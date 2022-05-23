Coast Guard Festival 2022: Your Complete Handbook

2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Details

The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven, Michigan, runs July 29 – Aug 7, 2022

The Coast Guard Festival on Lake Michigan is one Michigan’s biggest festivals.

Each year 350,000 people pour into Grand Haven in one week. That’s more people than in the entire city of Grand Rapids!

What is it about this festival that makes it so popular?

Everything. And it’s on majestic Lake Michigan, so it’s the epitome of a summertime festival.

Come see fireworks, ship tours, parades, a car show, craft show, a carnival and lots of musical entertainment, including Grand Haven’s ever popular Musical Fountain.

All of this in celebration of our amazing United States Coast Guard servicemen and women.