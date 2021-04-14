Greater Grand Rapids Garage Sales Guide – 2021

Where to Find Grand Rapids Garage Sales
“I Brake for Garage Sales”
This was my mother’s bumper sticker when I was a kid. And it was 100% true.
I remember endless days riding around country backroads with her, in search of deals for our large family. Back then, she could throw us in the back of the pickup (it had a topper) with a bunch of blankets and Barbies and we’d play for hours while she stopped at house after house.
One time she got me these sweet turquoise and silver bracelets at a garage sale that I thought were real turquoise. I got so many compliments whenever I wore them (which was all the time). It was a sad day in college when one of the rocks broke, revealing its plastic faux turquoise goodness. Those were the still best bracelets…
While you can’t really toss your kids into the back of the your van and let them play pell-mell without seat belts anymore, you can still go in search of the perfect score. (As long as you call me if you find some more rad turquoise bracelets.)
How to Shop Garage Sale With Kids
Here are a few helpful tips for navigating garage sales with kids in tow:
1. Have a plan
Use our list below to plan out where and when you’ll be shopping.
2. Involve the kids
Give the kids a list of things you are garage sale shopping for. This turns your shopping into a treasure hunt!
3. Enlist a friend
You shop for their items, they shop for yours. Cell phone pics are your friend!
4. Look for neighborhood sales
Neighborhood sales means less driving. (See below!) I love getting the kids out of my Mom Mobile once, plopping the youngest in the stroller, and hitting at least five houses before I have to wrestle the kids back into their car seats.
5. Give the kids some spending money
Give the kids a little baggie with coins. Oh yes….I am soooo not above bribery. While I do believe in the power and awesome-ness that goes with letting my kids earn their own money, I’m also willing to do a little *bonus* pay for Mommy’s sanity.
I usually give each boy $1 to do with what they choose.
If they choose to bring more of their own money along, that’s fine, too. At the end of the day, if they haven’t spent the dollar, I allow them to put the entire thing into the spending jar for later (instead of splitting it up like normal).
How to Add Your Garage Sale to This Guide
We welcome you to add your neighborhood garage sale to this guide!
Please enter your information here.
All new entries must include at least 10 houses, or one church, or the equivalent of either.
(When entering your neighborhood, please give cross streets for ease of locating your sale. If there is a fee for entering your sale, please state it upfront; nobody likes a surprise. This guide is a free service of Grand Rapids KIDS.
If your sale is listed here, please help this post reach more customers by sharing this garage sale guide on Facebook, Twitter, or your NextDoor neighborhood site.
While Grand Rapids Kids tries to maintain this list, last minute issues sometimes do arise that are out of the control of both GRKIDS and the organizer of the sale you are interested in. When possible, please verify events before you go.)
The Big List of 2021 Grand Rapids Garage Sales
Tips for Running a Successful Grand Rapids Garage Sale
1. Use Several, Colorful Signs
With a multi-home sale, you can ask each garage sale to make 2-3 signs.
It gives variety to the color, wording and size of the signs and makes a lighter load for the organizer. Be sure to enlist help when putting them up, too!
2. Take Payments Via SmartPhone Apps
Cash used to be King at garage sales, but nowadays many shoppers use money apps on their smartphones, especially to purchase larger items over $50.
There are many apps out there, but two popular ones are Venmo and Square Cash.
3. Hire a Babysitter
Believe me, if you have young children at home while the sale is occurring, it’s easier (and happier) if you hire someone to watch and entertain your kids. If you are having your sale with someone else who has kids, you can all pitch in for the help. It’s worth it!
4. Plan a Food Run
It seems that the sales traffic always picks up at lunch time or near dinner.
Before sales start, designate someone in your group to run out and get food or go in and prepare it for everyone. In our case, we had several homes having sales at the same time so one person from the group took everyone’s orders and got food for us.
5. Get Seller Feedback
Did the dates and times work for everyone involved? Do they think they will participate again next year?
5 thoughts on “Greater Grand Rapids Garage Sales Guide – 2021”
http://www.facebook.com/groups/westsidegrdeals
I post lots of deals if you’re interested ☺️
Fulton heights is having our annual garage sale May 3rd and 4th.
Does GR have a city wide garage sale day? Asking for a friend.
This is a gold mine. Thanks for the list.