Greater Grand Rapids Garage Sales Guide – 2021

Where to Find Grand Rapids Garage Sales

“I Brake for Garage Sales”

This was my mother’s bumper sticker when I was a kid. And it was 100% true.

I remember endless days riding around country backroads with her, in search of deals for our large family. Back then, she could throw us in the back of the pickup (it had a topper) with a bunch of blankets and Barbies and we’d play for hours while she stopped at house after house.

One time she got me these sweet turquoise and silver bracelets at a garage sale that I thought were real turquoise. I got so many compliments whenever I wore them (which was all the time). It was a sad day in college when one of the rocks broke, revealing its plastic faux turquoise goodness. Those were the still best bracelets…

While you can’t really toss your kids into the back of the your van and let them play pell-mell without seat belts anymore, you can still go in search of the perfect score. (As long as you call me if you find some more rad turquoise bracelets.)