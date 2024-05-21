Explore a Dreamy Lavender Paradise at Lavender Harvest Celebration 2024

Lavender Harvest Celebration is Your U-Pick Utopia

If you live in Michigan, you know visiting a U-pick farm is an essential Michigan pastime — especially when it comes to things to do in the summer.

One of the most sought-after U-pick destinations are the serene lavender farms, and this summer’s Lavender Harvest Celebration at Lavender Life Company is sure to give you that picture-perfect lavender experience you’ve always imagined.

From June 11 – July 6, 2024, pick your own lavender, sample handmade goods, and walk the idyllic grounds at this festival you’ll definitely want to come back to every year.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Lavender Harvest Celebration: