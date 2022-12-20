Kid-Friendly New Year’s Eve Events in Grand Rapids

By / December 20, 2022
NYE New Years eve kids events

New Year’s Eve Celebrations for Families in GR

Are you looking for a little New Year’s fun for your family this year? 

Grand Rapids has a lot of family-friendly events that won’t have the kids staying up until midnight, but will still give them a chance to celebrate the occasion.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, local libraries, roller rinks and more are hosting special activities on December 30.

New Year’s Eve Events Around GR

Help your kids close out 2022 and celebrate New Year’s Eve with one of the fun activities listed below.

Check our full calendar for even more events on New Year’s.

Fun at Home on New Year’s Eve

Do you just want to have a nice evening at home? Try these ideas for New Year’s Eve family fun.

It doesn’t really matter what you do – it’s just fun to have a family New Year’s Eve tradition, even when you don’t leave the house.

  • Make a fun chocolate fondue and dip marshmallows, fruit, and pretzels. Talk about all the great things that happened in 2022.
  • Make popcorn and watch the ball drop in Times Square.
  • Make a family New Year’s Resolution list. Some things on my list: be kind, take advantage of our Meijer Gardens membership, don’t say yes to everything, and take more family walks together.
  • Use a New Year’s Eve countdown video for the littles to let them ring in the “New Year” whatever time you want, like 8 PM, so they can still go to bed on time.
  • Go for a nighttime hike or walk around your neighborhood. Use a headlamp or flashlight to stay safe and deck out the kids with glow sticks.
  • Finish up some of those holiday crafts you never got around to.
