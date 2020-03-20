Share784
Huge List of Summer Camps in Grand Rapids and Beyond

I am writing this from my couch in my living room, but that’s standard practice for me. What’s not standard is having all three kids home full time in the middle of spring. I’m taking things one day at a time right now, but also thinking ahead to the summer.

I’m hopeful that the world will have righted itself by June. And for my kids, summer break includes at least one week of camp. Although some places are extending registration deadlines because of all this uncertainty right now, it is still the time to enroll your kids in a Grand Rapids Summer Camp.

Summer Camps Kroc Center

Salvation Army Kroc Center

I did this last year and it was so nice to have our summer calendar planned out in advance. We were able to plan our vacations around important summer camps (like zoo camp and Vacation Bible School) and to make sure that other activities didn’t conflict with each other.

Here is a great list of summer camp options covering all ages, activities, and interests.

Many camps fill up quickly, so make sure to sign up as soon as possible!

Many thanks to the Kroc Center, our 2020 Venue Camp Fair Sponsor.

Kroc Camp 2020 kids with magna tiles

Camp Kroc is a Christian day camp loaded with activities every day, including arts & crafts, sports, games, music, swimming, rock climbing, drama & talent shows, Bible lessons, archery, giant slip & slide and field trips.

Camp Kroc runs Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM (extended care options are available for an additional cost). Camp Kroc is for ages 5-12.

Learn More About Camp Kroc

More Summer Camp Options to Explore for Greater Grand Rapids

Featured Camps

GRAM Summer Camp 2020 - girls at table

Grand Rapids Art Museum Summer Art Camps 2020

Grand Rapids Art Museum Summer Art Camps 2020 Unleash your child’s creativity at GRAM Summer Art Camps! Campers observe and discuss artwork in the Museum’s galleries, discover hands-on activities in GRAM Studio, and learn collaborative problem-solving ...
Legacy Stables 'Own-A-Horse' Camp

Legacy Stables ‘Own-A-Horse’ Camp

Legacy Stables 'Own-A-Horse' Camp ‘Own-A-Horse’ Camp offers a hands-on, horse experience for all horse lovers! In a structured atmosphere, students will learn what it is like to own a pony or horse. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day ...
MVP Summer Camps

MVP Summer Camps

MVP Summer Camps MVP Summer Camps are the ULTIMATE in summertime FUN! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Keeps kids moving and active Water sports are our specialty AGES SERVED Preschool Elementary What You Can Expect at MVP  ...
Maple Hill Junior Golf Programs

Maple Hill Junior Golf Programs

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan 2020

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan

CARE Summer Dance Camp 2020

CARE Ballet Summer Dance Camps

Blandford Nature Center Summer Day Camps

Blandford Nature Center Summer Day Camp

Camp Henry

Camp Henry

Mud Room Summer Camp 2020

Camp Mud + Story Time at The Mud Room

Camp Roger and Camp Scottie Summer Camp 2020

Camp Roger and Camp Scottie

Academy of Music Summer Lessons and Camps

Academy of Music Summer Lessons and Camps

GRPM Camp Curious 2020

Camp Curious 2020

Wakeboard Camp - Camp Action

Wakeboard Camp – Camp Action

YMCA Summer Day Camps 2020

YMCA Branch & School-Based Summer Day Camps

Therapy and Fun 2020

Therapy and Fun

Goldfish Swim School Summer 2020

Goldfish Swim School Jump Starts!

BattleGR Tactical Games Battle Royale (Laser Tag) Day

BattleGR Tactical Games Laser Tag & Archery Tag Summer Camp

NorthPointe Christian Sports Camps

NorthPointe Christian Sports Camps

Aquinas College Camp 2020

Aquinas College 2020 Summer Camps

YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin

YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin

HIS Dance Academy Summer Camp 2020

HIS Dance Academy

Orchard HIll Christian Preschool and Childcare summer camp 2020

Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center Summer Camp

Cornerstone University Sports Camps 2020

Cornerstone University Sports Camps

Camp Newaygo 2020

Camp Newaygo Girls’ Resident Camp

Camp Lake Louise

Higher Ground at Lake Louise

SpringHill Summer Camp 2020

SpringHill

Lake Michigan Academy Summer Program

Lake Michigan Academy Summer Program

Summer Explorers Program

Summer Explorers Program

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre Camp 2020

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre Summer Camps

Amped Reality Summer Camp 2020

STEM Summer Camp 2020

R Athletics Summer Camp 2020

R-Athletics Summer Camps

Art and Design Camp

Academy of Art & Design Summer Camp – Includes Chinese Language!

Humane Society Summer Camp 2020

Humane U: Humane Society of West Michigan Summer Youth Camps

Children's Creations Theater and Act II Theater for Teens Summer Camp Program

Children’s Creations Theater and Act II Theater for Teens Summer Camp Program

West Michigan Academy Adventure Camp 2020

West Michigan Academy Adventure Camp

Dairy Day Camp at Dairy Discovery

Dairy Day Camp at Dairy Discovery

ExploreHope Summer Science Camps

ExploreHope Summer Science Camps

Michigan Sports Academies Camps

Michigan Sports Academies Camps

Grand Rapids Gymnastics Camp 2020

Grand Rapids Gymnastics Summer Camps

Sherman Lake YMCA Camp

Sherman Lake YMCA Camp

Robotics and Science Camp

Robotics and Science Camp

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Summer Camp

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Summer Camp

Adventure Point

Adventure Point

John Ball Zoo Summer Camps

John Ball Zoo Summer Camps

Art and/or Chinese Summer Camps

Ceramics, Painting, Drawing + Chinese Language Summer Camps

Frederik Meijer Gardens Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Summer Camps