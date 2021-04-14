Greater Grand Rapids Garage Sales Guide – 2021

By / April 15, 2021 /
Grand Rapids Garage Sale Guide

Where to Find Grand Rapids Garage Sales

“I Brake for Garage Sales”

This was my mother’s bumper sticker when I was a kid. And it was 100% true.

I remember endless days riding around country backroads with her, in search of deals for our large family. Back then, she could throw us in the back of the pickup (it had a topper) with a bunch of blankets and Barbies and we’d play for hours while she stopped at house after house.

One time she got me these sweet turquoise and silver bracelets at a garage sale that I thought were real turquoise. I got so many compliments whenever I wore them (which was all the time). It was a sad day in college when one of the rocks broke, revealing its plastic faux turquoise goodness. Those were the still best bracelets…

While you can’t really toss your kids into the back of the your van and let them play pell-mell without seat belts anymore, you can still go in search of the perfect score. (As long as you call me if you find some more rad turquoise bracelets.)

How to Shop Garage Sale With Kids

Here are a few helpful tips for navigating garage sales with kids in tow:

1. Have a plan

Use our list below to plan out where and when you’ll be shopping.

2. Involve the kids

Give the kids a list of things you are garage sale shopping for. This turns your shopping into a treasure hunt!

3. Enlist a friend

You shop for their items, they shop for yours. Cell phone pics are your friend!

4. Look for neighborhood sales

Neighborhood sales means less driving. (See below!) I love getting the kids out of my Mom Mobile once, plopping the youngest in the stroller, and hitting at least five houses before I have to wrestle the kids back into their car seats.

5. Give the kids some spending money

Give the kids a little baggie with coins. Oh yes….I am soooo not above bribery.  While I do believe in the power and awesome-ness that goes with letting my kids earn their own money, I’m also willing to do a little *bonus* pay for Mommy’s sanity. 

I usually give each boy $1 to do with what they choose. 

If they choose to bring more of their own money along, that’s fine, too.  At the end of the day, if they haven’t spent the dollar, I allow them to put the entire thing into the spending jar for later (instead of splitting it up like normal).

How to Add Your Garage Sale to This Guide

We welcome you to add your neighborhood garage sale to this guide!

Please enter your information here.

All new entries must include at least 10 houses, or one church, or the equivalent of either.

(When entering your neighborhood, please give cross streets for ease of locating your sale. If there is a fee for entering your sale, please state it upfront; nobody likes a surprise. This guide is a free service of Grand Rapids KIDS.

If your sale is listed here, please help this post reach more customers by sharing this garage sale guide on Facebook, Twitter, or your NextDoor neighborhood site.

While Grand Rapids Kids tries to maintain this list, last minute issues sometimes do arise that are out of the control of both GRKIDS and the organizer of the sale you are interested in. When possible, please verify events before you go.)

The Big List of 2021 Grand Rapids Garage Sales

Tips for Running a Successful Grand Rapids Garage Sale

1. Use Several, Colorful Signs

With a multi-home sale, you can ask each garage sale to make 2-3 signs.  

It gives variety to the color, wording and size of the signs and makes a lighter load for the organizer.  Be sure to enlist help when putting them up, too!

2. Take Payments Via SmartPhone Apps

Cash used to be King at garage sales, but nowadays many shoppers use money apps on their smartphones, especially to purchase larger items over $50.

There are many apps out there, but two popular ones are Venmo and Square Cash.

3. Hire a Babysitter

Believe me, if you have young children at home while the sale is occurring, it’s easier (and happier) if you hire someone to watch and entertain your kids.  If you are having your sale with someone else who has kids, you can all pitch in for the help.  It’s worth it!

4. Plan a Food Run

It seems that the sales traffic always picks up at lunch time or near dinner.  

Before sales start, designate someone in your group to run out and get food or go in and prepare it for everyone.  In our case, we had several homes having sales at the same time so one person from the group took everyone’s orders and got food for us.

5. Get Seller Feedback

Did the dates and times work for everyone involved?  Do they think they will participate again next year?

More to Explore

Grand Rapids Garage Sales Calendar

Share2K
Pin28
Tweet
Reddit2
Flip
Email
2K Shares

5 thoughts on “Greater Grand Rapids Garage Sales Guide – 2021”

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *