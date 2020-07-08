15+ Airbnb Cabin Rentals in Michigan that Make Perfect Summer, Fall, and Winter Getaways

Cabin Rentals in Michigan
Escaping to a cabin for a little R&R might be just the Michigan family vacation you need.
Renting a cabin is really easy these days, thanks to platforms like VRBO and Airbnb. But, because differences between properties and hosts can be great, booking via these websites requires more attention to detail than, say, booking a hotel room.
Rent a cabin in the fall to catch the fall colors. Rent a cabin in the summertime to enjoy nearby beaches. Perhaps the cabin rental you find will provide fishing or boating opportunities. Cabin rentals in Michigan in the winter might just let you try snowmobiling, snowshoeing, or skiing for the first time.
According to the dictionary, a cabin is a small shelter or house, made of wood and situated in a wild or remote area.
The types of lodgings that made our list are on the rustic side, sometimes log-built structures, usually smaller in nature. We’ll be putting out a list of cottages rentals soon – so if that’s your style, stay tuned.
RENTAL TIPS
Consider these factors before clicking the “book now” button for any of these cabin rentals in Michigan:
1) Host / Property Ratings and Reviews
You will learn many things about the place you want to book by thoroughly reading the reviews. Are the neighbors loud? Was the host responsive? Is the place clean? Is parking a pain?
2) Are Linens and Basics Provided?
The last thing you want is to show up and realize that you were supposed to bring your own sheets and toilet paper. Read listings carefully to suss out requirements for your visit.
3) How Much Cleaning Is Required?
I’ve had cabin rentals where I was simply asked to take out the trash before leaving. I’ve also stayed in places that wanted me to strip all of the beds and start a load of laundry before leaving. Consider asking about checkout requirements if your listing doesn’t disclose checkout duties.
CABINS ON THE WATER
Do you want a waterside getaway? Many cabin rentals in Michigan come with this wonderful feature – whether riverside or lakeside, it’s not hard to find a rental with waterfront access.
Many families look for waterfront cabin rentals in Michigan for recreation opportunities. Rivers can offer fly-fishing, kayaking, and canoeing. Lakeside cabins may be good places to fish, swim, canoe, or use a stand-up paddleboard.
The cabin rentals below all have waterfront locations. The body of water for each cabin is listed under the Fast Facts section.
Good luck hunting for your perfect family cabin rental!
From the Owner:
Right in town, yet feels secluded. This log cabin was built in the 1920’s. It is a part of the vast history of this copper mining town. Now home to one of the largest and highest-rated mountain biking and hiking trail systems. Miles and Miles of accessible coastline and a rock hunters paradise. The seasons, the lake, the night sky, and the terrain are so inviting and among the most dramatic and inspiring anywhere. This area is a huge draw for outdoor enthusiasts, artists, & hystorians alike.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: Fireplace, dock with kayaks, bunk beds, excellent location – within walking distance to town.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Copper Harbor, MI
Charming: Log cabin, Tranquil waters
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Bonus: Dock & Deck for sitting
Why people love to stay here:
Tons of windows for both cool north woods night air and stunning scenery. The section of river in front of the house has a nice shallow, sandy bank. The fishing is great.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families:
Perfect location for activities on the river, hiking, and biking. The cabin is great for stargazing and watching wildlife. Riverside campfires are the best!
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Baldwin, MI
Body of Water: Pere Marquette River
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Bonus: kayak, canoe & fishing poles for guest use
Why people love to stay here:
The beautiful view of the waterfall in the backyard is the first thing you’ll notice. At night, sit outside by the waterfall and watch the fireflies and stars in the zero-G chairs.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families:
The location is nice and around a lot of cool little towns and places for families to discover. There is no wifi (or good cell reception) so if you have screen-addicted teens, it’s a great opportunity to get them to unplug. There is a gas grill and campfire area. Bring water shoes for river walking.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Cornell, MI (near Escanaba)
Body of Water: Escanaba River
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2
Bonus: Million Dollar Waterfall View
Why people love to stay here:
This cabin is in a private, secluded location outside of Traverse City, Michigan. Bass lake is great for fishing. The five beds mean that sharing sleeping space is kept to a minimum.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families:
The outdoor dining set, fire pit, and back deck are perfect for creating family memories. There is plenty of room for larger families and kids love swimming in the lake and searching for frogs.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: south of Traverse City, MI
Body of Water: Bass Lake
Sleeps: 9
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 1
Bonus: Easy access to Sleeping Bear Dunes & Traverse City
Why people love to stay here:
The cute cabin with fireplace is in a private area with access and view of a beautiful river. Fishing on the river, snowmobiling, nearby skiing, fall colors…
The location is a great hub for northern Michigan adventures to:
» Traverse City
» Sleeping Bear Dunes
» Crystal Mountain (summer or ski season)
» other west coast Lake MI explorations
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: There are a lot of beds. 2 queens, 2 doubles, and 2 single beds mean that everyone gets a bed to themselves.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Thompsonville, MI (near Crystal Mountain)
Body of Water: Betsie River
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Bonus: 3 kayaks available on site
Why people love to stay here:
This is one of the quintessential cabin rentals in Michigan. The twin-over-twin-over-twin bunkbed has kids clamoring to come back just to sleep here! The lodge feel is accentuated by a rustic stone fireplace.
Plus, the lakefront getaway is stocked with three kayaks, fishing rods, and gas grill.
Nearby Snow Snake Ski & Golf Center provides seasonal recreation opportunities, like snow tubing, zip line tours, golf, skiing, and more.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: This is an affordable central Michigan lakeside getaway for families of 4 or less.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Lake, MI (north of Clare, MI)
Body of Water: Lake George
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 1
Baths: 1
Bonus: 3 kayaks, fire pit, shared patio
Why people love to stay here:
Immerse yourself in nature (there’s no wifi at this cabin and cell service is spotty) and fish from the 223′ of premier riverfront.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: This cabin makes a great home base for outdoor adventures. If you like fishing, kayaking, hiking, mountain biking, ORVs, skiing, or snowmobiling, you’ll find them nearby.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Irons, MI (between Ludington & Cadillac)
Body of Water: Little Manistee River
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Bonus: 223′ of riverfront, bonfire area
Why people love to stay here:
A Lake Michigan stay that won’t break the bank, this 2-bedroom knotty pine cabin sleeps 4 and has amazing views. There’s a fire pit and the beach is a mixture of sandy areas and places with pebbles.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: You might find Petoskey Stones and beach glass on the beach and the sunsets are breathtaking.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Manistee, MI
Body of Water: Lake Michigan
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Bonus: Lake Michigan Sunsets
Why people love to stay here:
Cabin rentals in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula can be hard to come by. This Lake Superior lakeside home is just 14 miles away from Tahquamenon Falls State Park and 1.5 miles from the little town of Paradise. If you’re visiting in the winter, try lantern-lit snowshoeing at the state park!
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: Families love the views, the 2.5 bathrooms, wifi, and smart TV.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Paradise, MI
Body of Water: Lake Superior
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2.5
Bonus: Breathtaking Views
Why people love to stay here:
Wildlife (you might see a moose or a bear!) and fishing are plentiful. The cabin is very secluded and the lake views are gorgeous. Board games, carpet ball, and air hockey are also fun.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: Guests have access to the beach, 2 kayaks, 1 canoe, paddles, Dolphin Paddleboat, Solas escape sailboat, dock, raft,
life vests, resort floats, inner tubes, beach toys, trails on the property.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Republic Township, MI (Upper Peninsula)
Body of Water: Wahlstrom Lake
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Bonus: 80 acres of land with 18 acre lake
THAT CABIN CHARM
All cabin rentals in Michigan are not created equal. Some of them have a lot of that rustic cabin charm, while others might shine simply by where they’re located.
The cabins in this section have something charming about them that stood out to us – you’ll find that “charm” listed on the Cabin Fast Facts lists below.
From the Owner:
Newly-constructed log cabin on just under 3 acres. Located on a seasonal road with very few homes and lots of open land with mature hardwoods. The cabin gives you a truly off-the-grid experience without electricity or running water and featuring a wood stove for heat. Get out of the city and take time to recharge and reconnect. The cabin has a large loft which is furnished with 2 twin beds and 2 full beds. The main area is an open space with a kitchen area and living space.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: Test your mettle and see if you can live without running water or electricity for a few days. Build confidence as you cook over an open fire outdoors and sleep in sleeping bags in the cool loft.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Tustin, MI
Charming: Log cabin, wood stove, off-the-grid
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 1
Baths: 0.5
Bonus: large loft, cast-iron indoor/outdoor cooking
From the Owner:
Floyd’s Cabin is a spacious rustic loft-style one bedroom cottage with kitchen, extra large living room, wood-burning stove Long front porch spanning the entire front of the cabin.The screened porch which overlooks the woods. Located in Lakeside, Michigan on a quiet gravel road, surrounded by a forest of mature trees on all sides.
Air conditioning in bedroom, which spills over into the living room.Ceiling fan in the living room.
Wifi a bit sketchy in the cabin but a good signal is available in and around the cottage (100 ft from the cabin) We’re working on that.
There are great restaurants, a microbrewery, art galleries, antique shops a short drive away. Warren Dunes is four miles from the cabin. Lake Michigan Pier Ave. Beach is a few blocks from the cabin. It’s a short walk or bike ride away.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: Handmade furniture, unique artwork, quiet space with everything you need to unwind. Awesome that they’re dog-friendly. Just a short drive to multiple beaches and all the great little towns and activities that the area has to offer.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Lakeside, MI
Charming: rustic, loft-style
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 1
Baths: 1
Bonus: Wood-burning stove, screened porch
From the Owner:
Unwind and unplug at our cottage. Turn off the devices ( yes we have internet), sit round the campfire instead of in front of the TV ( yes we have a tv) .
If you desire new and modern, this is not for you. If you want nostalgia and quaint , then this is the place. This cottage has been host to families since the 1950s. New furnishing of course but the old character has been left in tact.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: It’s a short walk to the beach. Kids love sleeping in the loft.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: South Haven, MI
Charming: Quaint 1950’s nostalgia
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Bonus: Loft, screened porch
From the Owner:
This cabin retreat sits on 2 acres of rolling, wooded hills in Traverse City, Michigan. The cabin is inspired by Scandinavia and the Danish concept of Hygge. Here you will find privacy, photo opportunities and plenty of outdoor activities. This is a place to cook, grill, relax, be cozy, explore, play games, read, take day trips, make memories and be inspired by all Northern Michigan has to offer. Hygge is about living in the moment and enjoying life’s simple pleasures.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: 10-ish minutes from downtown Traverse City, yet private and relaxing getaway in the woods. Includes a grill and firepit, and the front deck is just really cool. Three levels of living space means there’s lots of room for family members to spread out.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Traverse City, MI
Charming: Spiral staircase, knotty pine, log cabin
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2
Bonus: 3 levels of living space
From the Owner:
Accommodates 6 guests (no more). Updated kitchen and baths. all new appliances. Air conditioning! Spacious deck/furniture. Gas grill. Walk(west) 12 doors down for private community beach, other beach short walk end of road in front of the cabin. Chain to keep out nonresidents but can be easily bypassed. Firepit and B hoop. Canoes, kayaks, bodyboards for rent in Port Austin. Golf courses in the area.
Why the Cabin is Great for Families: Easy beach access, kids can run in the huge yard, play basketball, ride bikes on the paved part of the driveway. The deck has railings with gates to keep the little ones in.
Cabin Fast Facts
Location: Caseville, MI
Charming: Spacious Deck, large yard
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5
Bonus: large deck & yard, short walk to beach
MAP OF CABIN RENTALS IN MICHIGAN
If you didn’t find what you were looking for above, here are additional cabin rentals in Michigan that may fit the bill.