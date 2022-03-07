GRGymnastics Summer Camp: Gymnastics, Ninja & Swimming

By / March 7, 2022 /
grgymnastics summer camp

Discover GRGymnastics Summer Camp in Grand Rapids, MI

GRGymnastics Summer Camps

1601 Galbraith Ave, Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Your children ages 3-12yr are in for an amazing week and will make memories that last a lifetime at GRG summer camp! Gymnastics, Ninjas, and more.

GRGymnastics Summer Camps is part of the 2022 West Michigan Summer Camps Guide.

GRGymnastics Summer Camp Details

Weeks Camp is Offered
June 13, June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug 1, Aug 8, Aug 15 - 2022

This Summer Camp At-A-Glance
AGES: Preschool, Elementary, Middle School Kids
TYPE OF CAMP: Day Camp
CAMP CATEGORY: Gymnastics & Parkour, Sports Camps

What to Expect at GRGymnastics Summer Camp

“This has been a wonderful outlet for my daughter! She thoroughly enjoys going and is always smiling when I pick her up. She loves the teachers and comes home talking about how much fun she had. Recommend highly."

grgymnastics parachute ball game

Your children ages 3-12 years are in for an amazing week and will make memories that last a lifetime at GRG summer camp!

Choose your day(s) or come all week.

Activities include Ninja courses, gymnastics, swimming and more. (ALL 5-12yr Camps include 1 day of swim time)

grgymnastics swimming


Kids Will Enjoy Gymnastic Time, Ninja Skill Development, And Much More This Summer At GRGymnastics


COST: $125/week
(cost per day… 1 day/$35 | 2 day/$65 | 3 day/$85 | 4 day/$110 | 5 day/$125)

__________________
GRG SUMMER CAMP
June 13 | June 20 | July 11 | July 25 | Aug 1 | Aug 15

Work on both your Gymnastic and Ninja skills at our GRG Summer Camp along with other activities thrown in just for fun.

grgymnastics water bucket


NINJAS CAMP
June 27 | July 18 | Aug. 18

Focus on your Ninja skills at our GRG Ninjas Camp. (See Ninja Time below)

__________________
BUMBLEBEE CAMP - (Tuesday - Thursday) 3-5yr olds only
June 21 | June 28 | July 12 | July 19 | Aug 2 | Aug 9
(NO SWIMMING at BB Camp)

COST: $99/3 days
(cost per day… 1 day/$35 | 2 day/$65 | 3 day/$99)

Our GRG BumbleBee Campers learn through play while also working on their Gymnastics and Ninja skills.

__________________
GYMNASTICS TIME
Work on improving your gymnastic skills at GRG. Children will participate on the following Olympic Events: • Floor • Bars • Balance Beam • Rings • Pommel Horse • Trampoline • Vault

NINJAS TIME
The art of moving through obstacles by running, climbing or leaping rapidly.

Campers will practice body control, coordination, grip strength, and aerial awareness as they vault, flip, twist, roll, jump and balance.

Campers will spend time on the outdoor mobile course along with our inside ninja gym

grgymnastics wall climbing


GRGymnastics Summer Camp
1601 Galbraith Ave, Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

(616) 975-2992

back to 2022 Grand Rapids Summer Camps

2022 Summer Camps Guide Header 1

West Michigan Summer Fun Guide

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.