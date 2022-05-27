30+ Fun Splash Pads, Spray Parks & Pools in West Michigan

By / May 27, 2022 / ,
Pinewood Park splash pad summer Siemens

Local Splash Pads & Pools that Will Help You Stay Cool

I love splash pads for the younger crowd.

Kids can choose their own level of “getting wet” at a sprinkler park. Older kids can let dump buckets spill over their heads repeatedly while nervous toddlers can just make wet footprints.

Plus, I don’t have to squeeze into my bathing suit. (Why does it shrink on me every year??)

When it’s 95 degrees and the humidity is just as high, I will do whatever it takes to squeeze into that swimsuit (I eventually buy the next size up– gotta face the music here) and plunge into the MLK pool with my kids.

Sprinkler parks are one of the best things to do in summer around Grand Rapids.

The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!

JBZoo parks series banner John Ball
There are many exciting adventures at John Ball Zoo this year.  Come see the Koalas and join us for all the favorite, fun events like Superhero Day, Princess Day, Kids Day and more.  For more details, visit JBZoo.org.  

West Michigan Splash Pads & Pools

Thees are all the area splash pads, splash parks, kiddie pools, and pools around Grand Rapids.

Search this list by location or any other feature to find your next water fun adventure in West Michigan.

Many municipalities aim to open their splash pads by Memorial Day, and Grand Rapids City pools and splash pads are slated to open June 10, 2022. Please check with other municipalities for most current open dates before heading out.

Clear

Aberdeen Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
2230 Eastern Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI 49505

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 9 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Aberdeen Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Aberdeen Park

The splash pad is a mitten shape and features Michigan-based structures like a bald eagle, Grand River, black bear, morel mushroom, lighthouse and more. It is open from 10 AM - 9 PM during the summer.

Alger Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
921 Alger St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49507

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM to 9 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Alger Park Splash Pad 2

About the Spray Park at Alger Park

The concrete-topped splash pad has tons of fun spray features, benches and picnic tables. The restroom is close to the pad and recently updated. Splash pad is open from 10 AM to 9 PM daily.

Allendale Community Park Splash Pad in Allendale
6676 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale MI 49401

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by Allendale Charter Township

Allendale Park Feature

About the Spray Park at Allendale Community Park

There are two button-operated splash pads: a larger and a smaller. Water turns on seasonally at 10 AM and is activated by pressing a button.
Briggs Park Pool in Grand Rapids
350 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids MI 49505
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Aug 20, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blueFee Required
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Briggs Park Pool aerial shot

About the Pool at Briggs Park
Briggs Park pool has a big waterslide and diving boards for adventurers, and lots of space for everyone to swim. There is also an accessible lift.

You can also take swim lessons at Briggs Park. Check the city's parks website for more info.

Campau Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
50 Antoine SW, Grand Rapids MI 49507

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 9 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Campau Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Campau Park

The splash pad or "water playground" is right next to the playground, and offers cool streams of water that kids can run through. The surface is of the pad is concrete.

Cherry Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
725 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49503

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 9 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Cherry Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Cherry Park

Splash pad or "water playground" has a concrete surface and several streams of water to cool you off on a hot day.

City of Zeeland Splash Pad Park Splash Pad in Zeeland
21 S Elm Street, Zeeland MI 49464

check mark 40x40 navy blue Opens May 14, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: Mon - Sat, 9am to 9pm Sun. 12pm to 9pm
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Zeeland

zeeland splash pad

About the Spray Park at City of Zeeland Splash Pad Park

Kids like to bring buckets to play with at this barrier-free, colorful corner splash pad tucked along Elm Street in Zeeland. To activate the water during park hours, touch the center of each drain with your finger or toe.

The splash pad is fenced in and offers some shaded seating on the raised central deck.

Spray towers and spray elements make this a fun park for kids toddler to ten years old. The surface is concrete.

The park also includes a fireplace, public restroom facilities, and shaded seating and dining areas.

Fuller Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
300 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Fuller Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Fuller Park

The small circular splash pad has a couple options for kids looking to cool off.

Kids can jump through or dip their toes beneath the streams of water spraying up from the concrete surface. The different fountains create different patterns and intensities of water.

Or kids can opt to run through the plastic archway and get sprayed on all directions at once.

Plenty of grass surrounds the splash pad for parents to spread out a picnic blanket and supervise.

Gerald R Ford Academic Center Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
851 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids MI 49507

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Gerald R Ford Academic Center Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Gerald R Ford Academic Center

Kids will love jumping through the many streams of water that shoot up through the pavement.

Benches surround the splash pad for supervising parents and kids needing a break from the water. A few trees nearby provide shade for picnic blankets.

Grand Haven Splash Pad Splash Pad in Lakeshore Area
101 N Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Haven

About the Spray Park at Grand Haven Splash Pad

Located in the middle of the action, this small splash pad is on a concrete pad with spouts of water controlled by motion detectors.

Its surrounding wall is great for sitting to watch the fountain and the kids.

Heartside Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
301 Ionia SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Heartside Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Heartside Park

The small splash pad at Heartside Park has engaging water features for splashers of all ages.

Kids will love running through the ringed water tunnel or dipping their feet underneath the fountains that spray up from the ground.

Taller curved poles rain water down on kids beneath them.

The whole splash pad is over concrete and located near the playground. Parents can spread out blankets on the grassy area to watch their kids.

Highland Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
700 College NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503

check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Highland Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Highland Park

The sprawling concrete splash pad has a variety of spraying options for kids to explore.

Each water feature comes directly out of the ground. There aren't any dump buckets at Highland Park's splash pad.

But kids will love the water that bends through the air, creating arches for kids to run under and through. There are also sprayers at different intensities and angles.

Benches alongside the cement are perfect for parents to watch their kids playing or opt to spread out a blanket on the grass. The playground is close by for kids to run back and forth.

Joe Taylor Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
1031 Baxter St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 9 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Joe Taylor Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Joe Taylor Park

Kids will love the splash pad at Joe Taylor Park. All over a concrete surface and partially fenced-in, it features dump buckets and spraying rings to run through.

If younger kids aren't brave enough for dump buckets, they can test out the sprayers from the ground.

Several benches are alongside the full-sun splash pad for parents to supervise their kids. A covered pavilion is nearby for a lunch or an escape from the sun.

Bathrooms are adjacent to the splash pad.

Lamar Park Splash Pad in Wyoming
2561 Porter Street SW, Wyoming MI 49519

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Large
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 1 through Labor Day
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 8 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Wyoming

About the Spray Park at Lamar Park

This huge splashpad is universally accessible. The interactive play space features soaker stations, a water tunnel, fire hydrant and dumping buckets in a variety of bright, vibrant colors.

Activate the splash pad with the button on top of the red fire hydrant or with the foot pedal near the water rings.

Aqua Chairs are available to rent in one hour increments for up to four hours so everyone can participate in the fun. Call 616-530-3164 to make chair reservations.

Leslie E. Tassell Park Splash Pad in Cascade
2900 Thornapple River Dr SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by Cascade Township

Leslie Tassell Park Splash Pad in Cascade

About the Spray Park at Leslie E. Tassell Park

The small, circular splash pad is ringed with landscaping and landscaping bricks, perfect for perching as you watch the kids play.

The water in this area spouts up from the ground. Bring a plastic cup to put on top and watch it fly into the air!

Save a few minutes to watch the water at the Cascade Dam while you're here, too. Ice cream is available at 2 shops across the street.

Lincoln Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
1120 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids MI 49504

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 9 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Lincoln Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Lincoln Park

The splash pad at Lincoln Park is wide open and located near the playground. It has many fountains at different angles that spray cool, refreshing water up into the air for kids up all sizes to enjoy.

Restrooms located nearby. Plan to spread a blanket on the ample grass to watch your kids as there is limited seating.

Maplewood Park Splash Pad in Jenison
8000 12th Avenue, Jenison MI 49428

check mark 40x40 navy blue Memorial Day Weekend - Labor Day Weekend
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 8 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by Georgetown Twp

maplewood Park in Jenison

About the Spray Park at Maplewood Park

Open Memorial Day-Labor Day and completely fenced in.

There are some picnic tables nearby - a few are shaded.

There are plenty of grassy areas for picnic blankets.

The smaller toddler toys are on one end of the pad and taller dump buckets and squirters are on the other.

Martin Luther King Park Pool in Grand Rapids
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Aug 20, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blueFee Required
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

MLK Martin Luther King pool city of grand rapids

MLK Martin Luther King pool city of GRand Rapids happy swimmers

About the Pool at Martin Luther King Park
MLK's massive pool is a magnet in the summertime. There's lots of space to swim, lots of new friends to make, and a giant waterslide.

Lifeguards on duty, and restrooms/changing area available in the lower level of the community center.

You can also take swim lessons at MLK Pool. Please see the city's parks website for more info.

Mary Waters Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
1042 Lafayette NE, Grand Rapids MI 49507

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Mary Water Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Mary Waters Park

The small, circular splash pad at Mary Waters Park is in full sun. A low brick wall borders part of it where parents can sit to watch their kids.

The splash pad has several water fountains that spray up from the ground at a variety of angles.

Millennium Park Splash Pad in Walker
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker MI 49534

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Large
check mark 40x40 navy blue Opens May 20, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 7 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFee Required
Park Managed by Kent County Parks & Trails

Millennium Park splash pad Grand Rapids

About the Spray Park at Millennium Park

The completely enclosed splash pad provides dozens of opportunities for kids to get wet.

Kids can opt to run through the ring tunnel or stand underneath dump buckets.

A variety of poles and features wait to spray unsuspecting (or maybe waiting) kids as they pass.

Kids can also team up with a friend to spray each other with water guns.

Admission to the splash pad is $2 - $4 depending on age. Season passes also available.

Mulick Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
1632 Sylvan Ave SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Large
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 9 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only Mulick Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Mulick Park

The large splash pad at Mulick Park has a variety of options for every age water-goer.

Large sprayers send streams of water up into the air and then back down on waiting kids. Or stand beneath a curved head and get rained on.

Four water rings create a small tunnel for kids to run through.

There are also shorter spraying poles for younger kids.

The entire splash pad is within a chain-link fence and nearby the restrooms.

Oriole Park Splash Pad in Wyoming
1380 42nd St SW, Wyoming MI 49509

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 1 - Labor Day
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Wyoming

Oriole Park Wyoming Splash Pad Shaffer

About the Spray Park at Oriole Park

The smaller splash pad at Oriole Park is inviting for kids, particularly younger kids.

The short spray poles are toddler-sized.

The taller, gentle poles are great for more anxious kids and there's also a spaying hoop to run through.

The splash pad is right next to the playground so kids can run back and forth between the two.

A wide open grassy space, benches nearby and a covered pavilion provide plenty of seating options for supervising parents.

Pinewood Park Splash Pad in Kentwood
2000 Wolfboro Dr SE, Kentwood MI 49508

check mark 40x40 navy blue May 1 - Oct 1
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Kentwood

Pinewood Park Splash pad Mary Ward

About the Spray Park at Pinewood Park

The splash pad at Pinewood Park is great for kids of all ages.

Toddlers will love the small, rotating frogs that gently spray water.

Fountains that shoot up from the pavement are great for dipping your toes and creating footprints.

Several taller features invite for adventurous kids to come cool off beneath them.

Benches and grassy areas alongside the splash pad are great for watchful parents and the restrooms are nearby as well.

Richmond Park Pool in Grand Rapids
1101 Richmond NW, Grand Rapids MI 49504
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Aug 20, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blueFee Required
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Richmond Park Pool from GR Parks and Rec

About the Pool at Richmond Park
Richmond Park Pool is the best place to cool off on the city's northwest side. Their large pool has a waterslide, zero depth entry, concessions, and even an accessible lift.

Little kids will enjoy the mushroom fountain near the zero depth entry area.

You can also take swim lessons at Richmond Park Pool. Please see the city's parks website for more info.

Roosevelt Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
739 Van Raalte SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 9 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Roosevelt Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Roosevelt Park

The splash pad at Roosevelt Park features fountains of varying heights and intensities.

Kids will love being able to choose just how wet they really want to get: they can dip their toes into one of the smaller fountains on the outside or get soaked beneath one of the taller fountains in the middle of the splash pad.

Benches and grassy areas provide parents a place to watch their kids. Some of the benches are shaded underneath trees.

Rosewood Park Splash Pad in Jenison
1899 Rosewood St, Jenison MI 49428

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue Memorial Day to Labor Day
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by Georgetown Twp

Rosewood Park splash pad girl fun 2

About the Spray Park at Rosewood Park

The splash pad is smaller and perfect for toddlers.

It's near the playground, but not fenced in. Keep an eye on fast kids, as they may whiz in and out of the two play areas.

The splash pad is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Southlawn Park Splash Pad in Wyoming
4125 Jefferson Ave SE, Wyoming MI 49548

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 1 - Labor Day
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: Daylight Hours
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Wyoming

About the Spray Park at Southlawn Park

The splash pad has a variety of water features, including hoops to run through, shower spray and shooting fountains.

Spray Plaza Splash Pad in Hastings
100-150 N Church St, Hastings MI 49058

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Hastings

About the Spray Park at Spray Plaza

Smaller splash pad with interactive fountain water features.

Terra Square Splash Pad Splash Pad in Hudsonville
3380 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville MI 49426

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Hudsonville

hudsonville spotlight woonerf

About the Spray Park at Terra Square Splash Pad

Interactive fountain features on a smaller splash pad.

Veterans Memorial Park Splash Pad in Kentwood
355 48th St. SE, Kentwood MI 49508

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Large
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Kentwood

Veterans Park splash pad

About the Spray Park at Veterans Memorial Park

The fenced-in splash pad has lots of fun water features.

Kids of all ages love the fountains, hoops to walk / crawl through and a dump bucket. Plus sprayers and more!

Picnic tables within the area make it easy to enjoy lunch while taking a break.

Wilcox Park Splash Pad in Grand Rapids
100 Youell SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue June 10 - Sept 11, 2022
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: 10 AM - 9 PM
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by City of Grand Rapids

Use only for Wilcox Park Splash Pad

About the Spray Park at Wilcox Park

Circular, concrete splash pad with water fountain features. This splash pad does not have any "toys" on it.

Rather, visitors will enjoy running through the spray elements as they go off at various times while parents relax on nearby benches.

William Rogers Village Park Splash Pad in Sparta
152 N State St, Sparta MI 49345

check mark 40x40 navy blueSplash Pad Size: Small
check mark 40x40 navy blue Memorial Day through Labor Day
check mark 40x40 navy blue Spash Pad Open Hours: Daylight hours
check mark 40x40 navy blueFree Admission
Park Managed by Village of Sparta

About the Spray Park at William Rogers Village Park

This small splash pad is mostly enclosed by a short gate.

Kids love jumping through the sprays that come up from the ground.

There are a few benches within the splash pad and umbrellas over them provide shade for watching parents.

Splash Pad and Kiddie Pool Map


find splash pads near me

Did we miss any splash pads or kiddie pools? Let us know below!

Private Pool Memberships 

Private pools come with the added bonus of access to other amenities whether it’s golf courses or fitness activities.

If your family loves to swim and be active, a membership to a pool may be right for you.

Watermark Country Club ($)
5500 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Option to purchase a pool-only membership

Thousand Oaks Golf Club ($)
4100 Thousand Oaks Drive, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Option to purchase a pool-only membership
Membership includes access to an off-site pool at Watermark, Stonewater or Sunnybrook

Stonewater Country Club ($)
7177 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Option to purchase a pool-only membership

Sunnybrook Country Club ($)
624 Port Sheldon Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Option to purchase a pool-only membership

Ridgemoor Swim Club ($) 
2435 Inverness Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Kent Country Club ($) 
1600 College Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505

MVP Athletic Club ($)
115 Crahen Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

MVP Athletic Club – Holland ($) 
650 S Waverly Rd, Holland, MI 49423

Cascade Hills Country Club ($)
3725 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Blythefield Country Club ($)
5801 Northland Dr. NE, Belmont, MI 49306

Egypt Valley Country Club ($)
7333 Knappy St. NE, Ada, MI 49301

Pin this image for future reference!

Girl at splash pad at Rosewood Park

More to Explore

Pinewood Park splash pad summer Siemens
niagara falls canada side
Hudsonville Nature Center trail Ward
Blandford Nature Center summer camp hike
sleep in kids teen asleep on bus
Fireworks show over the water
Kids in Hammocks campground camping VanderW
john ball park universally designed playground (1)

64 thoughts on “30+ Fun Splash Pads, Spray Parks & Pools in West Michigan”

  1. Pingback: August West Michigan Community Events – Grand Allure Home Group

  6. Elizabeth M

    Hastings has a small one right by the movie theater. There is also a small performance stage there that hosts family entertainment in the summer – not to mention the new amphitheater three blocks over. Bound to be lots of art and musical fun in Hastings this year!

    Reply
  8. Kathy

    Rosewood Park, formally known as Charlie’s dump, in Jenison, has a brand-new splash pad opening this year. A new playground for toddlers as well too!

    Reply
    1. Jayme

      Yes you can! Had my sons first birthday there. Stop in at the township office. I think it cost a little money. I can’t remember.

      Reply
  10. Christine

    Does any one know if mulick parks splash pad is opening this year? I went to take my kids earlier today, and the entrance gate was locked…

    Reply
    1. Angie

      I called them today because it has been locked and the parks and rec department says they are closed until further notice. 🙁

      Reply
  11. Danae

    there is a Splashpad in Grand Haven too! Between the band stands and I believe the ice cream shop is called Temptations.

    Reply
  12. Kathy

    lamar park is nice but the splash psd can be a little slippery for little ones. I would suggest water shoes for young kids at that park. Pinewood Park in Zkentwood is small but not slippery. Both parks hav nice play areas

    Reply
  23. Laura's Last Ditch--Vintage Kitchenwares

    News from the city of GR is that the Alger Middle School splash pad is open from 11-7.

    Reply
  24. Pam

    The Maplewood Splashpad is open from 11am-8pm. It is really nice and has a nice playground, too. There is a limited number of shaded tables, but there is space in the grass for umbrellas if you bring your own. Also worth noting, there is one of the huge cell phone towers right in the lot to the park. There are some strong arguments that argue being in close proximity to them isn’t safe and arguments that it is fine…either way, just nice to know it’s there if that’s something you don’t want your kiddos (and yourself) around.

    Reply

  25. Pingback: Awesome Places to Go in West Michigan with Kids

  26. Pingback: Summer FREEBIES for Kids in Grand Rapids | grkids.com

    1. Melody V

      I just updated the post for 2013. There were a few minor changes for the GR open hours, but other than that, most of the info looks to have stayed the same. Let us know if you come across something that has changed. Thanks!

      Reply
    1. Melody

      It’s pretty early in the year- most open closer to June. We will let you know if we come across any that are already open.

      Reply

  29. Pingback: The Essential Guide to Summer Fun in West Michigan for Kids and Families | grkids.com

  30. Amanda

    I’m looking for an outdoor pool to join this summer. Any ideas for the SE Grand Rapids area? I’m willing to drive to get to a good pool. I’m just not sure what is available. Thanks!

    Reply
  31. Mark Amenta

    I don’t know if Holland is too far from GR to list here, but there’s been a splash pad for years now right in downtown Holland on 8th Street next to the 99 East 8th Street building.

    Reply
  32. Lori

    Southlawn Park on Bellevue & Jefferson SW (near South Godwin Elementary School) also has a splashpad, playground & covered picnic shelter. There are also benches that surround the play area.

    Reply
  33. Kerri

    Is the Garfield Park Wading pool even functional? I have checked several times last year when they said that it was open and it was not.

    Reply
  34. Jennie

    Pinewood park in Kentwood has a new splash pad with benches around it and a covered picnic area very close. Plus there is a large playground area.

    Also, Lamar Park in Wyoming has close-by covered areas with benches near their splash pad.

    Reply
  35. McKenzie

    Kentwood activities center on 48th st (between Eastern and Division) has a large park, volleyball/ sandpit and a splash pad! I see the city was redoing the parking lot, and updating…so we were going to check it out today!

    Reply
  36. Holly

    There is also a splash pad in Allendale at the park behind the fire station (on Lake MI dr and 68th) as well as one in downtown Holland, right next to the shopping district. Sorry I don’t know the name of the street for the one in Holland.

    Reply
    1. Trish

      The one here in Allendale is pretty small, but perfect for a low-key day. It is located in the Allendale Township Park (corner of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 68th), and there is playground equipment as well. There are NOT a lot of picnic tables, but if you bring a blanket, there’s plenty of grass. It was finished Summer of 2012, so it’s in pretty good shape! I believe last year the water came on about 10 am.

      Reply

  37. Pingback: Ways to Stay Cool in GR When the Heat Is On | grkids.com

  38. Tamara Abboud

    Thanks Lindsay and Georgine!! We will check it out! I always like to check out new places, but with the pregnancy I want to be more cautious of where I can go so mommy can rest a bit ;).

    Reply
  40. Georgine

    Tamara, I don’t think i see it on the list, but wilcox park wading pool is great for this. It is a GR Rec site and is near east town, st thomas school and aquinas. check to see if they will be opening this year. spots with shade and sun and playground too

    Reply
  41. Tamara Abboud

    Question … which splash park is the best for letting my active kids 2 and 4yo get wet why I put my feet up (I need to take it easy rest of June and July) … I’m 8 mos pregnant (due in July) and want a carefree environment … just splash, no pool (since it’s just me when hubby at work during day)? I have been to Meijers Gardens and I do like it, but any other ideas without all the walking? I do like going to Fallasburg Creek/park and Townsend park lots too … “natural” splash parks, teehee!

    Reply
    1. Lindsay W

      Tassell park in Cascade is basically just a flat fountain with “jumping” water (as my 3 year old says). There are benches and shady grassy areas where you can sit. It’s not very big it kept a 3, 4 and 6 year old occupied for almost 2 hours last week!

      Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.