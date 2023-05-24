Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids: Hands-On Arts, Cultural Cuisine and an Array of Live Performances

Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids is Downtown’s Biggest Summer Event

Revel in the vibrant atmosphere, artistic entertainment and diverse art displays this June at the annual art celebration, Festival of the Arts Grand Rapids.

It’s one of the best summer activities around Grand Rapids, with it’s deep bench of free activities spanning downtown, and artistic & cultural experiences everywhere.

This popular Michigan festival provides hands on activities for all ages, the best international eats and a big lineup of performances on several stages.

Calder Plaza Festival of the Arts – Grand Rapids

Mark your calendar for the Grand Rapids Festival of Arts, it’s sure to leave you in awe of the local talent!