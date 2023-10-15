Head to Michigan’s “Glass Floor” SkyBridge for a Can’t-Believe-I-Did-That Adventure

Michigan’s SkyBridge is a Delight All Year, But Especially in Autumn
We’re Just back from the SkyBridge at Boyne Mountain Resort in Northern Michigan (photos in this article were taken 10-15-23) and it’s an safe to say that this place deserves to be near the top of any list featuring Michigan fall colors.
Speaking of fall colors, they’re nearing their peak.
Yes, they’re later than typical – so procrastinators, rejoice!
This week is the perfect time to jump in the car and head north, and maybe stop by Boyne.
What to Expect
Taking a walk on this 1,203-foot long, 118-foot high pedestrian bridge is exhilarating.
For the brave souls out there, the center of the bridge boasts a 36-foot see-through “glass” floor, offering a clear view of what lies below.
The bridge lists and rocks, especially when a lot of people are on it!
As you walk, you might want your sea legs to keep with with the bridge’s movement. It’ll sway to your steps or tilt if a group gathers on one side for photos.
Food Stops at the Top – or Bottom
At the top of the mountain, visit the bonfires and then treat your taste buds at the SkyBridge Food Truck with a Polish basket.
Or, swing by Eagle’s Nest, the year-round mountaintop restaurant, for tacos, brats, pretzel bites, or a refreshing drink.
Back in the village, choose from dining experiences at Everett’s or something more casual.
About the SkyBridge
SkyBridge Michigan opened one year ago (in 2022) at Boyne Mountain Resort. Connecting two popular ski hill peaks, SkyBridge is how you can now get a whole new 360 degree view of the colorful hills and valleys carpeting the area.
It’s open year-round but is particularly special in the fall.
Set aside at least two hours for this adventure, but if you’re up for some ziplining, hiking, dining, golf, a romp through the Avalanche Bay Indoor Water park, or even staying overnight (we love their outdoor hot tub and pool!) feel free to extend your stay.
Don’t Miss the Trail Behind the Bridge
To reach the SkyBridge, visitors start by taking a scenic chairlift ride up to the mountaintop.
At the top, the bridge entrance is obvious.
What’s not obvious is that you can also walk the SkyBridge Trail, which loops around behind the bridge and also gives fantastic views of both the bridge and the surrounding valley.
Your SkyBridge ticket allows you to walk back and forth across the bridge as many times as you’d like during the day, as well as take the chairlift up and down the mountain multiple times.
Getting Down the Hill
When we were there, two chairlifts were running, with the Disciples lift offering one-way rides down the mountain where riders could catch a shuttle back to the main village.
This offered a different vantage point through the hardwoods and pretty spectacular views. You could also walk down one of the “easy” ski trails on a winding pathway through the woods to get back down the hill.
Who Should Visit SkyBridge Michigan
People that like fall colors and don’t mind heights should put this on their must-do in Michigan list.
It’s not far from Petoskey or the famous Tunnel of Trees, and adds something to your fall color tour that you just can’t find anywhere else in Michigan.
Tips and Tricks
- Visit During Off-Peak Times: To avoid the 20-minute or longer lines for the chairlift during the bustling fall season, try visiting during the week.
- Dress for Conditions: It’s often colder and winder at the top of the chairlift than down in the village. Winter hats, gloves, and a ski jacket might be a nice addition on a 50-degree fall day.
Tickets
You’ll save time and money if you purchase your tickets online.
You might also save more if you buy in advance. I checked ticket prices the day before our visit – $30 for each adult.
When I went back to buy the tickets the next morning, the price had increased to $33 per adult.
- Online Price: $30 on weekends. Midweek prices start at $27 for adults, with special rates for seniors, juniors, and children.
- Window Price: $35 on weekends. Midweek rates begin at $32 for adults.
Location & Hours
Located at Boyne Mountain Resort – address 1 Boyne Mountain Rd, Boyne Falls, MI 49713.
SkyBridge Michigan has varying hours based on the date, typically between 10 AM to 9 PM.