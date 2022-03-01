2022 Mom to Mom Sale List – West Michigan & Grand Rapids

Where You Can Find a Mom to Mom Sale Near You
Do you feel like you’re constantly buying new clothes for your kids? I do!
Just when I think I’m finally caught up, one of them rips holes in their pants or their toes start poking through their shoes. Or, the seasons change and we need a whole new wardrobe for that reason.
Fortunately for my wallet, Grand Rapids is a hot spot for mom 2 mom sales, consignment stores, and garage sales.
You’ll usually find at least one sale every month of the year, with a concentration of sales in the spring and fall.
We’ve put together a list of where you can find mom to mom sales in West Michigan, as well as several other money-saving resources. Secondhand shoppers rejoice!
Groups that Often Host Mom to Mom Sales in West MI
|Just Between Friends in Walker – offers tagging services for sellers
|Holland Mom2Mom Sale
|MOMS Club Mom2Mom Sale in Muskegon
|Overisel Reformed Church Mom2Mom Sale in Holland
|GRMoMs in Byron Center (Mothers of Multiples)
|Holland Christian Kids’ Stuff Resale
|Thornapple MOPS Consignment Sale
|Orchard Hill Mom to Mom Sale
5 Tips For Shopping Consignment Sales
- Bring a friend! It’s much more fun to browse through the racks with a buddy and get an honest opinion on items.
- If you have kids in tow, pack (lots of) snacks and give them a little bit of money to spend.
- Be ready with cash or check. Payment options vary from sale to sale. Also, some sales have an admission fee.
- Before you check out, find a quiet corner to re-evaluate your items. Take that extra few minutes to look over your items carefully and see that you have what you want and need. Most sales have set up quality standards for their sellers, but it’s always good to check for stains, missing buttons or broken zippers.
- Take along a large bag or two. You want to be able to hang on to large and small items as you go; I like to take my giant IKEA bags.
West MI Kids Consignment Stores
Can’t find what you need at a mom to mom sale in West Michigan? It may be time to visit a local kids consignment store.
Here’s a list of local kids consignment shops where you can buy and sell gently used kid and baby items.
|Kid to Kid
|3110 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
|Once Upon a Child – Wyoming
|1286 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
|Once Upon a Child – Alpine
|3343 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
|Village Kids Consignment
|6739 Fulton St E, Ada, MI 49301
|Freshwater Whale Boutique
|1558 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
|Worth Repeating
|1705 S Beacon Blvd, Grand Haven, MI 49417
|Jammies 2 Jeanz Kids Apparel
|5600 Harvey St. Muskegon, Michigan 49444
|Mom & Baby Again
|121 E Main Ave, Zeeland, MI 49464
Mom to Mom Sales & Swap Facebook Groups
Another alternative to the traditional mom to mom sale is to join a Facebook group dedicated to parents wanting to buy, sell, or swap kid items. Here’s a list of groups West Michigan parents may want to consider.
|Grand Rapids Mom2mom Sales And Swap
|Connecting Grand Rapids area parents (and grandparents) who want to sell or swap their gently used baby and kids items. Please limit the use of this site for baby and children’s items only.
|MOM2MOM SALES MICHIGAN
|HAVE KIDS STUFF TO SELL ?? LIST IT HERE . . Post your unwanted items in this group. Please include city. If you are ISO (In search of ) anything feel free to post.
|Caledonia & Surrouding Areas Mom-2-Mom Sale
|This group site is used to sell only infant, toddler and kid items including clothes & shoes. Transaction may extend outside of Caledonia upon your choice.
|Holland Mom to mom sale
|sell your house and everything in it, no mlm companies. bump once per day. 🙂 enjoy selling!
|Mom2mom sale of Grand Rapids mi
|Grand Rapids Pallet Liquidations
|We are offering high quality discounted merchandise bought from liquidations centers around the country. Our items our typically online returns and overstocked items from BIG BOX stores and are sold as is. We are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We sell individual items and occasionally we sell full pallets of merchandise. Sometimes offers kid & baby items.
