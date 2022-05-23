Coast Guard Festival 2022: Your Complete Handbook

2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Details
The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven, Michigan, runs July 29 – Aug 7, 2022
The Coast Guard Festival on Lake Michigan is one Michigan’s biggest festivals.
Each year 350,000 people pour into Grand Haven in one week. That’s more people than in the entire city of Grand Rapids!
What is it about this festival that makes it so popular?
Everything. And it’s on majestic Lake Michigan, so it’s the epitome of a summertime festival.
Come see fireworks, ship tours, parades, a car show, craft show, a carnival and lots of musical entertainment, including Grand Haven’s ever popular Musical Fountain.
All of this in celebration of our amazing United States Coast Guard servicemen and women.
Coast Guard Festival FAQs
What is the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven?
This festival is a 10-day celebration honoring the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard who gave their lives in service to their country.
While its official purpose is to honor the fallen Coast Guard members, it’s really a celebration of all our Coast Guard, past and present.
Coast Guard dignitaries from around the country come to this festival, as well as incredible Coast Guard ships that you can tour.
When did the Coast Guard Festival Start?
Grand Haven has been nuts about our amazing Coast Guard for nearly a century!
1924 marks the first Coast Guard celebration in Grand Haven, but it was really just a cool picnic and rowing competition for service members stationed here.
It bloomed into a festival in 1937 and became an official event in 1971.
What is a Coast Guard City?
A Coast Guard city is a specially designed town that supports the Coast Guard and its service members. It fosters understanding in the community of the Coast Guard and builds morale.
Grand Haven became the nations’ first Coast Guard city in 1998 when the United States Coast Guard bestowed this honor upon it.
And we are guessing a lot of this had to do with their massively popular festival.
Today there are 29 Coast Guard cities across America.
Best Things to Do at the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven, Michigan
1 – Watch the Parade of Ships
Grand Haven boardwalk & Lake Michigan pier
August 1, 2022, 1 PM
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Coast Guard Festival:
People love cheering on these magnificent vessels as they come in to dock, horns blaring. And the Coast Guard onboard love the support they feel from everyone on the shore.
This is a great opportunity to teach your kids about the Coast Guard and the important jobs they take on to keep our waters safe.
2 – Choose From Two Parades
Downtown Grand Haven
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Coast Guard Festival:
Everyone loves candy, floats, music and fanfare! And the Grand Parade is pretty large.
Kids Parade
Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:00 AM
The Kids parade starts at 5th and Franklin and makes a loop, turning first on to first street, then Washington.
It’s recommended that parade-goers get to the route early for best seats…even putting chairs out early that morning if possible.
Grand Parade
Saturday, August 6, 2022, 11:45 AM
Watch as over 150 entries full of pomp and pride for the U.S. Coast Guard travel through Downtown Grand Haven.
If you’re there for the candy, watch for parade goers to hand it out along the route. Throwing candy/prizes is strictly prohibited so no worries about your kids darting into the street for lone tootsie pops.
Use this map of the parade route to find your spot. (See below for tips on getting a spot for a parade.)
3 – Watch Incredible Fireworks
Grand Haven Musical Fountain – Waterfront Stadium, 1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
August 6, 2022
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Coast Guard Festival:
The Coast Guard festival fireworks may be one of the best fireworks shows in the state. Set in front of the Musical Fountain, get ready for a big, colorful show with musical accompaniment.
Like the parades, people set out blankets early for the fireworks show.
Or you can buy a ticket to the mainstage show that night, which includes the absolute best spot to watch fireworks.
This year you can see Brass Transit (Chicago tribute band) and catch the fireworks basically front row, for $25.
4 – See a Mainstage Event
LMCU Waterfront Stage
1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Coast Guard Festival:
Tribute bands, dog athletes and a cardboard boat competition are some of the things you’ll find at the mainstage this year.
Located right on the channel, the waterfront stage is a beautiful spot for live music and entertainment.
5 – Attend the Carnival
Harbor Front and Covenant Life parking lot
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Coast Guard Festival:
This family friendly carnival has over two dozen rides, lots of great food, games and more. This carnival prides itself on having friendly, helpful staff for the best experience.
Tips for the Coast Guard Festival carnival:
-Buy all-day armbands ($25) instead of individual tickets.
-Bring cash for carnival games.
– Rides for younger kids are at one end, with larger rides a the other.
6 – Tour a Ship – for Free!
Escanaba Park – 673 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Coast Guard Festival:
When else can you tour these massive, decked out Coast Guard ships, for FREE?
Ship tours are available Monday through Saturday. This is the ship tours schedule.
Coast Guard Festival Ship Tour tips:
– Strollers aren’t allowed on ships. Bring a baby carrier for small children.
– Ships are not air conditioned and can be stuffy and hot. Use caution if you or your kids may struggle with this.
7 – Shop the Craft Fair
Central Park – 421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
August 5, 9 AM – 6 PM
August 6, 9 AM – 5 PM
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Coast Guard Festival:
This is one of the best artisan’s markets in West Michigan so come ready to SHOP.
Only original, handcrafted items are accepted for this show, making it a delight to explore the 165 booths.
Tips for Visiting the Coast Guard Festival
As a very busy festival, you’ll want to be ready for anything.
1 – Save Your Seat for the Parades
Put out a blanket or chairs to save your spot along the route.
Many people do this the night before, though the city’s official stance on parade seats is that items cannot be placed until after 12:01 AM the day of the parade.
Regardless of when you claim your spot, everyone seems to respect the call for dibs.
2 – Coast Guard Festival Parking & Getting Around
Plan to walk a lot for this festival. (So wear appropriate shoes!)
Because once you park, you’re on your own. You likely won’t find a single Uber or taxi that will come anywhere near downtown during this massive festival.
Historically Harbor Transit has offered bus services on the last day of the festival, but has not been announced for 2022 yet.
– Park at the first spot you find. Don’t wait to find a better spot- it probably doesn’t exist.
– Many neighbors will sell parking spots in their yards (going rate is $20).
– Tag Team It. Have one adult drop off the rest of the family close to the action and use cell phones to meet up.
– Use this map from the city of Grand Haven for public parking lots:
3 – Where to Find Restrooms
Public restrooms are found mostly along the waterfront and at Harbor Island.
4 – What to Bring to Coast Guard Festival
It’s the top of summer during the Coast Guard festival. Be prepared for sun and hot temps.
Travel light. Leave extra items in the car if you have an extra adult that can walk back to fetch things.
Recommended gear for visiting the Coast Guard festival with kids:
– Sunscreen
– Water bottles.
– Baby carrier, instead of stroller. (Unless you’re cool with navigating a stroller through massive crowds.)
– Snacks, or buy good eats from the many vendors available.
What did we miss?
What’s your favorite part of the Coast Guard Festival?
More West Michigan Fun
Animal Farms & Petting Zoos: 25+ Farms for Kids to Visit in West Michigan
Animal Farms & Petting Zoos Kids Love Every family has at least one kid who is passionate about animals. These petting zoos and petting farms are their zen place. They…
2022 Memorial Day Events, Services & Parades – Greater Grand Rapids
Memorial Day: Where to Honor Our Fallen Servicemen and Women This Year Many men and women have put their lives on the line for our nation, and many have fallen in…
Detroit Zoo Trip Planner: Fantastic Things to Do on Your Visit
Detroit Zoo: A Lovely Park with Incredible Animal Views Detroit Zoo8450 W 10 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Located 14 miles north of downtown Detroit, the Detroit Zoo is a…
Michigan’s Adventure 2022: What You Need to Know & Ticket Deals
Michigan’s Adventure Theme Park Michigan’s Adventure4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445The park will fully open in 2022. Fun Fact: Michigan’s Adventure used to be called Deer Park Funland. It changed…
Sleeping Bear Dunes Michigan 101: Tips for an Epic Visit in the Summer, Spring or Fall
Go for a day or a week, but get to Sleeping Bear Dunes at least once. This National Lakeshore is a kid’s dream – the dune climb, endless beaches, rivers…
How to Use a Disney Travel Agent + 10 Best Disney Agents for an Unforgettable Trip
Everything You Need to Know About Disney Travel Agents If I’m being totally honest, I was avoiding taking my kids to Disney World partially because I didn’t want to plan it. The…
6 thoughts on “Coast Guard Festival 2022: Your Complete Handbook”
Amber Smith
Maria V. Zehner
Ron Coller
Jaime Klingler
RJ Reedy
Does anyone know how much the carnival all-day bands are?