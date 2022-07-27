Lamar Park: Play Disc Golf & Visit the Big Splash Pad at Wyoming’s Coolest Park

Lamar Park in Wyoming, MI
Lamar Park is a large urban oasis with a little bit of everything: playground, disc golf, grandstand, picnic spots, playing fields, ponds, splash pad, and more.
Find it tucked away in a Wyoming, MI neighborhood at Byron Center & Porter St.
On occasion, the venue is used for concerts in the park and community events.
Lamar Park
2561 PORTER STREET SW, WYOMING MI 49519
Park Managed by City of Wyoming
The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!
Lamar Park Overview
If your family has a variety of interests, Lamar Park is your one-stop-park for everyone’s entertainment.
Sports fields & courts, a climbing wall, a big splash pad, playground, walking path, and amazing picnic areas to enjoy a meal al fresco make Lamar Park the perfect way to spend a family day together.
Lamar Park is home to one of the 85+ playgrounds in West Michigan.
The Playgrounds at Lamar Park
Lamar Park has two playgrounds – an older one featuring a climbing wall, and a newer one with adaptive play equipment.
ACCESSIBLE PLAYGROUND
The colorful, adaptive playground at Lamar Park has climbing structures, monkey bars, and swings.
The woodchip surface is well-maintained.
As far as swings go, Lamar park has quite a variety: standard swings, accessible swings, and toddler/adult combo swings.
CLIMBING WALL PLAYGROUND
This playground is located next to the splash pad.
There’s a climbing wall here, in addition to a small play structure.
The Splashpad at Lamar Park
OPEN: June 1 – Labor Day
HOURS: 10 am – 8 pm
The medium to large splash pad here is open seasonally and is accessible for all ages and abilities.
The interactive play space features soaker stations, a water tunnel, a fire hydrant, and dumping buckets in a variety of bright, vibrant colors.
Activate the splash pad with the button on top of the red fire hydrant or with the foot pedal near the water rings.
Nearby picnic tables make it easy to enjoy lunch here.
One of the coolest features at Lamar Park are the aqua chairs.
These chairs allow people of every ability to enjoy the splash pad.
They can be checked out for one-hour increments for a maximum of four hours. A $100 refundable deposit is required.
Call 616-530-3164 to reserve a chair at least 24 hours in advance. Reservations can be made for hours between 10 AM – 7 PM.
Lamar Park – Additional Features
Disc Golf: A 9-hole disc golf course winds its way through the middle of the park and around the grandstand, ending by the tennis courts.
Walking Path: A paved walking trail circles the large pond on the west side of the park.
Restrooms: Modern bathrooms are available here.
Sport Courts: Lamar Park has a baseball diamond, basketball court, tennis court, sand volleyball court, and soccer fields.
Pavilion: The covered picnic pavilion is available for rentals.
Let us know how your family has enjoyed Lamar Park in the comments below!