Sunflowers at Sunset where you will be able to pick sunflowers and watch the sunset.
and/ or
Join us Saturdays starting July 11th from 10a – 4p for Upick Sunflowers and Lavender. Vendors will be present on Saturdays.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 1968 N Benton Center Rd, Benton Harbor, MI 49022
Price: Free admission, $1/stem
Timing: Through August 8, 2020
Spicer Orchards Farm Market Sunflower Fields
About this Sunflower Field in Southeast Michigan:
July 20: Sunflower season has arrived earlier than expected. We are open for early season sunflower picking. Quite a few sunflowers are open now and many more are coming on. We also have very good picking on blueberries.
July 29: More flowers have come on since we started and there are many more to come. We are also having good picking on blueberries. We are hopeful for peaches in the market in about 10 days and are looking at Paula Red apples around the 15th of August. 810 632 7692.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 10411 Clyde Rd, Fenton, MI 48430
Price: $3 per stem or $10 for bundle of 5. Must purchase flowers to be able to go out into the fields.
Timing: Into September
Phone: (810) 632-7692
Debuck’s Sunflower Fields & Farm
About this Sunflower Field in Southeast Michigan:
September at DeBuck’s is all about sunflowers. This year’s sunflower spectacular is bigger than ever. We have so many family fun activities and attractions that we need three full weekends to hold our sunflower mania.
Ten football fields of sunflowers excitement, family activities, corn mazes, and a pumpkin patch. Mark your calendars for DeBuck’s 2020 sunflower harvest September 11-13, 17-20, & 24 -27.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 50240 Martz Rd, Belleville, MI 48111
Price: $15 farm admission. Pick & Cut sunflowers $5 for a small bag. Advance tickets required.
Timing: Into September
Corey Lake Orchards Sunflower Fields
About this Sunflower Field in Southwest Michigan:
This year we have two sunflower fields. Our smaller (2 acre) sunflower field is now open and at its peak viewing. It has about 15,000 blooms that should last approximately one more week, depending on the weather.
The second (and larger) sunflower field is expected to bloom toward the end of August. Check back for opening info.
The admission fee is:
- $5 adults
- $3 children ages 3 to 10
- Free to ages 2 and younger
Each admission includes a sunflower for you to take home. Check in at the market first to get directions and your admission ticket.
The field is open from 9 am to 5 pm each day except Tuesday (closed)
We made a few changes to the sunflower experience this year including:
- Priority Parking adjacent to the field for those with mobility issues
- Please social distance from others also enjoying the field
We also will have sunflower-themed gifts and baked goods at the Market.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 12147 Corey Lake Rd Three Rivers, MI 49093
Price: $5 adult admission/$3 ages 3-10/free ages 2&under. Includes a sunflower for you to take home.
Timing: through late August
Sunflower Fields at Schell Family Farm
About this Sunflower Maze in SE Michigan:
Starting around August we have over 7 acres of a beautiful Sunflower bloom. PLUS newly added 3 acres of Wildflowers.
This is a perfect time to stop by and wander through our maze, take pictures, and pick flowers to share with loved ones!
We are opening Friday, July 31st at 9am! For the rest of the season our hours will be Friday – Sunday 9am – 4pm (photography hours are different and can be found at schellfamilyfarm.com under booking)
It’s $5/adult to enter the fields, which includes 1 free flower. Kids with adults are free. We want families to make memories on the farm! Extra flowers can be cut if you’d like. They are $2/flower or 6 flowers for $10. We will even wrap them up for you.
We have multiple picnic tables or throw a blanket down and bring a lunch.
We encourage you to take as many pictures as you can!!
The fields are thirsty. The lack of rain is causing a little delay, but it’s still BEAUTIFUL with lots of heads about to bloom.
Wildflowers are still looking gorgeous too!
The corn maze is AWESOME this year!! There are stalks over 10 ft tall and lots of sunflowers mixed in. We highly encourage you to check it out when you’re here.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 10055 Dexter Pinckney Rd, Pinckney, MI 48169
Price: $5 per adult includes 1 free flower. Kids with adults are free
Timing: July 31 to?
Sunflower Fields at Grandpa’s Tiny Farm
About this Sunflower Maze in SE Michigan:
The fields are ONLY open for visiting and photography during the Frankenmuth Flower Festival 2020 for everyone. That’s this Friday & Saturday July 31-Aug 1st. Tickets for this event are being sold online only, not at the door and we’re expecting to sell out soon due to the restricted amount of guests this year. See you there!
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 7775 Weiss St, Frankenmuth, MI 48734
Price: TBA
Timing: July 31-Aug 1, 2020
Rasch Sunflower Maze
About this Sunflower Maze in West Michigan:
U-Pick and pre-picked apples, pumpkins, FLOWERS, and a SUNFLOWER MAZE 🌻
Apple and pumpkin Donuts, Apple turnovers and APPLE CIDER SLUSHIES!!!! 🍎🎃🍏
Stop out in SEPTEMBER!!
U-Pick apples, pumpkins and fresh peaches with fall attractions- sunflower maze and hayrides. Fresh baked goods and custom made to order cakes. PICK us for a healthy, fun family outing and enjoy nature’s candy.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI 49403
Price: TBA
Timing: September
NORTHERN MICHIGAN / UP SUNFLOWER FIELDS
Hall Farms Sunflower Fields
About this Sunflower Field in Upper Peninsula Michigan:
While Sunflowers are in bloom we are open from 10 am to sunset. They have a huge field of sunflowers with a viewing platform. In 2019, they had 20 acres of sunflowers planted with over 400,000 plants.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: 2623 St.Nicholas 31st Rd, Rock, MI 49880
Price: TBA
Timing: Mid-August
Phone: (906) 359-4818
Leabo Farm Sunflower Fields
About this Sunflower Field in Northwest Michigan:
This Leelanau County sunflower field is located on a family farm near Suttons Bay, MI, with great views of West Grand Traverse Bay. In addition to sunflowers, they have a farmstand and a really cool old barn on their property.
Sunflower Field Fast Facts
Location: M-204, Suttons Bay, MI, 49682
Price: TBA
Timing: Early August
Phone: (231) 271-3596
MI SUNFLOWER FIELDS MAP
find sunflower fields near me