GRGymnastics Summer Camp: Gymnastics, Ninja & Swimming

Discover GRGymnastics Summer Camp in Grand Rapids, MI
GRGymnastics Summer Camps
1601 Galbraith Ave, Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Your children ages 3-12yr are in for an amazing week and will make memories that last a lifetime at GRG summer camp! Gymnastics, Ninjas, and more.
GRGymnastics Summer Camps is part of the 2022 West Michigan Summer Camps Guide.
GRGymnastics Summer Camp Details
Weeks Camp is Offered
June 13, June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug 1, Aug 8, Aug 15 - 2022
TYPE OF CAMP: Day Camp
CAMP CATEGORY: Gymnastics & Parkour, Sports Camps
What to Expect at GRGymnastics Summer Camp
Your children ages 3-12 years are in for an amazing week and will make memories that last a lifetime at GRG summer camp!
Choose your day(s) or come all week.
Activities include Ninja courses, gymnastics, swimming and more. (ALL 5-12yr Camps include 1 day of swim time)
Kids Will Enjoy Gymnastic Time, Ninja Skill Development, And Much More This Summer At GRGymnastics
COST: $125/week
(cost per day… 1 day/$35 | 2 day/$65 | 3 day/$85 | 4 day/$110 | 5 day/$125)
__________________
