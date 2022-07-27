Lamar Park: Play Disc Golf & Visit the Big Splash Pad at Wyoming’s Coolest Park

By / July 27, 2022
Lamar Park Splash Pad Wyoming Michigan

Lamar Park in Wyoming, MI

Lamar Park is a large urban oasis with a little bit of everything: playground, disc golf, grandstand, picnic spots, playing fields, ponds, splash pad, and more.

Find it tucked away in a Wyoming, MI neighborhood at Byron Center & Porter St.

On occasion, the venue is used for concerts in the park and community events.

Lamar Park

2561 PORTER STREET SW, WYOMING MI 49519
Park Managed by City of Wyoming

PARK WEBSITE

Lamar Park playground
Lamar Park Playground – Wyoming, MI

Lamar Park Overview

If your family has a variety of interests, Lamar Park is your one-stop-park for everyone’s entertainment.

Sports fields & courts, a climbing wall, a big splash pad, playground, walking path, and amazing picnic areas to enjoy a meal al fresco make Lamar Park the perfect way to spend a family day together.

Park Features & Amenities

  • Free admission
  • Accessible
  • Dog friendly, if on leash
  • Playground
  • Disc Golf
  • Swings
  • Accessible Swing
  • Basketball Court
  • Tennis Courts
  • Soccer Fields
  • Baseball
  • Fishing pond
  • Paved walking path
  • Picnic Tables & Grills
  • Modern Restrooms
  • Sand volleyball
  • Splash Pad with Aqua Chair rentals
  • Tennis Courts
  • Grandstand

Lamar Park is home to one of the 85+ playgrounds in West Michigan.

Lamar Park Wyoming MI Map
Map of Lamar Park, Wyoming MI

The Playgrounds at Lamar Park

Lamar Park has two playgrounds – an older one featuring a climbing wall, and a newer one with adaptive play equipment.

ACCESSIBLE PLAYGROUND
The colorful, adaptive playground at Lamar Park has climbing structures, monkey bars, and swings.

Lamar Park playground

The woodchip surface is well-maintained.

As far as swings go, Lamar park has quite a variety: standard swings, accessible swings, and toddler/adult combo swings.

Lamar Park swings

CLIMBING WALL PLAYGROUND

This playground is located next to the splash pad.

There’s a climbing wall here, in addition to a small play structure.

Wyoming Lamar Park Playground and climbing wall

The Splashpad at Lamar Park

OPEN: June 1 – Labor Day
HOURS: 10 am – 8 pm

The medium to large splash pad here is open seasonally and is accessible for all ages and abilities.

The interactive play space features soaker stations, a water tunnel, a fire hydrant, and dumping buckets in a variety of bright, vibrant colors.

Activate the splash pad with the button on top of the red fire hydrant or with the foot pedal near the water rings.

Nearby picnic tables make it easy to enjoy lunch here.

Lamar Park splash pad and playground with climbing wall
Lamar Park - Phil kelder

One of the coolest features at Lamar Park are the aqua chairs.

These chairs allow people of every ability to enjoy the splash pad.

They can be checked out for one-hour increments for a maximum of four hours. A $100 refundable deposit is required.

Call 616-530-3164 to reserve a chair at least 24 hours in advance. Reservations can be made for hours between 10 AM – 7 PM.

Wyoming Lamar Park Playground Splash Pad

Lamar Park – Additional Features

Disc Golf: A 9-hole disc golf course winds its way through the middle of the park and around the grandstand, ending by the tennis courts.

Walking Path: A paved walking trail circles the large pond on the west side of the park.

Restrooms: Modern bathrooms are available here.

Sport Courts: Lamar Park has a baseball diamond, basketball court, tennis court, sand volleyball court, and soccer fields.

Pavilion: The covered picnic pavilion is available for rentals.

Lamar Park picnic pavilion

Let us know how your family has enjoyed Lamar Park in the comments below!

