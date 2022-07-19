5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Peach Picking in Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures.

Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.

Many of these farms have a variety of upick fruits available, so you could make a morning of it and get a lot for your freezer or baking dreams.

When blueberry picking season wraps up in West Michigan you can bet that peach-picking season is about to begin.

What do I need to bring to go peach picking? Many West Michigan u-pick peach orchards ask you to bring your own containers (buckets or baskets) to transport the fruit home. Ask your destination if this is the case at their farm. We also suggest that you bring a cooler, a water bottle, and a wagon if you have little kids along.

West MI Peach Picking Orchards

PRO TIP Follow the farms and orchards listed below on Facebook or Instagram for timely u-pick peach updates.

Blok Orchard 6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301

616-676-1153 OPENING DAY:

Last week of July 2022



ABOUT PEACH PICKING HERE:

Blok Orchard is a great no-frills farm near Egypt Valley with all kinds of u-pick fruit options including cherries, blueberries, blackberries, peaches, apples and raspberries.



The staff is very friendly and the prices are reasonable. You can also get tomatoes and other fresh produce items.



Be sure to stop into their market for jams and salsa before heading home.



FARMING PRACTICES:

Sustainability, Locally Grown, Organic & Fresh

Crane Orchards 6054 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408

269-561-8651 OPENING DAY:

End of July or early August 2022

Always call the day you plan to visit for the most up-to-date information.



ABOUT PEACH PICKING HERE:

Crane Orchards is fabulous fall destination when it comes to apple and pumping picking, but this local orchard also offers up delicious u-pick cherries and u-pick peaches.



The fruits are well maintained, the berries are reasonably priced.



Don’t head home without grabbing some of their famous baked goods. The pies are to die for.

DK Orchards 18203 – 8th Ave, Conklin, MI 49403

616-899-5400 OPENING DAY:

TBA for 2022



ABOUT PEACH PICKING HERE:

You can pick your own peaches at this smaller Ottawa County farm.



They also offer a variety of already picked produce in season, including blueberries, plums, apples, tomatoes, zucchini, and bell peppers, pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, and white pumpkins.

Grange Fruit Farm 1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341 OPENING DAY:

Peaches started as of July 19, 2022.



ABOUT PEACH PICKING HERE:

Families love to pick peaches at Grange Fruit Farm in Rockford.



Grange Fruit Farm is known for their reasonable prices and keeping a well-marked orchard.



Other u-pick and already picked fruits include raspberries, peaches, plums, nectarines, blueberries, apples, pumpkins, and more. They also have a small u-cut sunflower patch.

Hanulcik Farm Market 1425 N State Rd (M-66), Ionia, MI 48846 OPENING DAY:

August 2022



ABOUT PEACH PICKING HERE:

Hanulcik Farm Market grows more than 12 different varities of peaches including Desiree, Redhaven and Paul Fridays.



The U-Pick orchard is open on selected weekends starting in early-mid August.



Be sure to stop by the market for all kinds of delicious foods.



Other u-pick and already picked options include sunflowers, strawberries and apples.

Peach Picking Tips

Pro Tips: Before You Go Peach Picking It’s a good idea to call ahead or visit the farm’s Facebook page before you head out to pick peaches.

Some places on this list are only open by reservation.



When you call, ask:

“What are you picking today? When are you offering U-Pick?”

Not all U-pick days are created equal. Aim for a day where the fruit picking is plentiful and close together and the picking will be easier, especially for younger kids.



“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?”

Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.



“Is there a restroom?”

It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.



“How do we find you?”

Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint an orchard of peaches if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.



“What do we need to bring?”

Bringing your own containers to transport your fruit home is common across West Michigan.

Map of Peach Picking

find u-pick peaches near me

