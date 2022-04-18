18 Eye-Popping Lavender Farms, Lavender Fields & Lavender Labyrinths in Michigan

Lavender Farms in Michigan
Lavender Farms are Sprinkled Across Michigan
After a long Michigan winter, we’re all itching to spend time outdoors. A trip to a lavender farm can get you and the family out of the house enjoying the sunshine, warm breeze, and the pleasant sight and smell of lavender flowers.
Much like blueberry or apple picking, a trip to a lavender farm might just become a staple on your summertime bucket list.
The farms are as unique as the owners. Each farm you visit brings its own experiences and products to enjoy.
Some of the farms have alpacas or chickens to pet and feed. You can even wind your way through a lavender labyrinth at Cherry Point Farm & Market in West Michigan, not far from Silver Lake.
If you’re looking for fresh things to do this summer, check out the list below of lavender farms in Michigan.
Whether you choose to visit by yourself, on a summer date night, or bring along the family or a group of friends, don’t skip this lovely summer activity.
PS- If you like visiting these Lavender Farms in Michigan, you might also want to check out this list of sunflower fields in Michigan.
Lavender in Michigan FAQs
How long is lavender in bloom in Michigan?
The best time to see lavender in Michigan is in July; peak bloom for lavender is typically the first or second week of the month. Lavender normally blooms from mid-June to mid-August, depending on the lavender variety.
Does lavender grow well in Michigan?
Yes! Lavender does well in the Michigan climate and can be grown in pot or in the ground. Lavender prefers lots of sun, so you will find lavender farms and lavender fields in wide open, sunny spaces rather than in a forest or shady area.
What can I do with lavender?
There are many great uses for lavender. Many lavender farms offer pre-cut and/or u-cut lavender bundles. These can make a great addition to your centerpiece or around the home. Dried lavender is also a way to have a lasting colorful bouquet year-round.
Lavender is not only for decoration, it also has a pleasant smell and soothing effects. Lavender oil is one of the top-selling essential oils and is known for having many uses from relieving tense muscles to calming a busy mind at night and beyond.
Why visit a lavender farm?
A lavender farm is a great place to explore. Whether you take the kids, go alone, or bring along a date, lavender farms have a little something to offer everyone. There are wide open fields and farm shops where you might find lavender products, lavender-themed events, or even some yummy treats like lavender ice cream!
Does Michigan have lavender festivals?
Yes! This article contains a list of Michigan lavender festivals for you to visit this summer. Scroll down to find farms and festivals to visit.
Where to Find Michigan’s Lavender Farms
Each farm varies in what type of experience you encounter. From their farm shops and products they sell to their fields and the layout or scenery around each one. This list of lavender farms in Michigan consists of a lavender labyrinth to a wooded path that opens up to the lavender fields.
The lavender farms are located in the serene countryside and some are on your way to or near other Michigan points of interest (ie. Traverse City and Silver Lake). A stop at a lavender farm can be a great way to add more memories made on the trip up north or an adventurous day trip.
#1 • Lavender Farms & Fields in West Michigan
What to Expect at Summerhouse Lavender Farm:
Summerhouse Lavender Farm is located near Douglas, MI.
They're open from Mother's Day to Labor Day. Their hours are 11 am-5 pm Thursday through Sunday.
They offer gardens for visitors to relax and unwind from the day.
The grounds also have a lovely shop that offers lavender products and plants sourced from local farmers.
During their open season, they offer classes and space rental for lavender-based parties, weddings, and other small events.
Their outdoor spaces include a calming Japanese garden, where you're invited to sit for a while and enjoy the sound of the water feature, take in the view of their garden, or read a book.
AREA INFO
Lavender Farm Timing:Mother's Day to Labor Day
Last Updated: 2020 #2 • Lavender Farms & Fields in West Michigan
What to Expect at Lavender Labyrinth at Cherry Point Farm and Market:
The giant lavender labyrinth at Cherry Point Farm and Market in Shelby, MI is open to all to walk and enjoy at no charge.
It's located in West Michigan just 1.5 miles south of Silver Lake on Scenic Drive (B15).
The lavender is typically in full bloom mid to late July. There's always something blooming in the herb garden at the center of the labyrinth during the summer months.
While you're there, be sure to shop fresh fruit & vegetables, home-baked goods & more at their farm market. Bulk lavender and many lavender products are also available for purchase.
Fish boils and Tuesday Tea are also held throughout the growing season - reserve by phone: 231-861-2029
Their contemporary labyrinth consists of 36 beds filled with dozens of herbal varieties.
Visitors are invited to walk the paths, absorb the essences, and experience the serenity of this unique garden.
With a variety of flowers, there is generally something blooming during the summer months.
Peak blooms are in mid-July.
AREA INFO
Lavender Farm Timing:Spring- Late Fall
Last Updated: 2022 #3 • Lavender Farms & Fields in West Michigan
What to Expect at Lowell Lavender:
This charming little farm is located northeast of Grand Rapids.
In addition to farming lavender, they also host weddings and other private events on their farm.
Their exquisite fields boast of over 600 lavender plants and offer 6 different varieties.
They are open to visitors for U-cut seasonally - watch their Facebook page for dates or call
(616) 862-4806.
U-cut lavender and dried bundles are available.
AREA INFO
Lavender Farm Timing:June- September
Last Updated: 2021 #4 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Southwest Michigan
What to Expect at Blue House Farms Sunflower & Lavender Days:
This is a small farm in South-West Michigan. They grow multiple varieties of sunflowers both ornamental and for cold- pressed sunflower oil. They also grow several varieties of both French and English Lavender.
The owners are dedicated to farming without the use of chemicals in order to produce a great product while preserving the integrity of the product and the land.
There will be pop-up U-pick opportunities for the 2021 season, but no official hours or festivals as the farm tries out new planting methods. Check their Facebook page for picking announcements.
Lavender is $5 a bundle.
AREA INFO
Lavender Farm Timing:Through first week of August.
Pricing: Free admission, $1 per sunflower stem or $5 per lavender bunch.
Last Updated: 2020 #5 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Southwest Michigan
What to Expect at Shades of Lavender Farm:
This farm is owned by a father/daughter team, their shop is open all year round. Their hours vary seasonally, so be sure to check their website before your visit.
All of their lavender is hand harvested and they offer a variety of products made on-site available for purchase in the farm shop.
When you visit, stroll through their pine forest that opens up to their fields consisting of over 1800 lavender plants with 11 different varieties.
Take advantage of the seating area and hammocks near the lavender fields to rest, relax, and enjoy the serenity of their fields in the nice Summer weather.
They offer u-pick lavender when it is in bloom.
AREA INFO
Lavender Farm Timing:Shop is open year round
Last Updated: 2021 #6 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Southwest Michigan
What to Expect at Hickory Creek Lavender Farm:
Located on a 20-acre rural property, they are 15 minutes south of Silver Beach in St. Joseph and just 5 minutes from Grand Mere State park.
Visit the farm shop where they provide fresh and dried lavender, lavender honey, and other lavender products.
They are open seasonally but do offer online ordering with the option of traditional shipping or on-site pickup.
Their lavender fields are home to over 3000 plants and 11 different varieties of lavender.
They specialize in naturally grown and hand harvested lavender and lavender products.
U-pick is offered during peak bloom (generally late June-late July).
AREA INFO
Lavender Farm Timing:May - September
Last Updated: 2021 #7 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Southwest Michigan
What to Expect at Lavender Hill Farm of Niles, MI:
This family-owned business in SWMI was started in 2001.
They have over 3500 lavender plants of 9 different varieties that usually bloom from mid-June to late July.
Over 80% of the products they sell in their shop are created right on the farm. Enjoy offerings from lavender honey to Lavender extract and essential oils.
The gift shop is open for limited hours in spring and fall. They are closed from just before Christmas until April, except by appointment.
Check their Facebook page or call for U-pick lavender hours.
They have over 3500 lavender plants with 9 different varieties of lavender.
Lavender u-pick is offered each summer when their lavender is in bloom.
Peak bloom is usually bloom from mid June until late July.
Lavender Farm Timing:mid-June to late July
Last Updated: 2022 #8 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Southeast Michigan
What to Expect at Debuck's Sunflower Fields & Farm:
Located between Ann Arbor and Detroit in SE Michigan, the DeBuck family started growing sunflowers on their farm in 2017. They later added 5 acres of lavender fields to their operation. They also have a corn maze and pumpkin patch in the fall.
While you are at the farm you will have the option to pick your own sunflower bouquets and lavender bundles to take home with you.
People love coming out to the farm to experience the beauty of the sunflowers and lavender. Great photo ops.
Admission tickets are sold online.
The farm has over 5 acres of lavender plants.
The DeBuck’s add new varieties of flowers each year to provide something slightly different the following season for their customers.
Pre-cut or U-pick bundles available for $10
Lavender Farm Timing:Opens July 9, 2021
Pricing: 2021 rates: $9 farm admission. Pick & Cut sunflowers $7 for a small bag or $25 for a bucket. Advance tickets required.
Last Updated: 2022 #9 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Southeast Michigan
What to Expect at Romeo Lavender Farm:
Relax, meditate, reflect, and enjoy the tranquility of this chemical-free botanical 17-acre farm.
U pick lavender - tours - photography - sunflowers - wildflowers - lavender products.
Romeo Lavender Farm is home to over 2000 beautiful lavender plants and acres of wildflower meadows and trails.
There is no fee to enter the farm as long as you make a purchase while on site.
Full bloom Lavender generally starts in late June runs through early August. However, if you’re looking for For lavender photo opportunities it’s best to come visit in June before most of the lavender is u picked.
The lavender boutique store carries the most popular lavender products and will be open mostly throughout the year. In the winter and early spring months, it is best to call ahead of time to make sure they have what you’re looking for.
Photo Events:
Time slots available by appointment only
Please call 586-383-6734 to set up an appointment
Lavender Farm Timing:late June through early August
Last Updated: 2022 #10 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Southeast Michigan
What to Expect at Indigo Lavender Farms:
This woman-owned farm has 26 acres open for visitors seasonally. On-site farm store open year round.
Silkies, Chickens, Ducks and even Peacocks enjoy the Southwest corner of the farm.
Their Honey Bees have three locations on the farm.
30 minute walking tours are available during U-Pick season Thurs-Sat 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. Included with admission.
Indigo Lavender Farms is located 45 minutes east of Flint, MI.
The farm itself is 26 acres; home to the 14,000+ plants, a farm store, greenhouse, garden, chicken coop, wetlands and more.
Photo sessions are available for booking.
They have 9 varieties of Lavender on the farm.
They grow their plants without pesticides or other chemicals.
Lavender is naturally drought- and pest-resistant, however, they must weed and nurture the plants by hand to ensure the health and productivity of the plants.
Lavender Daze: July 8, 9 &10, 2022
Fresh U-Pick Lavender
Peak Lavender Bloom Photo Ops across 50 acres
Handcrafted Artisans
Food Vendors
DIY Make & Take Tent
Kids Crafts
Live Music
Speaker Tent
Tours of the Farm including Greenhouse
Yoga
And more…
IndigoFest: July 30, 2022
Lavender Farm Timing:In Bloom June - Sept, U-Pick July 5 - August 2
Pricing: $7.50 for admission, $18 for U-Pick
Last Updated: 2022 #11 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Northwest Michigan
What to Expect at Bohemian Lavender Farm:
This U-pick lavender farm in Northern Michigan, not far from Sleeping Bear Dunes, offers U-pick in July & August.
When you visit, enjoy the120-year old barn as well as their small shop. Sometimes, lavender refreshments are available.
Artists come here to paint. Visitors come to stroll the grounds. It's a great photo stop as well.
Proprietors make their own products from the lavender grown in their fields.
Located just 20 minutes from Traverse City, MI.
There are rows and rows of lavender!
Lavender fields are open for U-Pick in July & August.
Hours vary throughout the season- call or text before you stop by to make sure they can assist you.
(989) 627-3125
AREA INFO
Lavender Farm Timing:July & August
Last Updated: 2021 #12 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Northwest Michigan
What to Expect at Lavender Hill Farm:
Their farm is home to Italian honeybees and a restored century-old barn where they hold many events including live music performances, weddings, and more.
They offer tours, yoga, crafts, classes, and workshops during their operating season. Check their online calendar for details.
There is also a boutique shop for locally produced culinary delights and handcrafted essential oil.
This is the largest lavender farm in Michigan with over 29 varieties of lavender.
Lavender Hill is CNG Certified. CNG farmers don’t use any synthetic herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms so their products and farming are safer for the consumer and more eco friendly.
AREA INFO
Lavender Farm Timing:May through October
Last Updated: 2022 #13 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Northwest Michigan
What to Expect at Northern Lavender:
They are a Family Farm in Northern Michigan. They are currently working on becoming the first certified organic lavender farm in the state.
Follow their Facebook page to learn about events like Yoga in the Field and Farm Tea Parties.
Also, when you visit, be sure to stop by and hand feed the alpacas and chickens. Northern Lavender farm is a great destination and activity for families.
Finally, they have a shop offering a wide range of handmade products made right on the farm. You can also shop their products online.
Northern Lavender has U-pick lavender fields.
All of the lavender is organic compliant. They hand weed their entire field so no chemicals are ever used, ensuring safe products for their customers.
Lavender Farm Timing:June-August
Last Updated: 2022 #14 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Northwest Michigan
What to Expect at Harbor View Nursery and Lavender Farm:
The 5+ acre farm is located on the Old Mission Peninsula on your way out to Old Mission Point.
Between April and October, visitors to the farm can wander the ever-expanding lavender fields, the 30,000 square foot pole barn where lavender is dried, the huge, nearly 130-year-old barn, and their purple road-side stand.
Enjoy tours of thelavender fields, a shop where you can buy lavender products, plants, and lavender ice cream.
Classes are available for adults and children.
They also have a storefront location in downtown Traverse City at 121 E Front St Suite 103.
Tours of the farm are offered throughout the season.
The best time to visit is early July when there are the most blooms to see and pick.
AREA INFO
Lavender Farm Timing:April-October
Last Updated: 2022 #15 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Northwest Michigan
What to Expect at Lavender on Old Mission Peninsula:
This ten-acre farm is located in the center of the gorgeous rolling hills of Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City and is home to more than eight thousand breathtakingly beautiful plants.
Variable hours and events in the summer - check their website for details.
(231) 642-6341
Lavender Farm Timing:June- September
Last Updated: 2022 #16 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Northwest Michigan
What to Expect at Secret Garden at Brys Estate:
This 12-acre agricultural oasis is tucked away on Old Mission Peninsula (near Traverse City) on Brys Estate.
Enjoy Lavender Fields - Gift Shop - Perennial Gardens - Fruit - Sweet Treats and more.
U-cut flowers.
Stop by and relax on the porch.
Adjacent vineyard & winery.
Open seasonally.
Lavender Farm Timing:June- September
Last Updated: 2022 #17 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Northwest Michigan
What to Expect at Cplus Farms Ltd.:
This is a small farm in Leelanau County. They have lavender and also have a small orchard with apples, peaches pears and plums.
They do not have regular hours most of the year, but visitors are welcome to contact them by phone or email to arrange a visit.
(248) 840-5762
[email protected]
They grow several varieties of lavender as potted plants and for U Pick in June and July.
Lavender Farm Timing:May through summer
Last Updated: 2022 #18 • Lavender Farms & Fields in Mid-Michigan Michigan
What to Expect at Mid-Michigan Lavender:
This farm is located about 20 miles northwest of Clare and 20 miles southeast of Cadillac, making it a convenient location for a day trip.
They are a U-pick lavender farm with a gift shop filled with lavender treasures, wood crafts, Michigan memorabilia, and more. There is also an online store for off-season sales of their homemade goods from the shop.
They hold an annual farm festival in mid-July.
Their lavender fields are a peaceful destination in mid-Michigan, receive a basket and scissors from the gift shop to cut your own lavender bouquet. U-pick available July and August.
The U-pick will open in the beginning of July and last through August. The gift shop will open on the weekends July and August.
They will be open daily for the u pick. They have a honor system if no attendant is available.
Lavender Farm Timing:U-pick Lavender available July-August
Last Updated: 2022
Michigan Lavender Festivals
Lavender festivals consist of all things lavender in one location from a variety of vendors (from local farms to artisans) to good-smelling lavender flowers.
You will also find the festivals offer make and take workshops, lavender-infused food and drinks, educational classes on care for and uses of lavender, and much much more.
#1 • Lavender Festivals in Southeast Michigan
Lavender Festival Dates: July 15-17, 2022
What to Expect at Blake Farms Lavender Festival on the Farm:
Blake Farms is a great destination for both sunflowers and lavender fields, as well as their cider mill and tasting room.
Everyone entering the farm needs an admission ticket.
Enjoy Blake's Annual Lavender Market July 15-17, 2022. Their festival includes free classes, speakers, and demos as well as DIY make and take workshops. They also offer a kids' activity tent.
Immerse yourself in the tranquil orchards and stroll the open-air marketplace featuring 150+ Michigan artisans!
All ages welcome. Children 12 & under enter FREE
Enjoy a FREE relaxing train ride through Blake’s 800 acre farm to the beautiful u-cut lavender and flower field.
Sip on a refreshing lavender lemonade or ice cream while enjoying a homemade lavender treat.
They offer U-pick lavender, fruits, and vegetables throughout the summer.
Pricing: Tickets start at $10 for the Lavender Festival
Last Updated: 2022 #2 • Lavender Festivals in Southeast Michigan
Lavender Festival Dates: Lavender Daze: July 8, 9 &10, 2022; IndigoFest: July 30, 2022
What to Expect at Lavender Daze & Indigo Fest at Indigo Lavender Farms:
This woman-owned farm has 26 acres open for visitors seasonally. On-site farm store open year round.
Silkies, Chickens, Ducks and even Peacocks enjoy the Southwest corner of the farm.
Their Honey Bees have three locations on the farm.
30 minute walking tours are available during U-Pick season Thurs-Sat 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. Included with admission.
Indigo Lavender Farms is located 45 minutes east of Flint, MI.
The farm itself is 26 acres; home to the 14,000+ plants, a farm store, greenhouse, garden, chicken coop, wetlands and more.
Photo sessions are available for booking.
They have 9 varieties of Lavender on the farm.
They grow their plants without pesticides or other chemicals.
Lavender is naturally drought- and pest-resistant, however, they must weed and nurture the plants by hand to ensure the health and productivity of the plants.
Lavender Daze: July 8, 9 &10, 2022
Fresh U-Pick Lavender
Peak Lavender Bloom Photo Ops across 50 acres
Handcrafted Artisans
Food Vendors
DIY Make & Take Tent
Kids Crafts
Live Music
Speaker Tent
Tours of the Farm including Greenhouse
Yoga
And more…
IndigoFest: July 30, 2022
Pricing: TBD
Last Updated: 2022 #3 • Lavender Festivals in Southeast Michigan
Lavender Festival Dates: July 9, 2022
What to Expect at Lavender Lane Lavender Harvest Festival:
Lavender Lane was founded in 2016 and is located in Milan, Michigan.
It is owned and operated by a husband wife duo. They take pride and value in offering guests with organically grown lavender and high quality lavender self-care products.
Discover lavender's soothing and uplifting fragrance, beautiful aesthetics, and endless uses.
If you cannot wait until the summer to visit, they just recently opened a storefront in Downtown Milan where they sell their lavender products year-round.
This farm has over 6 acres of lavender and offers over 15 varieties.
They host a Lavender Harvest Festival in the summer months, this year it will be held on July 9, 2022.
Join them for the festival and stroll through acres of blooming lavender while taking advantage of their U-Cut lavender and nibbling on tasty lavender-smoked BBQ.
Pricing: $8 morning/$5 afternoon (cash only, 10 & under is free)
Last Updated: 2021 #4 • Lavender Festivals in Southeast Michigan
Lavender Festival Dates: June 3-4, 2022
What to Expect at Original Michigan Lavender Festival:
The Original Michigan Lavender Festival began in 2002 and has grown to be the largest lavender festival on the east coast of Michigan.
2022's event will showcase Michigan’s top lavender farms, growers, and producers along with more than 175 Artists + Makers.
It is held at Eastern Michigan Fairgrounds in Imlay City.
While you're there, learn about the many benefits of lavender, including growing, harvesting, cooking, and crafting along with medicinal and aromatic uses for this beloved herb.
Be sure to come hungry because the festival also features a Food Truck Gathering with Metro-Detroit’s BEST Food Trucks.
