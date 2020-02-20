Parking Ramps and Lots in Downtown Grand Rapids

For off-street parking, choose between one of many ramps and surface lots. While the ramps accept credit and debit cards, most parking lots only accept cash and coins, so come prepared!

This interactive map of the public parking lots and ramps displays the rates nearby DASH routes as well so you can easily see where best fits your location and budget.

Pro-tip: If you are a Kent County resident and visiting the Grand Rapids Public Museum, you can actually park for free at the GRPM ramp on Front Ave (close to the Blue Bridge).

There are also many Ellis parking lots and ramps through out the city that can be utilized, especially during events. One of their best options is at Studio Park, where you can be validated for up to four hours of parking when you buy an admission to the Celebration Cinema there.

Also, if you will be dining downtown, check with the restaurant beforehand as several will validate parking when requested.

Using Grand Rapids Public Transportation

Ride the Rapid – Grand Rapids’ Bus System

If, despite all the options, you’d rather just avoid parking downtown altogether, you can choose to take public transportation and Ride The Rapid! There is a small fee to ride the bus downtown to the Bus Station, which is a short walk to many destinations downtown.

If already downtown, the Silver Line has a No Fare Zone. From Wealthy Street (near Mary Free Bed), looping north to Michigan Street, then coming back down south along Monroe, if you enter and exit the bus, there will be no fee.

DASH (Downtown Area Shuttle)

Moving around downtown for free has never been easier! The DASH buses pass by many “points of interest” every 8 minutes. The DASH has two routes, North and West. DASH North runs from East Leonard all the way down to the Downtown Market at Ionia & Logan, while the DASH West figure-eights around downtown and the museum district on the west side of the Grand River. The normal DASH schedule is:

Monday – Wednesday; 6:30 AM – 10:30 PM

Thursday – Friday; 6:30 AM – 1:00 AM

Saturday; 10:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Sunday; 10:00 – 8:00 PM

To learn more about the schedule, real-time bus updates, and detours click here.

The DASH is especially great during events like Artprize when there is lots to see and do!

May Mobility (AVGR)

The Grand Rapids Autonomous Vehicle Initiative program (AVGR) with its self-driving cars is a fun option for adults. Following the same route as the DASH West, you can easily hop into one at any of the stops where you see a sign posted.

Since these are car sized, if you have a younger child who would still need to use a car seat or booster you must also use it in their vehicle, but if your kids are big enough to ride with just a seat belt, you are good to go.

Pedestrian Walkways Are Great Shortcuts

One of the least utilized means for making easy navigation around downtown are the pedestrian only walkways, tunnels, and skywalks. These “shortcuts” can keep you out of inclement weather and provide some peace of mind if your littles aren’t into holding hands.

When utilizing the parking ramp below Calder Plaza, you can travel underground to get to either Monroe Street or even directly into GR Symphony Building at 300 Ottawa.

When the weather isn’t terrible you can enjoy pedestrian only trails along both banks of the river, two bridges spanning the Grand River– the Blue Bridge linking just south of GRPM and the Marriott hotels and the Gillett bridge linking the Gerald R. Ford Museum/Ah-Nab-Awan Park with the DeVos Center, as well as the Campau Promenade, Midtown Arcade, and Keeler Walkway.

Grand Rapids is a vibrant city with so much to do. Don’t let confusion about parking and public transportation keep you away!