Huge List of Summer Camps in Grand Rapids and Beyond

I am writing this from my couch in my living room, but that’s standard practice for me. What’s not standard is having all three kids home full time in the middle of spring. I’m taking things one day at a time right now, but also thinking ahead to the summer.

I’m hopeful that the world will have righted itself by June. And for my kids, summer break includes at least one week of camp. Although some places are extending registration deadlines because of all this uncertainty right now, it is still the time to enroll your kids in a Grand Rapids Summer Camp.

I did this last year and it was so nice to have our summer calendar planned out in advance. We were able to plan our vacations around important summer camps (like zoo camp and Vacation Bible School) and to make sure that other activities didn’t conflict with each other.

Here is a great list of summer camp options covering all ages, activities, and interests.

Many camps fill up quickly, so make sure to sign up as soon as possible!