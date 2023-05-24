Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids: Hands-On Arts, Cultural Cuisine and an Array of Live Performances

Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids is Downtown’s Biggest Summer Event
Revel in the vibrant atmosphere, artistic entertainment and diverse art displays this June at the annual art celebration, Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids.
It’s one of the best summer activities around Grand Rapids, with it’s deep bench of free activities spanning downtown, and artistic & cultural experiences everywhere.
This popular Michigan festival provides hands on activities for all ages, the best international eats and a big lineup of performances on several stages.
Mark your calendar for the Grand Rapids Festival of Arts, it’s sure to leave you in awe of the local talent!
2023 Festival of the Arts – Grand Rapids Highlights
Here’s what to expect at the Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts in 2023:
- 3-Day open air celebration of the arts
- downtown Grand Rapids
- Tradesman and artisan booths
- Hands-on activities
- International food stalls
- Music, theater and dance entertainment
Interactive Art Experiences
Festival of the Arts, also affectionally shortened to “Festival,” has maintained its popularity for 53 years – and for good reason!
Everyone loves the hands on, interactive experiences they find across the city, many of which are free.
How many festivals of this size have so many free offerings?
Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids – Paint In Station
Watch your creativity come to life with a paint-in station. (There’s even one for the kiddos too!)
Hit the printmaking station to take home your own festival t-shirt.
Or leave a chalk masterpiece on the sidewalk between the Federal building and Calder Plaza.
These are just a few of the free activities available during the festival weekend.
Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts Schedule
Friday, June 2, 2023: 5-10 PM
Saturday, June 3, 2023: 10 AM – 10 PM
Sunday, June 4, 2023: 10 AM -5 PM
Location: Festival is Mostly Near Calder Plaza
300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
International food vendors will line streets and sidewalks surrounding Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.
Check out the fine art exhibits around the downtown area. Shop incredible pieces from top artists and tradesmen from the region.
Calder Plaza Tradesman Booths – Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids
Is kid art more your thing? Check out pieces from young, budding artists in Devos Place.
Entertainment Includes Live Music, Theater, Poetry & Dance
This long-time running festival is a lively event for performance art lovers, with events scheduled at several stages throughout the city.
Musicians are performing everything from jazz to country on stage. You can even catch Michigan’s largest flute ensemble.
Want to be amazed with dance? Many area schools will be performing here as well.
Performance stages around downtown Grand Rapids:
- Calder Stage: Calder Plaza in front of City Hall
- City Stage: on Fountain between Ottawa and Ionia
- Circle Stage: on Monroe Ave at Rosa Parks Circle
- Clock Tower Stage: on Ottawa Ave at Lyon St.
- DiSuvero Stage: Inside the tent behind City Hall
Calder Plaza Performance Stage – Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids
Pick performances that spark your curiosity and discover passionate artists on each stage with the Festival’s performance schedule (last minute changes are always a possibility).
Bring Your Appetites to Festival of the Arts
The streets surrounding Calder Plaza will have the best international cuisine, so come hungry.
Grand Rapids has a strong food trucks community, and this weekend you can find them all in one place – right now the line up has over 24 vendors listed.
Sink your teeth into flavors from food trucks and non-profit organizations. Indulge in delectable, diverse food like burgers, boba, jerk chicken and kielbasa.
Food Stalls at Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids
Festival Lets you Explore Art in Many Mediums
No matter your artistic interest, you’ll find it represented at Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids.
Visual, audio, performance, 2-D, 3-D, cuisine… the list goes on. If you come to Festival, you’ll discover beauty around every corner.