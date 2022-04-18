18 Eye-Popping Lavender Farms, Lavender Fields & Lavender Labyrinths in Michigan

Lavender Farms in Michigan

Lavender Farms are Sprinkled Across Michigan

After a long Michigan winter, we’re all itching to spend time outdoors. A trip to a lavender farm can get you and the family out of the house enjoying the sunshine, warm breeze, and the pleasant sight and smell of lavender flowers.

Much like blueberry or apple picking, a trip to a lavender farm might just become a staple on your summertime bucket list.

The farms are as unique as the owners. Each farm you visit brings its own experiences and products to enjoy.