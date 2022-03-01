2022 Mom to Mom Sale List – West Michigan & Grand Rapids

Where You Can Find a Mom to Mom Sale Near You

Do you feel like you’re constantly buying new clothes for your kids? I do!

Just when I think I’m finally caught up, one of them rips holes in their pants or their toes start poking through their shoes. Or, the seasons change and we need a whole new wardrobe for that reason.

Fortunately for my wallet, Grand Rapids is a hot spot for mom 2 mom sales, consignment stores, and garage sales.

You’ll usually find at least one sale every month of the year, with a concentration of sales in the spring and fall.

We’ve put together a list of where you can find mom to mom sales in West Michigan, as well as several other money-saving resources. Secondhand shoppers rejoice!

Putting on a mom to mom sale? Submit your sale details here.