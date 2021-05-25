10+ Best Disc Golf Courses for Families around Grand Rapids MI

Disc Golf is Affordable Family Fun

You want an inexpensive, yet enjoyable activity that your whole family will want to do…maybe even something that will also get your kids moving and outdoors?

You may think you’ve asked too much, but as my family recently discovered, Disc Golf (Frisbee Golf) is the perfect solution for your wallet and boredom woes!

Reason One: Disc golf is inexpensive.

Reason Two: The whole family can participate.

Reason Three: Disc Golf gets you outside and moving, away from all of the screen temptations.