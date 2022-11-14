Rosa Parks Circle Ice Skating 2022-23: Reservations & Walk-Up Skating Available

Rosa Parks Circle Ice Skating for 2022
Rosa Parks Circle
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Rosa Parks Circle ice skating has won over the hearts of Grand Rapidians. It’s hard to believe that the space has been serving as an ice rink since the early 2000s!
It’s true. And now, bundling up for outdoor ice skating is a cold-weather favorite thing to do for many.
Ice Skating Rates & Reservations for 2022
Rink Open Dates: November 25, 2022 – February 26, 2023
ICE SKATING OPEN HOURS
The rink is closed on December 25 in observance of Christmas Day
The rink is open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, MLK Day, and Valentine’s Day
(Note: Skating is weather-dependent. Closures are announced on the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink Facebook page and on the 24/7 closure hotline at 616-456-3699.)
ADMISSION
$4 for adults 18 & over
$2 for youth 17 & under
Cash and credit card are accepted.
Season passes & punch cards are available.
WALK-UP SKATING
While 50 reserved skating spots are available per session, walk-up skating is also available. If you’re in the area and want to skate, stop by and see if there’s availability.
SKATING RESERVATIONS
If you make a reservation, you will be granted priority access to Rosa Parks Circle ice skating before walk-up traffic during your arrival window.
Each skating session allows 50 spots to be reserved in advance.
Each reservation can accommodate up to 6 skaters.
The first two weeks of the season will open for reservations on November 16. Additional dates will become available up to two weeks in advance, starting November 26.
Reservations open November 16 for skating sessions between November 25 – December 19, 2022.
Ice Skate Rentals
You can bring your own skates or rent theirs.
Ice skate rentals are free with admission.
Rental skate sizes range from toddler size 8 up to men’s 15 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bonus: Handy learn-to-skate stabilizer aids are available, too.
Facilities at Rosa Parks Circle Ice Skating
– You can change from street shoes to ice skates in the warming facility.
– There are public restrooms on-site at the rink.
– Shoe bins are available for personal belongings.
– Lockers available for $0.25
– The rink is wheelchair accessible
Once you change into your skates you’ll need to walk on the rubber pathway to the rink.
What’s Nearby?
The Rosa Parks Ice Rink is in the heart of downtown.
Just across the street, you’ll find a BIGGBY coffee and Kilwins.
Plus, there are a lot of restaurants and boutiques lining Monroe Center.
Hotels, like the Amway Grand and Courtyard Marriott, and JW Marriott are nearby as well.
