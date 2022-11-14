Rosa Parks Circle Ice Skating 2022-23: Reservations & Walk-Up Skating Available

Ice Skating Rates & Reservations for 2022

Rink Open Dates: November 25, 2022 – February 26, 2023

ICE SKATING OPEN HOURS

The ice skating season at Rosa Parks Circle runs from November 25, 2022, to February 26, 2023.

The rink is closed on December 25 in observance of Christmas Day

The rink is open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, MLK Day, and Valentine’s Day



(Note: Skating is weather-dependent. Closures are announced on the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink Facebook page and on the 24/7 closure hotline at 616-456-3699.)



ADMISSION

$4 for adults 18 & over

$2 for youth 17 & under

Cash and credit card are accepted.

Season passes & punch cards are available.



WALK-UP SKATING

While 50 reserved skating spots are available per session, walk-up skating is also available. If you’re in the area and want to skate, stop by and see if there’s availability.





SKATING RESERVATIONS

If you make a reservation, you will be granted priority access to Rosa Parks Circle ice skating before walk-up traffic during your arrival window.



Each skating session allows 50 spots to be reserved in advance.

Each reservation can accommodate up to 6 skaters.



The first two weeks of the season will open for reservations on November 16. Additional dates will become available up to two weeks in advance, starting November 26.



Reservations open November 16 for skating sessions between November 25 – December 19, 2022.

