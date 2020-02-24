Maple Syrup Events are a Sure Sign Spring is Coming in Michigan
One of the best ways to welcome spring in Michigan is to jump feet-first into maple syrup season. With the longer days, birds chirping, and tulips dotting the entrances at Meijer, it’s no surprise that most of GR’s residents have a case of spring fever.
Tapping the trees for maple syrup is a time-honored spring tradition in West Michigan, and another great sign that warmer weather is on its way.
If you’d like to usher in spring with all things maple, this is the list for you.
Watch Syrup Being Made, eat all of the Pancakes, and Just Enjoy Nature.
Many events require registration and sell out every year – sign up soon!
Happy sugar shack season, Grand Rapids.
Big List of Sugar Shack & Maple Syrup Festivals, plus Pancake Breakfasts – Grand Rapids & Lakeshore
Saturday February 29, 2020
Pioneer Sugaring at Blandford Nature Center
Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
10:00 am - 11:30 am
Eat an 1800’s treat at this historic-themed sugarbush event! Blandford’s Robinson-Khutic Log Cabin will be the backdrop as we imagine pioneer life and make our own maple treat. Then we will go into the sugarhouse to see how Blandford Nature Center makes this sweet treat today. Program geared toward families. [...]
Friday March 6, 2020
Nature Buds: Sugarbush Edition
Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Bring your littles out to Blandford Nature Center this March for Nature Buds – Sugarbush Edition! These special, seasonal programs will include guided story time, a visit to a tapped maple tree, and a tour of our Sugarhouse. There will also be some time for self-guided play! Note: Children must [...]
Saturday March 7, 2020
Maple Moon at Blandford Nature Center
Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Who was the first to discover that maple sap could be turned into something so special??? Join us for a Native American tale of a young boy who helps his people survive a difficult winter. After the story, travel through time and see how people from long ago gathered, cooked, [...]
Saturday March 14, 2020
WWC Maple Syrup Fest & Pancake Breakfast
Wittenbach/Wege Agriscience and Environmental Education Center – 11715 Vergennes Rd Lowell
9:00 am - 1:00 pm
As the snow begins to melt, the sap slowly starts to rise in the sugar maple trees. Maple syrup season is truly one of the first signs of spring and what better way to celebrate the coming of spring than to attend the Maple Syrup Fest, Saturday, March 14, 2020 [...]
Sugarbush Tour
Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
10:00 am - 11:30 am
If you aren’t able to take part in our Sugarbush Festival on March 21, join us for our community Sugarbush tour. Enjoy the sights, smells, and tastes of the sugarhouse, practice tapping a tree, and step back in time to discover how Native Americans and pioneers made maple syrup. Program [...]
Maple Syrup Festival at Dairy Discovery
Dairy Discovery at SwissLane Farms – 12877 84th SE Alto
11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Think Spring! There’s no better sign that spring is right around the corner, then when sap starts running through the majestic maple tree. Dairy Discovery is joining with Wittenbach Wege Center, in Lowell, to celebrate with a Maple Syrup Festival. Start at the Wittenbach Wege center on March 9th at [...]
Maple Sugar Time at the Historic Van Raalte Farm
VanRaalte Farm – 1076 E. 16th St. Holland
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
It’s maple sugar time! Come out to the historic Van Raalte Farm where the sap will be flowing and the sugar house will be steaming. Join us as we tap trees, gather sap, and watch the evaporator boil the liquid down into real maple syrup. There will be lots of [...]
Friday March 20, 2020
Nature Buds: Sugarbush Edition
Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Bring your littles out to Blandford Nature Center this March for Nature Buds – Sugarbush Edition! These special, seasonal programs will include guided story time, a visit to a tapped maple tree, and a tour of our Sugarhouse. There will also be some time for self-guided play! Note: Children must [...]
Saturday March 21, 2020
2020 Sugarbush Festival
Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Join us for our 50th year of celebrating the sweet arrival of Spring! Learn the maple sugaring process through Sugarbush demonstrations & techniques including a taste test in our Sugarhouse. Activities include wildlife encounters, draft horses, maple cotton candy, games/crafts, music from Nicholas Thomasma and The Beaver Xing Band and [...]
Maple Sugar Time at the Historic Van Raalte Farm
VanRaalte Farm – 1076 E. 16th St. Holland
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
It’s maple sugar time! Come out to the historic Van Raalte Farm where the sap will be flowing and the sugar house will be steaming. Join us as we tap trees, gather sap, and watch the evaporator boil the liquid down into real maple syrup. There will be lots of [...]
Friday March 27, 2020
Sunset on Sugarbush
Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
What’s better than walking through the woods at sundown? Strolling through the maple forest with the Blandford Sugarbush Master as the sun sets on another Sugarbush season, that’s what! Check out this unique, all ages opportunity to see our Sugarbush operations by the light of the setting sun. Tour our [...]
Saturday March 28, 2020
Maple Palooza
DeGraaf Nature Center – 600 Graafschap Rd. Holland
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
What’s a palooza? Visit us and find out! We will be celebrating all things maple at the end of the sugaring season. There will be crafts and other activities for children of every height. We will also have maple snacks on hand for purchase. No registration necessary Entry fee required
