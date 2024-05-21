Explore a Dreamy Lavender Paradise at Lavender Harvest Celebration 2024

Lavender Harvest Celebration is Your U-Pick Utopia
If you live in Michigan, you know visiting a U-pick farm is an essential Michigan pastime — especially when it comes to things to do in the summer.
One of the most sought-after U-pick destinations are the serene lavender farms, and this summer’s Lavender Harvest Celebration at Lavender Life Company is sure to give you that picture-perfect lavender experience you’ve always imagined.
From June 11 – July 6, 2024, pick your own lavender, sample handmade goods, and walk the idyllic grounds at this festival you’ll definitely want to come back to every year.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Lavender Harvest Celebration:
Where to Experience the Lavender Harvest Celebration
To celebrate the blooming of these lavender fields, set your GPS to Lavender Life Company at 464 Stanton Farms Dr, Caledonia, MI 49316.
This location is surprisingly close to Grand Rapids, yet feels like a world away once you’re there.
But before you arrive in paradise, be sure to purchase your car pass. $10 will give everyone traveling in your car access to the grounds and the barn for up to two hours.
Engage Every Sense With Lavender
These decadent lavender blooms are meant to be experienced with all the senses, and Lavender Life Company gives you the chance to do just that.
Here are the many ways you can experience lavender at the Lavender Harvest Celebration:
Smell U-Pick Lavender Bouquets
Visit the U-Pick booth to purchase a custom lavender bundle and receive a basket, scissors, and ribbon (how adorable!) to harvest your own unique bundle of lavender to take home.
See the Breathtaking Grounds
With 30 acres to explore, walking around is a treat in itself! See ponds, a stream, and even a waterfall as you gaze among the lavender fields.
Taste a Decadent Treat
Head to the bakery where the staff are out to prove that lavender is more than just eye candy! Enjoy a scone, ice cream, or coffee — among many other things — which are all inspired by the decadent flavor of lavender.
Feel the Handmade Goods
Whether you’re on the hunt for a unique and handmade gift or just wanting a little something for yourself, you’ll find all manner of lavender-infused goods at the barn boutique, all of which were made right on the farm.
Start Your Own Tiny Lavender Farm
Okay, maybe not a lavender farm, but you can buy your own lavender plant to take home and care for as your own. It will be a year-round reminder of your peaceful visit to the lavender fields.
More Celebration Highlights
Whether you’re new to lavender or not, you’re sure to learn a thing or two from the staff and owners at Lavender Life Company.
And if you’re looking to support local, this is the place to be as they are passionate about giving back to their community.
Don’t underestimate all the things to do and see at this celebration! With just two hours to squeeze it all in, you may want to plan multiple visits throughout the run of the celebration.
Lavender Harvest Celebration Details
Dates & Times
Tuesday, June 11 – Saturday, July 6, 2024 : 9 AM – 5 PM daily
Last admission at 3 PM.
Closed Sundays and July 4.
Tickets
This is not a ticketed event, but a $10 car pass is required.
Location
Lavender Life Company, 464 Stanton Farms Dr, Caledonia, MI 49316