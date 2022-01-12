Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark is the Biggest in MI & Worth the 2+ Hour Drive to Play, Stay Here!

Avalanche Bay – the Boyne Mountain Water Park At 88,000 square feet, Avalanche Bay indoor waterpark is Michigan’s largest. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort, (app 15 minutes off of I-75 in Boyne Falls in Northern Michigan) Avalanche Bay visitors have no shortage of options for fun, indoors and out, on their massive property. A variety of fast waterslides (one includes a trap door!) and a surf simulator set the Avalanche Bay waterpark apart from others in Michigan. It’s a destination thrilling enough for teens, tweens, and adults. Avalanche Bay Waterpark is located at Boyne Mountain Resort in Northern Michigan

Plus, with its kids’ area, a huge water playground, basketball hoops & water obstacles, plus hot tubs and pools, the waterpark is a blast for toddlers, preschoolers, and everyone else looking for a water-based getaway, too.

And, when you need a break from wet’n’wild fun, take a break in the onsite arcade or make a pit stop at the snack bar.

Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark 1 Boyne Mountain Rd, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Attractions at Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark

Splasherhorn Mountain Splasherhorn, in the center of the waterpark, it probably what you’ll notice first when entering the facility.

It is also where you go to get soaked when the 800-gallon mountain-turned-play structure erupts with water!

Climb bridges, play with sprayers, and whisk down the kid-appropriate medium-sized waterslides.

BONUS: Adults can ride these slides with little kids on their laps.

Mid-sized waterslides on Splasherhorn Mountain at Avalanche Bay Waterpark

Lazy River Yes, Avalanche Bay indoor waterpark does have a lazy river!

The lazy river here winds through the waterpark with a gentle current.



Choose from a double or single innertube for your float, and watch out for the waterfalls!

Play Pools & Hot Tubs When you’re not whooshing down a slide or floating in the lazy river, head on over to one of the pools or hot tub for a change of pace.

Haute Route Water Crossing – Obstacle Course

Obstacle courses, basketball hoops, and climbing structures dot the landscape.

The Blizzard Bay Pool is Equipped with Basketball Hoops

And yes, there’s even a pool area for toddlers and other little kids.

The little kid play area is next to the hot tub and features a zero-depth entry. It only gets 2 feet deep, making this a great destination for a visit with babies and toddlers.

Kitz Pool at Boyne Mountain Waterpark

Seven Different Waterslides

Vertigo Cannonbowl • My kids call this slide the “Toilet Bowl” and it is one of their favorites because it’s thrilling but not as scary as The Big Couloir Slide.

On this waterslide, carry your tube (singles or doubles) up to the top and then ride down, plunging into the bowl for a spin around the inside. For riders 48″ and taller. Mild thrill slide.

Downhill Mat Racer • Grab a mat, lay down face-first, and choose from one of four lanes to race your friends down the slide. Each lane is a little different so you can change up your experience each time you go down. There’s no height limit but life jackets are encouraged for small children.

The Big Couloir Slide • Just how brave are you? Step into the launch capsule and wait for the trap door to open, dropping you almost straight down into a narrow tunnel, launching you into the 360° Super LOOP. For riders 48″ and taller. Extreme thrill slide.

Rip Zone Surf Simulator You can go indoor surfing on this indoor surf simulator at Avalanche Bay indoor waterpark! Boards are provided.

Best for tweens and older. Riders must be as tall as the boogie board to surf on the Rip Zone Surf Simulator.

Avalanche Bay FAQs

Are Day Passes Available for Avalanche Bay Yes, day passes are available and necessary for entry to Avalanche Bay indoor waterpark. See here for details.

Is Avalanche Bay Waterpark Good for Toddlers? Yes, this kids indoor water park is great for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.

In fact, the Kitz Pool is designed for children under 36 inches tall.

Does Avalanche Bay Have an Arcade? Yes, there is an arcade at Avalanche Bay!

You don’t need to be a waterpark guest to play in the arcade, although you will find it attached to the waterpark.



Collect points by playing over 50 games, redeeming your points for prizes when playtime is over. Arcade hours vary and are posted in the Boyne Mountain Messenger. Arcade at Avalanche Bay

Is Food Available at Avalanche Bay? Yep, the Snack Shack is poolside, serving hot dogs, brats, pizza, and other grab-and-go items.

No outside food or drink is allowed in the waterpark. Avalanche Bay Waterpark Snack Shack

Is there a Gift Shop at Avalanche Bay? Yes. Find Fritz’s Dog Haus right next to the main entrance. Bathing suits, swim goggles, and other gear is sold here.

Do I Need to Bring My Own Towel? No. Towels are provided at the kiosk when you sign in.

Are There Locker Rooms? Yes, there are locker rooms. A fee is charged for use of lockers. Showers and changing areas are available inside the locker rooms.

Can I Have a Birthday Party at Avalanche Bay? Yep, with the Splash Party Add On. Purchase day passes for all guests and then add on the party pack for $50. That includes cake, beverages, and reserved upper-level seating. You may also purchase additional food from the Snack Shack. No outside food is allowed.

A Birthday Party at Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark

Day Passes for Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark

Avalanche Bay day passes are available to both lodging guests and visitors who come for the day.

Waterpark Hours vary – here’s the schedule.

Choose from several pass types: Full Day, Evening Pass, or Stay & Save Passes.

Full Day Passes – valid from open to close on the day in question. Prices vary by day. Ages 2 and under are free Adults $ 50 ages 11+ Juniors $ 40 Ages 3 – 10.

must be with ticketed adult over 18. Dry Pass $ 10 For spectators

Evening Passes – valid from 4 pm to close on the day in question. Prices vary by day. Ages 2 and under are free Adults $ 40 ages 11+ Juniors $ 34 Ages 3 – 10.

must be with ticketed adult over 18. Dry Pass $ 10 For spectators

Coupons & Deals for Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark

Looking for coupons or discounts on a visit to Avalanche Bay? The waterpark rarely, if ever participates in Groupon deals but you can click that link to check.

Your best bet is to use one of the three money-saving options listed here:

Stay & Save Passes – If you book lodging through Avalanche Bay or any Boyne Resorts central reservation system, you can use your lodging reservation confirmation code to get discounted Avalanche Bay Passes (10% off current rates). Ages 2 and under are free.

Boyne Rewards Points – BoyneRewards, a membership that allows you to earn valuable points on everything from lift tickets, green fees, lodging and retail purchases. Points earned can be redeemed for gift cards. (Qualifying purchases made at Boyne Country Sports in Grand Rapids will go toward Boyne Reward Points.)

Avalanche Bay Newsletter – Sign up for the waterpark newsletter and get deals, updates & more in your email.

Avalanche Bay Hotel

The Boyne Mountain waterpark is connected to the Mountain Grand Lodge and can be accessed by a short indoor walk. For this reason, some people call the Mountain Grand Lodge the “Avalanche Bay Hotel.”

Additional lodging options are available at this waterpark resort, many just a short outdoor walk away.

For families, the Salzburg Suite in the Mountain Grand Lodge is a great option for overnight lodging. Not only will the waterpark be a short indoor walk away, but you can also choose from a variety of room configurations.

Salzburg Suite at Mountain Grand Lodge – Avalanche Bay

Better yet? You’re in the center of all of the resort action, making it easy to go skiing for a day, check out the zipline course, or jump into one of the many slated resort activities.

Mountain Grand Lodge Lobby

Boyne Mountain Resort in Winter

More Lodging Options

Of course, you don’t have to stay at Boyne Mountain to get play at Avalanche Bay. Stay at a nearby hotel or VRBO, get day passes to the waterpark, and enjoy your trip. Here are several nearby spots families love:

Holiday Inn Express in Petoskey 1751 US 131 South, Petoskey, MI 49770 Microwaves and refrigerators are standard in all rooms at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Petoskey. Relax in the sauna or swim in the indoor pool. The hotel also offers a daily breakfast buffet. Stafford’s Crooked River Lodge & Suites 6845 N US Highway 31 Alanson, MI 49706 Stafford’s newest hotel, nestled in Alanson on the Crooked River, is family-friendly and open year-round. Enjoy the cozy loft located above the main lobby, the pool, hot tub, snowshoes & more during your stay.

Michigan Inn & Lodge 1420 South US-131 (Spring Street), Petoskey, MI 49770 Eat FREE all day at the “Worlds First Free Cyber Café.” All you can eat cafeteria style food from 6 am till 9 pm. Every room has Reverie Adjustable Massaging Beds at no additional cost.

Avalanche Bay Live Web Cam

More Michigan Fun