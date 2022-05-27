30+ Fun Splash Pads, Spray Parks & Pools in West Michigan

Local Splash Pads & Pools that Will Help You Stay Cool
I love splash pads for the younger crowd.
Kids can choose their own level of “getting wet” at a sprinkler park. Older kids can let dump buckets spill over their heads repeatedly while nervous toddlers can just make wet footprints.
Plus, I don’t have to squeeze into my bathing suit. (Why does it shrink on me every year??)
When it’s 95 degrees and the humidity is just as high, I will do whatever it takes to squeeze into that swimsuit (I eventually buy the next size up– gotta face the music here) and plunge into the MLK pool with my kids.
Sprinkler parks are one of the best things to do in summer around Grand Rapids.
West Michigan Splash Pads & Pools
Thees are all the area splash pads, splash parks, kiddie pools, and pools around Grand Rapids.
Search this list by location or any other feature to find your next water fun adventure in West Michigan.
Many municipalities aim to open their splash pads by Memorial Day, and Grand Rapids City pools and splash pads are slated to open June 10, 2022. Please check with other municipalities for most current open dates before heading out.
Aberdeen Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
2230 Eastern Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI 49505
Alger Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
921 Alger St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49507
Allendale Community Park Splash Pad in Allendale
6676 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale MI 49401
Briggs Park pool has a big waterslide and diving boards for adventurers, and lots of space for everyone to swim. There is also an accessible lift.
You can also take swim lessons at Briggs Park. Check the city's parks website for more info.
Campau Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
50 Antoine SW, Grand Rapids MI 49507
Cherry Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
725 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49503
City of Zeeland Splash Pad Park Splash Pad in Zeeland
21 S Elm Street, Zeeland MI 49464
The splash pad is fenced in and offers some shaded seating on the raised central deck.
Spray towers and spray elements make this a fun park for kids toddler to ten years old. The surface is concrete.
The park also includes a fireplace, public restroom facilities, and shaded seating and dining areas.
Fuller Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
300 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Kids can jump through or dip their toes beneath the streams of water spraying up from the concrete surface. The different fountains create different patterns and intensities of water.
Or kids can opt to run through the plastic archway and get sprayed on all directions at once.
Plenty of grass surrounds the splash pad for parents to spread out a picnic blanket and supervise.
Gerald R Ford Academic Center Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
851 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids MI 49507
Benches surround the splash pad for supervising parents and kids needing a break from the water. A few trees nearby provide shade for picnic blankets.
Grand Haven Splash Pad Splash Pad in Lakeshore Area
101 N Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
Its surrounding wall is great for sitting to watch the fountain and the kids.
Heartside Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
301 Ionia SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Kids will love running through the ringed water tunnel or dipping their feet underneath the fountains that spray up from the ground.
Taller curved poles rain water down on kids beneath them.
The whole splash pad is over concrete and located near the playground. Parents can spread out blankets on the grassy area to watch their kids.
Highland Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
700 College NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Each water feature comes directly out of the ground. There aren't any dump buckets at Highland Park's splash pad.
But kids will love the water that bends through the air, creating arches for kids to run under and through. There are also sprayers at different intensities and angles.
Benches alongside the cement are perfect for parents to watch their kids playing or opt to spread out a blanket on the grass. The playground is close by for kids to run back and forth.
Joe Taylor Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
1031 Baxter St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
If younger kids aren't brave enough for dump buckets, they can test out the sprayers from the ground.
Several benches are alongside the full-sun splash pad for parents to supervise their kids. A covered pavilion is nearby for a lunch or an escape from the sun.
Bathrooms are adjacent to the splash pad.
Lamar Park Splash Pad in Wyoming
2561 Porter Street SW, Wyoming MI 49519
Activate the splash pad with the button on top of the red fire hydrant or with the foot pedal near the water rings.
Aqua Chairs are available to rent in one hour increments for up to four hours so everyone can participate in the fun. Call 616-530-3164 to make chair reservations.
Leslie E. Tassell Park Splash Pad in Cascade
2900 Thornapple River Dr SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546
The water in this area spouts up from the ground. Bring a plastic cup to put on top and watch it fly into the air!
Save a few minutes to watch the water at the Cascade Dam while you're here, too. Ice cream is available at 2 shops across the street.
Lincoln Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
1120 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids MI 49504
Restrooms located nearby. Plan to spread a blanket on the ample grass to watch your kids as there is limited seating.
Maplewood Park Splash Pad in Jenison
8000 12th Avenue, Jenison MI 49428
There are some picnic tables nearby - a few are shaded.
There are plenty of grassy areas for picnic blankets.
The smaller toddler toys are on one end of the pad and taller dump buckets and squirters are on the other.
MLK's massive pool is a magnet in the summertime. There's lots of space to swim, lots of new friends to make, and a giant waterslide.
Lifeguards on duty, and restrooms/changing area available in the lower level of the community center.
You can also take swim lessons at MLK Pool. Please see the city's parks website for more info.
Mary Waters Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
1042 Lafayette NE, Grand Rapids MI 49507
The splash pad has several water fountains that spray up from the ground at a variety of angles.
Millennium Park Splash Pad in Walker
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker MI 49534
Kids can opt to run through the ring tunnel or stand underneath dump buckets.
A variety of poles and features wait to spray unsuspecting (or maybe waiting) kids as they pass.
Kids can also team up with a friend to spray each other with water guns.
Admission to the splash pad is $2 - $4 depending on age. Season passes also available.
Mulick Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
1632 Sylvan Ave SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
Large sprayers send streams of water up into the air and then back down on waiting kids. Or stand beneath a curved head and get rained on.
Four water rings create a small tunnel for kids to run through.
There are also shorter spraying poles for younger kids.
The entire splash pad is within a chain-link fence and nearby the restrooms.
Oriole Park Splash Pad in Wyoming
1380 42nd St SW, Wyoming MI 49509
The short spray poles are toddler-sized.
The taller, gentle poles are great for more anxious kids and there's also a spaying hoop to run through.
The splash pad is right next to the playground so kids can run back and forth between the two.
A wide open grassy space, benches nearby and a covered pavilion provide plenty of seating options for supervising parents.
Pinewood Park Splash Pad in Kentwood
2000 Wolfboro Dr SE, Kentwood MI 49508
Toddlers will love the small, rotating frogs that gently spray water.
Fountains that shoot up from the pavement are great for dipping your toes and creating footprints.
Several taller features invite for adventurous kids to come cool off beneath them.
Benches and grassy areas alongside the splash pad are great for watchful parents and the restrooms are nearby as well.
Richmond Park Pool is the best place to cool off on the city's northwest side. Their large pool has a waterslide, zero depth entry, concessions, and even an accessible lift.
Little kids will enjoy the mushroom fountain near the zero depth entry area.
You can also take swim lessons at Richmond Park Pool. Please see the city's parks website for more info.
Roosevelt Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
739 Van Raalte SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Kids will love being able to choose just how wet they really want to get: they can dip their toes into one of the smaller fountains on the outside or get soaked beneath one of the taller fountains in the middle of the splash pad.
Benches and grassy areas provide parents a place to watch their kids. Some of the benches are shaded underneath trees.
Rosewood Park Splash Pad in Jenison
1899 Rosewood St, Jenison MI 49428
It's near the playground, but not fenced in. Keep an eye on fast kids, as they may whiz in and out of the two play areas.
The splash pad is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Southlawn Park Splash Pad in Wyoming
4125 Jefferson Ave SE, Wyoming MI 49548
Spray Plaza Splash Pad in Hastings
100-150 N Church St, Hastings MI 49058
Terra Square Splash Pad Splash Pad in Hudsonville
3380 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville MI 49426
Veterans Memorial Park Splash Pad in Kentwood
355 48th St. SE, Kentwood MI 49508
Kids of all ages love the fountains, hoops to walk / crawl through and a dump bucket. Plus sprayers and more!
Picnic tables within the area make it easy to enjoy lunch while taking a break.
Wilcox Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
100 Youell SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
Rather, visitors will enjoy running through the spray elements as they go off at various times while parents relax on nearby benches.
William Rogers Village Park Splash Pad in Sparta
152 N State St, Sparta MI 49345
Kids love jumping through the sprays that come up from the ground.
There are a few benches within the splash pad and umbrellas over them provide shade for watching parents.
Splash Pad and Kiddie Pool Map
find splash pads near me
Did we miss any splash pads or kiddie pools? Let us know below!
Private Pool Memberships
Private pools come with the added bonus of access to other amenities whether it’s golf courses or fitness activities.
If your family loves to swim and be active, a membership to a pool may be right for you.
Watermark Country Club ($)
5500 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Option to purchase a pool-only membership
Thousand Oaks Golf Club ($)
4100 Thousand Oaks Drive, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Option to purchase a pool-only membership
Membership includes access to an off-site pool at Watermark, Stonewater or Sunnybrook
Stonewater Country Club ($)
7177 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Option to purchase a pool-only membership
Sunnybrook Country Club ($)
624 Port Sheldon Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Option to purchase a pool-only membership
Ridgemoor Swim Club ($)
2435 Inverness Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Kent Country Club ($)
1600 College Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
MVP Athletic Club ($)
115 Crahen Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
MVP Athletic Club – Holland ($)
650 S Waverly Rd, Holland, MI 49423
Cascade Hills Country Club ($)
3725 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Blythefield Country Club ($)
5801 Northland Dr. NE, Belmont, MI 49306
Egypt Valley Country Club ($)
7333 Knappy St. NE, Ada, MI 49301
64 thoughts on “30+ Fun Splash Pads, Spray Parks & Pools in West Michigan”
New for Spring 2020: Alger Park will have a splash pad and bathroom facilities! https://www.grandrapidsmi.gov/Directory/Places/Parks/Alger-Park
Thanks for the tip, Steph! Got that added to the list.
The splash pad will be back up and running next pool season (2018). As part of the millage improvements to Aberdeen Park, the splash pad and surrounding area is being renovated starting this July. Here’s a link to the Aberdeen improvement plan that includes the splash pad concepts: http://grcity.us/parks/Documents/Aberdeen%20Concept%20Plan.pdf
As of summer 2016 downtown Holland splash pad is closed
Are u open today?
Are the splash pads closed now? Im at Gerald r Ford school and the water is off!
Hastings has a small one right by the movie theater. There is also a small performance stage there that hosts family entertainment in the summer – not to mention the new amphitheater three blocks over. Bound to be lots of art and musical fun in Hastings this year!
There’s the splash pad in Zeeland as well
Rosewood Park, formally known as Charlie’s dump, in Jenison, has a brand-new splash pad opening this year. A new playground for toddlers as well too!
Do you know when the splashpad will be open? It’s not listed on the website yet.
It’s open 🙂
Does anyone know if you can reserve tables at the Allendale Splash pad for a birthday party?
Yes you can! Had my sons first birthday there. Stop in at the township office. I think it cost a little money. I can’t remember.
Does any one know if mulick parks splash pad is opening this year? I went to take my kids earlier today, and the entrance gate was locked…
I called them today because it has been locked and the parks and rec department says they are closed until further notice. 🙁
there is a Splashpad in Grand Haven too! Between the band stands and I believe the ice cream shop is called Temptations.
lamar park is nice but the splash psd can be a little slippery for little ones. I would suggest water shoes for young kids at that park. Pinewood Park in Zkentwood is small but not slippery. Both parks hav nice play areas
zeeland Splash Pad in downtown Zeeland is open for the second summer
The City of GR Pools and Splash pads are open already (opened June 13) & will be open until September 1. your dates & times are from 2013. Here’s the updated city website:
http://grcity.us/parks/Pages/Aquatics.aspx
YAY!! I was just looking at this and wondering if all these were still available!!
Are you updating the list for 2014?
It’s on our schedule to Update on June 13, 2014.
There’s a new one in downtown Grand Haven too….
News from the city of GR is that the Alger Middle School splash pad is open from 11-7.
The Maplewood Splashpad is open from 11am-8pm. It is really nice and has a nice playground, too. There is a limited number of shaded tables, but there is space in the grass for umbrellas if you bring your own. Also worth noting, there is one of the huge cell phone towers right in the lot to the park. There are some strong arguments that argue being in close proximity to them isn’t safe and arguments that it is fine…either way, just nice to know it’s there if that’s something you don’t want your kiddos (and yourself) around.
Do we know if this information is still up to date for 2013 summer?
I just updated the post for 2013. There were a few minor changes for the GR open hours, but other than that, most of the info looks to have stayed the same. Let us know if you come across something that has changed. Thanks!
Thank you so much!! I appreciate all the information 🙂
Link to Kentwood splash pad is dead.
Here’s an updated link: http://www.ci.kentwood.mi.us/cityhall/Departments/recreation/Parks.asp
Are any of the parks with splash pads open with water available yet?
It’s pretty early in the year- most open closer to June. We will let you know if we come across any that are already open.
I’m looking for an outdoor pool to join this summer. Any ideas for the SE Grand Rapids area? I’m willing to drive to get to a good pool. I’m just not sure what is available. Thanks!
I don’t know if Holland is too far from GR to list here, but there’s been a splash pad for years now right in downtown Holland on 8th Street next to the 99 East 8th Street building.
Southlawn Park on Bellevue & Jefferson SW (near South Godwin Elementary School) also has a splashpad, playground & covered picnic shelter. There are also benches that surround the play area.
Is the Garfield Park Wading pool even functional? I have checked several times last year when they said that it was open and it was not.
Pinewood park in Kentwood has a new splash pad with benches around it and a covered picnic area very close. Plus there is a large playground area.
Also, Lamar Park in Wyoming has close-by covered areas with benches near their splash pad.
Kentwood activities center on 48th st (between Eastern and Division) has a large park, volleyball/ sandpit and a splash pad! I see the city was redoing the parking lot, and updating…so we were going to check it out today!
There is also a splash pad in Allendale at the park behind the fire station (on Lake MI dr and 68th) as well as one in downtown Holland, right next to the shopping district. Sorry I don’t know the name of the street for the one in Holland.
The one here in Allendale is pretty small, but perfect for a low-key day. It is located in the Allendale Township Park (corner of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 68th), and there is playground equipment as well. There are NOT a lot of picnic tables, but if you bring a blanket, there’s plenty of grass. It was finished Summer of 2012, so it’s in pretty good shape! I believe last year the water came on about 10 am.
Thanks for the info. If you ever get a chance to snap a picture, please share it with us – [email protected].
Thanks Lindsay and Georgine!! We will check it out! I always like to check out new places, but with the pregnancy I want to be more cautious of where I can go so mommy can rest a bit ;).
So great to meet you today, Tamara! Best wishes on your pregnancy =)
yes, wilcox park is the last one on the list. never have seen it crowded
Tamara, I don’t think i see it on the list, but wilcox park wading pool is great for this. It is a GR Rec site and is near east town, st thomas school and aquinas. check to see if they will be opening this year. spots with shade and sun and playground too
Question … which splash park is the best for letting my active kids 2 and 4yo get wet why I put my feet up (I need to take it easy rest of June and July) … I’m 8 mos pregnant (due in July) and want a carefree environment … just splash, no pool (since it’s just me when hubby at work during day)? I have been to Meijers Gardens and I do like it, but any other ideas without all the walking? I do like going to Fallasburg Creek/park and Townsend park lots too … “natural” splash parks, teehee!
Tassell park in Cascade is basically just a flat fountain with “jumping” water (as my 3 year old says). There are benches and shady grassy areas where you can sit. It’s not very big it kept a 3, 4 and 6 year old occupied for almost 2 hours last week!
Maplewood Park in jenison is awesome. Splash Pad in a fenced in area picnic tables and shade
Oriole Park in Wyoming also has a splash pad, thought I haven’t personally seen it when it’s operating. http://www.wyomingmi.gov/ParksRec/p&r%20parks.asp#oriole
Where’s the one pictured? Thanks for the list!
Edee, it is at Fredrick Meijer Gardens.