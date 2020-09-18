West Michigan Upick Flower Farms You’re Going to Want to Visit

Pick Your Own Perfect Bouquet at These Flower Farms
Looking for a unique experience to share with your kids this summer? How about a trip to a flower farm where they can pick their own flowers? We were surprised too, but it’s a real thing and a fun way to introduce children to the workings of a farm.
THREE ACRE FARM
Three Acre Farm in Byron Center has everything from asters to zinnias and owners Lori and John Hernandez pride themselves on offering a family friendly experience.
“It’s fully fenced so kids are safe and can’t wander off,” says Lori.
“We really wanted to have a place we would’ve brought our kids when they were younger. We have a playhouse for kids to play in. It’s just our little family farm but we have a lot of fun.”
Here you can find more than 60 varieties of flowers including the flower that got the farm started: the dahlia. Blooming begins in July and the picking season runs from July to mid-October.
How Does it Work?
Head to the farm stand at Three Acre Farm to pick up scissors and a bucket for the treasures you collect. When you’re finished, tally up your total and pay.
Hours are typically offered in the mornings for good reason.
“If you cut flowers in the middle of the day, they will wilt,” explains Lori.
Flowers are seasonal so if your daughter has her heart set on sunflowers, make sure you check the calendar to determine the best time to visit.
Things to Know Before you Go
- Wear clothes you’re comfortable with getting dirty.
- Kids may want to pull out their rainboots for trudging through the fields.
- Bring water to stay hydrated while walking the fields.
- Cash or check only.
UPick Flower Farms
Some of these farms to visit have additional activities, but they are mostly about picking your own beautiful bouquets.
Dahlia Acres Farms
4763 Baldwin Street, Hudsonville, 49441
Features a variety of Dahlias for purchase, either pre-picked or U-pick. By appointment only.
Lavender Hill Farm
1219 Morris Drive, Niles, Michigan
This flower farm to visit is about 90 minutes south. The lavender field features eight varieties that bloom from late June until late July. Their webstore includes many lavender products.
Lavender Hill Farm
7354 Horton Bay Rd. North, Boyne City, 49712
Road trip to Northern Michigan to this u-pick lavender farm. At this farm to visit, visitors can cut their own lavender among the 25 varieties. Guests can also watch lavender oil being distilled.
9973 Homerich Ave SW, Byron Center, 49315
This family farm to visit is open from mid-July through mid-Septmber. Hours are limited so be sure to check their Facebook or Instagram for the latest information. Over two dozen flowers are available for u-pick including sunflowers, daisies, and zinnias.
Wild Wood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE, Alto, 49302
The cutting gardens at Wild Wood are available by appointment only. There over 100 varieties of flowers to pick. The season runs from May to October with the largest portion available from the end of July to early October. Winter blooms also available.
1 thought on “West Michigan Upick Flower Farms You’re Going to Want to Visit”
Hello Juanita! Thank you for including Lavender Hill Farm, Boyne City, in your U-Pick post! We found your website through Pinterest and were wondering if you could update our information- we actually do offer U-Pick at our farm! Our farm is open Mid May through Late October with U Pick available when our plants are at their peak, generally in July. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LavenderHillFarmMichigan/ for updates when U Pick is ready. We also host Lavender Fest Fridays during the summer months with fun for the whole family. https://lavenderhillfarm.com/lavender-fest-fridays/
Thank you so much!
– Jess and the Lavender Hill Farm Team