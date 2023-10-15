Head to Michigan’s “Glass Floor” SkyBridge for a Can’t-Believe-I-Did-That Adventure

Michigan’s SkyBridge is a Delight All Year, But Especially in Autumn

We’re Just back from the SkyBridge at Boyne Mountain Resort in Northern Michigan (photos in this article were taken 10-15-23) and it’s an safe to say that this place deserves to be near the top of any list featuring Michigan fall colors.

Speaking of fall colors, they’re nearing their peak.

Yes, they’re later than typical – so procrastinators, rejoice!

This week is the perfect time to jump in the car and head north, and maybe stop by Boyne.