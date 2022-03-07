GRGymnastics Summer Camp: Gymnastics, Ninja & Swimming

“This has been a wonderful outlet for my daughter! She thoroughly enjoys going and is always smiling when I pick her up. She loves the teachers and comes home talking about how much fun she had. Recommend highly."

Your children ages 3-12 years are in for an amazing week and will make memories that last a lifetime at GRG summer camp!



Choose your day(s) or come all week.



Activities include Ninja courses, gymnastics, swimming and more. (ALL 5-12yr Camps include 1 day of swim time)







Kids Will Enjoy Gymnastic Time, Ninja Skill Development, And Much More This Summer At GRGymnastics





COST: $125/week

(cost per day… 1 day/$35 | 2 day/$65 | 3 day/$85 | 4 day/$110 | 5 day/$125)



__________________

GRG SUMMER CAMP

June 13 | June 20 | July 11 | July 25 | Aug 1 | Aug 15



Work on both your Gymnastic and Ninja skills at our GRG Summer Camp along with other activities thrown in just for fun.









NINJAS CAMP

June 27 | July 18 | Aug. 18



Focus on your Ninja skills at our GRG Ninjas Camp. (See Ninja Time below)



__________________

BUMBLEBEE CAMP - (Tuesday - Thursday) 3-5yr olds only

June 21 | June 28 | July 12 | July 19 | Aug 2 | Aug 9

(NO SWIMMING at BB Camp)



COST: $99/3 days

(cost per day… 1 day/$35 | 2 day/$65 | 3 day/$99)



Our GRG BumbleBee Campers learn through play while also working on their Gymnastics and Ninja skills.



__________________

GYMNASTICS TIME

Work on improving your gymnastic skills at GRG. Children will participate on the following Olympic Events: • Floor • Bars • Balance Beam • Rings • Pommel Horse • Trampoline • Vault



NINJAS TIME

The art of moving through obstacles by running, climbing or leaping rapidly.



Campers will practice body control, coordination, grip strength, and aerial awareness as they vault, flip, twist, roll, jump and balance.



Campers will spend time on the outdoor mobile course along with our inside ninja gym







