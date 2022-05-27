30+ Fun Splash Pads, Spray Parks & Pools in West Michigan

Local Splash Pads & Pools that Will Help You Stay Cool

I love splash pads for the younger crowd.

Kids can choose their own level of “getting wet” at a sprinkler park. Older kids can let dump buckets spill over their heads repeatedly while nervous toddlers can just make wet footprints.

Plus, I don’t have to squeeze into my bathing suit. (Why does it shrink on me every year??)

When it’s 95 degrees and the humidity is just as high, I will do whatever it takes to squeeze into that swimsuit (I eventually buy the next size up– gotta face the music here) and plunge into the MLK pool with my kids.

Sprinkler parks are one of the best things to do in summer around Grand Rapids.