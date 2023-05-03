Lake Michigan Boat Rentals & Inland Lakes: 7 Great Places for Pontoon Boat Rental, Tubing Boats, & More

West MI Boat Rentals: Get Your Family Out on the Water

You don’t have to own your own boat to enjoy the lake life in greater Grand Rapids.

You can go motor-free with places to kayak, canoe or paddleboat.

Or you can hit the gas and look into pontoon boat rentals, boats for tubing, or jet skis.

If you’re looking to rent a boat for summer fun, use this list as your guide.

Boat Rental FAQs

Where can I drive jet ski rentals & pontoon boat rentals?

You’ll need to keep your boat rental in the assigned lake or river.

All but one of the listed companies are waterway specific, meaning their boats go out on a set body of water. Not all companies offer Lake Michigan boat rentals.

One option will deliver the boat to the lake of your choice – a perfect add-on if your summer vacation includes a waterfront rental property.

Are there boat rentals for water skiing or tubing?

Yes! There are numerous boat rental places across West Michigan that will set you up for a day or more of water fun. Some provide water sports rentals, like water tubing or water skiing equipment – offerings vary by location.

Can I rent a boat in Michigan?

You can rent a boat if you meet the qualifications at your boat rental location.

The minimum age requirement at boat rental facilities varies, as well as their requirement for completing a boater’s safety course or having boating experience.

Be sure to check the rental and fuel requirements from each establishment as well.

Can we bring a dog on our pontoon boat rental?

That depends. Some boat rentals are pet-friendly while others ask you to leave Fido at home. Boat rental companies that do allow pets will often charge an extra fee.

Holland Boat Rentals

Holland Water Sports

1810 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424
(616) 399-6672

Treat your family to a power boat, pontoon boat, or jet-ski rental for an unforgettable day of tubing, skiing, and breath-taking sights on Holland’s beautiful Lake Macatawa, and Lake Michigan too!

Boat rentals & Jet ski rentals are open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Reservations are recommended for boats, especially when traveling from a long distance. Try to reserve a day in advance or more. Innertubes and Water Skis are available for $25 extra.

» Waterways:  Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan
» Equipment: Pontoon boat rentals, water tubes, paddleboard, canoe, and kayak rentals. Fishing gear is available with boat rentals.

Gun Lake Boat Rentals

Gun Lake Rentals

2422 Patterson Rd, Shelbyville MI 49344
269-672-2500

Online booking. Pricing starts at half-day.

You must be at least 21 years old for pontoon boat rentals.

» Waterways: Gun Lake
» Equipment: Pontoon boat rentals, water tubes, paddleboard, canoe, and kayak rentals

Gun Lake Rentals is just south of Grand Rapids on Gun Lake

Matteson Marine Boat Rentals

12001 Marsh Rd, Shelbyville MI 49344
(269) 672-5292

One Day Rental $285
Gas Charge $20

If you are interested in reserving a pontoon, give us a call at (269) 672-5292 to inquire about our reservation schedule.

» Waterways: Gun Lake
» Equipment: Pontoon boat rentals

Grand Haven Boat Rentals

Grand Haven Boat Rentals

Grand Haven Boat Rental

1211 Jackson St, Grand Haven, MI 
616-430-3434

You must be at least 25 years old and have prior boating experience. No boating license is required in the State of Michigan.

Grand Haven Boat Rental is PET FRIENDLY so don’t leave the dogs at home!

Cruising Pontoons include fuel.
 
Add water sports on a Sport Pontoon for $50. Price includes skis, tube, ropes, life jackets, and liability insurance. 

Sport Pontoons do not include fuel. Fuel consumption will vary depending on your usage. On average, you can plan on $8-$13 per hour of boating for gas. Gas dock is conveniently located on Spring Lake.

» Waterways: Spring Lake and Grand River
» Equipment: Cruising & Sport Pontoon boat rentals, water tubes, water skis.

Muskegon Boat Rentals

Muskegon Lake Boat Rentals

545 Ottawa St, Muskegon MI 49422
231-740-4633

To rent a boat at Muskegon Lake Boat Rentals, you must be at least 25 years old and have prior boating experience. No boating license is required in the State of Michigan. Must have a valid Drivers License and Credit Card.

Single, double, and triple person tubes are available for rent. A large inflatable slide can be rented in conjunction with a large pontoon boat.

» Waterways: Muskegon Lake & Bear Lake
» Equipment: Pontoon boat rentals, pleasure boat rentals, fishing boat rentals. Water tubes and inflatable slide.

Saugatuck Boat Rentals

Retro Boat Rentals Saugatuck

730 Water Street, Saugatuck, MI 49453
616-405-6688

Rent a vintage fiberglass boat powered by an eco-friendly electric motor. Visit their waterfront bar for food & fun.

» Waterways: Saugatuck channel, river and inland lake. No Lake Michigan.
» Equipment: Fiberglass retro cruising boats powered by electric motors.

Retro Boat Rentals in Saugatuck, MI

1 Adventure Company

405 Park St, Saugatuck, MI 49453 
616-953-9895

This boat rental company is pet friendly and offers dockside parking. Take your rental boat upstream and enjoy a beverage and food at The Red Dock, zip across the river to the numerous shops downtown Saugatuck, or head to ‘the cove’, a boat-only swimming hole just downsteam. On calm days you are welcome to go out in Lake Michigan as long as you stay within 1 mile of shore. 

Add water sports on all of their boats for $50. The price includes a tube, ropes, and life jackets.

Anyone 21 and older may rent from them, however; anyone born after June 30, 1996, needs to have a boater’s safety certificate to operate the boats. If you don’t have a certificate you may take it online.

Summer hours are 9 am to 9 pm unless otherwise posted on their website.

» Waterways: Kalamazoo River; Lake Michigan when the weather and conditions permit.
» Equipment: Motorboats, pontoon boats, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, inflatable towable tubes.

1 Adventure Company in Saugatuck

West Michigan Boat Rentals

Western Michigan Boat Rentals

3696 East Bard, Twin Lake, MI 49457
231-638-6985

Pontoon boat rentals.
Boats delivered to the waterway of your choice in West MI.

» Waterways: Any lake in West MI
» Equipment: Pontoon boat rentals.

